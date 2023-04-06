Sarah Ferguson: ‘You can’t have it both ways… you’re either in or you’re out’

Sarah Ferguson has been on a book tour/promotional tour for much of the past six weeks or so. She’s promoting her latest historical romance and she’s done interviews with basically every British newspaper, tabloid and TV show. She’s also done promotion in America and I think in Europe as well. While she’s asked some questions about her book, most of the time she’s answering questions about the Windsors. She has talking points, like the sh-t about taking in QEII’s dogs after they passed away and how King Charles will be magnificent on the throne. She’s also been asked a lot about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. To her credit, she hasn’t bashed them, even though that’s clearly what the British media wants from her. Instead, she talks about how Meghan has made Harry very happy, and how Diana would be so proud of her grandchildren. There’s a sense that Sarah views Harry as a much-loved nephew, and she’s well aware that he’s close to her daughters. But, as I said, the British media is desperate for her to say anything critical about the Sussexes, so they’re feasting on Fergie’s latest:
Sarah Ferguson has said royals ‘can’t have it both ways’ if they choose to leave saying they must decide whether they want to be ‘in or out’. The Duchess of York, 63, spoke candidly in an interview amid speculation whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family, will attend the coronation.
Speaking to The Independent, she said: ‘Well, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You’re either in or out. But then don’t cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it – and be it.’
It’s the second time Fergie has appeared to distance herself from Meghan in recent months – having previously said she ‘doesn’t know her.’
Sarah once again reiterated the sentiment in an interview with Loose Women today. Speaking to the panelists, she revealed that her plans for the Coronation are to ‘watch it on the telly’, put up some bunting and enjoy ‘a little tea room and a coronation chicken sandwich’. The Duchess is even considering driving the corgis over for a visit at a nearby elderly home.
‘I always love to watch it on telly because you hear a lot on telly, the commentator’s always good and then all the family come back,’ she explained, seemingly hinting she didn’t expect to be involved so closely in Family affairs. ‘Because remember I am divorced from him so I don’t expect…you can’t have it both ways. You can’t be divorced and say “I want this”. I think it’s really great to be supportive…also when the family come home I know all the ins and outs and commentating on television.’
I halfway wonder if she’s saying that about herself for the most part and it’s being taken as a slam on the Sussexes? Because they’re not crying about not being invited to weddings, but Fergie has been snubbed for royal wedding invitations, notably William and Kate’s wedding. Harry made the choice to invite Fergie to his wedding though. And the Sussexes truly aren’t crying over not being included – they haven’t *asked* to be invited to all of these family events. Charles specifically said he wants both of his sons at his coronation. The family made a big deal about “including” the Sussexes at QEII’s funeral. Harry was of course “invited” to his grandfather’s funeral.
Also: “You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You’re either in or out.” She literally lives with her ex-husband on the Royal Windsor estate and she was invited to spend Christmas with the Windsors in Sandringham a few months ago. GMAFB, Fergie.
Her hypocrisy knows no bounds. Sarah the one who introduced Epstein to andrew
No doubt about it, Sarah’s an opportunist of the first order. Always will be and she’ll do anything for a nickel.
Fergie will always be where the grass is greener person.
My only thought is that coronation chicken is gross. Raisins do not belong in chicken salad.
Just when you think you might want to like Fergie she opens her big mouth. But I guess Andrew’s money is still up in the air so she has to play the game.
THIS ☝️And has she told her “princess”, daughters that, and her ex husband!!
In my opinion Sarah shouldn’t get a pass even if she says nice things about Harry and Meghan.Her ties to Epstein alone should negate anything positive she does.
Unless I remember wrong, when Fergie married Andrew, she wanted to keep working for her employer (was it a publishing house?) and had an office at Buckingham Palace. Don’t know how quickly that ended, but she has never hesitated getting whatever she can from her position as a former member of the royal family. If she’d accepted being out, she wouldn’t be there giving interviews and promoting books and whatever. She knows she only sells because she’s the Queen’s ex-daughter-in-law.
She started publishing some of her for-personal-profit books while she was still a working royal and married to Andrew.
While married and a working royal, credited as HRH The Duchess of York
1989, Budgie the Little Helicopter
1989, Budgie at Bendick’s Point
1991, Budgie and the Blizzard
1991, Victoria and Albert: Life at Osborne House
1992, The Adventures of Budgie
After March 1992 separation, still credited as HRH The Duchess of York
1993, Travels with Queen Victoria
1996, The Royal Switch
1996, Bright Lights
They separated in March 1992, divorced in March 1996. She didn’t lose her HRH until Diana’s divorce in August 1996. QEII issued new Letters Patent about divorcing out of the family one week before the Charles/Diana divorced was final. After that, Sarah started using her divorced title and no HRH.
