Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were famously never married, although they were “engaged” for most of the years they were together. Their split has not been amicable though, because they have two children together and they’re engaged in a full-on war over everything about custody and child support. Jason’s side has argued that the kids were born in New York, Jason wants to live in New York and the NYC courts should determine everything. Olivia’s side is that she currently lives in LA with the kids, she has the right to move the kids to London if she chooses to do so (although we haven’t heard much about that post-Harry Styles) and that Jason needs to come to her to have joint custody of the kids. It’s a mess. The LA family courts are going to have a hell of time untangling all of this, and it’s just gotten even more complicated – Olivia says that Jason hasn’t paid any child support.
Olivia Wilde claims Jason Sudeikis has paid her zero child support despite earning a “significantly superior” income. In court documents obtained by the Blast Tuesday, the “Don’t Worry Darling” star and director said she is now carrying “100% of the costs for the children’s care,” which includes food, clothing and extracurricular activities, while son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, are with her. Wilde did, however, note that she and Sudeikis split their kids’ school tuition.
The “Booksmart” director requested the court order the “Ted Lasso” star to pay child support so that she can provide for their children “commensurate with Jason’s standard of living.” Wilde, 39, also wants Sudeikis, 47, to contribute to her attorney and accountant fees not only because the “Horrible Bosses” actor is in a financially “significantly superior” position but also because she is burning money as a result of “Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary and aggressive conduct.”
Using famed attorney Laura Wasser to represent her, Wilde is requesting $500,000 from Sudeikis and for him to pay child support retroactive to the date which she filed the case.
“Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion’s share of the expenses for their children since the pendency of this action,” the documents state, according to the outlet.
Wilde revealed her more-than-$10 million net worth in a previous legal filing as she accused Sudeikis of litigating her “into debt.” The documents also reportedly stated that the “House” alum has a monthly income of $71,667, but she reportedly spends $107,000 a month on her mortgage, laundry and cleaning and more.
In response to the court documents leaking, Wilde’s rep said in a statement to E! News, “The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption. This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic.”
It will be interesting to see if Jason’s side leaks anything about his response to Olivia in court. I strongly suspect his argument is that the kids are with him half the time, and he’s financially supporting them when they’re WITH him. But the California courts will disagree, even if Jason and Olivia are not married – they’re going to order him to pay up, unless he’s got some kind of legal argument yet to be revealed.
Now, I don’t think Jason should have to pay Olivia’s legal fees though – from what I’ve seen of this custodial fight, it’s just a standard-issue dispute between two actors who travel a lot for work and can’t agree on their homebase. Nothing Jason has done (in court) is particularly egregious. If anything, he’s been more eager to get his custodial rights locked down legally while Olivia seems to have believed that she could just do whatever and take the kids wherever she wanted. Also: ten bucks says that Olivia’s side leaked this to make him look like a deadbeat dad (which he is, if true).
She left him to have an affair with Harry. Why does Jason get the bad rap. She should be paying him since she is the reason this whole situation sucks. She screwed around on him. She’s the bad guy!
Exactly this 100%!! Why is she not getting slammed for leaving?
Is this a joke? I don’t like Olivia but how does her leaving Jason for another man negate his financial responsibility to his children?
I don’t think cheating is right at all, but are you serious about her getting slammed for leaving him? She has the right to leave a relationship she is unhappy in.
Right? Also, 50/50 custody (where he pays half their living expenses) plus half tuition is not deadbeat. That comes from someone who knows what a deadbeat it. It may require looking over for reasons that are beyond this… but this doesn’t qualify as deadbeat.
that shouldn’t factor into child support arguments though.
that being said, she has repeatedly spoken negatively about him publicly (I realize this was leaked so it’s not an example of that) while he has been pretty quiet, despite her clearly leaving him for Styles. just by virtue of that, she’s not doing herself any favors in the public sphere, and all he has to do is maintain silence.
She has a history of bad-mouthing her exes. She did it to her previous husband as well when she got with Jason and now it is his turn. He should have paid child support without being asked, however. I cannot respect him for not offering to help with the cost of raising HIS children when he has more money than she does. They are not pawns
I would not recommend paying child support that isn’t ordered in the middle of a contentious child custody arrangement, personally. the courts can determine what he should or shouldn’t pay, and he can back pay if necessary. both parents are wealthy enough that they can wait for the courts to make a determination, the kids aren’t going to miss out on anything in the meantime. he is helping with the costs of raising the kids – they split tuition and he covers things when they are with him.
Yeah, that’s not how child support works.
Child support is about financially supporting children. It’s not punishment or assigning blame.
