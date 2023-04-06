Sarah Ferguson: ‘You can’t have it both ways… you’re either in or you’re out’

Sarah Ferguson has been on a book tour/promotional tour for much of the past six weeks or so. She’s promoting her latest historical romance and she’s done interviews with basically every British newspaper, tabloid and TV show. She’s also done promotion in America and I think in Europe as well. While she’s asked some questions about her book, most of the time she’s answering questions about the Windsors. She has talking points, like the sh-t about taking in QEII’s dogs after they passed away and how King Charles will be magnificent on the throne. She’s also been asked a lot about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. To her credit, she hasn’t bashed them, even though that’s clearly what the British media wants from her. Instead, she talks about how Meghan has made Harry very happy, and how Diana would be so proud of her grandchildren. There’s a sense that Sarah views Harry as a much-loved nephew, and she’s well aware that he’s close to her daughters. But, as I said, the British media is desperate for her to say anything critical about the Sussexes, so they’re feasting on Fergie’s latest:

Sarah Ferguson has said royals ‘can’t have it both ways’ if they choose to leave saying they must decide whether they want to be ‘in or out’. The Duchess of York, 63, spoke candidly in an interview amid speculation whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family, will attend the coronation. Speaking to The Independent, she said: ‘Well, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You’re either in or out. But then don’t cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it – and be it.’ It’s the second time Fergie has appeared to distance herself from Meghan in recent months – having previously said she ‘doesn’t know her.’ Sarah once again reiterated the sentiment in an interview with Loose Women today. Speaking to the panelists, she revealed that her plans for the Coronation are to ‘watch it on the telly’, put up some bunting and enjoy ‘a little tea room and a coronation chicken sandwich’. The Duchess is even considering driving the corgis over for a visit at a nearby elderly home. ‘I always love to watch it on telly because you hear a lot on telly, the commentator’s always good and then all the family come back,’ she explained, seemingly hinting she didn’t expect to be involved so closely in Family affairs. ‘Because remember I am divorced from him so I don’t expect…you can’t have it both ways. You can’t be divorced and say “I want this”. I think it’s really great to be supportive…also when the family come home I know all the ins and outs and commentating on television.’

I halfway wonder if she’s saying that about herself for the most part and it’s being taken as a slam on the Sussexes? Because they’re not crying about not being invited to weddings, but Fergie has been snubbed for royal wedding invitations, notably William and Kate’s wedding. Harry made the choice to invite Fergie to his wedding though. And the Sussexes truly aren’t crying over not being included – they haven’t *asked* to be invited to all of these family events. Charles specifically said he wants both of his sons at his coronation. The family made a big deal about “including” the Sussexes at QEII’s funeral. Harry was of course “invited” to his grandfather’s funeral.

Also: “You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You’re either in or out.” She literally lives with her ex-husband on the Royal Windsor estate and she was invited to spend Christmas with the Windsors in Sandringham a few months ago. GMAFB, Fergie.