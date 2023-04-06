“Filming on ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ has wrapped & there’s a new Gaga photo” links
  • April 06, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Joker: Folie a Deux has wrapped and they released this photo of Lady Gaga as Harleen Frances Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn. [JustJared]
Lainey on Queen Camilla’s side chick DNA. [LaineyGossip]
Anne Hathaway went to Tokyo to get that money. [GFY]
This Jacquemus stunt was amazing? [OMG Blog]
On one side, no one should get shot. On the other side, these YouTubers need to learn to stop pranking people for content. [Dlisted]
Review of the Super Mario Bros Movie. [Pajiba]
Don Lemon exposed as a misogynist douchebag. [Jezebel]
Rachel Brosnahan wore Altuzarra to Paleyfest. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer once had a crush on each other. [Buzzfeed]
Pope Francis: Sex is a beautiful thing. [Towleroad]
Dove Cameron’s confusing tattoo. [Egotastic]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to ““Filming on ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ has wrapped & there’s a new Gaga photo” links”

  1. StellainNH says:
    April 6, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    Queen Side Chick. That is what I will use from now on!!

    Reply
  2. HeatherC says:
    April 6, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    I hate to judge people on their friends but Don Lemon is not a surprise. He and Chris Cuomo are buds, often referring to each other as brothers. So this wasn’t a shock at all

    Reply
  3. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    April 6, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    Camilla is a terrible person. But it’s Charles who lied before God when he promised to honor Diana and forsake all others, as we know now he was sleeping with Camilla from the start of his marriage. And it’s Charles who is now the head of the church of England. He is unfit for the role. Camilla is not head of church or head of state, so her morality doesn’t matter.

    Reply
  4. North of Boston says:
    April 6, 2023 at 1:14 pm

    Joker part deux: N O

    Reply
  5. Lens says:
    April 6, 2023 at 1:29 pm

    It’s making me grouchy all this ish. I don’t want another Batman, another Joker or Harley Quinn. Why do all the dude bros get everything then extras of everything? And don lemon being outed as a misogynist? Isn’t that very old news?

    Reply
    • Treehugger says:
      April 6, 2023 at 5:04 pm

      Same, @Lens! I don’t want any of these dude bro movies & it seems like that’s all Hollywood is churning out. Where are all the women-written, women-directed & women-starring movies? Oh that’s right, Hollywood is run by misogynists.

      Reply
  6. Josephine says:
    April 6, 2023 at 1:36 pm

    So tired of the “pranking” but that kid being shot is only going to make him go harder. Most of the pranks involve assault and many of them also battery. They need to start charging these stupid people who “prank” people for views.

    Reply
  7. zazzoo says:
    April 6, 2023 at 2:05 pm

    There’s no excuse for how they treated Diana, but C & C had a weird history. She’s not the typical sidechick when he gets bored of his wife. Don’t kill me but Charles’s mistake was marrying Diana in the first place. He should have found a woman closer to his age who wanted the same type of posh transactional marriage. Cam’s mistake was bullying and gaslighting Diana instead of trying to help her acclimate to that world. But dayum if the two of them aren’t gonna be haunted for the rest of their lives by her ghost, and by ghost of course I mean her amazing younger son and and millions of admirers.

    Reply
  8. Katie says:
    April 6, 2023 at 2:06 pm

    I’m not a big moviegoer. Do Lady Gaga’s acting chops warrant these big roles? Or does it just help put butts in seats?

    Reply
    • Frippery says:
      April 6, 2023 at 2:16 pm

      She’s not a bad actress by any means. But I’m not sure she would be a successful actress if she weren’t already a huge star. The Joker thing is supposed to be a musical
      though so her casting is definitely appropriate.

      Reply
    • Stevie says:
      April 6, 2023 at 3:31 pm

      She’s a decent actress and has genuine screen presence. I’m not interested in DC Comics movies at all, but I’ll probably see it specifically because I liked her in American Horror Story.

      So a bit of both.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment