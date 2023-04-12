Pedro Pascal: ‘Everyone says zaddy and I still don’t know what it means’

Pedro Pascal is covering the May/June issue of Esquire. Their profile, written by Dave Holmes, is fabulous and the editorial is fire. The Esquire people sent us the photos and I’m so grateful to them. Look at his arms my God. Look at his face! This is a beautiful man and he’s not my “type,” I like bald men don’t hate, but there’s something about him. I think it’s the fact that he’s just a genuinely lovely person and he’s completely himself. Esquire also has a video interview with Pascal, I put that below. He’s tired, his hair is a mess and he’s a giant goofball but he’s still so hot. When he caressed his knee I screamed!
Holmes’ profile is filled with quotes from Pascal’s friends and coworkers and it gives so much background and context to his hard-won fame at 48. He grew up going to the movies as a child, he would sometimes spend all day at the theater, and he lost his mom when he was just 24. He’s fiercely protective and loyal to his family and friends, who feel the same about him. He’s tight with Sarah Paulson, Oscar Isaac and of course Bella Ramsey. Everyone has kind things to say about him and they’re all so happy for him, as are the people who approach him on the street. Here are some quotes from that story and you can read it at the source.
On what it means to be middle aged: “I had a moment of thinking, You’re in your forties and you don’t own a home? Grow up. But I’m relinquishing expectations around what it is to be middle-aged and what it means to be fully grown up. Why am I trying to force a square shape into a triangle? I just don’t want to make any decisions.”
On hosting SNL for the first time: “I’m usually not all that interested in challenging myself…I could not have had a better time.”
More on SNL, which fell on the anniversary of his mother’s passing: “I was so scared that week that I was talking to her…there would be that terror waiting for me—that practical fear of bombing in front of the world. And then I talked to her, and it was really comforting. I had sort of the realization that it would be nice to talk to her more…I love you. I miss you. Thank you. I’m scared. I would love it if you would help me believe in myself, because I know you do.”
On his little sister, Lux: “I wouldn’t want to speak on her behalf, but she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”
On why safeguarding the emotions of others—including his siblings, his father, and their extended family—is always front of mind for him: “It could have to do with the fact that I don’t have my own family, and that my siblings and my chosen family are where I invest all of my emotional energy. But I’m also a little protective of people’s experience in general.”
On worrying about whether he’d ever make it as an actor: “I died so many deaths. My vision of it was that if I didn’t have some major exposure by the time I was twenty-nine years old, it was over, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession, and giving up the idea of it looking like I thought it would when I was a kid. There were so many good reasons to let that delusion go.”
On the fate of his character in the second season of The Last of Us: “It wouldn’t make sense to follow the first game so faithfully only to stray severely from the path. So, yeah, that’s my honest answer.”
Pascal didn’t have to worry about his stint on SNL as he was delightful and so entertaining. There was of course his skit with longterm friend Sarah Pauley where they played up his zaddy status and there was also the restaurant bit where he broke character and busted out giggling. He talked about that in his video interview, admitting that “I’m a corpser, as they say in the UK, a giggler.”
My favorite quote from a friend of Pascal’s in that story was from The Last of Us showrunner Craig Manzin, who so expertly summed up Pascal’s appeal. “There are two kinds of actors: There are actors you feel slightly intimidated by, and then there are actors you want to take home and hug and give some soup. And he’s both.”
The quote in the title comes from Pascal’s video interview, below, where he acknowledged that the term “Daddy” can be triggering but played it up with a wink. I also related to his story of trying to play The Last of Us but not being able to work the controller and just giving up and watching his nephew play it.
Now Pedro Pascal knew EXACTLY what he was doing with this photo/pose pic.twitter.com/Dpd2Mf2Y9n
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 11, 2023
Image credits: Norman Jean Roy for Esquire. Used by permission
“I’m usually not all that interested in challenging myself….” Oh my god, I laughed. This is funny and I could hear Joaquin and Jared and all those artiste dudes squeal in horror.
He just seems so nice. And I mean that in the best way.
I lost it at that because it’s so honest and refreshing, it’s usually the opposite from actors and he’s just like nah I’m good lol
I literally can’t with all those artistes/method actors so it’s refreshing to hear some are like Pedro!!
I don’t know what zaddy means either but I know he’s a zaddy. Lovely human
I get what Pedro means. I’m not a fan of any of those terms and I kind of wish it would stop in general. The daddy thing as a sexy term has always irked me. However, I’m also a horrible stickler for language and getting irked by all these new terms so it’s more of a me problem.
But I adore Pedro and I would totally body surf a tsunami just to have him make eye contact with me. He’s a great actor and I’m really happy for all his current success.
I totally understand why he has been anointed as 2023’s daddy / zaddy, but I never liked sexualizing the word ‘daddy’. (It probably is a me problem as well, hahaha.) I’ve been a fan since his GoT days and he is definitely getting more and more handsome with time, which I’m sure doesn’t hurt matters.
Honestly tho, the Esquire article reinforced how much of a good person he seems to be…I’ll call him whatever he wants, at the end of the day.
Most eligible bachelor in the world.
I read that as “edible” 🤦♀️
lol – well, that too!
I mean…. either works right? Lol. I think what makes him extra handsome is the fact that he seems to be just a good person at heart, and has a bit of a naughty sense of humour. My kinda guy….. <3
And he bilingual, so he’s got some reach! Lol
I liked him first in the Mandalorian and how bad it is to have a crush on someone wearing a helmet all the time… 🤣
Please don’t judge me….
I legit moaned when I saw those photos last night lol.
I read the article last night and I actually teared up when he talked about talking to his mother.. I do the same thing with my dad sometimes. Kudos to the writer, it’s a really excellent profile.
He really is just an incredibly decent person who happens to be the sexiest man on the planet right now. I really do want all the best things for him and I’ve never felt that way about a celebrity before
That’s ok zaddy, neither do I
Pedro, let’s hang out, and I’ll do my best to clear up the meaning of “zaddy” for you 😂 He seems like such a good human being.
I just love him. That video was just what I needed to put me in a good mood this morning. His regular speaking voice kind of reminds me of Ben Schwartz which is funny because they are so opposite in my mind.
He’s such a lovely human! Yay Pedro! He’s also been my celebrity crush since Game of Thrones. Sigh. So glad he’s finally getting his props!
His episode of SNL was my favorite of the season. From Lisa from Temecula (where Ego makes everyone break) to the LA voice (that originated as an inside joke on the Last of Us set).
And of course the Zaddy sketch which also parodied the fact that an SNL song (big boys, hook sung by SZN) became a Tiktok hit with the kids.
His words about his mum to give him courage… I just love him so much and glad he found success later in his career.
I wonder, sometimes, if later success can do better for Hollywood professionals because it gives them time to grow and mature without the pressure of intense fame on them in those younger years. I’m happy for him, though. He’s a fun actor and seems quite grounded in interviews.
I do think people need to chill a bit with the “daddy” thing, though. It’s fine to make those jokes online, but I’ve seen a few say it to his face in interviews and it’s like…ladies, please consider how this looks gender reversed. Men don’t deserve to be objectified like that, either, unless they agree in advance and are playing along.
Absolutely. Gives them time to emotionally mature and appreciate things later in life.
So many very famous young actors either crash and burn à la Lohan or remain emotionally stunted like Leo.
Yes! The Pascal Renaissance continues! Slay Pedro!
More of him and less of, well, mostly everyone else, lol.
He needs to be in more tv shows with longer seasons.
Like most everyone it seems, I’m caught up in the Pedro love-fest. Can’t help but have this thought also: How cool would it be if women were judged by the same standards. Imagine an almost-50 year old woman having a career surge and the world was suddenly enamored with her for grounded, affable personality.
Ok there lady I am not hating on the bald man 🔥 attraction/love, I fully get it.
I’m pretty equal opportunity too tho as it pertains to hot men, and omg yes Pedro does know exactly what a zaddy is. If not, I volunteer to help him learn the definition. This man and his voice send me ok NGL. 🔥
He just seems like such a good guy. I hope he’s soaking up every second of this moment he’s having. It does seem like the daddy thing might be starting to wear a bit thin for him, but he’s such a good sport. I think it says a lot about a person to have so many long term close friends speak so well of him.
I think it’s funny that he plays all these stoic badasses and seems like such a goofy fanboy guy in real life!