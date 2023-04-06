“Filming on ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ has wrapped & there’s a new Gaga photo” links

Joker: Folie a Deux has wrapped and they released this photo of Lady Gaga as Harleen Frances Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn. [JustJared]
Lainey on Queen Camilla’s side chick DNA. [LaineyGossip]
Anne Hathaway went to Tokyo to get that money. [GFY]
This Jacquemus stunt was amazing? [OMG Blog]
On one side, no one should get shot. On the other side, these YouTubers need to learn to stop pranking people for content. [Dlisted]
Review of the Super Mario Bros Movie. [Pajiba]
Don Lemon exposed as a misogynist douchebag. [Jezebel]
Rachel Brosnahan wore Altuzarra to Paleyfest. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer once had a crush on each other. [Buzzfeed]
Pope Francis: Sex is a beautiful thing. [Towleroad]
Dove Cameron’s confusing tattoo. [Egotastic]
Queen Side Chick. That is what I will use from now on!!
I hate to judge people on their friends but Don Lemon is not a surprise. He and Chris Cuomo are buds, often referring to each other as brothers. So this wasn’t a shock at all
So true; I’d forgotten about their great bromance
Camilla is a terrible person. But it’s Charles who lied before God when he promised to honor Diana and forsake all others, as we know now he was sleeping with Camilla from the start of his marriage. And it’s Charles who is now the head of the church of England. He is unfit for the role. Camilla is not head of church or head of state, so her morality doesn’t matter.
If we’re going to bring religion into it, I think God would disagree that her morality doesn’t matter.
Nothing personal against you but
Don’t we have enough royal family
Posts that we don’t need to have side Convos about them in the few other posts we get?
@Molly: Totally
Joker part deux: N O
Agree — absolutely not.
It’s making me grouchy all this ish. I don’t want another Batman, another Joker or Harley Quinn. Why do all the dude bros get everything then extras of everything? And don lemon being outed as a misogynist? Isn’t that very old news?
Same, @Lens! I don’t want any of these dude bro movies & it seems like that’s all Hollywood is churning out. Where are all the women-written, women-directed & women-starring movies? Oh that’s right, Hollywood is run by misogynists.
So tired of the “pranking” but that kid being shot is only going to make him go harder. Most of the pranks involve assault and many of them also battery. They need to start charging these stupid people who “prank” people for views.
There’s no excuse for how they treated Diana, but C & C had a weird history. She’s not the typical sidechick when he gets bored of his wife. Don’t kill me but Charles’s mistake was marrying Diana in the first place. He should have found a woman closer to his age who wanted the same type of posh transactional marriage. Cam’s mistake was bullying and gaslighting Diana instead of trying to help her acclimate to that world. But dayum if the two of them aren’t gonna be haunted for the rest of their lives by her ghost, and by ghost of course I mean her amazing younger son and and millions of admirers.
I’m not a big moviegoer. Do Lady Gaga’s acting chops warrant these big roles? Or does it just help put butts in seats?
She’s not a bad actress by any means. But I’m not sure she would be a successful actress if she weren’t already a huge star. The Joker thing is supposed to be a musical
though so her casting is definitely appropriate.
She’s a decent actress and has genuine screen presence. I’m not interested in DC Comics movies at all, but I’ll probably see it specifically because I liked her in American Horror Story.
So a bit of both.