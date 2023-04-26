Katy Perry on performing at the coronation concert: ‘I’m grateful I get to go’

I still think it’s funny that everyone in and around the British royal family cries constantly about how much they hate Americans and the American work ethic, then they beg Americans for donations, for clout and for attention. Prince William and Kate spent years smearing an American woman for all of her terrible American characteristics, yet they were desperate to turn up in Boston. Same with King Charles, although he’s always looked to America for media contacts and money. And now he’s looking to Americans to book his coronation concert. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will perform at the concert, leading some of to wonder if Katy is secretly a Sussex hater. When Katy was recently asked about the coronation concert – and the fact that she’s supposed to do a live American Idol show on the same day – she spoke about how she’s “grateful” to be asked to perform. Hm.

Katy Perry has a very busy schedule. The 38-year-old singer is slated to perform at the concert for King Charles III’s coronation on Sunday, May 7 on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England. That same day, Perry will also have to judge the live show of American Idol, airing at 8 p.m. ET, leaving many fans to wonder how she’ll juggle them both. “You’ll just have to tune in and wait and see. The hologram is finally real!” Perry quipped while speaking with ET’s Matt Cohen after Monday’s live taping of Idol. As for whether the “Teenage Dream” singer plans to attend next Monday’s Met Gala, she joked of her celebrity doppelgänger, “I’m sending Zooey Deschanel in my place. Hi, Zoe. I love you!” Perry is excited for the opportunity to perform during the coronation festivities. “I’m grateful I get to go. I met His Majesty to be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking. So I’m also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That’s mostly why I’m going, to be an ambassador and to say, ‘Hey, this is me from the USA.’ No, but it’s so cool.” A source recently told ET that Perry is focused on preparing for her performance at the coronation. “Katy is very honored to be performing at the coronation concert. She is excited,” the source said, noting that her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, “has been supporting her. She’s been taking good care of herself and interested in sticking to a clean way of life. She is hellbent on clean eating, meditation, and managing stress better. She’s in a good place.”

[From ET]

Eh. I don’t know what to think, honestly. I know for a fact that Katy wasn’t at the top of the palace’s list – they obviously and publicly wanted British artists to play the concert and those artists turned down the palace. Adele, Ed Sheeran, Elton John all said no, unequivocally. There were rumors that Paul McCartney was asked but there’s no confirmation if he actually agreed to it. The palace is billing it with Katy Perry as the big-name headliner. Which… does she need that? Is she doing it as a favor? It doesn’t sound like she’s doing it as a favor, it sounds like she’s truly honored to be the twelfth artist asked and she was the only one who agreed. The vibes are so weird around this.