That being said, they’ve been separated for how long? And she’s still (allegedly) getting nothing? That’s a PR failure right there. He’s on one of the most popular tv shows of the last three years. He has the money, and he shouldn’t be hard to find.
But if he’s paying half their tuition and pays for food and clothing when he has them I don’t see a big issue. It doesn’t sound like he completely left her hanging financially and is still doing his part
Excuse me? Her having an affair has nothing to do with her being a parent. And by all accounts, she is a good mother.
Facts are, the only info about her wanting to move children to London came from his camp, it was never confirmed by any other source; he’s filming his series for the last few years and substantial part of the year lives in London; she is not the one who was getting drunk in front of the children and laying in front of the car to blackmail a partner to stay…
To me, this seems like a classical case of well connected, beloved HW actor wininng at the PR game against a woman who dared to cheat on a man and leave him, becoming an easy target for slandering.
Something about this feels like such a re-tread… I mean maybe it’s true, maybe I’m just too cynical, but this just feels transparently like a by-the-numbers tired PR play that gets pulled out at this stage. Try to harness first-mover advantage and come out swinging with ugly allegations, hoping public opinion aligns and won’t be swayed by later clarification.
I’m just highly skeptical this is an accurate rendering of what’s going on.
I think people find their own levels. Let them do what they do, they both deserve some karmic returns for all of this.
She chose to move to L.A., and if the cost of living there is more than what she can reasonably afford, it’s not on Sudeikis to make up that deficit.
No it’s not. And it’s not his responsibility to pay her attorney fees either. JS is not a dead beat dad as they have 50/50 custody and he pays half of their tuition which he should and is willing to do. OW leaked these facts as she has a history of being the vile one after a break up.
If she can’t afford her own expenses then she should make the necessary changes. She’s a big girl so suck it up Buttercup and live within your means!
Do you know how alimony works? Don’t you want the kids to have the same or equal living situations at mom or pop?
if they don’t have a formal custody arrangement, and he pays for the kids when they’re with him, and they split tuition… then he shouldn’t pay child support unless ordered to do so by the court, IMO. my understanding was that they split their time with the kids fairly evenly – if that’s not the case and she has the kids significantly more, then they could do a verbal agreement for him to pay something. he’s not a deadbeat based on what’s described.
I’m curious how much money a month the children’s laundry is costing her lol. I think it makes more sense that he would pay more for the costs (tuition, insurance, etc) than a direct amount to her – ie. an 80/20 split instead of 50/50 – which would cover a pay disparity.
I also don’t see why he should have to pay her legal costs, personally, but I don’t understand why these two aren’t working with a mediator and trying to get it settled quickly, either.
I was wondering if this is pretty standard – waiting for a court to determine child support. I would assume so. The way Page Six worded it that she’s claiming he hasn’t paid makes it sound like he was already ordered to pay but he is in arrears. This is probably a typical contentious divorce thing where no one is volunteering anything the court doesn’t order and she’s not so much “claiming he didn’t pay anything” as she is requesting support and listing all the facts about expenses and current arrangements.
It’s her choice that she chose to live in an expensive area that she can’t afford on her own. As long as they are splitting the big costs like tuition and insurance then they should each pay for their own time with the kids if they have 50/50 custody.
$4000 a month on laundry and cleaning?!
This is…weird. I don’t know Jason Sudeikis & have no idea if he’s a good guy or not, but this seems designed to make him look bad.
They haven’t agreed on child support (as far as we know) or gotten a court order mandating it. They haven’t even figured out custody yet, so he hasn’t defaulted on an agreement nor is he in violation of a court order. Their income disparities will be factored in at the appropriate time, but this just sounds like sh*t stirring.
Interesting—I see this as making OW look bad.
I agree Lizzie. I am not a divorce lawyer nor do I know much about their situation, but it seems like he hasn’t paid anything because they don’t have anything “settled” yet. In MA (and likely other places, I am sure) you can file for an emergency support order immediately, and the idea is that is temporary and allows the recipient to pay rent/mortgage/bills while the divorce agreement is ironed out.
I don’t think their kids are in danger of losing their home or going hungry, so I am not crying for OW. Pretty sure she can afford to take care of her kids on her own salary until the settlement is set up. To be clear, he probably WILL end up paying her support as he is a superior earner and she will likely get “back pay” for the time when he wasn’t paying her anything. (I think????)
If the kids are currently with him half the time and they split the tuition, I feel like he isn’t doing anything wrong, just waiting for the courts to decide what the agreement will be. (I suppose he still has time to become a deadbeat, I just don’t know that he is there yet)
My sympathies lie with the kids. And Miss Flo. OW and JS just seem like horrible people. That said…It was chaotic in the months before Don’t Worry Darling was released. I’m no OW fan, but JS had a hell of a lot of controlling red flags. The nanny, who tried to write a sympathetic to Jason story managed to make him look like an abusive a-hole.
With that in the back of my brain: I see no benefit for OW to leak her financial info. No matter what, that same info is be available to the judge—it’s not changing legal minds. My guess is that JS is not on board with paying child support and is trying to influence public opinion about OW as to whether she deserves it or not. And that is, again, controlling red flag behavior on the part of JS. If he earns significantly more, no matter how rich she is, he needs to pay.
She didn’t leak it, a site had access at her papers like TMZ can sometimes have access to licence marriages l
Not an Olivia fan. However, I do not think Jason is the good guy in this either. It always seemed to me she was the one that wanted to get married. He had strung her along for years then acted shocked when she became tired of the status quo. He does seem like he is making this particularly difficult in terms of litigation. I have always felt like he felt especially hurt that she left in such a public way and moved on quickly. Let’s be real there was probably some overlap there. But his actions have felt a lot like she hurt him, so now he will hurt her.
Yeah, say what you will about Wilde, but more and more as the time goes by with this whole thing between them, to me he comes across as that toxic mister “nice guy”. We’ve all met a guy like that: everybody loves him, he’s affable and nice; yet, he does have his darker side (ranging from thinking that he’s owed something for his niceness to fully revealing his controlling, dark side while alone, knowing everyone will side and believe him). I think the drunken episodes and laying in front of her car to blackmail her into staying are the only times when he lost control enough to do it in front if witnesses.
I wish they would try to work this out amicably. This whole situation is so messy. From Olivia cheating to the way he served her with papers and now public accusations. The kids didn’t ask for this, they want loving parents.
This feels more like a PR move than an actual need for money.
If Jason is not paying court mandated child support then that is wrong. If she’s just talking shit to drag his name through the mud then she needs to shut up. One day her children are going to read the shit that both parents said and did. She needs to be mindful of this.
she’s filed for child support – nothing is mandated yet, including the custody arrangement.
this seems to have been leaked, so I’m not sure it’s about running his name through the mud. I don’t think this leaking made either of them look great.
I would bet money her camp leaked this.
A 6 & 8 y/o caught in the middle.
$4K a month for cleaning and laundry? Bull!
So, each are millionaires.
The lawyers are gonna be billing and billing.
Grow up both of you.
Work out custody and expenses privately.
All this will stay on the internet forever, little kids do not need the family biz put online.
OW & JS both need to act like the Adults.
Amen Hay Kay. I thought Laura Wasser was supposedly this wonderful divorce attorney who encourages the civil working out of affairs privately. Bad job Laura! Why not get them a private judge to work this out to keep it from being spilled all over the internet?
The whole thing is distasteful and messy and the only people I feel bad for are the kids.
I’m curious to see how the amount OW is asking for compares to what he would be required by California law to pay. From what I remember about Kevin Federline’s requests for additional child support a few years back, Cali has a pretty cut and dried scale for calculating child support (you make X amount, have y kids, so you pay z amount per month)
Sounds like the House alum needs to reduce her outlay from $107K to $71K per month while she dithers with her ex over custody and child support. Perhaps she should read Laura Wasser’s book.
I’m a bit curious as to why this has only come up now (to be clear, nothing has been mandated by the courts, so he hasn’t dodged anything). They’ve been done for years!
My perhaps less charitable interpretation is that she was previously living a good chunk of the time with a very rich boyfriend and now that very rich boyfriend bailed some harsh financial realities relating to lifestyle are coming into focus.
He will have to pay some equalizing amounts, but nowhere near what she’s asked for. But that’s standard too, aim high as the court will rule lower. Honestly I don’t think this will ultimately lead to much drama….not this part anyway! 😬
Mia4s, great point! I hadn’t thought of that but yes, her standard of living certainly changed when HS exited – or at least it should have. As kirk said above, maybe reduce the outlay to match her (still considerable) income while the courts determine child support.
OW needs to learn how to live within her means. The less she has to do with him the better it will be for her. I would not want to be dependent on my ex for money.
Her team for sure leaked this to make Jason look bad. I have no idea what kind of person Jason is but Olivia is a garbage person as evidenced by 90% of her public interviews and behavior.
They both suck. He should be paying child support. She is making $71K a MONTH and is still overspending?? Maybe she should take a class in budgeting. Most people could find a way to live reasonably with that level of income. Sorry she won’t be in the lap of luxury, but COME ON.
Child support is a direct formula in California and is retroactive back to the date of filing a request for child support.
The State has a vested interest to establish and enforce child support so that none of the kids or parents draw on state benefits (not that their level of income would, but the point remains the State has a vested interest in the outcome).
Custody informs child support (% of time with each parent, parental income). They don’t care if someone is living above or below their means, or how much is being spent on laundry, or who had an affair. If courts had a dollar for every time they heard one parent accuse the other of bad behavior…. and the typical response is “well you chose to have a child with this person so they can’t be all that bad, amirite?” It’s not necessarily a perspective I 100% agree with – there’s nuance – but that’s the general stance.
The point is that irrespective of which parent the kids are with at any given time, the kids*** have the same standard of living.
He may not have paid yet (which is a d*ck move), but he will owe retroactively unless they negotiate something different (doubtful).
Also…. Doesn’t matter that they weren’t married. She would not get spousal support as a result, but doesn’t affect child support.
I don’t believe her. I think if there is an agreement on splitting the kids’ tuition, more than likely they agreed they would support the kids when they have them. If she is just now realizing her expenses are more than her income, it’s on her to go to court and establish a temporary child support agreement. Until they finalize things in court, he isn’t obligated to a set amount. That also doesn’t make him a deadbeat.
“Until they finalize things in court, he isn’t obligated to a set amount. That also doesn’t make him a deadbeat.”
I said something like this above too. I think they both seem toxic asf. (my previous comment seems like I am defending him, and on this one detail, I suppose I am , but really, I don’t think he’s great either. They are both messy and this is too public and it’s not good for the kids)
But I just don’t think he is a deadbeat. Custody and Support as far as we all know has NOT been finalized. She makes 71k a MONTH. That is enough to live on MORE than comfortably until the order is set. And once it is, I am confident that she will get a hefty amount of $ to keep the kids standard of living equal in both households. But why would he pay anything NOW, before he has been told WHAT AMOUNT to pay? They haven’t settled and it’s not like she is financially insecure.
Withholding money is a form of control. Financial abuse is a real thing and very much a tactic by the wealthier party in a toxic relationship/ contentious divorce/co-parenting relationship.
I know. I’m living it.
It can be hard to feel empathy for extremely wealthy people when it comes to their “money issues” but their standard of living is what it is and it is required by law that the wealthier co-parent pay child support in an amount meant to equalize the children’s two living situations, yes, even when there is a 50/50 split in shared custody and time with each parent.
If you don’t want to have to financially support your children and in essence your ex-partner post-breakup, pick a financially earning equivalent partner or don’t have kids.
Leaking to the press that someone is paying “zero” to support their children when A) that’s clearly not true where at least the kids’ tuition is concerned, and B) there is no court order in place directing who pays what to whom is also abusive and controlling.
“You make more money than I do, so gimme some” is not a legal standing to be awarded support, especially when the parties were never married.
Lol okay
I’m sorry for the situation that you’re going through, but, (1) Paying for his kids’ expenses when they’re with him and splitting the cost of school tuition while waiting for a court judgment isn’t the same as withholding money; there’s also absolutely no indication that he’s unwilling to pay back support if so ordered; and (2) She’s spending 42% more a month than what she makes in order to live in L.A. and have hired help — that doesn’t equal him not supporting his children.
No. No, no, no NO.
Do NOT make ambiguous “child support” payments outside of a court order. It will bite you in the ass every time, especially if there is a huge disparity in incomes between parents. It sounds like the big things are being taken care of, like the kids’ tuition, so I think throwing around the word “deadbeat” is more than a bit premature.
But it is NOT Sudeikis’ responsibility at this point to pay some mystery amount of money each month to close the gap between what Wilde supposedly makes and what she supposedly spends.
They weren’t married, so that simplifies a lot. And this all could have been hammered out over a year ago had Wilde not decided to play cute and duck being served.
GET A COURT ORDER, PEOPLE.
I very well understand the urge to shame your ex publicly for not doing right by your kids (as one parent perceives it). But, this should be a private matter between the two of them.
This should all be private between the two of them.
They both hold privilege. I suspect O’s life has taken a hard fall since HS broke things off and now she’s trying to get her eggs in a row. Her professional rep took a huge hit and I’m wondering if all the up and coming options are drying out? She’s positioned in CA which has excellent outcomes for spouse/child support. I do feel for Jason as he’s going along in life, great show, family, your partner leaves you for HArry Styles, completely gorgeous… and now she’s gonna get half your money because she has your kids half the time. Life sucks sometimes, but you do it for the kids.
Olivia is so transparent.
Where is the verification of this? They both have lawyers and have been in court several times for custody arrangements.
They were pictured last week hugging at their child’s soccer game.
Olivia is from an extremely wealthy family in addition to her own success.
I don’t believe for one second that Jason isn’t paying what he should.