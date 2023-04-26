Katy Perry on performing at the coronation concert: ‘I’m grateful I get to go’

I still think it’s funny that everyone in and around the British royal family cries constantly about how much they hate Americans and the American work ethic, then they beg Americans for donations, for clout and for attention. Prince William and Kate spent years smearing an American woman for all of her terrible American characteristics, yet they were desperate to turn up in Boston. Same with King Charles, although he’s always looked to America for media contacts and money. And now he’s looking to Americans to book his coronation concert. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will perform at the concert, leading some of to wonder if Katy is secretly a Sussex hater. When Katy was recently asked about the coronation concert – and the fact that she’s supposed to do a live American Idol show on the same day – she spoke about how she’s “grateful” to be asked to perform. Hm.
Katy Perry has a very busy schedule. The 38-year-old singer is slated to perform at the concert for King Charles III’s coronation on Sunday, May 7 on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England. That same day, Perry will also have to judge the live show of American Idol, airing at 8 p.m. ET, leaving many fans to wonder how she’ll juggle them both.
“You’ll just have to tune in and wait and see. The hologram is finally real!” Perry quipped while speaking with ET’s Matt Cohen after Monday’s live taping of Idol.
As for whether the “Teenage Dream” singer plans to attend next Monday’s Met Gala, she joked of her celebrity doppelgänger, “I’m sending Zooey Deschanel in my place. Hi, Zoe. I love you!”
Perry is excited for the opportunity to perform during the coronation festivities. “I’m grateful I get to go. I met His Majesty to be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking. So I’m also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That’s mostly why I’m going, to be an ambassador and to say, ‘Hey, this is me from the USA.’ No, but it’s so cool.”
A source recently told ET that Perry is focused on preparing for her performance at the coronation. “Katy is very honored to be performing at the coronation concert. She is excited,” the source said, noting that her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, “has been supporting her. She’s been taking good care of herself and interested in sticking to a clean way of life. She is hellbent on clean eating, meditation, and managing stress better. She’s in a good place.”
[From ET]
Eh. I don’t know what to think, honestly. I know for a fact that Katy wasn’t at the top of the palace’s list – they obviously and publicly wanted British artists to play the concert and those artists turned down the palace. Adele, Ed Sheeran, Elton John all said no, unequivocally. There were rumors that Paul McCartney was asked but there’s no confirmation if he actually agreed to it. The palace is billing it with Katy Perry as the big-name headliner. Which… does she need that? Is she doing it as a favor? It doesn’t sound like she’s doing it as a favor, it sounds like she’s truly honored to be the twelfth artist asked and she was the only one who agreed. The vibes are so weird around this.
Of course she’s happy to “get to go” She was happy to vote for a republican for the mayor of Los Angeles and brag about it. Tacky-ass.
She grew up a conservative Republican, so that didn’t surprise me when I heard about it.
It seems like there are plenty of people who straddle that line and think they are good at it. They want to come off as liberal and want acceptance from liberals, but their conservatism shines on in their choices and biases.
She’s said in the past that she was raised in a conservative Republican household. People like that sometimes “revolt” and I’m guessing that’s what her whole “I Kissed a Girl and I Liked It” song was all about, but I think that, at heart, she’s a product of her upbringing. Not to mention that if you’re going to be a pop singer, you don’t really want to put forth a conservative vibe. Anyway, I’m not surprised that that’s who Katy is. But using the word “grateful” is really groveling when you don’t have to, given that she’s American, they’re not crazy about Americans unless they can use them, and Katy was not the first to be asked.
UPDATED: @Christina, we must have been writing at the same time.
Jer last two albums bombed. She is over and is in her “anything for a paycheck.” Era.
I’ve never been a fan of Perry and her stylist stinks. She looks awful most of the time.
She is really wanting to be dubbed a dame isn’t she. Got no use for Katy.
Let’s just call a spade a spade shall we? Katy’s music career is in the absolute toilet & her earlier hits have basically no cultural impact. No one who didn’t live thru her era will know who she is in another 10-15 years. She’s the Debbie Gibson of the 2010’s
Cannot wait for KP to play Debbie Gibson’s role in the remake of “Mega Shark Versus Giant Octopus”.
My first thought was to feel sorry for her, it seems kinda desperate and sad. I do hope that she and Orlando lead a happy life and enjoy being parents but this set-up strikes me as so pitiful.
He doesn’t speak of their relationship as if they’re happy. More like he’s plowing through.
For the life of me I don’t understand why they aren’t having artists from the commonwealth, if not the UK. Drake, Justin Beiber, The Weekend, all from Canada alone.
Perry and Ritchie are just so completely random!!
I can’t imagine any of those people saying yes, Justin Bieber doesn’t seem to be performing at all anymore and there’s no reason why Drake or The Weeknd would need to do this it’s not beneficial to their careers at all. But to your point why not invite artists from Australia, Jamaica, Belize, New Zealand, or The Bahamas? It’s kind of insulting like artists from those countries aren’t big enough or important enough for my coronation but the people I want don’t want to have anything to do with me.
Jamaica LOL, there is a British comedian doing a Skit about Beanie Man saying Cain and Unable are not welcome in Jamaica, but Harry is welcome.
Didn’t they ask Kylie Minogue? Isn’t she from Australia? She said no.
I kinda understand Ritchie and perry. They have worked with Charles before and they write their own songs. However, they should be like the only Americans in a sea of commonwealth.
