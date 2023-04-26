Prince Harry ‘hasn’t been told where he’s sitting’ at the Chubbly but he’s not worried

It’s so funny to me that most media outlets refuse to position Prince Harry as someone with a lot of power in how he negotiates and deals with his dogsh-t family. The British media especially, but I’ve noticed the creep of “weak Harry is distraught about this or that” reporting in the American media too. Take, for example, the issue of where Harry will be seated at the coronation. We have no idea where he will be seated, but you can bet that a narcissist like King Charles would never seat his second son “ten rows back.” Outlets like the Mail would have us believe that Harry cares very deeply about where he’s seated, but this is the man who refused to RSVP his Chubbly invitation until his father called him personally. Harry has spent a lifetime negotiating with his family and he knows all their tricks, and he knows how effortlessly he can turn their snubs to his advantage. All of which to say, Page Six’s sources claim that Harry has no idea where he’ll be sitting but he’s not sweating it.

Prince Harry still has no clue where he will sit when he joins his relatives for King Charles’ coronation, sources told Page Six. So far, officials have not told the renegade royal how far down he will be in the pecking order at Westminster Abbey on May 6, despite being the king’s youngest son.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell — who was accused by Harry and his brother, Prince William, of “betraying” the late princess for publishing her private letters — this week mooted that Harry may be stuck in a 10th-row seat at the ceremony.

One source sniffed: “Harry has not been told where he’s sitting yet, but I highly doubt that [it’s as far back as the 10th row]. Harry’s going to show up to support his dad. All I know is that it’s a stretch to ask much more for him … he doesn’t have any sort of agenda other than just getting in and getting out.”

Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, were placed in the second row behind William and his wife Kate at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September. As non-working royals, the Sussexes were not allowed on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June. Page Six is told that Harry did ask about seating before making his decision to fly over to England, from his home in California, for the coronation.

“Harry’s heard nothing from Buckingham Palace for the seating,” another insider told Page Six. “For the most part, I think all parties will be focused on making the day as special as possible for the king.”

A rep for the Sussexes was unavailable for comment.

[From Page Six]

As I said before, I thought Charles’s solutions for the seating arrangements at QEII’s funeral services were quite elegant. Harry and Meghan were placed directly behind Charles and Camilla at the service at Westminster Abbey – in fact, H&M were a lot closer to the king and queen than Prince William and Kate. Then at the Windsor service, Harry and Meghan were seated in the front row, in the same row as William and Kate but not right next to W&K (little Charlotte was a buffer). Again, I genuinely believe that Charles and his people will find some kind of similar solution for the coronation. This is one of the rare things those courtiers are qualified to do – wrangle a delicate seating arrangement at a state occasion.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

49 Responses to “Prince Harry ‘hasn’t been told where he’s sitting’ at the Chubbly but he’s not worried”

  1. Old_Crone says:
    April 26, 2023 at 10:27 am

    That’s because normal people don’t worry about things like where they sit at weddings and funerals

    Reply
    • Ang says:
      April 26, 2023 at 10:32 am

      Like hell they don’t!
      How many fights about second wives, in-laws, etc sitting in the choice spots!

      Reply
      • Old_Crone says:
        April 26, 2023 at 10:43 am

        Would you consider those normal people lol

      • Bee says:
        April 26, 2023 at 10:46 am

        Oh please. This is a nothingburger of the highest order. It’s just using Harry as clickbait… again. Altho I’m sure he’s not worried about it, so I have to admit there’s some truth to it there.

      • Beana says:
        April 26, 2023 at 10:46 am

        True story: At my brother’s first wedding, my parents were somewhat newly divorced and my dad sat in the second row with his then-girlfriend to keep the peace. Two years later my dad married his girlfriend, and the year after that I got married. My mom threw a hissy fit when she found out my dad and stepmom would also be in the first row (but separated by my saintly grandparents).

