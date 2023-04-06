“Filming on ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ has wrapped & there’s a new Gaga photo” links

Joker: Folie a Deux has wrapped and they released this photo of Lady Gaga as Harleen Frances Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn. [JustJared]

Lainey on Queen Camilla’s side chick DNA. [LaineyGossip]

Anne Hathaway went to Tokyo to get that money. [GFY]

This Jacquemus stunt was amazing? [OMG Blog]

On one side, no one should get shot. On the other side, these YouTubers need to learn to stop pranking people for content. [Dlisted]

Review of the Super Mario Bros Movie. [Pajiba]

Don Lemon exposed as a misogynist douchebag. [Jezebel]

Rachel Brosnahan wore Altuzarra to Paleyfest. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer once had a crush on each other. [Buzzfeed]

Pope Francis: Sex is a beautiful thing. [Towleroad]

Dove Cameron’s confusing tattoo. [Egotastic]