Queen Camilla ‘is a source of great strength’ for King Charles, ‘she will be there’

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Wednesday. They did a series of outings in Malton, North Yorkshire. At one point, Charles was lovely to a golden retriever (who seemed to like being petted by the king). Charles and Cam went to Talbot Yard Food Court, where they examined produce (one of my favorite royal genres) and sniffed local wines and beverages. As they were leaving one building, they both paused in a doorway with a bright red barndoor. I think one of those pics should be their Christmas card photo? Like, I know Charles will probably want to use a photo from the coronation, but one of the photos of C&C looking like country aristocrats on a grocery run is a much nicer image to project. Just an idea.

Meanwhile, we can’t stop the royal industrial complex from attempting to rewrite the narrative on Charles and his side-chick. Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith has been given palace talking points and she’s been tasked with spreading the good word:

When King Charles is crowned on May 6, he will have the woman he loves, Queen Camilla, crowned alongside him — just like his grandfather King George VI. While Charles, 74, has prepared for being monarch for decades as the heir to the throne, George VI had the crown thrust upon him after the sudden abdication of his brother King Edward VIII in 1936. A nervous man who stuttered and needed help with his speech-making skills, George VI had the unwavering support of his wife Elizabeth who was a forthright and confident woman. “The times were very different in 1937, but as was the case with George VI for very different reasons, Camilla is a source of great strength for Charles,” says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, whose new book George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy is out now. “As before, they were a very tight partnership, a very intertwined one, and that’s the case today as well with Charles and Camilla. In both cases they were very different personalities, but in both instances the source of strength was important,” she adds. Arguably, Camilla, 75, who married Charles 17 years ago, is likely to need a different kind of reassurance as she was not born into royal life and had a late introduction to the rules and protocols. “We are talking about two people who have been divorced and whose romance was fairly notorious, and that does bring along with it a whole different set of judgments and assumptions from others that were not the case in 1937,” Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE. “George VI had taken the throne after his older brother wanted to marry a woman who had been divorced twice and was untenable in those days. That simply couldn’t happen in a religious or constitutional sense.” The author, who has also written well-received books on Charles and his late mother Queen Elizabeth, adds that Charles doesn’t need much help in the front-facing element of his role, such as speech-making and public appearances. She adds, “Charles and Camilla have been through so much together. To the degree to which he will need reassurance, she will be there. Charles can stand in front of a group and be very comfortable about it — unlike George VI who had to really work on it. It was sheer determination on his part and a lot of practice to learn not very many lines. It was really poignant in a way how much he had to work to do something like that.” Like his grandfather, Charles is preparing for his coronation by studying all the elements that make up the formal and religious ceremony. “Charles has been taking instructions from the Archbishop of Canterbury and George VI and Queen Elizabeth met with the then Archbishop and prayed with him. They took the traditions and rituals very seriously,” Bedell Smith says. “I have no doubt that Charles and Camilla are doing so as well.”

[From People]

It’s interesting that we’re supposed to draw some kind of connection between Charles and King George VI (his grandfather), the last king on the throne before Charles. The thing is, people have always commented on the fact that temperamentally, Charles is a lot like David, aka King Edward VIII. Two fussy, egotistical men who got into bed with far right-wing figures to further their own declining power base. Two men with bad taste in women. Two men who put themselves before the crown. And trying to draw a spiritual connection between the Queen Mum and Camilla… lmao. The desperation!!

Note by Celebitchy: Subscribe to our mailing list and get the Top 8 stories propping up Camilla as Queen! I only send one email a day on weekdays.