Yes, I remember those Budgie books, but I think that when they married there was some talk about her keeping her job. I don’t remember if it worked out at all or if she actually did try, but that was the talk then. So in the long run she’s never had issues with being both royal and a “normal” person.
It sounds like she’s talking more about herself than H&M, especially with the line about being divorced obviously and crying about weddings. H&M haven’t been snubbed for any family weddings in the past 3 years (Beatrice’s doesn’t count in terms of not being there obviously) so the wedding line has to be about her. It seems like she’s saying she’s not upset she wasn’t invited to W&K’s wedding.
there is a HUGE difference between being the ex-wife of a royal and being the son of the king who decided to earn his own living.
Maybe she’s trying to say just enough so that people will assume its the Sussexes and the comments get more attention? I don’t know without watching or reading the entire interview (and i dont want to do that lol.) But considering Beatrice especially is sort of this half-in royal (attending garden parties on behalf of the queen last year, etc) and Sarah lives on the Windsor estate and enjoys a lot of royal adjacent perks – I’m not entirely sure Sarah Ferguson fully embraces the idea of “if you’re out you’re out.” But it makes for a better headline than “Fergie has no beef with the sussexes” I guess.
Fergie cried to Oprah on her television show about how upset she was that she wasn’t invited to William and Kate’s wedding. She may no longer be a member of the royal family, but she has certainly taken advantage of the perks of still being the Duchess of York, a title she would lose if she ever remarried. Plus, she’s lived with Andrew on and off since the divorce whenever she’s particularly poor.
Which is why I said “Sarah lives on the Windsor estate and enjoys a lot of royal adjacent perks.” She’s certainly not “out.”
Agree BECKS1, she is not comparing being divorced to being the son and daughter in law and being in or out, lol. Plus she is so diplomatic and this doesn’t strike me as her being snarky.
Fergie, like ALL the royals, is a tone-deaf arsehole.
She might have been referencing only herself here, but she MUST KNOW that everything she said would be parsed and made to look as if she’s shading the Sussexes. So if she was really a writer and understood human motivations and emotions more than the average jane or joe, she would have realized that she isnt being interviewed about her obscure book, but about the royals and, in particular, the Sussexes.
Moreover, does she not have two daughters, actual “blood princesses,” who are “half-in/half-out as we speak???!!!!!!???????!!!!!!
Her half in half out comment was about not being invited to the coronation. She said she didn’t expect to be invited because she’s not apart of the institution anymore
Maybe, @hail, but how many times, and in what contexts, have you heard the term “half-in half-out” when it applies to Royal family members and adjacents? I had only ever heard it used with respect to the Sussexes and Sussexit. I never heard it used with respect to, e.g., the now Edinburghs when they were each pursuing their own personal, for-profit, activities while newly married royals. I had never heard it applied to the Rent-a-Kents.
Fergie knew exactly what she was doing when invoking that phrase by saying that you are either in or you are out. She knew that it would get her more press. She absolutely does not deserve the benefit of the doubt in matters like these, or, really, in any matter.
It sounded more like she was referring to herself not being invited to Will and Kate’s wedding, but yeah it’s pretty hypocritical considering she has always been just on the fringes after divorce and never out. She lives at Royal Lodge and was invited by the queen to a lot of things as long as she stayed out of Philip’s sight. Once he died she was openly at Sandringham. The papers are so obsessed with everyone hating the Sussexes but Meghan especially. They are unhinged with the idea she has friends and people who will support her.
What’s the deal with Phillip and staying out of his sight?👀
Fergie, who was crying because she wasn’t invited to Cain’s wedding, please have a seat.
Answering questions about H & M is not going to make her book a bestseller.
The BM are mad, because they want the Sussexes to be desperate to come for BR family events, revealing a statue, Jubbly and funerals is what they’re getting.
She complained when it happened, in 2011, when she wasn’t invited to William and Kate’s wedding.
She is a huge example of half-in half-out because she’s NOT really in, and has stayed unmarried to do her best to stay in that limbo.
Just more of the same from her.
Yeah, it definitely sounds like she’s talking about herself. But at the same time she’s repeating that tabloid line of you can’t have it both ways. You have to be either in or out. That whole talking point seems to have been created in reaction to Harry initially being given five options at the sandringham summit, one of which actually was half-in/half-out, then having it taken away, and then having it used against him in the press. How dare he think he could be half in/half-out even though we initially gave him that option. So anyway my whole point is that this talking point didn’t exist until the past few years and Sara is repeating it bc she’s a tabloid reader. It kind of amazes me how much they read and take in the tabloids and how much it shapes even them. It’s like a vicious feedback loop. Not sure this totally made sense. She’s also towing the line with the family but the family at this point are all reading the tabs every morning. Which is wild to think about.
I guess she means Bea and Eugenie need to decide in or out then.
Perfect point.
It’s perfect advice for them. After all, aren’t both of them working outside jobs which puts them firmly in the “out” camp?
I don’t think we can call the York girls ‘out,’ because they have jobs. It’s good that they have jobs, but they would love it if the king gave them something official to do for the monarchy. They have not announced they’re leaving and I remember reading Andrew wants his daughters to work for the family. It’s just that Charles wants to make the working family smaller.
Beatrice and Eugenie are perfect examples of half-in/half-out. They are invited to every royal event, Beatrice is especially pulled in for those Buckingham Palace garden parties to press the flesh, yet both have jobs.
Yes, Sarah, and they’re out. They left. And they’re far more successful than you will ever be. But keep trying for that media clout by mentioning them, over and over, you debased freeloader.
I think she’s talking about herself. As far as I can tell, the Sussexes have been invited to all the big events.
Fergie still enjoys a lot of royal privileges despite being divorced.
Sarah: ‘Well, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You’re either in or out. But then don’t cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it – and be it.’
She was bound to get her foot in her mouth with so many interviews covering royal topics while avoiding Andrew’s scandal. She should have been sticking to what the novel she’s promoting is about. The tabloids are always looking to find a way to get a jab in at Harry and Meghan and she walked right into that one.
In my opinion, she is the glaring representation of straddling the royal fence so what she is quoted as saying is BS. I believe the minor royals also straddle the fence – the Kent’s, the Tindalls, the Phillips, etc.. – as well as various aristocrats and subjects (Lady Hussy and Michael Fawcett come to mind as they supposedly resigned yet I believe they maintained a foot in). I think the royals choose who they want to have in their circle, end of story. They have the power. It’s not what you choose.
If the BM wants to discuss royal family members, why don’t they ask Fergie about her ex-husband Andrew’s “issues” and how they affect his family? I mean, they could get inside information right from the horse’s mouth, so to speak. I’m amazed that they always ask her about the Sussexes years after they’ve left the country when Andrew skates by, under the radar.
As Kaiser says who is Fergie talking about? Because it’s not Harry and Meghan.
She sold (and got busted) selling access to royals. She shilled for Weight Watchers for years. She monetized her rank and title as a royal or royal adjacent as much as humanly possible. What in the world is she talking about? And if Andrew wanted to re-marry. She would do it in a heartbeat knowing what a sub-human he is. The audacity to get on her high horse and try to look down on Harry and Meghan. Who have done nothing wrong.
This doesn’t make much sense coming from her – officially she’s out, she “divorced” Andrew…but still lives with him in royal residences and uses the connections and attention all the time.
And how many of those media outlets are asking about her financial dealings with 3pste1n? The *fascinating* commentary on romance novels and wedding invites is doing a lot of distraction work for her 🙄
So this would be the Sarah Ferguson filmed asking for cash for access to Andrew long after they were divorced…. is that considered in or out?
To me Fergie is complaining she didn’t get a save the date email foe the Chubbly. She’s not invited.
Her makeup! OMG. And it looks that way on multiple occasions so it’s not the fault of one makeup artist.
Black smoky eyes with nude lips does her no favors. Softer earth tone eyes with a slightly brighter lip would look much better.
I’ve met Fergie and can confirm that she’s absolutely bonkers. But she has a point about the coronation or even a royal wedding: you definitely get a better view watching from home than you do from the center-back of the Abbey!
Any interview that doesn’t grill Fergie about Pedrew is a waste of time. Not because women are responsible for the misconduct of their spouses and exes, but because she’s been such a staunch defender of hers.
Clearly she can only speak from a married-in situation. So yes, the crying over invitations sound more like she’s talking about herself. If she was speaking about Harry in that sense she’d be out of bounds imo.
I don’t have a problem with, or much of an opinion about, what she said. I have to give her credit in recent months for her fairly diplomatic, restrained comments about the Sussexes. She knows what to say and how to say it to maximize the attention she’ll get from her comments, while playing it safe wth both the press and the BRF by not really saying much of anything at all. Years ago, I wouldn’t have expected to be saying this about Fergie, but I think she’s navigating the minefield of the press pretty well these days — far better than Chuckles, Camilla, Bulliam & Kate.