‘Plans are being finalized’ for Prince Harry & Meghan to attend the coronation

April 3rd was supposed to be the imaginary cut-off date to RSVP for King Charles’s coronation. I’m not entirely sure about that date, I think it was more likely the British media’s imaginary cut-off date, especially given that Buckingham Palace only released a copy of the paper invitation this week. Still, it’s been utter silence from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about their coronation plans. Public silence, but also… silence privately, in their communications with the palace. I still do not believe that Harry and his father have actually spoken, so this is a case of palace minions being tasked with barraging the Sussexes with questions about whether they’ll come and issuing threats about how badly they’ll be treated when they come. Speaking of, both Page Six and the Daily Mail had updates and they’re just as nervous as can be:
Plans are being finalized for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to jet to the UK for Prince Charles’ coronation, multiple sources tell Page Six. There is just a month to go before the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London and a royal insider told Page Six: “There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace, there is a time crunch on this, of course. It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”
The ultimate decision still lies in Harry’s hands as one highly-placed source admitted: “All families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course. Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work.”
Conversations are on-going about whether the Princess of Wales will wear a tiara to the coronation – she has previously worn Princess Diana’s favorite headpiece, the Lover’s Knot tiara. However, Markle, 41, is unlikely to have access to the family jewels, aside from what Harry has gifted her already, royal sources said.
The Sussexes are fully aware that it’s a case of “damned if they do, damned if they don’t” and that all eyes will be on them on the day, we’re told.
[From Page Six]
“Plans are being finalized” and yet the Sussexes haven’t actually confirmed anything. All the palace has is “hope.” It’s a treading water story – we’ve heard for weeks now that the palace is organizing everything with the belief that the Sussexes will be there, even though they haven’t confirmed. The only new piece of info is that the palace will absolutely never, ever loan Meghan any jewelry! So stupid. Well, the Daily Mail had more on Panic At the Palace:
Royal insiders say they are still ‘none the wiser’ as to whether Harry and Meghan plan to come to the Coronation, despite the deadline for RSVPs closing on Monday. Sources have said that the April 3 cut-off date has now passed and staff have still not been told whether the King’s estranged son and his wife are accepting his invitation to attend, even though the event is now just a month away.
The issue is said to be causing a ‘headache’ for organisers, who are trying to finalise details such as seating arrangements, cars, and security for VIPs attending the historic ceremony on May 6. And even if they did decide to attend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be allowed to stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony next to the King and Queen because they are no longer working royals.
The monarch will be joined by a select few who show the ‘heartbeat and future of his family’ and who have dedicated their lives to public service. Charles and Camilla will arrive at Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in a Gold State coach, followed by the ‘final group of 15’ which would not make room for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on Harry and Meghan’s non-RSVP, although an aide said it was unlikely there would be such a strict cut-off date for family members as there would be other guests. But one source said: ‘Everything is still up in the air and there’s only a month to go. All people have been told is that ‘it should hopefully be resolved soon’. But in the meantime the teams are trying to finalise plans for 2,000 guests, many of whom are international heads of state and VIPs. It’s a headache.’
A game of transatlantic ‘ping pong’ has apparently been going on for weeks now about arrangements should the Sussexes attend. In the meantime Buckingham Palace staff have been ordered to plan as if they were coming, suggesting it wasn’t a definite and immediate ‘no’.
But this is causing problems for staff, who say: ‘Switching things like seating arrangements are fairly easy. But the thing that is causing more of a headache, is the security, cars and other logistical matters. Any plans that mesh with the rest of the family are more important and problematic. There’s clearly a lot going on behind the scenes in terms of talks between members of the family and their offices. But at this stage in proceedings people could just do with some clarity. There are now two plans, one for if they do come and another if they don’t. It’s another layer of responsibility that staff could do without.’
Another family friend said it seemed deeply ‘unfair’ to the King and Queen Consort to have uncertainty over the Sussexes hanging over their heads when they just wanted to get on and plan ‘such a wonderful and historic day of celebration. Regardless of everything that’s happened, a simple yes or no would be polite and suffice,’ they added.
[From The Daily Mail]
It just occurred to me now – I know, I’m ridiculous – that some of the palace briefings are not coming from a place of “Poor Charles doesn’t know if Harry will come to his Chubbly,” but rather from a place of “palace staff are lazy, incompetent whiners and they can’t believe that they have to do SO MUCH WORK to organize this fakakta coronation.” All of these tantrums about organizing seating arrangements, security, cars – those are not Charles’s complaints, those are complaints from his lazy staff. As for the balcony stuff – how many times are they going to use the balcony thing as a punishment? No one cares about the stupid all-white balcony, KKKing Charles.
I thought Kate was not allowed to wear a tiara at the event
That was my understanding as well, Tessa. How much would you like to bet that if Meghan attends, Kate shows up in a tiara?
The idea that kate would go without a tiara is now scrap. If there’s even the sprinkle of a possibility that Meg’s gonna wear, say the spencer tiara that she didnt get to wear on her wedding – then kkkhate will ABSOLUTELY have a tiara no matter who neighs.
Omg she must be so furious that she can’t wear a tiara because everyone is afraid that meghan will than wear one too! 😂😂
“Markle, 41, is unlikely to have access to the family jewels, aside from what Harry has gifted her already” 😮🤭🤣
Well, the royal family wasn’t the only one to offer her a tiara from their “family jewels”, so perhaps they are frightened of another offer from the Spencer sisters, lol.
I saw an ad for a tiara in the Sunday NYT. I hope Meghan buys it to spite all of them.
I hope Meghan wears one of her own – that some fabulous Indian or American Jewelry designer loans Meghan the most opulent, over-the-top, tiara and Kate is left without one.
Here me out – I think Meg should show up in a gorgeous custom Fenty gown wearing the Miss Barbados crown (see here: https://barbados.loopnews.com/content/hillary-ann-williams-crowned-new-miss-universe-barbados-2020) since Barbados was the first Commonwealth Country to peace out publicly with Charles sitting there making a “Whelp, it is what it is” speech LOL.
LOL @JerseyCow!!!! Meghan doesn’t need to wear a tiara-though she looks fabulous in them-QE2 herself said so. Meghan has already been the recipient of the best of royal “family jewels” and has excellent access to the best of the royal “family jewels”. And, she’s not wearing ’em on her head.
Ginger jewels.
I’m not artistic. Even if for just sitting at home for Archie’s bday, I would love to see Meghan wearing a tiara made up with citrine, topaz and watermelon tourmaline. Love my watermelon tourmaline ring. The BRF collection of jewels is tainted with bad history.
LOL. Plans are being finalized for the Sussexes to be there yet it’s hoped they’ll be there. Comedy gold. I don’t want them at the the Chubbly, Clowning, Conanation, Crown Con… I’m guessing there aren’t a lot of tourists scampering to be there. The BRF/BM need it to seem like the Sussexes will/want to be there.
This entire thing is just pathetic. I hope they skip it.
There’s some significant chatter that this will not be a tiara event. Apparently someone who is considered trustworthy has seen an invitation and that it specifies day dress with hats for women – like at the Inauguration of the Dutch King and the Enthronement of the Japanese Emperor. So no tiaras at all at the Coronation ceremony, the only ones wearing glittery headwear may very well be Charles and Camilla.
That would make sense, especially if he doesn’t want to be outdone by some of the other royal families who attend.
So if the women are being asked to wear day dress with hats…does this mean that the titled aristocrats won’t be putting on their coronets after Charles and Camilla are crowned? Are they doing without that part of the ceremony? If this is true, then the aristocracy in Britain must be absolutely FUMING. First there’s the question of who among them will get an invitation. Now they don’t even get a chance to take their coronet out of the secure locker at the bank for a once in a century occasion. And on top of that, no tiaras for the women. What’s the point of being an aristocrat if you don’t even get to rub it in all the commoners’ faces?!
Does the palace really think Meghan will have a problem with finding jewelry to wear? Designers would kill to have Princess Meghan wear ANYTHING of theirs! Lol where is the Hope diamond at? Lol If she does come.. she will be the best dressed! Where is Law at?
Hopes at the Smithsonian, where it needs to stay. It has terrible luck associated with it. My guess is that Meghan would wear something understated and chic–maybe by a woman designer, with ethically sourced gemstones and minimal diamonds. Maybe the queen gifted her her wedding tiara–that would ensure Meghan always had a tiara to wear had they remained in the family, with the pettiness of everyone else.
If they go they both need to wear Burger King crowns. Just to show everyone how important titles actually are.
Oh, Kate will definitely wear a tiara – she doesn’t put up with William’s wandering septer and screaming/ throwing things at her to NOT wear one. The “no tiara” leak is to get *other* women to not wear any.
And it’s so obvious when they refer to “Prince Harry” and the “Princess of Wales,” but Megan is only “Meghan Markle.” I really hope she does not attend and give the coronation publicity they desperately need but don’t deserve.
This is such a weird argument to make. These types of invites specify dress code – and guest follow it. This is merely tabloid speculation, it has nothing to do with persuading female guests to not wearing tiaras since dress code is specified with the invitation. Like I’ve said, there’s some significant chatter that this will not be a tiara event. It remains to be seen whether this is true or not.
If the dress code is specified as day dress, then no tiara but if it is gala, then there will be tiaras.
if meghan goes, i hope she doesn’t wear a tiara. she doesn’t need one to signify anything. all these aristocratic families horde their jewels as a symbol of the power of their family and pass it down. which the monarchy and for a lot of the aristocrats was built on colonialism, slavery and exploitation of people.
@aimme I think if Meg goes will get either a tiara or something even more fabulous that will make tiaras look costumeish and ridiculous like she dressed for QE3 funeral. She slayed effortlessly.
The balcony was a lot more fun when everyone was there with fixed grins while trying frantically to jostle for position and not to look like that’s what they were doing. They’re taking away all our entertainment.
Yeah the slimmed down balcony is actually pretty boring (besides the fun of watching Kate try to stake a spot next to the monarch, wonder if she will fight for a spot next to Charles). It was more fun when it was chaotic and crowded etc.
So noticeable and disrespectful when they speak of “princess Kate” and “Markle” in same graph.
They are look pretty damn miserable in that balcony. Even the kiddos.
@JT – IKR? In the pic with QE2 in green, they all look like they’d rather be anywhere on the planet but on that balcony. What a grim photo.
@JT that’s why its fun to watch lol!
The Royal Family doesn’t get it at all. Charles is so selfish and still acts like a small child trying to get mummy and daddy attention.
Chucky Boy will ALWAYS be a small child trying to get mummy’s and daddy’s attention. He really is a living illustration of what happens when a child doesn’t get enough love from his/her parents.
Talking of the balcony I had a thought. Wouldn’t put it past the Fam to include Harry and Meghan on it (so C3 looks magnanimous and paternal) but in actuality so that when the protesters get vocal they can try and pretend the booing is for our Harry and Meghan…..
I don’t know who mentioned it here before but the PR around the Struggly and the balcony should be a joyous moment. I just keep looking at them on the balcony and they look exhausted and tired. Nobody looks happy and excited to be there. How can excluding H&M be punishment when they all look like they’re being punished?
I get it. These people have never worked a day in their lives, so they have no idea that contingency plans are not only a thing, but that they’re planned in advance and always a part of the planning. Cornynation indeed.
Anyway, if you do plan to attend Archie’s nationwide celebration, Meghan, please do wear the Spencer tiara, whether the Queen Consort allows the Princess of Wailing to wear one or not.
The Spencer Tiara belongs to Charles Spencer, who is not a nice guy.
He missed the weddings of 2 of his daughters, wonder why the British media is not all over that story.
*snort*
I mean….
@ThatsNotOkay
“Archie’s Nationwide Celebration”
I concur!!
The issue is that, at least in the past, almost all the aristocratic women wore tiaras, not just the royals. So Charles Spencer’s wife is probably wearing the Spencer tiara. I read a biography where there was a big todo in a family about who was going to wear their one tiara. Normally it wasn’t an issue, because at a wedding, only the bride wears it. But at the coronation, one tiara, several women entitled to wear it. Apparently there were people who had sold the family tiara scrambling to have copies made to be able to wear.
But all of this complaining feels like people who are having conversations and winding themselves up. Nothing new has happened, but they’ve gotten themselves more upset. So they escalate without any reason to do so.
Charles Spencer said he isn’t going to the Con-A-Nation.
My ass looking at tiaras on Amazon and Etsy 😂😂😂
Since Charles Spencer isn’t attending and the Spencer family offered Meghan the Spencer tiara for the wedding? This honestly is a possibility. If it is a tiara event, or if any party afterwards is a tiara event, Meghan could be in the Spencer tiara.
Plus, there are 2 Spencer tiaras, though the non-famous one is ugly IMO.
Okay, the fact that Charles Spencer isn’t attending is crazy to me. Literally one of the older, more famous aristocratic families/titles in all of Britain, and they won’t be there at the coronation of the new king? That’s not a good look, no matter how Charles and his PR cronies try to spin it.
As an event planner, this is bonkers. Do they not already have plans in place in case any individual in that family can’t attend? If they don’t, they’re doing it wrong. Anyone could break a leg, have a medical emergency, have a death in the extended family, get sick due to the… you know… deadly, still-spreading-at-a-rapid-rate global pandemic. If they don’t have a plan for every possibility up to and including an alien invasion they have a lot of work to do.
When it comes to gossip, I wish we could hear more from event planners. 😉
I would want Meghan to wear an AMERICAN tiara. I’m sure Tiffany &Co. have a few lovely tiaras that they would lend our American Princess!
