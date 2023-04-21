Taylor Swift avoided the FTX debacle by simply asking some questions

While I arguably have a reputation as a “Taylor Swift hater,” there are legitimately parts of Taylor Swift’s life and business which I admire greatly. She is, in my opinion, one of the savviest businesswomen in the music industry. Does she have great advisors? Sure. But Taylor has shown us time and time again that she’s in those meetings, she’s negotiating for herself, and she knows her own worth. Not only that, she’s not afraid to say that she doesn’t know something or to ask questions. Which brings me to this: Taylor managed to avoid FTX, unlike dozens of other celebrities. As it turns out, Taylor was the only one in those meetings asking the right questions.

Taylor Swift’s inquisitiveness saved her from jumping on the doomed FTX bandwagon. More than a dozen celebrities, including NBA star Stephen Curry, NFL player Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, tennis legend Naomi Osaka, and popular TV show Seinfeld co-creator Larry David are named in a November 2022 class action lawsuit filed in Miami. The complaint blames FTX and its paid brand ambassadors for actively participating in the “offer and sale of unregistered securities in the form of yield-bearing accounts,” as well as abetting fraud “designed to take advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country, who utilize mobile apps to make their investments.”

Swift avoided getting dragged in FTX’s collapse because the singer did her due diligence, and asked one important question: “Can you tell me that these are not unregistered securities?”, according to South Florida attorney Adam Moskowitz. Moskowitz, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit, discussed the case in this week’s episode of The Block’s The Scoop podcast.

$100 billion: How much FTX was willing to pay the celebrated singer-songwriter. They had reached the late stages of negotiating a sponsorship deal a little before the crypto exchange crumbled last November. A report in Rolling Stones cites an anonymous source saying Swift “would not, and did not, agree to an endorsement deal,” but smaller-scale partnerships, like a ticketing arrangement involving NFTs for her Eras Tour, was on the table. But she turned that down, too.

[From Yahoo]

I’m sorry, they offered her $100 BILLION to endorse FTX? That alone would have made me sit up and ask some questions, because that number makes zero sense. Hey, Taylor, will you endorse Celebitchy as a blog for eleventy trillion dollars? What’s that?? You want to see if I actually have the money? ZOINKS! Still, it’s sad to see the list of names of celebrities who didn’t even do even a cursory investigation into what was going on. Good for Swift for avoiding it entirely. And she avoided the NFT sh-t too! LOL.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

29 Responses to “Taylor Swift avoided the FTX debacle by simply asking some questions”

  1. Beachbelle says:
    April 21, 2023 at 10:52 am

    Isn’t her dad a Merrill Lynch big wig financial advisor? I can see him waving her off with the advice of, “if it’s too good to be true…”

    Reply
    • Tacky says:
      April 21, 2023 at 10:57 am

      At its height, FTX was worth $32 billion so they couldn’t have possibly offered Swift $100 billion. Maybe it was $100 million.

      Reply
      • Noo says:
        April 21, 2023 at 11:42 am

        @tacky you’re right other sources are quoting the offer was $100 million. Makes you question yahoo news as a source that they are quoting $100 billion (which is ridiculous on many levels)

    • Bri W. says:
      April 21, 2023 at 10:59 am

      I can’t remember if it was with Merrill Lynch but you’re right he was some sort of investment banker I think and her mom was involved with mutual funds if I remember correctly. Not only is Taylor herself great with her business sense, but she has two parents who are/were in the field.

      Reply
      • Frippery says:
        April 21, 2023 at 12:06 pm

        Her dad AND her mom both worked in finance. He was with Merrill Lynch and she marketed mutual funds.

  2. hangonamin says:
    April 21, 2023 at 10:54 am

    taylor may be a good singer/song writer but I think her other strength is she’s a great businesswoman. she’s built her brand, made good decisions, and recovered from a lot of bad PR. she’s smart.

    Reply
    • Margo says:
      April 21, 2023 at 11:08 am

      Agree!

      Reply
    • It Really Is You, Not Me says:
      April 21, 2023 at 11:22 am

      Part of being a great business person is surrounding yourself with smart, savvy experts in fields you are not qualified to navigate. Sounds like that’s exactly what Taylor did because that question about unregistered securities probably came from a legal or financial expert.

      Reply
      • Mallory says:
        April 21, 2023 at 11:34 am

        She has said “If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room”

      • Dara says:
        April 21, 2023 at 11:51 am

        Exactly. Any decent contract lawyer or financial advisor would have – should have – advised against the endorsement deal. The SEC has been warning people since 2017 that they considered this type of product an unregistered security and therefore any endorsement would be considered illegal and also expose them to liability. They even made a special call-out to celebrity endorsements.

        My question is, who were those other celebs listening to that they all got the green light?

  3. hmm says:
    April 21, 2023 at 10:55 am

    I believe it was 100 million! Not billion.

    Reply
  4. ML says:
    April 21, 2023 at 11:01 am

    “ Taylor managed to avoid FTX, unlike dozens of other celebrities. As it turns out, Taylor was the only one in those meetings asking the right questions.”

    She was the *only* one who asked the right questions?! Like, none of the rest of them thought to have a financial advisor along when they discussed endorsing FTX?! That blows my mind. That said, Taylor did her homework and deserves a star for this.

    Reply
    • Slush says:
      April 21, 2023 at 11:08 am

      They had all financial advisors. But there’s a difference between receiving advice and acting on it.

      Also, finance bros can be no where near as smart as they or everyone else thinks they are. Their advisors could have been scammed too.

      Reply
      • Visa Diva says:
        April 21, 2023 at 3:17 pm

        We’ve also seen examples in the media of celebrities who end up broke because their “financial advisor” is their childhood friend who knows nothing or is out to make a deal of their own

    • ❌❌❌TART ❌❌❌ says:
      April 21, 2023 at 11:10 am

      Taylor CARES about HER followers.

      Reply
    • Lizzie Bathory says:
      April 21, 2023 at 11:17 am

      Good on Taylor for not only asking questions but zeroing in on the issue of selling unregistered securities. That is at the heart of the class action suit & the SEC complaint.

      Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      April 21, 2023 at 2:06 pm

      They are all going to hate her, because her due diligence is going to be used as proof that they should have done the same.

      Reply
  5. ❌❌❌TART ❌❌❌ says:
    April 21, 2023 at 11:07 am

    Taylor has shown such care for her Swifties.

    Reply
  6. Nicegirl says:
    April 21, 2023 at 11:15 am

    Smart

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    April 21, 2023 at 11:17 am

    She’s a smart one Taylor is.

    Like that famous Jay-Z line: I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man.

    Reply
    • Noo says:
      April 21, 2023 at 11:51 am

      Great quote reference @girl_ninja!

      I am a bit of a swifty and I wish Taylor would pay attention to one of Queen B’s quotes too, “best revenge is your paper”

      Reply
      • Rachel says:
        April 21, 2023 at 12:48 pm

        Considering they think the us leg of her tour will gross her about a billion dollars. I think she’s listened to that

  8. Anne says:
    April 21, 2023 at 11:27 am

    Love her for this. Evidence shows that women in aggregate are better investors BECAUSE they ask questions… men tend to have more bravado and unwarranted confidence.

    Reply
  9. Isabella says:
    April 21, 2023 at 11:47 am

    I wonder if there were other celebs who said no. Must have been.

    Reply
  10. SummerMoomin says:
    April 21, 2023 at 11:53 am

    Her music isn’t for me, but she’s an excellent popstar! She genuinely cares for her fans, time and time again I’ve seen her do things that show this.

    Reply
  11. Mrs. Smith says:
    April 21, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    Good for her! I’m glad she’s going to those meetings and asking those questions, especially after seeing all of those other celebs endorsing the same product.

    Reply
  12. Normades says:
    April 21, 2023 at 1:47 pm

    I woulda thought Larry David would have been smarter than that, more suspicious and cynical too. At the end of the day it all just comes down to greed. I’m glad all these celebrities got their britches burned. I hope Matt Damon in particular is ashamed of himself for those god awful ads.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment