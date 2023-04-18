Halsey announces summer 2023 tour to benefit LGBTQ organizations



Halsey went on tour last year in support of her fourth album despite having significant health concerns. And they’ve been pretty low key since it ended. She pops up here and there, like at Fashion Week, the VF Oscar Party, to promote her makeup line, and has booked a movie role. But now, Halsey has announced they’ll be doing a small tour this summer with a string ensemble to raise money for LGBTQ organizations. This is really cool.

Halsey is ready to present their music in a new way.

On Friday, the 28-year singer announced they are hitting the stage this summer alongside a string ensemble to raise funds for LGBTQ organizations.

“I’m playing a handful of intimate venues with a string ensemble this summer in partnership with Hard Rock Live to benefit LGBTQ+ organizations @OutrightIntl & @HRC,” shared the performer on Twitter.

According to the announcement, the performances are scheduled for June 24, June 30, and July 2; with all concert proceeds and donations benefiting Hard Rock Heals, Outright International, and the Human Rights Campaign.

Each organization works to benefit the LGBTQ community in different ways.

The Hard Rock Cafe developed the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to provide grants and assistance to global health and wellness, disaster relief, and humanitarian causes.

The Human Rights Campaign is also a global organization that has a mission statement ” to ensure that all LGBTQ+ people, and particularly those who are trans, people of color, and HIV+, are treated as full and equal citizens.”

On its website, Outreach International states that they work to ensure “human rights for LGBTIQ people everywhere.” After Halsey shared the announcement on Friday, they responded by replying to her Twitter announcement, writing: “Thank you, @halsey, for choosing to support our work. We can’t wait for these performances!”

The “Without Me” singer has spoken openly about her views on identity and support of gender expression throughout her career.