The thing is, if Charles Spencer and his wife are in fact invited to the coronation, and tiaras are part of the dress code, then Countess Spencer will be the one who will have first dibs on the Spencer family tiara. Not Meghan. The idea with these tiaras among these aristocratic families really is that, if you are a woman, once you are married, your husband/his family will be the ones who provide for you the jewels that you will wear. Your family of birth might very well give you a few very generous gifts at different points in your life (your birthday, your marriage, etc), but items that are essentially family heirlooms are not yours, after your marriage.
The fact that Diana wore the Spencer tiara so frequently, even after her marriage to Charles, and the fact that she had a preference for it (apparently it was lighter than the tiara the Queen gave to her for use, and didn’t give her a headache when she wore it), was a point of contention between Charles Spencer’s first wife and her. Diana technically wasn’t supposed to continue using the tiara after her marriage, but she did anyway, and it did become a problem between her and the then Countess Spencer. It’s to avoid conflicts like that that married daughters are discouraged from going back to their parents’ home to dip their hands in the jewelry.
If the family knew, it would’ve been leaked and the media is getting desperate because they need their money makers back. I’m leaning on Harry and Meghan not going and the family and press are trying to force a response to confirm they’re not going or the trying to force them to come. I thought they would overshadow and were not wanted there. Sometimes the palace and their media lackeys need to shut up sometimes because these conflicting stories are backfiring.
No one knows (publicly) if H&M are attending or even if there are actual talks between H&M and BP about their coming to the coronation. The question is who would H&M be able to have talks with who could be trusted not to leak? Netflix and Spare seemed to make it rather clear that KC, QCC, and PW are not trusted since they all have been accused of collaborating with the RR against H&M. If conversations about Harry and Meghan are taking place, how and with whom is this happening?
It’s just my tinfoil tiara theory, but the sentence “suggesting it wasn’t a definite and immidiate no” makes me think H&M have RSVP no, and the palace are trying to convince = threaten them to come.
I think it’s a game of chicken. RR and BP want H&M there. Will KFC/the men in grey cave to the safety arrangements and conversation to allow them to come?
The DM article makes it sound as if they have said no and BP is whining and trying to change their minds. And what is the deal with Kate and a tiara? What about Sophie and Anne? If Bea and Eugenie attend what about a tiara for them? Do they really think that Meghan couldn’t manage to borrow, rent or buy a tiara? Or are there rules that only historic tiaras can be worn? Wonder who the 15 in the procession are.
Was trying to work out the 15
Chuck, Cowmilla, Will, Kate, George, Charlotte, Louis (7)
Then it gets murky
If not Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili (4)
? Cowmilla’s 2 children and partners and their 5 children (9)
? Anne, Timothy, Edward, Sofie….. Andrew (5)
? The 8 pages (7 if you take George away)
Charles
Camilla
William
Kate
Anne
Timothy
Edward
Sophie
Duke of Kent
Princess Alexandra
Duke of Gloucester
Duchess of Gloucester
George
Charlotte
Louis
Would be my guess . How *terribly* exciting 🙄 I kinda get the feeling that C3 would be happiest if it could just be him and his conswhore
@Hannah I suspect you might be right. And how dull. Although K will enjoy being the “young” glamorous one.
I am sure Bey would lend Meghan her 2017 Grammy’s tiara…
It would be glorious (but M ha too much class to troll them to that level!).
Just imagine the faces 🤣
I’m sure Beatrice no longer has access to that tiara. She wasn’t given it as a present, QEII loaned it to her. Now Charles and Camilla control all the BRF tiaras.
Er……Dear notasugerhere
“Bey” is NOT beatrice.
SMDH. I read that too quickly and thought Jd had misspelled ‘Granny’s tiara’ as ‘Grammy’s tiara’. If Meghan doesn’t wear the Spencer tiara, I second the idea of Beyonce loaning her one.
I swear to God, if M showed out in a tiara from Bey….it would make my year.
Yup. That would be my 2023 complete too. I’d even watch the ceremony just to see the shocked faces of all the aristo Karens 😂.
My guess is, nobody of the attendees would notice.. I honestly think it would be a great solution to fit everyones desires. Kate would have access to the crown jewelry but not Meghan, Meghan would wear it with proud and grace, people all over the world would recognize it as kind of a symbol that nowadays royalty is earned through personal achievement and the RR still would get great headlines. Now, thinking about it – it is the best solution of all possible scenarios.
LOL these are all great points. I got a very pretty Tierra for my wedding for $40. I imagine Meghan could afford any number of beautiful headpieces or items even more beautiful than the stolen jewels if she wanted them.
If a balcony appearance is reserved only for members of the family “who have dedicated their lives to public service”, Harry and Meghan should be the only ones up there. Imagine these lazy louts still claiming they’re all about service. They are only self serving.
Bea and Eugenie have causes they work for also. That’s what bugged me about QE too. She bragged about Phil, Charles and Will for their environmental work but ignored Eugenie and Harry who also have environmental causes. It doesn’t count unless you are expecting the public to pay you to do it?
But the only ones who matter are the direct line – hence Chuck and PWT (and hubbie of course)
IMO she was under the control of certain courtiers much longer than we thought.
You know what would take care of this once and for all? A simple call from his father. Not 30 layers of Men in Gray “managing the situation.”
Never forget that his grandma PERSONALLY asked him to come to the Jubbly.
She had her issues of course, but family was family. And Harry was family.
It honestly feels like they haven’t spoken since the funeral. No phone calls. Nothing. Charles really can’t be bothered to just call his son. But also the media knows nothing. If anything, Charles could have called when they were in the same country for those 2 days.
chuckyDaTURD is “punishing” Harry for what he said about the sidepiece in Spare.
No one can persuade me to believe otherwise.
In fact, its the sidepiece who has DEMANDED of chuckyDaTURD that he completely cuts off H and never speak to him again.
I’ve been listening to Spare and when Harry takes his gap year he spends 6 months in Australia. He said during those 6 mos he only talked to his father ONCE.
Harry was just a teenager! No parent checking. They aren’t close in any way shape or form.
It is clear that Charles really couldn’t be bothered to parent his children at all. No wonder that Harry sought out other parental figures. I suspect that William did the same – but he wasn’t as lucky as Harry in terms of the quality of surrogate parents.
To be honest I’m really disappointed that they’re going. It’s not worth it since it’s going to cause more problems and hurt than staying away. But I could be wrong and the BM is just making stuff up. Then again I didn’t think they were going to Jubilee.
Has there been confirmation that they’re going? I haven’t seen anything.
The Jubilee was a completely different situation, though. They went because the queen personally asked them to come and be guests, and Harry loved his gran. She also made sure H&M were treated with dignity (as much as possible in that circus anyway) and had security. It was a far cry from the sh*tshow this coronation is.
