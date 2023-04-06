Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were famously never married, although they were “engaged” for most of the years they were together. Their split has not been amicable though, because they have two children together and they’re engaged in a full-on war over everything about custody and child support. Jason’s side has argued that the kids were born in New York, Jason wants to live in New York and the NYC courts should determine everything. Olivia’s side is that she currently lives in LA with the kids, she has the right to move the kids to London if she chooses to do so (although we haven’t heard much about that post-Harry Styles) and that Jason needs to come to her to have joint custody of the kids. It’s a mess. The LA family courts are going to have a hell of time untangling all of this, and it’s just gotten even more complicated – Olivia says that Jason hasn’t paid any child support.

Olivia Wilde claims Jason Sudeikis has paid her zero child support despite earning a “significantly superior” income. In court documents obtained by the Blast Tuesday, the “Don’t Worry Darling” star and director said she is now carrying “100% of the costs for the children’s care,” which includes food, clothing and extracurricular activities, while son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, are with her. Wilde did, however, note that she and Sudeikis split their kids’ school tuition. The “Booksmart” director requested the court order the “Ted Lasso” star to pay child support so that she can provide for their children “commensurate with Jason’s standard of living.” Wilde, 39, also wants Sudeikis, 47, to contribute to her attorney and accountant fees not only because the “Horrible Bosses” actor is in a financially “significantly superior” position but also because she is burning money as a result of “Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary and aggressive conduct.” Using famed attorney Laura Wasser to represent her, Wilde is requesting $500,000 from Sudeikis and for him to pay child support retroactive to the date which she filed the case. “Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion’s share of the expenses for their children since the pendency of this action,” the documents state, according to the outlet. Wilde revealed her more-than-$10 million net worth in a previous legal filing as she accused Sudeikis of litigating her “into debt.” The documents also reportedly stated that the “House” alum has a monthly income of $71,667, but she reportedly spends $107,000 a month on her mortgage, laundry and cleaning and more. In response to the court documents leaking, Wilde’s rep said in a statement to E! News, “The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption. This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic.”

It will be interesting to see if Jason’s side leaks anything about his response to Olivia in court. I strongly suspect his argument is that the kids are with him half the time, and he’s financially supporting them when they’re WITH him. But the California courts will disagree, even if Jason and Olivia are not married – they’re going to order him to pay up, unless he’s got some kind of legal argument yet to be revealed.

Now, I don’t think Jason should have to pay Olivia’s legal fees though – from what I’ve seen of this custodial fight, it’s just a standard-issue dispute between two actors who travel a lot for work and can’t agree on their homebase. Nothing Jason has done (in court) is particularly egregious. If anything, he’s been more eager to get his custodial rights locked down legally while Olivia seems to have believed that she could just do whatever and take the kids wherever she wanted. Also: ten bucks says that Olivia’s side leaked this to make him look like a deadbeat dad (which he is, if true).