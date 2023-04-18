Irina Shayk & Leonardo DiCaprio were partying together at Coachella

Last August/September, it honestly felt like Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were sort of getting back together. Ever since their split several years ago, they stayed on good terms and co-parented their daughter Lea in New York. Before Lea’s school year started last summer, they took a family vacation and it seemed to be a new era. There was talk of a possible reconciliation, and Irina definitely let it be known that she wanted a second child. Then… nothing. Those stories faded in a few months. I kept expecting a low-key pregnancy announcement from Irina, but nada. Then, this weekend, Irina went to Coachella… and she partied with Leonardo DiCaprio. Oh, nooooo.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk are out in the desert. Over the weekend, DiCaprio, 48, and Shayk, 37, were spotted mingling at Levi and Don Julio’s Neon Carnival event after Saturday’s Coachella performances wrapped for the evening at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Shayk and a friend were seen dancing with DiCaprio, who wore a plain black baseball cap, matching T-shirt, a necklace and mask pulled underneath his chin when the photo was taken. The model, who shares daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, had posted photos on Instagram from the annual music festival earlier in the weekend.

DiCaprio and Shayk, who are longtime friends, were part of a larger group at the event that included model Stella Maxwell and the actor’s close bud Tobey Maguire. Representatives for DiCaprio and Shayk did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment Monday.

[From People]

I mean… she’s 37 years old. Leo wouldn’t even *pretend* to date someone that “old.” He had to swallow his pride just to fake-date 27-year-old Gigi Hadid. That being said, Irina might view Leo as something of a “white whale,” and who knows, she might even convince him to give it a try. I just don’t think they’re each other’s types though – it’s far more likely that they’re all friends and they can hang out together like that because Leo’s not going to try anything with a 37-year-old. I bet Leo’s team is happy that he was photographed with a 37-year-old though. They’re really working their asses off to convince everyone that Leo isn’t a sad cliche (he is though).

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram, Getty.

1 Response to “Irina Shayk & Leonardo DiCaprio were partying together at Coachella”

  1. Normades says:
    April 18, 2023 at 10:22 am

    And he’s still 10 years older than her.

    Reply