        My mom is the only actual person I know that ever cared about seating like that, and we’re estranged (lots of reasons), so this gives me some insight into the pettiness and cruelty of the royal institution!

      • Tasha says:
        April 26, 2023 at 11:41 am

        My family got in an argument because certain relatives weren’t in the limousines for my grandmother’s funeral. They expected the limousines(which my mother paid for) to pick them up at their homes. My mother set everyone straight tho, with a good church lady cuss out

      • Eurydice says:
        April 26, 2023 at 1:09 pm

        Lol, so true. As maid of honor, I once had to negotiate between the bride and her mother over whether or not the mother’s podiatrist would be seated at the head table.

    • Mel says:
      April 26, 2023 at 11:55 am

      Exactly.

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    April 26, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Harry will be placed close to Chuckles and Cowmilla because the cameras will be placed on Harry and they know it. Yes he will be in and the right back home.

    Reply
    • Nicki says:
      April 26, 2023 at 10:46 am

      +1. Chuck will make sure he and Cams are in the frame as everyone focuses on Harry.

      Reply
    • GoldenMom says:
      April 26, 2023 at 10:53 am

      This seems like the correct read…these people are not geniuses, easy to predict. Pathetic Chuckles wants to be relevant, using his son to do it.

      Would be HILARIOUS if he bailed at last second and left an empty chair. THAT would be fun!

      Reply
      • Margaret says:
        April 26, 2023 at 8:15 pm

        Oh, yes, please! Leaking-pen-gate would be nothing compared to empty-chair-gate. They would all implode. What fun!

      • Robert Phillips says:
        April 26, 2023 at 10:24 pm

        There’s a rumor that the airlines or something about the airport are going to strike on that day. Wouldn’t it be a shame if Harry couldn’t fly in.

    • Carmen says:
      April 26, 2023 at 1:22 pm

      I don’t think Harry cares where he sits as long as it’s as close as possible to the nearest exit.

      Reply
  3. Slush says:
    April 26, 2023 at 10:27 am

    I’m sure they’ll figure it all out. Nobody is going to make a scene, and they’ll just sit them (H&W) at least one person apart.

    Side note, I wonder when white Americans lost the tradition of women wearing hats to formal, inside occasions (weddings, funerals, etc)? I would be slapped if I wore a hat in a church!

    Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      April 26, 2023 at 10:33 am

      It may be a denomination thing, because church hats are a HUGE thing and big business in Baptist churches.
      And agreed, I’m sure as long as he doesn’t have to be directly next to someone he detests he doesn’t care.
      It amuses me how they always mention being on the balcony as if that’s really a thing that people care about. I think the British media fundamentally doesn’t understand why people who like the Sussexes like them and that’s why they think mentioning things like being on the balcony, being in a certain row, or having those titles would mean anything. Most people that I know that support the Sussexes do it in opposition to supporting the royal family.

      Reply
      • Robert Phillips says:
        April 26, 2023 at 10:30 pm

        Because back when Kings actually had power. You being invited to the coronation, or getting to stand on the balcony with the monarch meant you got some power from that. It showed everyone else that you were better than them and that they needed to be nice to you and give into your wants. And if you got snubbed from either you lost power. And people looked down on you. And the royal family can’t get with it that most people don’t care anymore.

  4. ThatsNotOkay says:
    April 26, 2023 at 10:27 am

    I wish they could be seated on opposite sides of the church, facing each other. Anyway, Harry doesn’t gaf.

    Reply
    • HamsterJam says:
      April 26, 2023 at 11:31 am

      Yes he does not and that is why he will be seated next to the bathroom.

      I lie, that place pre-dates bathrooms so there probably aren’t any.

      Reply
    • theRobinsons says:
      April 26, 2023 at 11:38 am

      The BRF will have Harry sit in a prominent spot, so they can share and bask in his “succes glow” and look like they are a reasonable family working things out, although the reality is far from the truth.

      Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    April 26, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Harry is going to this messy, meaningless event because he loves his father and respects the monarch. He’ll like give his dad a hug, leave and hop on a plane back to his home and family in Montecito. This is not the most important thing by any means to him.

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      April 26, 2023 at 9:31 pm

      girl_ninja, since KFC spends a fair amount of time dodging Harry so that he doesn’t have to speak to him, I seriously doubt this.

      Harry is going for many reasons, and going for his father probably isn’t on the list. Or, if it is it’s dead last.

      Reply
    • Robert Phillips says:
      April 26, 2023 at 10:34 pm

      Charles and Camilla will be seated on the thrones in the middle and Harry will be on the side. He won’t ever be close to any of his family the entire time. He will probably be seated before their carriages get there. And I don’t know if they leave like a wedding with the King and Queen leaving first. But then probably Willaim and Kate. Then the guests. Harry will then get into a car and dissapear. Until he’s landed in California.

      Reply
  6. ML says:
    April 26, 2023 at 10:33 am

    Rupert Murdoch owns PageSix. He also owns The Sun. Yesterday we found out that he settled with PW and did business with KC and QCC. His publication blathering on about Harry’s seating arrangements is completely tone deaf.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      April 26, 2023 at 10:44 am

      More like a convenient distraction.

      Reply
      • ML says:
        April 26, 2023 at 11:08 am

        PageSix in combination with the NYP (in which PageSix is published) has had a couple of articles about H’s searing arrangements over the past few days. So, yeah this could be a clunky distraction. They’ve used it for clicks a couple of times though, so it makes them look dumb.

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        April 26, 2023 at 9:33 pm

        Jais, are Americans really interested in reading about “seatgate” one more time? I don’t think so.

  7. DesertRose says:
    April 26, 2023 at 10:34 am

    Personally, I hope he is escorting The First Lady, Jill Biden, on that day. Not to mention coming home safely, possibly not with First Lady on Air Force One, because she may stay for other events, but safely to Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.

    Reply
  8. Over it says:
    April 26, 2023 at 10:38 am

    Wherever Harry is seated is where the cameras will be at so Harry don’t give a f but the rest certainly do.

    Reply
  9. Tarte au Citron says:
    April 26, 2023 at 10:49 am

    They’ve little to be worried about, if Harry’s seat is the most problematic issue.
    Charles is reminding me of an AITA bridezilla. This is HIS Chubbly, dang it! 🙂

    Reply
  10. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 26, 2023 at 10:49 am

    I don’t think Harry would mind in the least if he was seated far in the back. Easier to make a quick exit when it ends. Near the front he will be caught in the crowd trying to get out. I think as long as he’s not near Andrew, he will be good.

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    April 26, 2023 at 10:55 am

    Who are these sources talking to Page Six on behalf of Harry? He’s not sending anybody out to speak to them. Anyway, I don’t think he’s concerned about where he’s sitting. He’s there to fulfil his father’s wishes and then get back to the US to be with his family. I’ve said already I hope he’s sitting 10 rows back because that will overshadow the coronation.

    Reply
  12. B says:
    April 26, 2023 at 11:04 am

    Harry’s witness statement where he explains the various secret deals made between William Charles Camilla and the press tell me he has no F*cks left to give. He will be in and out and will not care less where he sits. Lol he has much bigger fish to fry.

    Reply
  13. Jaded says:
    April 26, 2023 at 11:16 am

    Well now that the receipts are out in the open about William’s big payout, he’d better be heavily tranquilized during the ceremony or his head will explode.

    Reply
  14. EasternViolet says:
    April 26, 2023 at 11:18 am

    If there is significant distance between Harry and William, I will certainly be playing photo assumption that Harry has a restraining order against William.

    Reply
  15. Busy Bee says:
    April 26, 2023 at 11:19 am

    Harry doesn’t care where he sits. This is the only coronation he will attend in his lifetime. PW is petty and will hold his grudge against Harry to the detriment of the monarchy. You can be darn sure he will not be on the invite list for William’s coronation if the monarchy survives that long.

