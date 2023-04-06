King Charles & Camilla were protested at the Royal Maundy service in York

A year ago, Queen Elizabeth tasked then-Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to attend the Royal Maundy service in her place. What Charles and Camilla didn’t know was that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Windsor and about to make a surprise visit to QEII. QEII wasn’t surprised – she clearly invited them, and she asked Harry to speak to his father before he and Meghan left Windsor. That’s why Charles and Camilla hauled ass out of the church service and booked it to the castle, to catch the Sussexes before they left. Whenever anyone mentions “the Royal Maundy service,” I now think of that – the Sussexes managing to slip into Windsor without anyone knowing.
Well, now that Charles is king, he’s still doing the Maundy service. Camilla was with him today and they did the whole thing in York this year. The service was presided over by the Dean of York and the Archbishop of York. Charles handed out two special purses of “Maundy money” to 74 men and 74 women. Within the purses were commemorative coins marking Charles’s upcoming 75th birthday and the 75th anniversary of the Windrush generation. The Maundy money tradition dates back to 1210.
Interestingly enough, the king and queen were protested at the cathedral. There were Republic-organized protesters just across the street, holding signs and yelling. Those bells were trying to compete with the protesters!
Charles turned up – we let him know that he’s not our king. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/bL9w0dAfcl
— Republic (@RepublicStaff) April 6, 2023
I especially like the line of protestors with the big N O T M Y K I N G individual letter signs. If only they could commission Charles/Camilla balloons to fly as well, like the Drumpf Baby one. That’d be priceless.
They use the same signs at every protest. They need to switch it up so it’s not so obvious it’s the same protesters at every event.
Using those yellow #NotMyKing signs is a deliberate ploy: they’re very visible even from a distance & even if onlookers can’t read the writing, they know by now what the signs say. If you look at some of the photos in the press, it’s not clear what’s written on the signs but that no longer matters.
#NotMyMonarchy
Tacky, no, I don’t think they are the same protesters. They carry the same color of sign with the same message.
Tacky- I doubt it’s the same handful of protesters following C&C around the country. I think it’s safe to say they are disliked by many throughout the UK.
The similarities in the signs are probably so they will be immediately recognizable as protesters, even if parts of the signs are blocked. The color is certainly because it pops
No no. I think the yellow and black is very effective. Simple and loud. No way for the right wing media to spin it as pro monarchy. I also love that even the bells couldn’t drown it out. I love all of this. I hope this is the entire reign for him. That not my king is at every event. He does for the rest of his life.
As I’ve just posted on another thread, it really feels as if the tide is turning & pretty swiftly now.
#NotMyKing
#NotMyMonarchy
Vive la Republique 🙂
I think we can hear the people sing.
I see what you did there! 😉 From my second favorite musical after Hamilton, Les Mis. Wonder what it says about me that my two favorite musicals are about revolution! 😁
I have no respect for these two who cheated on their spouses openly with no shame in doing so. Chucky mistreated his wife and now his son baldy says his mother was disturbed. I dislike them intensely.
Well the crowds of protesters seems to be getting better organized with a bull horn so Chuckles can hear them. You love to see this happen. Keep showing up protesters!
I was going to write similar. The first few was joking. This new crop of protestors are serious. They are tired and determined. Charles needs the Tories to make things better and quickly. He also needs to give up on Camilla. Looks like he wants to rewrite history but it won’t work. Just give up. Make her princess consort.
My one contribution to the NOT MY KING protest is the wish that every time Charles and Camilla show their faces, on a loud speaker somewhere nearby ” Candle in the Wind/Goodbye England’s Rose” is played. I hope it’s heard to the rafters in the Abbey again, just like back in 1997, just as Camilla is being anointed with the oil.
Ooh, that would be a moment for an old school iPod nano and pocket speaker with that song on repeat. The might lock down people’s phones, but a nano might squeak through.
Heck, have multiple people in there with the same gear, launching the song one by one as the players get shut down.
That. Would. Be. Perfect! Right along with an idea from a commenter that everyone in the crowd at the balcony appearance should don Diana masks so that’s all C&C can see! My own petty contribution will be changing my social media profile pictures to Diana, beginning on Monday of con-a-nation week. It should be her day, not the side piece’s.
Charles doesn’t care. He knows nothing will change in his lifetime.
Agreed. But maybe he can mess it up so badly Wills won’t get a chance. To deliberately make things worse for wills would be giving him a finger from the grave. But Wills more than likely would be relieved.
Oh but he does care, if a ink pen unnerved him, well……
I disagree, I think he cares.
He knows that nothing will change for him, he’s the king and, unless something extraordinary happens, he will die the king. But he wants to be popular, he’s tried for years to improve people’s opinion of him and it’s clear it hasn’t worked. I’m sure it bothers him that people clearly don’t feel the same for him as king that they felt about his mother. No doubt he’s jealous of the respect she got.
I definitely think that this bothers him because wants to be loved by the public. This man was pathologically jealous of the popularity his first wife and that jealousy reared its ugly head when his son and daughter-in-law were so successful on the Oceania tour in 2018.
He definitely wants to be popular and beloved. I think he assumed that because his mother was popular and beloved as Queen, he would be too as King, even if he wasn’t as PoW.
these protests definitely bother him.
He wants to be popular. That’s why he tried to rehab Camilla. What happens when he figures out it didn’t work!! He will hate her. He would’ve been better off staying single and leaning into his environment causes.
I think Charles cares very much. He and camilla have been waiting so long for their moment that they are now on a power trip doing whatever they want. But Charles does not want to be the last king, the one who couldn’t keep the monarchy together. If he continues this way, hopefully willie will be out of a king job pretty soon.
Oh he cares! He is notorious for being thin skinned and wanting everyone to love his viper self.
If this crew turn up at the Chubbly, what a mess.
Don’t you worry, we’ll all be there. Plans are well in hand 🙂
Go, Pip, go!!! Keep up the good work!
Oh PIP that makes my heart so happy lol. Cheers from America! Booting out Kings is fun!
Good trouble, as John Lewis used to say!
Excellent! And look how well organized you are. Perhaps the palace minions could learn a thing or two from you.
Huzzah, Pip! This American is right there with you and your fellow resistors in spirit!
So instead of giving real money in those Maundy purses, Charles hands out… commemorative coins? Honoring himself? Protest harder, republicans!
I had a similar thought. People could truly use real money.
They can be sold for real money. They sell for More than their value as coins. Even the empty cases sell on eBay.
How about some NOT My Queen chants mixed in there too!?
Richard Kay wrote the most bilious,
sycophantic article I have ever not completely read EVER in the daily fail (yesterday?) about how Camilla deserves to be queen and the comments were almost unanimously outraged. There was actually quite a barrage of articles with the same purpose and none of them succeeded. Not in the slightest. People were furious!
The BRF account has pinned a 30-day coronation countdown clock to its twitter feed and the bulk of the comments, which were turned off but are back on again, are brutal.
I’m afraid to get my hopes up too much for visible protests during the coronation — substantial enough that it can’t be ignored in press coverage — but oh man, I’m not succeeding. Here’s hoping.
All being well (re security etc & barring some kind of unprecedented crackdown) there WILL be visible protests – don’t you worry!
Oh, and Cowmilla is carrying a Chanel bag? I wasn’t expecting much from her… A nazi sympathiser with a bag from another nazi sympathiser? The jokes write themselves
Camilla may be many awful things but she’s not a Nazi sympathizer. You’re mistaking her for Wallis Simpson. Camilla’s father, Major Bruce Shand, was a decorated war hero who was taken prisoner during WWII. He was was captured at El Alamein, ironically that’s where my father was fighting as an RCAF bomber captain and he got shot down, narrowly escaping Rommel’s troops. Major Shand was shot and almost died, and Camilla has spoken very lovingly and proudly of his service.
Camilla is not like her father
She should have left the scene when c and d got engaged.the honorable thing she should have done.
@Tessa — where did I say she was like her father? I’m just as disgusted with her as anyone else but she is not a Nazi sympathizer. Her father was a war hero and she’s justifiably proud of him, as I am of my late father. What she and Charles did to Diana was unconscionable, but it’s a completely different and unrelated topic.
Jaded it was my thoughts about it. Not criticizing your post. But he was an honorable person too bad some his good traits did not get instilled in camilla.it was a real pity.
Remember how Diana wouldn’t wear Chanel because of the C/C logo reminding her cheating husband and his gaslighting sidepiece? That’s exactly why Queen Sidepiece has that Chanel bag and why she’s holding the bag in a way that the logo is so obvious. She’s smug. She’s rubbing it in that she’s TQ and Diana is not.
Diana frequently wore Chanel up until her divorce from Charles at which point she stopped. For Queen Sidepiece to deliberately show off a Chanel bag is hitting an all-time new low. People will notice and Diana will be on many people’s minds during this travesty of a coronation.
I’m sure they all wear Chanel, but logowear on royals is just so, so tacky. I mean, it’s tacky on anyone, but it seems akin to engaging in politics – playing favorites. It’s really not something you see very often. I’m struggling to come up with another example. Diana’s Harvard sweatshirt doesn’t count, I’m talking about brands. Even that was unusual.
I think the King & Royal family’s polls and popularity could be fudged !
I always thought the popularity % taken from yougov polls was a government thing because of the name…
Not though, owned by a very conservative individual. I’m not saying that they fudge the numbers but that yougov is a conservative organisation that’s had its share of controversies.
It would be interesting to know what their process is for making sure the polls are objective etc
Yougov have no credibility whatsoever – they were founded by Nadhim Zahawi FGS & tend to be Tory-biased. There are plenty of other more reputable polling companies.
I thought yougov was a nonprofit. In the usa, in the early days, someone said they was an independent group that ran polls. Come to find out it’s a British right-wing propaganda polling company. Totally shameless unless he bought it from the original owners.
So, many of these groups have turned out to be shams. The American public are told lies by talking heads who do no research. They just say whatever.
I’m still convinced that QEII had a burner phone hidden someplace and that’s how she communicated with H&M. Imagine the featured entrance at the Jubilee she gave to them 🙂
I’m still in the camp of “I hope they don’t go” but I can see them turning up without any advance press notice (why would they alert the press?) and then immediately leave afterwards.
I was reading an article maybe a 2 months ago. They wrote how the queen didn’t want anyone to have a cellphone around her but she was very good with technology. She would send messages and everything on some device. So, I take that to mean she had her own secure devices and used them constantly. Remember Philip and Andrew are celebrated electronic/technology communication people. Akward sentence but everyone knows what I mean.
Philip made everyone use proto-walkie talkies when he first got to the palace. Andrew hooked up some system in the palace later on.
It was reported the Queen learnt of Harry’s leaving announcement by reading it on her iPad
Yes, more NOT MY KING AND NOT MY QUEEN signs and what about a nice BIG HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARCHIE ONE 😊
What should really worry Charles is the lack of cheering
I thought his questioning look was because of the lack of crowds. However I think you are right. The only people he gets are drunk women. William does even worse.
It appears there are more protest signs in the crowd than previously, looking forward to more at the Struggly!
I want to see Not My Queen signs too!
Camilla played an awful long game, selling out Charles’ sons after gaslighting Diana.
#notmyking and #notmyqueen should be trending!
I’d love to see #PrinceArchie trending on his birthday too 🙂
If the BRF and the British tabloids are too stupid to realize and are living in their own fantasy world. A LOT of people think of Camilla as a home-wrecker, an ambitious social-climber, and 1/2 of the couple who literally RUINED Diana’s Life. The Brit tabloids are too idiotic to realize it’s not H+M who will be causing the downfall of the BRF, but it’s C + C. They literally DO Not even relate to the younger generation and many people won’t ever forget the role Camilla played in ruining Diana’s life . Many people are saying – If it wasn’t for this B, Diana would have been Queen. And good they get to see the Protesters full blast in front of their snobby a#% faces.
