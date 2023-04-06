Queen Camilla ‘is a source of great strength’ for King Charles, ‘she will be there’

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Wednesday. They did a series of outings in Malton, North Yorkshire. At one point, Charles was lovely to a golden retriever (who seemed to like being petted by the king). Charles and Cam went to Talbot Yard Food Court, where they examined produce (one of my favorite royal genres) and sniffed local wines and beverages. As they were leaving one building, they both paused in a doorway with a bright red barndoor. I think one of those pics should be their Christmas card photo? Like, I know Charles will probably want to use a photo from the coronation, but one of the photos of C&C looking like country aristocrats on a grocery run is a much nicer image to project. Just an idea.
Meanwhile, we can’t stop the royal industrial complex from attempting to rewrite the narrative on Charles and his side-chick. Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith has been given palace talking points and she’s been tasked with spreading the good word:
When King Charles is crowned on May 6, he will have the woman he loves, Queen Camilla, crowned alongside him — just like his grandfather King George VI.
While Charles, 74, has prepared for being monarch for decades as the heir to the throne, George VI had the crown thrust upon him after the sudden abdication of his brother King Edward VIII in 1936. A nervous man who stuttered and needed help with his speech-making skills, George VI had the unwavering support of his wife Elizabeth who was a forthright and confident woman.
“The times were very different in 1937, but as was the case with George VI for very different reasons, Camilla is a source of great strength for Charles,” says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, whose new book George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy is out now. “As before, they were a very tight partnership, a very intertwined one, and that’s the case today as well with Charles and Camilla. In both cases they were very different personalities, but in both instances the source of strength was important,” she adds.
Arguably, Camilla, 75, who married Charles 17 years ago, is likely to need a different kind of reassurance as she was not born into royal life and had a late introduction to the rules and protocols.
“We are talking about two people who have been divorced and whose romance was fairly notorious, and that does bring along with it a whole different set of judgments and assumptions from others that were not the case in 1937,” Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE. “George VI had taken the throne after his older brother wanted to marry a woman who had been divorced twice and was untenable in those days. That simply couldn’t happen in a religious or constitutional sense.”
The author, who has also written well-received books on Charles and his late mother Queen Elizabeth, adds that Charles doesn’t need much help in the front-facing element of his role, such as speech-making and public appearances.
She adds, “Charles and Camilla have been through so much together. To the degree to which he will need reassurance, she will be there. Charles can stand in front of a group and be very comfortable about it — unlike George VI who had to really work on it. It was sheer determination on his part and a lot of practice to learn not very many lines. It was really poignant in a way how much he had to work to do something like that.”
Like his grandfather, Charles is preparing for his coronation by studying all the elements that make up the formal and religious ceremony. “Charles has been taking instructions from the Archbishop of Canterbury and George VI and Queen Elizabeth met with the then Archbishop and prayed with him. They took the traditions and rituals very seriously,” Bedell Smith says. “I have no doubt that Charles and Camilla are doing so as well.”
It’s interesting that we’re supposed to draw some kind of connection between Charles and King George VI (his grandfather), the last king on the throne before Charles. The thing is, people have always commented on the fact that temperamentally, Charles is a lot like David, aka King Edward VIII. Two fussy, egotistical men who got into bed with far right-wing figures to further their own declining power base. Two men with bad taste in women. Two men who put themselves before the crown. And trying to draw a spiritual connection between the Queen Mum and Camilla… lmao. The desperation!!
Note by Celebitchy: Subscribe to our mailing list and get the Top 8 stories propping up Camilla as Queen! I only send one email a day on weekdays.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I can only imagine how the queen mother would have felt having Camilla compared to her. She did not want a c and c wedding in her lifetime. Sally seems to be another one trying for a title. She helped pave the way for c and c for years writing Diana in search of herself which gaslit the deceased Diana. Charles is overdoing his campaign for Camilla she us getting negative comments in the dm comments sections.
I feel like they are trying to make fetch happen. It’s not happening. That homewrecking old Hage is the Rottweiler for life.
Perfectly said Geegee
The Queen Mother would be furious. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s song from Evita called “Peron’s Latest Fling” should be sung by the attendees as Camilla is being crowned.
We have allowed ourselves to slip
We have completely lost our grip
We have declined to an all-time low
Tarts have become the set to know
Camilla is like the Queen mum, racist, drunken, shows favoritism, treated Diana like crap, heavily in debt, self-centered, controlling, scheming, and vile.
@KFG you’re right on. I’ve thought for a while that the Queen Mother was a pretty vile person too. But it’s clear how much Charles idolized her in both his marrying someone who is so much like her and in his constant attempts to tie Camilla to his granny. What a shining example of what happens to a child who is emotionally neglected by his parents and becomes overly enmeshed with a toxic relative who was the only person who ever showed him any love and care. Then, when he grew up he transferred all of that to Camilla. What a hot mess of an emotionally disturbed family.
There was also nanny m able who took care of.charles as a child. She looked.like Camilla.
Aren’t you not supposed to pet support animals?
Anyway, yeah, no.
Charles and Camilla are a match made in hell. They have trampled over and sacrificed everyone in their way to get what they want. They made their deals with the devil and soon payment will come due.
In a letter to Charles which became public mountbatten said Charles was like his uncle David. I think uncle David who was besotted with Wallis has a lot in common with charles.
Especially since Wallis, like Camilla, wasn’t actually all that interested in the heir anyway. I’m not denying that Camilla went along with all of it, seriously wrecked Charles’s marriage and Diana’s life, but she married Andrew Parker Bowles. She didn’t want Charles, not outright. Wallis didn’t want David to herself either, she liked being the mistress and still having her marriage.
The golden appears to be in a seeing eye dog harness. Isn’t it against proper protocol to pet service dogs when they are working?
Also retrievers love being petted by pretty much anyone. He wouldn’t care if Charles was the local trash collector.
@brassyrebel, he did collect the trash and then married it!!
Mary Pester, True that! 😂
I think its okay with permission and in some settings, like this one where it seems the dog was brought over for Charles to meet him/her. But you are not supposed to just walk up and start petting one out of nowhere (you shouldn’t do that with any dog anyway.)
Sally c and c put others through a lot. Most recently harry and meghan
I have heard that Camilla and the Queen Mum both like(d) their gin and tonics. After that, the comparison totally breaks down.
I think I remember one of SBS’s books. She diagnosed Diana with borderline personality disorder.
Yes she did gaslight Diana with a fake diagnosis. After Diana was dead and could not defend herself. I recall Sally got flak from it in some review’s . Sally read some textbook and fake diagnosed Diana. So repulsive
The propaganda surrounding the dropping of the disingenuous “Consort” title is across print and TV news here in the UK. I saw a piece on Sky News where the only members of the public expressing their opinion were those who agreed with Cam being called Queen. All dissent seems to be censored. It’s sinister.
The comments on this article were a balm to my soul: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/commentisfree/2023/apr/05/royal-family-monarchy-cost-of-the-crown
Best two comments under the Guardian article imo.
‘What did the queen ever do for the country?’
Reply…
‘Coronation chicken sandwiches’ .
😂😂😂
Read a really in depth article yesterday on NPR on Cams’ title being Queen and not QConsort at the coronation. What stuck out to me was the the person states Chuck really wants consort out of the title because it reminds people of the background Cams has and how she got to where she is.
As if we’ll forget how she got to where she is by dropping “Consort”. 🤨 Not gonna happen.
right, too many of remember and will not forget.
He’s so deluded. sheesh!
Too funny how this article reads – it starts out with C&C are just like George and Elizabeth and ends with saying “nope, not really.”
I know, right? 😆
The way I read it, Camilla was crowned alongside George 6th lol, look at the beginning of this vomit inducing article. Support Charles!? Nope, led him around by his nose??? Another reason it’s always red lol, and he fell for it, BUT, and remember,I have no proof of this but it’s honestly what I believe, Charles is NOT faithful and camillas price, for not rocking the boat, is the same as khates, silence and that Means the crown!!!
Camilla made no sacrifices. This is what she schemed to get for decades. Charles supported her for years buying her expensive bling while they were married to others. Charles had and has wall to wall people working for Camilla promotion
“Arguably, Camilla, 75, who married Charles 17 years ago, is likely to need a different kind of reassurance as she was not born into royal life and had a late introduction to the rules and protocols.”
So glad Camilla is getting the support and reassurance that had been intentionally withheld from Megan… which then Megan was blamed for as some sort of character flaw.
Please read sarcasm into the initial part of that statement.
This author is conveniently leaving out the fact that Camilla is an aristocrat. She’s always been “upper class,” and therefore definitely was not an entire newbie as opposed to say, Meghan.
Camilla was not an aristocrat.although she was in the same circles as charles.
Her mother was the daughter of the 3rd Baron Ashcombe. That is how she is descended from Alice Keppel. So, she is aristo. Similar background to Rose Hanbury in that her father wasn’t strictly aristo but her mother is.
I read that Camilla was gentry. She would have to be an aristo through the male line. Her father was not an aristo but he was a veteran which to me is a great honor and something to be proud of.
Alice k was a married mistress of Edward. Queen Alexandra took the high road and brought her to Edward s death bed. After Edward died Alexandra gave orders to escort alice out for good.
I believe she would need to be through the male line for a *title*, but not to be in those circles? She was aristocratic, just not as high ranked as others – similar to Rose Hanbury, in that their fathers were military or military adjacent but obviously well connected enough to go to notable English “public” schools, etc, and met their aristocratic brides.
And yes, Alice Keppel was Edward VII’s married mistress and reportedly Camilla’s “inspiration”. She was the daughter of the 4th Baronet Edmonstone.
Late introduction to royal rules? Hells bells, she was Charles’ sidepiece for decades. She knew the rules well enough, she just chose to ignore them.
As a Queen Consort it is not enough for Camilla to play the role of a good and supporting wife. She has to play an important role in maintaining good family relations and harmony between Charles and his 2 sons as well as their spouses and families. She has to be the peace weaver and intercede and encourage Charles to show kindness and compassion where required.
I know Sally’s trying to promote her new book but this is just ridiculous.
Charles has a rather smarmy expression then he points and guffaws. He looks ridiculous
He looks like one of the Gringott’s Goblins from Harry Potter.
One month before the Con-a-Nation and they still doing image rehab on Cam. #NotMyQueen is trending on Twitter for a reason.
He is a spineless wimp without her and a spineless wimp WITH her.
Cam is the mommy Chuck never had. She pets him, soothes his owies, etc. Quite Oedipal?
They are so overdoing it. It is quite hilarious. Yesterday there was an article in the DM by Becky English claiming Camilla has now won the hearts of the Nation. And 95% of comments were like: who are you kidding? Definitely not my heart. This might be an instance where silence would be golden. They should just stop talking about Queen Camilla for a while.
There’s one today all about Camilla’s “transformation” from dowdy to glamorous (lol) and the “before” photo they used is from like 1979. They can spout this nonsense as much as they want, but it will never make it true.
It is amazing.how the sussex critics talk about them complaining. Yet Charles and Camilla spin is about all they went through which is playing victims. Seems very hypocritical to me.
I was so annoyed because The Washington Post also ran a story this week about how Camilla has gained the affection of some Brits, who believe she’s earned her place as queen … um, no.
She’s a conniving and hateful person who wrecked Diana’s life and has tried to do the same to Diana’s younger son. The only thing she’s earned is the many insulting nicknames she’s known by.
Sorry Charles all this over the top spin is not stopping not my king protests.
Social media is abuzz with side-chick commentary re Camilla and I’m here for it. Stay strong side chicks, you may get the ultimate prize! LMFAO. I love that they’re trying to spin the narrative that she’s just a humble lady who loves Charles and that’s all it’s ever been. Multiple things can be true, but as if this hasn’t been her goal all along. Her descendants will outnumber Charles’ at the ceremony. Hmmm….
All this embiggening of the sidechick must worry PoW because it makes clear Chuckles son can chuck her and wed another. Also note the shade about Chuckles being good at the frontfacing side of the role eg public speaking and mixing with others? FK and future ex wife are rubbish public speakers, icy together and prefer to greet peasants when they are safely penned in by high fences!
Oh she’s a source all right (of leaks)