    Reply
  16. Mary Pester says:
    April 26, 2023 at 11:29 am

    Paul burrel, Paul fkn burrel, who for the last 25 years has made his living pulling the “I was Diana’s rock bullsht”, he wasn’t even a pebble in the picture. His claim to fame was that the Queen stepped in to stop him going to court accused of theft of Diana’s belongings. She only stepped in to save face for the family. So now he’s making a living on “I’m a celebrity” in the jungle!! It doesn’t matter where Harry sits, the cameras will be ON HIM. Then the tabloids will be screaming that Harry made it all about him 😂😂. I hope he is near the front, so his dog sht father has Harry stood proud staring him straight in the face, with a big fk you grin on his face

    Reply
  17. Lizzie says:
    April 26, 2023 at 11:38 am

    Will they have outside screens or jumbotrons? If so, Harry should watch outside with the crowd. All eyes would be on him.

    Reply
    • Robert Phillips says:
      April 26, 2023 at 10:39 pm

      I’ve always said that about the balcony. I wish he could stand outside with the crowd. While the rest of the crowd was on the balcony. All cameras would be on Harry. Then maybe they would shut up about how importand the balcony is.

      Reply
  18. lleepar says:
    April 26, 2023 at 11:49 am

    I’m sure that, if Harry had a seating preference, he’d be seated somewhere in Montecito. I don’t think he cares about his seat location at the shiny hat event.

    Reply
  19. tamsin says:
    April 26, 2023 at 12:18 pm

    If the royal family were really professional, seating would not be a discussion. Harry would sit where the second son of the king and fifth in line to the throne would be seated as protocol dictates. None of that has changed since Harry ceased to be a working royal, a term they probably invited to justify their discrimination against the Sussex family. Mind you, protocol would dictate that Harry be seated between the two men that Harry probably most despises at the moment.

    Reply
  20. aquarius64 says:
    April 26, 2023 at 12:23 pm

    Given what dropped in the court case I think Harry needs to bow out of the Con-a-Nation. I’m worry for his safety.

    Reply
  21. Dara says:
    April 26, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    I’m starting to think the kerfuffle about where Harry is seated is an intentional smokescreen for the really big question Charles doesn’t want anyone asking ahead of time. Where will Camilla be?

    When QEII was crowned, she was on a throne alone in the middle of the abbey. Philip was not seated next to her and was not crowned, although he did participate in the ceremony. But I’m starting to think that Camilla will not only be in the coach, in the procession with her husband (hence the pages of honor or whatever they’re called), AND be plunked down right next to Charles on whatever throne is designated for the spouse of the monarch. I think she is even getting crowned too.

    All the attention on Harry serves to distract people from thinking about Camilla and her role on the day.

    Reply
  22. thaisajs says:
    April 26, 2023 at 1:39 pm

    If you put him 10 rows back, that becomes the story. Which is the last thing Charles wants on his special day. They’ll throw him next to the York princesses like normal in the 2nd row and call it a day.

    Reply
  23. Izzy says:
    April 26, 2023 at 2:33 pm

    LMAO the only seating arrangement Harry cares about is the one enabling him to make a quick exit and GTFO back home to his REAL family. In Montecito.

    Reply
  24. Visa Diva says:
    April 26, 2023 at 2:43 pm

    For events like this, seating is it’s dictated by protocol, diplomatic for foreign visitors, royals in order by line to the throne, peerages with dukes first and subsorted by how old the peerages is. Basically media is churning up something the courtiers can do with their eyes shut.

    Reply
  25. Well Wisher says:
    April 26, 2023 at 3:26 pm

    Non? Harry is suffering from status anxiety??
    No. He’s born with status…..
    So BP has not revealed the seating plan.
    Interesting…..

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      April 26, 2023 at 4:30 pm

      Hardcore security. Not only is Dr. Biden there, half the EU and ME kings and queens will be there. There are probably 128 different security teams that want that information kept secret.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment