‘We’re never going to see a Real Housewives moment’ from Princess Kate & Meghan

Have we decided if the recent rash of Karriett Tubman-themed stories are coming from Queen Camilla’s operations, or whether they’re Kensington Palace’s attempts to make the Princess of Wales look sympathetic? I truly believe it’s both – Kate’s own press operation often makes her look terrible, but I do get the sense that the knives are out for Kate within the family. I bring this up because there’s a new sub-genre – a micro-genre, if you will – of royal reporting specific to the lead-up for the coronation. The micro-genre is “Kate is the reason why Meghan isn’t coming” and/or Kate is so, so pleased that Meghan isn’t coming. While there’s always been an oversized focus on the Kate-vs-Meghan dynamic, this feels interesting – centering Meghan’s absence on Kate specifically. From Entertainment Tonight:
How the Windsors feel about Harry & Meghan: “Relationships between Harry and Meghan and the family are still very tense,” a source tells ET. “The family will be cordial because the King wants his son at his Coronation but there will be no meaningful conversation as there’s still a lack of trust given the revelations in his book and the Sussexes Netflix documentary and the allegations in the Oprah interview.”
Surprise at Meghan’s absence: Another source shared that the family is still surprised that the Duke is attending without his wife. Adding, “There were still several members of the family who expressed surprise she had decided to stay home.”
Kate’s relief: Royal expert Eloise Parker, said Prince William and Kate Middleton feel a sense of “relief” that Meghan will be home. “I think there’s bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won’t be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who’s looking where, who’s lip reading, what’s going on between them. There’s such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we’re never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women. Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn’t attending, helps her keep it that way.”
“The truth is we’re never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women”– are you joking? We’ve already seen dozens of “Real Housewife” moments, mostly because Kate has no pokerface. Kate wearing white to Meghan’s wedding was a Real Housewife moment. Kate not being able to keep her sh-t together at the Commonwealth service in 2020 was a Real Housewife moment. Kate menacing Meghan on the Windsor walkabout was a Real Housewife moment. Kate telling everyone that Meghan made her cry for YEARS was a Real Housewife moment. Meghan telling Oprah that Kate made her cry was also a Real Housewife moment, to be fair. Just because Meghan isn’t calling Kate a copykeening loser to her Botoxface, doesn’t make Kate any less tacky.
The optics are so bad. Kate actually needs to explain this shit, because she’s looking worse on the world’s stage, having bullied her sister-in-law out of the country and been openly hostile toward someone whose only crime was being better than her in every way, lol.
The optics are bad but it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person so i’d say let them continue
someone at KP must think this all makes her look good, right? I feel like that’s the only explanation…..that and William is setting the stage for a separation….
if they do separate, i dont think Kate will get the sympathy side, she’s not a Diana or a Fergie. I wonder if they do separate what family function will look like. i think Kate will fade into the background a place she doesnt want to be
Meghan is prettier, smarter and kinder than Kate could ever be. She also has more class and style. I like Harry and Meghan and don’t like Baldy or Waity.
Man the white privilege Kate gets is something. No one even whispers about the fact that she’s a shit stirring liar who has been trying to destroy Meghan for six YEARS. Its always what “Kate has to put up with, what Kate has to bear”. Like she’s some precious china doll, instead of a wannabe Destroyer of Lives. She needs an egg thrown in her face too.
Even knowing her sister in law was suicidal she’s kept quiet on the false crying story. That’s pretty despicable.
Kate is the star and only performer in “The Real Housewives of Windsor”.
So yet another outlet that can spout talking points for why the RF doesn’t trust H&M and completely ignores all the racist leaks and hateful rhetoric spouted by the royals and their minions as a reason why H&M wouldn’t trust the RF.
Yup Harry and Meghan are looked at as the enemy for telling the truth. Those lying are coddled. At this point it feels like the only way Harry and Meghan even if the family reconciles..the press and palace will make sure that they are the ones that look like the bigger person. Kate, will, Charles will get all the credit.
It will always be Harry and Meghan’s fault whatever the situation as long as the palace is playing the game with the media. Sad.
Waity was so worried she would be overshadowed by Meghan, as always. I’m sure she did want Meghan in the back so they wouldn’t be in the same photos. Just as I’m sure no one at the palace cares what Waity wants.
How many Hate for Hire articles today??
There will be no meaningful conversation between anybody because a coronation ceremony is not the place for meaningful conversation.
Lol, about Real Housewives – they’re looking for slaps and wiglet snatching, but don’t see what’s right in front of their noses. Every one of the RF is some kind of “Housewife” – they don’t have to be female.
💯 That whole family could be slotted in on the Bravo channel with ease. Andy Cohen would be beside himself in joy starting with a virgin bride cruelly used by a narcissist crown prince who insists on dallying with a devious and smelly old mare plus a score of other fillies. Fergie and the toe-sucking Texan millionaire. Will’s countless affairs, the Tindalls’ crudeness. Not all of Andrew’s pursuits could be televised, even on Bravo, because inviting Epstein & Weinstein to a costumed palace ball for an 18 year old’s birthday isn’t ok on anyone’s scorecard. If the Windsor’s lives were wholesome The Crown wouldn’t be as popular as it is.
I really want to see KKKate get what’s coming to her. I want a full blown expose and I want her SHOOK. She is the one who has instigated all this abuse heaped on Meghan. I know that she isn’t the only one. We all know that. But her behavior is so egregious because she has chosen a lazy life and simply because Meghan was accomplished and truly worked hard in every phase of her life and was affective she hated her.
Disgusting woman.
We’ve been hoping for that for years and still nothing…
Those investigations won’t come anytime soon as long as they have Meghan to make money off of. I’ve lost hope at this point that the anyone in that family will get what they truly deserve for what they did to Harry and Meghan…. Look at Camilla that’s proof enough.
Kate’s inability to fix her face is the best supporting argument for her lack of Botox. Everything she thinks is written all over her expression!
I get Botox and also have no poker face. If your injector is good you can still make facial expressions. Even bad ones. lol
Royal families are the original reality TV shows! Come on: British people argue that having a royal family brings in tourism all the time. This family is there to be famous, because they are not necessary for actually running the country.
So of course they provide numerous “Real Housewife” moments that the press breathlessly reports on.
Clearly K has been demoted to the Meghan position. The question is who wants her there. And who benefits most from K’s trashy makeover.
Kate is the poster child for white racist trash .
Kate is relieved that she doesn’t have to be in any photos near Meghan. Bc she looks even more like a mean girl villainess whenever Meghan is around. All the press saying that Kate is relieved or delighted makes Kate look bad. It’s not a good look. And it reminds everyone why Kate doesn’t want Meghan around. Bc Meghan shines. She’s kind and classy and exudes warmth and grace. So every time we read that Kate’s happy about Meghan not being there it’s just a reminder that Kate doesn’t shine. She’s dull, mean and lacks class.
I been thinking about this and I think we keep forgetting the most important thing here. We keep expecting kate to behave properly and act accordingly but how can she when she wasn’t raised properly. The girl grew up thinking the sun shone out of her lack there of ass. Kate is Just like her mother zero class.
Meghan was raised by a woman with grace and dignity and and class and that’s why Meghan has grace and dignity and class. Kate and Carole could never .
I have been calling this sh!tshow the RHOW for years! Khate is so trashy. She will never shut up and get on with it. (Despite briefing the press, saying that’s what she’s doing.) It’s amazing to see how they’re all running around and proving everything Harry said in his book is the absolute truth.
Seems their mouthpieces pay attention to social media. I noted the comment about who’s looking at who & lipreader; we all saw Kate lean forward past William to get a look at Meghan then lean back saying ‘oh wow’ at that jubilee memorial service. Too bad Kate can’t care enough to alter her behavior.
I’m just loving that Kate is suffering all this blowback for Meghan’s decision to not go.
All the royal married in woman are jealous of Meghan it’s was so ridiculously obvious at the Jubilee when all the Woman show up in colorful dress. Because They all thought that Meghan was going show up in a colorful jewel tone outfit she show in all white outfit . I think kate is definitely the leader of the mean girl pack in the royal family I think she still crazy jealous of Meghan and hates her I think her and people are definitely leaking things about Kate Real feeling they think this makes kate look good. Meghan lives rent free in Royals family mind especially Kate .
“There were still several members of the family who expressed surprise she had decided to stay home.” Does anyone believe this? I don’t. I don’t think anyone wanted her there. What is this for? Is this just another way to say that Meghan would NEVER pass up an opportunity to get the spotlight? Isn’t she supposed to attend so they can humiliate her every chance the brf get? If there’s surprise, that’s the only reason. I wonder how they’ll get their jollies now that Meghan won’t be there to kick around?