They went to the Jubbly because the Queen asked them to. I think the Sussexes knew the writing was on the wall that it would be the last time they’d see her so it was tinged with love and sadness. I honestly doubt they’ll show at the Chuckathon, I could be wrong but they’ve been stabbed in the back so many times by that fecking family why would they wade into that squabbling mess again?
I don’t understand why would they go to an event and be treated like crap. To be seated in the nosebleed section as well as being treated like outcast. This is a lose lose situation for them Why not err on the side of keeping your dignity and not being subjected to abuse. I don’t see a win for them in this.
Even the spectator has a piece complaining about Harry’s silence about the coronation. This is the press desperate to know if Harry is coming and the Palace upset that Harry hasn’t told them if he’s coming yet. I love it and I hope Harry can hold off telling them for as long as possible.
H+M are nothing if not by the book in terms of etiquette. My guess is they have already declined by the deadline, but the palace didn’t like the answer. So they’re attempting a public press, when this continues to be a family matter.
I’d believe this if the Palace didn’t leak that Harry and Meghan were kicked out of Frogmore. There’s nothing stopping them from leaking that Harry and Meghan aren’t coming. They’re going to be bashed either way.
Well, they certainly didn’t say yes by the deadline!
I love that Harry and Meghan aren’t saying a thing. It clearly shows they’re fed up to the back teeth of all the leaking from the palace. None of the other invitees have run to the press to squeal about how happy they are to be invited to this sh*tshow, why should the Sussexes? Let the BRF and their tabloid a$$-kissers stew in their own nervous sweat.
Meanwhile in Montecito: Charles who ?
they’re going to have issues with the whole “only working royals on the balcony rule” when Camilla’s children and grandchildren all make an appearance.
They’re soft launching more “loyalty” language these days. Having all the Commonwealths sign that loyalty statement or whatever it was. The emphasis on the pages and other roles being filled by loyal friends and family, etc. They’re laying the groundwork for justification…
Omerata: The code of silence held sacred by crooks and pedophiles everywhere.
Loyalty is serving two terms in war fighting for your country. It bothers me that they forget that Prince Harry service in the military is completely forgotten and people are trying to portray him as some sort of traitor to his country. He continues to serve veterans just because he won’t bow down to the press and his cowardly family does .
What I find interesting with all this “overworked palace staff” stuff, is that I have a close friend who was high up in the Civil Service when the Queen Mum died – the palace staff hardly had to do a thing, it was the Civil Service that arranged everything, and she specifically managed a large part of that. The most the palace flunkies did was convey preferences, insist on their particular royal getting preferential treatment and fluff around.
Interesting. Maybe the palace staff just need to flail their arms to make it look like they are actually doing something. Otherwise, they look pretty useless.🤡 So, did your friend at least get a thank you note from the queen? 😂
I love how who’s allowed on the balcony has changed from one paragraph to the next, from working royals to “a select few who show the ‘heartbeat and future of his family’ and who have dedicated their lives to public service.”
…but wouldn’t that include Harry (and Meghan), if they attended? Is this new language how they’re going to explain all of Camzilla’s family being there? As the “heartbeat of Chuckles the king’s family?” Gross.
Anyway, I maintain my prediction from yesterday that the Sussexes are not attending and this is the press making up crap because they need to sell papers and Harry and Meghan are the only ones in that family who get clicks. It’s also, yet again, another way to get digs in at Meghan by stating Keen has access to Diana’s tiaras and Meghan gets nothing.
Right, so you’re streamlining the Monarchy by elevating non-blood Royals who are “loyal” and not Brown. Cool party, bro.
If members of the family are chosen by loyalty and not birth, doesn’t that go against what a HEREDITARY monarchy is? Time to scrap the whole thing then.
“Dedicated their lives to public service…” Is that what we’re calling these handfuls of half-hearted, uneducated appearances? With little to no return on investment, especially considering their staggering tax breaks and $millions siphoned from their stolen estates? Is that what we’re calling their pathetic PR war for legitimacy and hysterics over literally every move M&H make?
Let’s be clear: The only members of the royal family who have truly dedicated themselves to public service and positive social change were run out of the BRF and now live in CA.
I think it’s more the “heartbeat and future of his family” part, because that could mean anything! And certainly he’s kicked his own son to the curb to make way for his mistress queen and her entire family (children, grandchildren, her sketchy ‘interior designer’ sister (to whom Charles has paid millions of pounds!) and the sister’s children).
And yes, the only family members who have actually dedicated their lives to public service (#serviceisuniversal) were tormented and run out of town. The royal family is just so vile. I hope Chuckles and Willy and their wives get the karma they deserve. May their secrets be spilled and the Not My King signs be plenty.
SW, well if his past behavior is any indication of his future behavior, Charles’ “heartbeat and future of his family” could be the wife of someone in KC’s social circle aka a current mistress.
Sure sources say Camilla is his rock, but that doesn’t mean he’s any more loyal to her than he was to Diana. If the opportunity presented itself, I’m sure he’d lap up the attention.
North of Boston, haha, so true. Maybe that’s a secret message to the NotMyKing’s other side pieces and Willy’s as well.
I also love whenever I see your username because I’m outside of Boston as well. Hey neighbor 👋🏽
What is the point of being an aristocrat if it can be taken away because you’re not a “working aristocrat” ? What happened to the birthright part of being a blue blood. I feel Charles the Charmless is taking away all the pomp and razzle dazzle out of the room. No tiaras, no gowns, no nobles and no H&M. Does he really think anyone is “excited” to two geriatric ghouls wear funny hats and robes. This is going to be desperate and the optics so wrong without H&M because how is he a united of the UK if he can’t be less of and ass and mobile his son for she Snubbly and tell his other son to STFU or no royal lodge. QE3 was horrible to Harry but I think is because she knew she needed him back in the fold and she is an emotionally stunted woman that raised an narc for a son.
All those billions at their disposal and these folks are dithering over cars and security? I wonder if the Palace realizes how stupid and incompetent these stories make them sound? I thought the Invisible Contract meant they would get “good press” ? Harry made things so easy for them, all he asked for was an apology, accountability and security but they are acting like its Ukraine and Russia. That war will be resolved before this one probably.
There wouldn’t be logistical and security issues if H&M were going to be treated like regular members of the family. They would ride in the car and be seated at the event according to status and protocol. And Charles would let Meghan use one of his dozens of tiaras.
But if Charles and Camilla don’t want to be overshadowed, and W&K don’t want to arrive at the same time as H&M, or be seated next to them, and if the whole RF plans to give H&M the cold shoulder, then the whole thing becomes a game of Tetris.
Plus, H&M have a higher rank than most of the other participants—that probably rankles someone like a Sophie who might need to travel with them. I could definitely see the tricky part of the arrangements “keeping as many members of the family happy” in the presence of staffers needing to do things the family does not want in yhe event H&M come
This staff sounds incredibly lazy and incompetent. This is your job, there isn’t a coronation every year, you should have plans on top of plans and had dry runs every year since the queen turned 90. Also two people not RVSPing isn’t going to throw off your planning of an event of two thousand. You’d barely notice them. Maybe you wouldn’t be struggling and it wouldn’t be a “nightmare” if you hadn’t sent out actual invitations to heads of state a month before the damn event.
@DEE(2) now we know why the staff at BP and all the others thought Meghan as bossy. For heavens sake, SHE WAS ORGANIZED!!! She would have this whole thing taken care of in less than two days and it would run like clockwork. Disorganization drives me crazy but it explains everything about how screwed up those fools are. How dumb do you have to be to work for the RF? It appears , you need to be as stupid as the test of the RF. Dear god, they are really something else and that’s not a compliment.
Yes! They should’ve made plans many years ago. They should’ve sent out invites months ago. They should be used to arranging big events by now. The queen had regular garden parties, banquetts etc for years. They’ve arranged several weddings and funerals and the family has attended various church events for years. It’s a different kind of arrangement, but the infrastructure with security/cars etc is the same. I arranged a lot for the charity I used to work for over the years. I know there’s a lot of different things to take care of, but that’s why you make lists and finish as much as possible as early as possible. Leaving time to take care of surprising situations in the close up to the event. They sound completely unprofessional.
I am actually stunned that they are just sending out formal invitations now! It seems quite late to me – especially since other HoS and royals have their schedules arranged for a long time. They do State Visits as well – and those are usually arrange at least 6 months in advance.
Do we know if other royal houses are sending monarchs or heirs? Younger heirs might have more flexible schedules (Belgium, Netherlands, Spain) but older heirs (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg w/the brand new baby) might have schedule problems.
Albert and Charlene are attending, but Japan is sending usurper Crown Prince and back-stabbing wife Kiko not the Emperor and Empress.
Adding in, the Spanish heir Leonor is already in Wales at United World College of the Atlantic. She could attend with ‘spare’ Alexia of the Netherlands who is there too. More likely we’d see Leonor, Amalia, and Elisabeth attend together.
Margrethe II of Denmark has just been through significant surgery and she’s 82 so I doubt that she’ll attend. Mary and Fred have taken her schedule while she’s in rehabilitation.
What’s so ridiculous about all of this is that the whole monarchy is based on who you are born to. And now suddenly they are tying themselves in knots trying to say that birthright doesn’t matter, Prince Harry has no status because he’s not a ‘working Royal’ anymore. It’s completely nonsensical and hypocritical.
I think that’s what Harry is not going to put up with. Either treat me like your son or I will not come. No way will Harry allow his family to be disgraced while they roll out the red carpet for Camilla’s.
@Carty I agree, I think that was the whole statement with the title for his children and it will not be forgiven. He is a prince of the realm and 5th in the line and is be treated like well worse then his child rapist uncle. I firmly feel he is not having any of it anymore and feels strong to just say his peace “apologize or cool I will keep living my life”. He wants a call from Charles not his goons or the King but from his father.
So the aristo’s balked at “no tiaras” and the only way they can think of to make sure that Megan does not wear a tiara (if she comes) is to say “No tiaras for the wives of KFC’s sons” much like “no wives of KFC’s sons are allowed at Balmoral” after the queen died.
It is just another example of how they will go to any length in order to justify treating Meghan like shit. If it requires snubbing Kate, thats an added bonus!
Watch how fast the talking points turn to Kate will wear a tiara once KFC admits that the Sussexes are not attending.
Assuming that it’s going to be all an bells and whistles dress code they’ll need to make a call on it soon, because they’ll need Ducal robes and coronets. I’d imagine some hereditary families will still have them rattling around from previous coronations, but Andrew, Edward and Harry are new creations so that’s quite a few coronets with strawberry leaves and robes with the right number of ermine tails to get organised
That is all I wanted from this thing, the pomp and bling, strawberry leaves and pearls, tiaras, everything! If the attendees aren’t decked out there’s little reason to watch.
Me too! I like to watch the pomp and pageantry, and the clothes!! As for Harry – after all the attacks and that book, why go? Does he expect them to be friendly?
Part of me fantasises of H&M not attending, and for all the plebs standing in front of Bucks Palace and beyond to wear Princess Diana masks so all C&C see is a sea of her face… wouldn’t that be awesome?!
I like the idea. What a great flashmob this would make..
Reading this gave me the impression that H&M are going, but they are confusing palace sources to the last minute to reduce leaks. I think they are maneuvering to get around the viper courtiers. At least Page Six was honest when reporting that they are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. As for tiaras, Kate & the aristos live for their preening tiara dress up moments, so I think they will wear them. It would not even cross their minds how bad it looks during the cost of living crisis. The question is whether Meghan will wear one.
I could see Meghan in a Rose Hanbury at the state dinner style hair clip. She would look chic, the women in the tiaras would look costumy and ridiculous.
Totally agree. She could do something different, unexpected and/or fashion forward. I guess she could borrow the Spencer tiara as Earl Spencer said he is not attending. All of this discussion confirms that if H&M go, they are going to be the most interesting part of it by far.
Harry should just buy Meghan her own damn tiara. The Montecito Tiara, by special commission from Tiffany & Co. has a nice ring to it.
Harry and Meghan should issue a statement saying that with the current cost of living crisis going on in the UK, it doesn’t make sense for them to attend and add to security costs. Then make ginormous donations to a bunch of charities that support the social services safety net, in honor of Chuckie’s coronation.
Yes, I really am that petty.
I do like that idea!
If I had the means to commission a tiara I would choose either Chaumet or Cartier – they have the best track record for amazing tiara designs. Van Cleef & Arpels would be a big no-no, the few they have made are uniformly ugly.
The only modern (royal) ones I really like are
1) Midnight Tiara (Lynggaard) which I’ll fight you for
2) Charlene’s Diamond Foam (Bäumer). That’s more of a headpiece than a tiara though.
Both of Marie’s modern ones are – not good. The amethyst lily one is clunky and the tanzanite (Mauboussin) one feels too crowded and oddly shaped. Maybe the frame is the problem. It should be shaped to fit her head better. The historic floral one she wears is the best of the three IMO. At least neither of them is as bad as the gold fence one Harald gave Sonja.
I LOVE the Midnight Tiara – and I’ve seen it in person on exhibit. The Diamond Foam Tiara is also gorgeous. I do think that modern royal tiaras are generally underwhelming because of optics – they don’t want to be seen to spend too much money on big jewels when they already have tiaras. So for really impressive modern tiaras you have to go elsewhere. I do adore Queen Margrethe’s Naasut Tiara made of yellow gold from Greenland. I love how it references the ancient Hellenistic tiaras – but the gold does clash horribly with her silver hair.
The major French jewelry houses do make tiaras as part of their annual collections – and especially Chaumet has made some gorgeous ones in recent years. Check out the Déferlante Tiara, The Torsade Tiara, the Mirage Transformable Tiara and the Perspectives Tiara. They are all very modernist in their style. For some more traditional ones with some wattage, see the Lumières Célestes Tiara, The Soleil Glorieux Tiara and the Firmament Apollinien Tiara
Cartier has made a convertible tiara with a huge drop pearl some years ago.
The British jewellery Stephen Webster has designed a tiara with torns that has a nice punk vibe.
The Flower Tiara by Timmy Yip for Chow Tai Fook is really beautiful.
Cindy Chao has also made an utterly gorgeous floral tiara that Salma Hayek has worn.
Rushing off to spend hours looking at all those tiaras you listed. Thank you!
p.s. I still hope that one day you’ll tell us you’ve published a book about Scandinavian royal tiaras.
My favorite tiara ever is the Boucheron Wave Tiara inspired by Hokusai’s “Great Wave at Kanagawa”. It’s a shame its whereabouts are unknown…
What part of Meghan screams, “I need a tiara!!”????
Does anyone really believe this is a part of Meghan and Harry’s conversation, seriously?
Does anyone think they are so fundamentally unable to understand finances that Harry designing a tiara for Meghan is on their bucket list? This is the couple that uses their money and influence to help other people, right? Why is this the conversation?
I don’t think H&M are going. Why lose sleep over people making arrangements to seat you in “Iceland” or behind pillars and stopping you from having access to the royal jewels that everyone else is entitled to?
This is the media making noise because they have stories at the ready for when they say they’re coming or not coming..they can’t be used if the Sussexes don’t announce their decision publicly.
“Grey Rocking Masterclass, with Harry & Meghan” sign up by May 6th for bonus features!
Harry may have a tiara made for Meghan or the queen may have bequeath one to Meghan. Anyway, I’m enjoying the mess Charles has created for his Con-a-Nation
I would love that. They should own their own ancestral family tiara for princess Lili and the future of their heritage.
I don’t believe anything the BP says, but suppose it’s true that the time to RSVP has passed and the Suxesses haven’t said anything. Doesn’t that mean they’re not coming? Is there some secret “protocol” that gives them hope they’ll show up?
But yeah, the press, and probably the palace too, is desperate to known. Or maybe the palace knows and is trying to use the press to push them, which would be dumb but they are dumb.
‘Princess Diana’s favorite headpiece, the Lover’s Knot tiara’
These so-called royal experts know nothing. Diana hated the Lover’s Knot, HATED it, it gave her migraines. That’s why she kept borrowing the Spencer tiara even after the wedding, because she hated that other tiara.
This may be a better reason for the Sussexes to nope out ot the Con-a-Nation
https://twitter.com/RepublicStaff/status/1643928085962584066?t=44f6YQbQsE4uJQICn7frFQ&s=19. Who wants to deal with that?
Let’s break this down, first, has anyone called the NSPCC, because children are protected and not allowed to “work”, so is George stuffing invitations into envelopes at £3. 00 an hour, is Charlotte polishing the family silver and is Louis climbing up the chimneys?? No, no and no.Not working, So that’s them of the balcony, does Khate cook and clean the house, does she do her own correspondence and write her own speeches not a chance , that’s her of the balcony, does William do anything other than his “incandescence” and tending his Rose garden, NO AND NO so that’s them of the balcony. The list covers all of them, so now we have an empty balcony apart from the king of tampons and his 2nd hand wife. Nope, no millions worth there 😂😂feeling lonely yet Charlie. Maybe look across the pond. There is a family over there that you know, their lives are devoted to service and you let the hag you have married, your temper riden son and his vain, jealous wife drive them out, so tuff, live long and suffer.
Now Megan and the tiara! IF and it’s a BIG IF they come Megan doesn’t need a tiara to look beautiful and regal, I would love to see her hair, swirled into a coronet on top of her head, with little diamonds on a silver thread woven through it, with her natural beauty, it would make everything else look gaudy and Kate, (oops that was supposed to say Fake lol, but they both mean the same)
And as for the press, MAKE UP YOUR MINDS, one minute it’s shut up Harry, be quiet Meg, then it’s WHERE IS MEGAN, why isn’t she saying anything? And WHY WON’T Harry tell us what he’s doing? Oh the sheer joy and laughter coming from Monticito watching these idiots tie themselves in knots
This seems like a royal game of chicken.
When people ignore a RSVP deadline isn’t the assumption they aren’t attending? Accept the answer.
When people say they need an apology to show up, and you won’t give them one, accept the fact that they won’t show up.
The problem with the BRF and their minion is they they think they are all that, and they assume everyone, everywhere would do anything to be associated with them.
They think they are who they were two century ago.
I love how Harry and Meghan are making the palace B—-ches and its media mouthpiece sweat bullets waiting on their RSVP. I am petty so I would rsvp on May 5th right before I went to bed . It would say if you don’t see it , then I can’t help you. I really can’t.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution….”
Do you remember the shock of this Statement from H&M?
January, 2020.
Methinks (hope) that we’ll be getting a similar out-of-the-blue statement very soon now………by the latest, mid-April…………from H&M regarding their decision NOT to attend the CON-a-nation.
It is my firmly-held belief that H has some NON-NEGOTIABLES for their attendance and the palace is dithering.
Consider this statement from the palace spokeshoes:
“Charles and Camilla will arrive at Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in a Gold State coach, followed by the ‘final group of 15’ which would not make room for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”
So, thats the departure following the end of the service.
Are they saying that theyre only interested in ensuring that H&M get to the abbey but then afterwards they dont care about the order in which H&M leave the abbey – nevermind about any “family” gatherings thereafter?
Seems to me that they really only want to get H&M to england so that their cohorts in the shidtmedia can write and talk all kinds of manure about them!
All you’ve stated is plausible except it is more than their cohorts writings.
The monarch has survived because enough people in England believed in what it represents.
Under the new king, those beliefs are being challenged – Defender of the Faith etc.
This remains a problem, irregardless to many who, within their right remain resolute against the monarchy.
How would they explain all the religious tenents( in this case The Church of England) if they cannot act charitably towards one of their own family members??
The example you’ve provided is a case in point.
The arbitrary number of 15 in opulence??
Beggars the question, ‘If they can treat their son/brotherin this manner, what about the rest of ………….??’
They are unable to reconcile their need for the Sussexes’ presence and their need for self gratification steeped in vengeance.
They should lower their threshold for cruelty as a start…..
I’m sure all the major jewelry houses are tripping over themselves to offer a tiara to Meaghan. The historical significance of her wearing that would be priceless. I’m sure some are even open to designing a bespoke one in honour of her. Would be worth it just for the PR.
They are so desperate to believe she would show up in rags and no jewels and they would be able to mock her. They want her shamed so badly.
This is beyond optics and tiaras…..
It is most importantly about tradition.
Meghan should be afforded the same opportunity to rewear the tiara she wore at her wedding.
It moved the needle from just wearing a tiara in comparison with Kate.
This bears no relevance to most importantly, tradition.
The umpteenth article(s) of this upcoming event is like the first; more questions than answers and totally devoid of logic.
They are written from a illogical source in order to evoke a non-thinking reaction, rather than a proper social and appropriate response from the Sussexes.
Why would the staff be so worried about the actual attendance?
They were given clear instructions to prepare for a positive RSVP from the invited family members.
That is all that they are required to do, likewise security detail and transportation requirements.
The notion of a job description is not a foreign concept to people who actually work for a living.
They clearly understand how that works. Why, all of a sudden the competent staff seem so unsure??
They are employed by the RF to provide service to it as part of an institution, not solve intractable family matters.
If Harry and Meghan’s attendance is considered a family matter as they are nonworking royals; why comment about Meghan’s lack of access to the family jewels??
It is well known that King Charles 111 tasked a senior royal to sit on the coronation committee.
Did he demand a caveat to help create a celebration of which unity is stressed as the underlining factor??
If so, how would that be accomplished without the inclusion of his second son and his family??
Who expects that the Sussexes would/should attend to fulfil His Majesty’s wishes and at the same time, allow themselves to be subjected to abhorrent behaviours?
This is the delimma of the source of this article, his angst.
The brother is no longer in awe, that was squandered and described in the details of the memoir “Spare”.
Will they or won’t they??
It is not, nor should it be a public discussion, especially led by these particular publisher(s).
Harry does not have to reconcile a non-existent working relationship with William.
Harry is fully aware of his priorities.
Therein lies the problem….
Read “Spare” and find the answer in proper context.
It has elevated an already well written book.
Prince Harry is ice-cold and I adore that about him. He’s not rushing to placate his father and the palace flunkies.
They deserve the agita they’re experiencing.
This becoming quite childish. They’ve made it clear that the family does not want H&M at the Clowning, and if they show up they will be given the cold shoulder and so on. This is just the bm rattling chains, and making the palace minions look incompetent. Two people not showing up shouldn’t a problem for them.
I’ve said before that I think IF H&M show up, they should enter quite inconspicuously as possible, and leave the same way. I don’t think they should be part of any procession with cars or inside. All of the boos will be seen to be for the Firm members and have nothing to do with the Sussexes. Then leave. Done and done. At this point, I don’t know why they would go with all of the press letting them know not to come.
I think they do want Harry and Meghan there.
1) Charles because he knows it looks terrible if they aren’t there, no matter how badly he has them treated during it.
2) William because he wants to publicly belittle Harry and Meghan at every turn during the event
3) tabloids to make money off the whole thing AND falsely claim that any protests, boos, egg-throwing was aimed at Harry/Meghan and no one else.
@Saucy&Sassy my concern for H&M is the vipers being in charge of H&M’s cars, security, housing ect. They want to put them in danger I believe incase the Snubbly is a huge disaster they can use this as a distraction. Yes I feel they are the evil, vile and low and why the kids aren’t invited. Somehow Meg will end up getting separated from H and things happen right Charles.
I get it makes for all buzzy stories ‘will they / won’t they’ but never for one second have I thought they would not show up. Regardless of how far down the line he is, he, Archie, and Lilibet are still in succession for the thrown. They will be there, respectfully. I just hope the family treats them with the same respect in return.
I’ve come around to the idea they will be there. At this point, it doesn’t matter where H&M sit, stand, blink or breathe, the tabloids will gleefully crow about how they are being snubbed and/or punished no matter what the arrangements are. The same holds true if they don’t attend.
The best alternative might be to attend, project dignity and grace at every turn and then get the hell out. The more the royal establishment tries to “punish” them, the more it will backfire, just like at it did at the funeral.
Wondering if QC’s gang will be on the balcony. Would be a complete slap in the face to the other family members
At this point, that is exactly what I am hoping will happen. The fallout would a glorious mess, and Charles would deserve every second of it.
I can sort of maybe accept there’s ranking in the royal family.
What I can’t accept is the huge disparity Prince Charles has created.
You can’t have relatives with enormous privileges, titles, ranks and duchy,
Jewels incomes and then other relatives with so much less.
Everyone has said Harry and Meghan were having a pity party. I don’t think they were ever saying they were hard done by in life, but that in comparison to other relatives they were.
It would be nice if they could act as a ‘Royal family’. Modernity in the royal family should look like all the children grandchildren and their wives in tiaras. If
you want coronation magic that transcends politics, countries and modern times then bring out the tiaras. No media outlet or home audience would complain with the red carpet entrance of royals in princess couture, swishing into the church and a sea of tiaras – the entire vault on display at the same time.
Where it all goes wrong isn’t the jewels, it’s the pompous attitudes. Have some fun, include family, celebrate the royal family, stop treating titles and roles and ranks & guarding jewels greedily like it’s game of thrones.
This is where a true matriarch would have done well – a feminine figure that could have included everyone and made it a family celebration – not just an ego one.
Leave Andrew in the lodge but put Fergie, Beatrice & Eugenie in there too – surely there’s enough room.
Give them all titles – give those titles out like candy. What does it matter ! Titles don’t equal royal roles and it shows that the king values family & wants them to all belong and share in being royal ! Give the whole family a title – it’s kind and if you can’t share your 5 palaces then it’s the least you can do.
Get rid of curtestying to each other – imagine having to curtesy ti your sister in law – no wonder that family is a media blood bath.
Divide up that duchy of Cornwall payment between the family so they can move on and build lives and do good. Why should just one brother get it. What does he need with all that money ? It’s enough to run a small country.
There’s so much greed with the heirs.
All the royals have a right to feel connected to their legacy and family. I wish it would be warm, inclusive and kind and not a greedy two man show.
@ALO. This is exactly what would happen if sanity and love prevailed.
I think Kaiser hit the nail on the head: it’s Charles’ staff doing all the whining about H&M right now. How hard can it be to plan for two additional VIPs? We’ve been told, all throughout QEIIs reign, how utterly astounding staff is at arranging state banquets & so on, but obviously that was all fiction.
Maybe Charles should have waited until after the coronation to get rid of the old staff?
The BR family has turned into that television show that you can’t bear to watch because the more interesting characters were either killed off or left the show….
Freddy, you nailed it in one. What a circus. But no one is entertained.
In the commercial break….Somehow Donald Trump…
In one word – yes.
i reasonably assume H&M won’t confirm jack because they don’t announce their travel plans, for very good reasons of security.
Making who gets to wear one of the blood-soaked tiaras is really very petty. Debating who gets to stand on the balcony is absurd. When the queen was alive, and she had everybody on the balcony after trooping, I thought that she is surrounded by her family for her birthday celebration. If such a matters are of grave importance, than the purpose of the the monarchy itself should be questioned. They need a 21st century reason for their existence, since the king no longer leads his people into battle to protect his kingdom. The time for bowing to petty tyrants should be passed into history.
All the comments that hv been made on threads like these on CB and elsewhere, have one thing in common: those that believe that H&M might go, also believe that the reason for the palace agita about the lack of confirmation one way or the other from H, is a result of the fact that H has some NON-NEGOTIABLE demands/requests (however you may wish to refer to them) and the palace is trying to get him to accept less than what he is demanding.
But what if, with their Machiavelian mindset, they tell H yes, we’ll ensure that this happens and that happens as you ask; BUT! when H&M arrive in the UK, none of the promises are kept, what do H&M do?
– Do they turn right around and fly back home?
– Do they take the view that theyre already there, so try to work with the limitations, thereby setting themselves up for abuse and nasty revenge-narratives from both palace leakers and their cohorts in the britshidtmedia?
– In the event that they cant fly right back out again due to logistics etc., do they simply NOT attend the ceremony?
In other words, do they allow themselves to be sitting ducks?
Or, conversely, how do they prevent themselves from becoming sitting ducks?
Those that run the monarchy cannot be trusted (i:e the bee, the wasp and their ilk)……….H already knows that. Also, even if the crown enters into contract with H&M via their lawyers, if they fail to live up to their end of the bargain, you cant sue the crown and, by extension, their servants supposedly acting on instructions from the crown.
So what do H&M do?
I can only hope that the witless palace servants, including those who think theyre the monarch (the bee, etc) overplay their hand in playing hardball re H’s non-negotiables, so that H’s nonresponse gets closer and closer to the appointed time.
And then H can say it wasnt possible that suitable arrangements to facilitate his attendance were able to be made (keep the passive voice), therefore, he wishes the king and his queen all the best on their special day but he and his wife will not be attending.
I loved your comment, I thought it was so to the point.
If the Royal Family isn’t necessary per se, then it’s like perfume, it’s a luxury and the only way to justify a luxury is that it makes you feel good, it livens up life.
Monarchy as you describe could be lovely, bubbly fun, frivolous and spectacular and add to the gaiety of the nation; instead, the present incumbents insist on being stuffy and grave in an effort to somehow, in this day and age, justify lording it over the rest of us on the basis of DNA and primogeniture and, instead of glorying in the ridiculous and anachronistic nonsense of it all, rendering it arid and boring and then wondering why the necessary infusion of press interest and coverage is so lacking.
It shows such a sad lack of imagination.
What if they announced the no-tiara dress code, because they’re deathly afraid Meghan will show up, wearing the Spencer tiara?
In France watching the most basic news. They did a 5 minute piece about the chubbly BUT the last image was h&m and if they’ll come. Lol
At this point H&M are likely negotiating with BP to get their money back for Frogmore Cottage renovations. Coronation is secondary. Repay for the renovations, then discussions about coronation can happen.
Harry likely cleared out the last of their belongings from the cottage when he went for his court case last week.
Harry and Meghan are minor problems compared to Khate. She will be fighting and be obsessively determined to be the centre of attention at every opportunity during the coronation. Charles and Camilla need to have some plans to put the extreme narcissist in her place on the balcony. The Queen’s Jubilee balcony photo focussing on Khate in white and being head and shoulders taller than the Queen and nearly a head taller than Charles is extremely creepy. The Queen was 5’4″, Camilla is 5′ 8″, Khate is 5’9″, Charles is 5’10” and William is 6’3″, how does this extremely self centred 5′ 9″ narcissist constantly make herself extremely taller than most people, forcing herself to be the centre of attention at all times, I dont remember Princess Diana at 5′ 10″ and taller than Khate, ever having a desperate need to dominate and to loom over the top of everyone. The blatant disrespect Khate has for others is obvious, her overbearing self importance in the Jubilee photos, Philip’s funeral and many other instances including recently wearing 6″ plus heels to talk with wheelchair rugby league players, she has to make certain that the “cretins” know their place. Let us not forget her maniacal smile/laugh which seems to be a copy of Jack Nicholsons character in the classic horror movie “The Shining”. Coming from a “commoner” background is not an excuse for behaving like white trash, has she learned nothing in 20 years, being given a title does not give you the right to treat others as less than. Khate never seems to realize that her position is a privlidge not a right, humility, humbleness and respect for everyone have never been part of her agenda. Her focus seems to be me, me, me and I want, I am entitled, I am having, and where are the cameras. If there is a divorce she will become totally irrelevant as she does absolutely nothing except focus on her own percieved importance. She has achieved the title of being the laziest royal, that is nothing to be proud of.
This is the weirdest coronation I’ve ever heard of, and I haven’t heard of a lot of them. An invitation to the coronation should be the hottest ticket in the country. But by the sounds of it, Charles and the people who are advising him on this have done everything in their power to make it the exact opposite of that bc……..the economy? They don’t want to look ostentatious? But in the process of trying to avoid that, they wind up looking like the weirdest snobs in the whole world. It’s just bizarre.
The coronation is one of those things where you have to lean into the whole event, or else it simply doesn’t work. To half-*ss this is to show that the people who are at the very top of the pyramid don’t have faith in the political institution of the whole country. Whether anyone likes it or not, Charles IS the official head of state. Britain is not a secular country. Each entity in Britain has an official state religion, with that religion being the Anglican Church for England, and Charles is the official head of that church, in his capacity as the head of state of England. And as the monarch, he is the sovereign overlord of all of the assorted dukes, earls, marquesses, etc., that comprise of the land owning aristocracy of the country. So to make it a complete question mark, whether or not they’re invited to the coronation, is just mindblowing. I can’t imagine a lot of them are very happy about that.
As for whether Harry and Meghan will attend–people need to understand, the coronation is not about family. It’s about the institution of the monarchy, and the system of constitutional monarchy that Britain operates under. And while I don’t agree with them, the facts are that both Meghan and Harry have stated that they have a lot of respect for both of those institutions, and that’s not going to change any time soon. Harry and Charles might not be getting along at the moment, but I imagine Harry will want to go bc, all things said and done, he does in fact believe in the institution of the monarchy, and the political system that it operates within in Britain. There is simply no separating the two. It would be like saying, in America, that someone doesn’t believe in the concept of there being a president of the United States. You can’t decouple that office from the political system the country operates under. It’s the same way in Britain, and not enough people fully grasp that, which is why people still believe (incorrectly) that the monarchy is some ornamental thing that doesn’t have any real power. If it didn’t have any real power, why are they even holding a coronation that’s being paid for by the state, through tax payer money?
Big mistake for them to go, I think, but it would almost be worth it for Meghan to show up in the Spencer tiara, i.e. Diana’s wedding tiara.
The Sussexes are going to the Coronation. Charles and William are not going to agree to any of Harry’s demands.
Ok so why would H&M go then ? Also, Harry hasn’t made any demands. He is waiting an apology and NO one in the palace has actually talked to them from his direct family. Why would he go ?