But like you wrote I assumed Justin Bieber would perform. Is Justin still ill? Celine dion has throat issues. Shania twain might not want to be associated with a coronation.
I think the biggest problem is so many artist have been exposed and are unpopular right now.
They probably asked Drake, but Beiber hasn’t performed live since he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and a few of the Weeknd’s biggest hits are about drug use.
I think Lionel Ritchie played at the Jubbly concert and as the story says Perry has done stuff in conjunction with Charles in the past, so they were both asked because it was likely they would say yes.
Ambassador to the British Asian Trust as a white American??
I bet her weirdo @ss didn’t even question it either
Can someone explain why Katie was asked to rep the Prince’s British Asian Trust?
Because she went to India a few times.
Omg is that really why? Lordy.
Well said girl_ninja!
Obviously, they don’t really care about the rest of the Commonwealth in any jubilee, coronation, etc. I’m still waiting for someone from the Commonwealth to be asked to perform. Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Caribbean all have great entertainers. Really, the other realms don’t care too much about the monarch these days. I get that they should focus on the UK, so it’s weird that two big names in pop music are American, and a pile of UK artists said no.
KP is so dumb, she thinks this is an honor?
Katie, they asked a LOT of people before they asked you.
They were all smart enough to say No.
I love Kylie M. for her saying no, and Oz is going Republic.
Hugh Jackman also publicly said Republic.
Good for them.
I agree with the above comments that KP has peaked in her music.
She best be saving her money, or she’ll end up doing small towns and State Fairs like David Cassidy did towards the end.
I guess anything to boost her sagging career.
Above link re: Paula Abdul. Is she broke?
Retire from public life, Paula.
Do not get involved with Andy Cohen, please.
Alright, Katy is going. Yay…..? Personally I hope she includes Teenage Dreams and I Kissed a Girl in her coronation playlist 😂 assuming it will be fireworks though. And what else? I’m trying to remember all her songs.
Katie has been acting terrible lately. The coronation committee might be regretting HER.
Her American idol hosting gig is exposing her nasty attitude.
The Idol contestants are complaining about her, saying she is just mean.
So let’s see if she is back next season, didn’t know she had a beef with Taylor Swift, and Taylor drop the receipts on her.
I think Taylor may have been at fault with that feud. It does illustrate how deceptive Katie perry is.
Nobody hangs out with her a second time and she seems like fun. That should’ve been our first clue.
Don’t forget one of her biggest hits, Roar is a blatant copy of Sarah Berrelies Brave. That bugs me so much that she does not get called out on that enough. Brave is better.
Taylor Swift said the same thing about her and at that time everybody got mad at her because KP was still loved by general public. Taylor said something like whenever I saw her at an event, KP said the rudest things to her face and acted like it was no big deal. By the way, a lot of celebrities said the same thing, but to be fair, they didn’t write a song about it. lol.
Oh, I BET Charles tried to get Paul McCartney!
Thank the universe that Sir Paul is NOT getting involved.
I can just picture Paul putting out the word with his team, “Nobody answer the phone! He’s not going to corner me. Do not answer.”
I respect every single artist that said No.
If I like their music or not, respect for saying no to this fossil and his BS.
My dog, if I hear that Clapton or any other star from his era agrees I swear I will organize a protest myself.
Can you just imagine the list of huge British performers running from the phone?
Winwood, Genesis, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Duran Duran, Def Lep, on and on.
Brian May of Queen must be tied up in a basement by the other remaining members. Because Brian May generally licks the boots of BRF.
I can just imagine the conversation between Mick and Keith.
But it would be an honor!
Yeah, for your mum. Did the last one, not doing this one.
But I didn’t get to do the last one and you were 10!
Your problem, not mine. Not doing another.
But we’re British.
We’ve been tax exiles for 50 years.
But I’m a Knight!
BFD. We don’t need a king.
Fine, I’ll do it solo.
I’ll slit your throat!
Charles was so happy next to Katie perry. She could’ve had it all. Lol.
Now this is the first time I have ever said something nice about Camilla. Camilla doesn’t seem jealous at all!
I noticed at a walk-a-bout a woman was flirting with Charles and Camilla got a kick out of it.
While Orlando Bloom and PH might be “friendly” (I.e. they text each other about paps in their neighborhood according to PH) I don’t think Katy and Meghan are friends.
Correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t Katy criticize Meghan’s wedding dress particularly the fit? Doesn’t surprise me she’d happily perform for the monarchy.
My tin foil hat theory is that a deal was brokered between ABC and the Chubbly Committee (or whoever is organising this trashtastic affair). Charles really needs his fancy hat party to be a big deal. Why not get dollars from the American market?
Just bring back pack boy and all is forgiven.
I just want to say that the blue dress with the netting that she wore to the British Asian Trust thing is AWFUL.
That woman wouldn’t know a stylish dress if it smacked her on the forehead. And minimalism is not in her vocabulary. I’m sorry, I have always found her style SO annoying.
I hear all of you but…
What if she sings
California Girls?
Lol!
It’s literally a love-hate obsession they have with Americans. To me it’s super strange but it’s obvious. Everyone has caught on how obsessed the British tabloids and media is with Meghan. It’s like the analogy of an ex being so obsessed with someone they cannot let them go.
I hope Katy sings California girls. It will just remind them of the beautiful diversity of California – where Meghan, Zendaya, Jenna Ortega , and Olivia Rodrigo are originally from. They are always headline news . And the huge following they have compared to the BRF.