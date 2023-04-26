Tominey: Prince William isn’t severely compromised, he just likes his privacy!

Camilla Tominey is deeply upset that Prince Harry revealed Prince William’s secret settlement from The Sun and News Group Newspapers. Tominey can’t actually decide why she’s upset or what argument she’s trying (and failing) to make, but she absolutely knows that all of this is Harry’s fault and that William is merely a simple man who regularly gets apoplectic with rage when his privacy is violated, and Harry violated his brother’s privacy by revealing that William privately settled with NGN when NGN violated his privacy. You see, it’s all about privacy. But only for William! Some highlights from Tominey’s latest, “Blindsided by Prince Harry again, the royals must be feeling hacked off.”
The 2012 topless photos of Kate published in a French tabloid: As the couple climbed trees and photographed orangutans, the Princess of Wales largely took the incident in her stride – but I was on that tour of Malaysia, and it was plain for all to see that her husband was near apoplectic. The couple sued, with William telling the court that “the clandestine way in which these photographs were taken” was “all the more painful” given the experience of his mother, Princess Diana. In 2017, the couple won £88,000 in damages.
William fought for privacy before Harry, is the point: It is odd, then, that Harry’s witness statement depicts him as being on some sort of one-man quest to protect royal privacy when William had been banging that very drum a decade before Meghan Markle even entered the Windsor fray.
A curious rewrite on the actual history: When he first started dating Kate Middleton, William frequently instructed his lawyer Gerrard Tyrell, of Harbottle & Lewis, to write to newspapers complaining about their coverage. The firm represented both brothers in their phone hacking claim until 2019 when, by his own admission, Harry became frustrated with the slow progress and decided to go his own way with a new solicitor.
The secret settlement: In revealing that his brother “was paid a very large sum” by Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) in 2020, and claiming the palace had a “secret agreement” with the media mogul, the implication is that William settled out of court because he was in cahoots with the press. Yet as is ever the case with claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recollections may vary. Since 90 per cent of civil claims are settled out of court in the UK, William merely did the same as most phone hacking victims in opting for a payout rather than going to trial. Far from being in hock to Murdoch, he appears to have taken around £1 million out of NGN’s coffers while sparing himself the ordeal of a court appearance.
William understands the press: Like his younger brother, William has always had a complicated relationship with the media. But unlike Harry he tends to read the actual newspapers as opposed to the comments on online articles, and understands that there has to be a balanced relationship between press and palace to reach the people the monarchy needs to reach.
“William merely did the same as most phone hacking victims in opting for a payout rather than going to trial” – here’s the thing, the hacking victims actually sued NGN and were willing to openly pursue justice, and the fact that the victims settled out of court was part of the public record. The issue is not that William settled, it’s that he did so in secret, after Buckingham Palace and Clarence House made a (secret) deal to not pursue litigation against NGN in exchange for certain benefits. The other issue is that William is the future king and there’s a huge lack of transparency about what part of NGN’s actions William sued over, why he settled and the actual terms of the settlement. We can gather that William is compromised, we just don’t know how thoroughly or what kind of kompromat the Murdochs have on William. We also know that following the settlement, William and his office cozied up to NGN’s more “legitimate” newspaper, the Times of London, providing all kinds of exclusive briefings to the Times about “bullying accusations” and the like. William even covered the Times’ weekend magazine.
I care that his secret settlement involved feeding Harry and Meghan to the wolves, while actively preventing them the chance for their own settlement.
I’ve had some house guests recently and have watched Harry & Meghan with them, adding my own commentary in from Spare, and it’s been interesting how the legal matters were largely kept to the side of each. This slow drip drip from court filings and testimony is turning into the new content available about the Sussexes, and I think it’s just going to become a bigger and bigger deal in the terms of public awareness and how people put the pieces together. Interesting times for sure!
The Queen (and now the King) have access to all sorts of government materials. The Q/K meet with the PM weekly and get the documents needed to have an informed discussion. I know Charles started getting “the boxes” as well at some point. It certainly seems William has access to nothing, although I’m certain Charles was getting briefings when TQ was at the age he is now.
William has been getting red boxes for years apparently as I said below. He definitely has access.
I actually have a slightly different take on why William is compromised. I don’t think he was engaging in anything salacious or criminal (maybe unconstitutional, at most, given that he’s the future king, and he is f-cking around with reactionary politics, I am pretty sure, behind closed doors).
But the thing that’s the real problem is the fact that he goes all out in trying to prevent the press from printing any of it if it reflects badly on him. Threatening those lawsuits until the Tatler retracted significant portions of the article on Kate. Trying to strong arm the BBC into letting him view and make cuts to that documentary, or else risk not being given preferential treatment by the RF. The supposed injunction against the affair rumours. There’s probably plenty of other instances that I’m missing here, but all of that points to one man, in a position of huge privilege and power, who is the future constitutional head of state for the UK, exploiting that privilege and power to bully and shut down a free press, if it happens to print or show anything that could be embarrassing to him.
At the end of the day, the Prince of Wales being in a bad marriage with his wife, and having an affair with someone else? By this point, that’s old news. It’s not quite the bombshell that it was with Charles and Diana.
But the Prince of Wales using taxpayer money to manipulate the press into not reporting things bc he doesn’t like it? Yikes on bikes. The Prince of Wales accepting secret settlements from tabloids which had committed a crime, and assuring them as part of the settlement that he’ll do his best to prevent other family members who were also victims from suing them? That’s jaw-droppingly terrible, even for someone like William.
I don’t think it’s military or political secrets or anything like that, because even if William got his red boxes, would anyone really trust this dolt with real secrets? Cheating already became public, as did his verbal and physical abuse of his wife, so it’s not that. It could be monetary, since taking funds from the RF or Earthsh!t or where ever could be a “crime” under certain circumstances, but it’s not as bad as what Andrew did, so it’s not that. The one thing I’ve always thought it could be (and that could justify a super-injunction) is a child. While illegitimate children don’t inherit titles, just the existence of one would make the public consider “why not?” and put the official line of succession into question. That’s my own speculation.
Both William and Kate have had cozy relationships with Russian oligarchs. It’s not commonly known, but if you follow them closely, a few details spring out.
* During their 2007 breakup, the Middletons leaked to the Daily Mail that “everyone wants her, even Russian oligarchs.”
* Sometime before 2019, Earl Spencer had a huge party at Althrop paid for by a Russian oligarch. William was photographed there. No information about him even being there was released, it appeared later in a kerfuffle about Boris Johnson.
Very thin – working from memory. But knowing the BRF accepts comped vacations and in some cases. suitcase full of cash, W&K are probably compromised like that.
Sienna Miller actually said this – she settled because she couldn’t afford to continue to fight them. He settled because he wanted to ensure that they wouldn’t print his secrets in the future – he cut a deal with them to protect himself at the expense of his brother.
What really gets me is that, even if William wanted to settle, even that’s fine. It’s the fact that he made a deal, it’s why he made a deal, the fact that it was secret, and the fact that he actively tried to prevent his own brother from getting justice, for himself, as part of that deal. There was no need for any of the rest of that stuff. And yet.
Harry has acknowledged that one of the reasons he is suing is because he has the profile and pockets to go for it. If not him, then who?
Charles and William betrayed the people they claim right to rule over. They willingly helped the press hide illegal and abusive practices at the expense of victims with nowhere near their power and resources.
This is much bigger than being a rage monster, cheating on your spouse, having sexual kinks, etc., and I’m actually quite shocked by it.
I maintain William didn’t care that Kate was photographed topless. He spent a decade on holidays with the Midds where they were all wandering around him topless. It wasn’t the first time naked photos of Kate were talked about, after Pippa’s camera was stolen (and found to contain photos of Kate doing bikini-and-naked yoga poses). We also had stories from the RRs, perhaps CT included, about how proud Kate was of the France photos. That she thought she looked great in them, wasn’t bothered by them, they were a great boost to her ego, etc.
His true anger was because they were caught on holiday after publicly lying and saying he had to work. They did a bunch of PR posing at the Olympics, promised to be there for the paralympians too, it was on their public schedule.
Turns out they lied to the paralympians saying, ‘oops, William has to work at SAR, sorry can’t be there for you’. Instead then went on holiday to France for a freebie stay at Linley/Snowdon’s luxury BNB. That was a real issue, the fact of him publicly lying to get out of being seen around paralympians. That issue was conveniently shoved aside by the topless photos.
Kate wasn’t just topless in the photos, she was fully naked – full frontal. William probably was angry about that. There are photos of him angrily telling her off at an airport after her skirt flew up and showed her knickers, once again.
There were other photos in the series, that showed William and Kate engaged in sexual activity of some sort, which was rumoured to be Kate giving a Boris Johnson.
William had been sitting on the balcony reading a book ignoring her. To try get his attention, she took a bikini out on to the balcony, stripped off the bikini she was wearing, cavorted about naked, and changed into the other one. It didn’t work so she went inside and fetched another bikini. Stripped off again, asked William to rub sun lotion on her. He put his book down and applied the lotion. Apparently that worked, and he then asked her to do him a favour.
William probably was furious that there were photos of him in a compromising position. He’s always been said to be obsessively protective of his own privacy. And he’d be furious, imagining that they were about to be released on the internet.
That series of helicopter photos has been repeated published out of order, which brings into question the whole thing. It also shows viewer perception, because anyone leaving a helo is going to be speaking louder to be heard over the blades. The photo of him looking angry (or simply raising his voice to be heard over the helo) happened next to the helo BEFORE her skirt blew up. Her skirt blew up as they were walking away from the helo, not before. It has long been suspected that she goes commando on the job as a way to keep William interested.
Again it goes back to – it wasn’t about Kate, it never is for William. It was about William being angry about 1) his lies being found out and 2) HIS privacy being invaded. Nothing to do with caring about Kate.
If the settlement was so above board and part of normal litigation, why is it such a big deal that Harry brought it up? why was it so secret? Why was it okay for William to pursue a claim against NGN but not Harry? What was in the actual settlement agreement – what did william agree to? We all know it was more than just money. Has NGN made any attempts to settle with Harry?
Or NGN gave him the heads up, told him what they had on him, and William took the money in exchange for 1) them not outing whatever they had on him and 2) for William agreeing to help submarine Harry and Meghan at every turn. That is really more damning, if he took money as a payoff to keep them quiet AND took the payment in exchange for info about giving them info about Harry and Meghan.
Agree that the issue here is lack of transparency. It makes William look shady and selfish, similar to when he had Covid but didn’t disclose it until months after the fact. I don’t think most of us have any issue of him settling for an undisclosed amount. However, the general public had no idea he was settling his own phone hacking case in 2020, while Harry and Meghan were being criticized and discouraged from pursuing their own lawsuits . Also, what were the terms and did it involve serving up the Sussexes on a platter? It’s a bad look for a future monarch. This came out to show that Harry’s hacking case isn’t too old to proceed with, if the were settling with William as recently as 2020. I’m glad Murdoch is getting the screws put to him on both sides of the Atlantic.
Clean up on aisle four with William if he had nothing to hide and his value privacy so much . Why was this agreement made in secret why did he try to get his brother to drop a lawsuit for the very same thing what happen to Harry was far worse in my opinion people in his own life the press they were actively trying to cause him to have a nervous breakdown while also trying to cause his wife who was pregnant to take her own life . I think William was in on it I think he feed the papers lies about Meghan and Harry while the press ignore his cheating scandals. He willing offers up his brother and sister law life in exchange for good press . William is a evil sick human being and all this double talked about him just being private doesn’t make him look good or better there is no Reason not to disclose this and the simple fact it’s doesn’t take a genius to connect the dots that William was protected by the firm and the press while they willing throw Harry and Meghan under the bus .
They hurried up and settled with William inorder to neutralize harry. Harry got his own council in 2019 and William settled 2020. Sure maybe William decided to cut a deal because he was mad harry went his own way but…… I think Murdock and William think the other works for them now. So who will win. I think Murdock.
I think tominey is lying about 1 million. It has too be more. William knows his worth. Saying 1 million is too not make it look so bad. What’s 1 million to william.
If Harry went his own way with his counsel a year before William settled, I don’t see how William could have guaranteed Murdoch that he could control Harry. That was a huge assumption on William’s part that he thought he could neutralize Harry. And how could he possibly speak on someone else’s behalf if they weren’t part of the settlement? That was a huge, huge mistake. William really thought Harry would cave in to him.
Maybe Will thought he had blackmail material on Harry, that was ruined when Harry gave his this-is-me interviews?
When Harry and Meghan refused to disclose Archie’s godparents, the British press was FUMING, writing endless columns about how transparency to the public is the price the royals pay to live in luxury. I remember at the time thinking it was sort of a fair point. Cut to four years later, and the future King of England received millions from the man who owns half the newspapers in the world, and is now so thoroughly compromised as to be basically worthless. And the British press are suddenly up in arms to defend his right to “privacy”, never mind that he has violated every scrap of ethics in the world. How blind, how throughly brainwashed I’ve been. These people are disgusting, utterly corrupt. I’m really glad the past few years have made me come to my senses.
