Prince Harry’s court filing has ruined his chance at reconciling with Prince William!

Ever since Prince Harry RSVP’d to the coronation, Prince William has been flagrantly briefing the British media about his plans to snub his brother. William is “still furious with Harry,” you see, and William, as always, remains “irate” about all things Sussex. William planned to ignore Harry. William planned to never speak to Harry again. William will never, ever forgive Harry. William won’t even LOOK at Harry! Story after story, briefing after briefing, all about how much William hates the brother he physically assaulted. Now that Harry has outed William’s secret settlement from News Group Newspapers, suddenly the story is “how could Harry do this, Harry is destroying any chance to reconcile with William!!!” I sh-t you not.
The Duke of Sussex appears to have scuppered any hope of a reconciliation with his brother at the Coronation after claiming in court documents that the Prince of Wales received a secret payment from Rupert Murdoch’s company over phone hacking.
Prince William received a “huge sum” as part of a private settlement for being a victim of hacking, Prince Harry alleged in High Court papers made public on Tuesday as part of his case against the owners of the News of the World and The Sun. The payment, which the Telegraph understands was around £1 million, proves the existence of a “secret agreement” made between the Royal household and News Group Newspapers (NGN), made in part to help rehabilitate the Queen, the Duke claimed.
It is understood Prince William was completely unaware of the contents of his brother’s statement until it was made public just 12 days before the Coronation, when they will be reunited for the first time since the late Queen’s funeral.
The revelation of the secret payment will only serve to drive a deeper wedge between them. Sources close to both the Sussexes and the Waleses indicated that they did not expect any rapprochement when Prince Harry flies to the UK for the Coronation on May 6.
The Duke alleges that “NGN still settled [the Prince of Wales’] claim for a huge sum of money in 2020”. NGN denied any secret agreement with the palace. A spokesman offered no comment on the settlement. Although there are thought to have been negotiations with NGN in the run-up to Prince William’s settlement, royal sources have denied the existence of a formal pact.
So the Telegraph got the information about the size of William’s settlement how? £1 million is a lot more than most hacking victims received, although I would argue that William probably deserved much more. If only William had sued the Sun/NGN and been brave enough to testify in open court, he probably would have gotten much more. Of course, that would exposed all kinds of backroom deals between William, Kate, Charles, Camilla and the British media. As for Harry and William’s relationship – as I said, William had already made it abundantly clear that he’s too immature, too unwell, too compromised, too petty, too incandescent with rage to make peace with his only brother. Harry said okay and btw, FAFO.
Harry is planning to go right home
He needs to steer clear.of william.will is a lost cause.
Agreed, and from Spare and the promos and now this filing, I feel that Harry knows William is gone. I’m sure he is sad about that. How could he not be? It was clear throughout Spare that Harry loves Charles. I also think that Charles – an emotionally stunted man – loves Harry in his own way. And by that I mean the way he was taught by his parents, which is to prioritize literally everything above your child. But William? Nope. It’s over. And you just know there is more. We still have that text message from the Netflix series that so upset H&M. I want to know what it said.
it’s so predictable but also still disappointing that basically all UK media (aside from the guardian) is taking this information and sacting as defenders of the monarchy and spinning this into only a family fight to make harry again the villain. if only they could thoughtfully discuss – hey what are the implications of public money, of public discourse, of media, of trust between the public and the monarchy – what about the prince of wales so blatantly putting his interests ahead of the interests of the people of his country.
By my count, that’s Willie’s 2,587,908,387th last straw.
I know right? I needed a laugh today.
My thoughts exactly. The gaslighting tank grows emptier and dimmer every time one of these stories comes out.
You must have plenty of bridges on the salty isle, another one is burning! LOL
🤣🤣🤣
Or one could say, William’s secret settlement in 2020, that aided NGN in all their other phone hacking cases with members of the public, ruins any chances of reconciliation with Harry. Seems like a matter of perspective. How dare Harry be against phone hacking!
Thats one of the things that people are outraged on on SM that Cains deal potentially had an effect on the others who had cases against the paper for phone hacking – remember one of the victims was a young girl who had been murdered (Millie Dowler).
There is no coming back for either of the Wails – their brand is done and no amount of ‘keep calm and carry on’ will save it.
Good.
Exactly. The BM is proving a pact with the spin they put on every story. A balanced report would examine all angles.
The corruption at the highest levels of the Crown and Her Majesty’s government requires an investigation. Did the Prime Minister sanction this agreement and what other information of a government nature was implicated, discussed and revealed? This isn’t just a private agreement it is an agreement by the British Crown to forego litigation of secrets and other information that might be deleterious to the efficiency and reliability and reputations of Her Majesty. Who knew what snd when did they know it snd would it affect judgement and subject someone of note to blackmail
Apparently the settlement is thought to be around £1mill and he is being burned on SM – I wonder what else Harry will drop about his brother and his dealings with the tabloids. He has the tea and receipts, Cain and Unable better watch out.
Harry knows his relationship with his brother will never be normal or functional hence why I think he is focusing on his relationship with his father.
Charles already sold out Harry. Harry is apparently not as trusting of his father as he used to be to pit it mildly. Charles planning the coronation on Archie birthday. The frogmore debacle and Charles not saying a word when j a b b a talked of Archie being dangled from balcony.
Agreed @tessa. I think he knows how stunted and complicit his family is, particularly his father and brother. There will be no love lost between any of them.
charles picked his nasty side-piece over his son. those royals truly are in-bred imbeciles. thank goodness for Diana’s gene pool.
Why do they even try to write these stories as if Harry wants to reconcile with William? I know they live in an alternate reality when it comes to the Sussexes, but what about all of these lawsuits, Meghan not coming to the coronation, and Harry dipping in and out and describing his relationship as space with his brother make you think he cares? I think the media is getting really worried. They were before but now I think they realize the shine is definitely off for the Wales’ and their kids and doesn’t gather the interest it once did. I barely heard a peep about those birthday pics. This summer is going to be wild between KP and BP with leaked stories.
Once Harry ties up the loose ends with this lawsuit and the fancy hat parade, he can peace out and let William and Charles actively go to war with each other. Right now, they should be giving him a pay out for being an interesting distraction.
William and Charles already seem to be at war to me, with the royal racist letters leak. I just wonder who will destroy whom first.
Maybe William should have behaved better.
With #PrinceWilliamExposed trending on Twitter, it seems more people are picking up on this story
I don’t think Harry really gives a sh!t at this point.
Harry is finally waking up to the levels of abuse incl financial abuse his family perpetuated on him.
William literally made a deal with Murdoch that he’d be untouchable but that Harry would be game. And even stopped him suing to maintain the rules of engagement of Harry as spare and also to stop Harry gaining compensation to leave.
The whole thing is so sickening.
Also Charles has effectively done the same thing. He was aware of his brothers predelictions but waited until his mother had begun to decline and then resurrected Andrews case when he became defacto Regent and was making his bid for Kingship.
Disgusting people.
William, he’s just not that into you.
To Mary Pester ‘cause we know she’ll be reading: Lots of love to you from all of us, we know it’s hard right now. Whenever strength allows, if you’d allow us to donate to a cherished cause in your honor, just pipe up on any thread and let us know what/where. ❤️
(And friends, it’d be lovely if you can help amplify anything she says whenever and wherever it pops up – it may be difficult for her to post much right now. Thanks!)
I will be sure to do that. I hope she is doing well and staying positive. Many well wishes for you Mary Pester!
❤️ to MP
Sure, will do the same. Many well wishes and hugs to Mary Pester from Texas!
Oh no
I do believe in his heart of hearts Harry would like a brother relationship with William and a father relationship with his father as he has indicated on multiple occasions. But I do believe in his heart of hearts he has had to accept this is not going to happen and is not looking for William to talk to him at the coronation. I believe Integrity is far too important to Harry to sacrifice that for a relationship with his father and brother. I also believe both William and Charles are far too compromised to ever be able to accept Harry now. I expect this relationship is done now because Harry has chosen the right path, the correct path in getting accountability for the trauma he and his wife were subjected to. I continue to wish the Sussexes well.
The fact that Harry was not sticking around after the coronation should have been the clue that he wasn’t going for a reconciliation.
I do hope Harry will be safe when he comes to the UK for the coronation, a lot of people are going to be cross with him. He’s so brave, doing the right thing. I feel like this is the tip of the iceberg and the revelations will only gain momentum as we go…
I honestly believe he’ll be totally safe during the coronation (at least physically). The last thing Charles wants is anything overshadowing his big moment. Although I’m sure there will be endless attempts to pull some shady shit from the moment Harry steps foot on British soil until his airplane exits UK airspace.
Said something to this effect on another thread, but: Harry knows he’s walking into a lions den, and both he and Meghan think strategically and keep receipts. I hope it never comes to this and they all stay safe, but it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s a devastating contingency plan: if something happens to anyone in the Sussex family, Oprah gets the unabridged 800-page manuscript of Spare, keys to a safety deposit box with ALL the evidence, etc. Or something even better.
It’s been interesting to see the royalists twist themselves in knots trying to explain why William took hush money from the Sun. It’s clear that William had not moved on as they had claimed and wanted restitution as much as Harry does.
Projection again when in all reality it’s Harry that should be the one that’s upset about all the crap the Peg has done to him and Meg. Harry I believe is still just moving on.
Hahaha sure William sure!
But for real I think once William realizes that his attempts to destroy Harry are actually destroying him he’ll come running back to Harry.
Just watch!! Those briefing about William being stately and the bigger person are gonna be real funny after years of incandescent with rage.
I know this is a gossip site but at this point I think we have to admit that media is complicit. Monarchy, Scotus, Media, Politicians, conglomerates all appear so corrupt. It’s nice to see some downfall and exposure happening
The Monarchy coverage here has been great
Thanks Celebitchy and crew
The crackhead commenters at the DM are now playing the “Royalty equals Privacy” card, while guzzling up all the stories about KCIII suitcases and Andrew’s payment to Virginia. They’re so embarrassing.
Instead of the focus being on William’s corrupt bargain with Murdoch, The Telegraph chooses to tell us for the gazillionth time that William is so raged up that he will never, ever, ever, have anything to do with Harry again. There’s just no coming back from this horrible betrayal, they say repeatedly, in case you missed them all the other times.
Isn’t this the 2843748373th ruined attempt at reconciliation?
This all feels very “you can’t fire me, I QUIT!” Harry does not want a reconciliation with William at this point* so how william feels about it is all just a moot point anyway
*Do I think harry wants a reconciliation with William in general? I’m not sure anymore. a year ago i would have said “yes” but knowing that “reconciliation” would mean William acknowledging his actions, accepting how they hurt H&M and changing his behavior, things that would never happen anyway. But at this point Harry may have closed the door on William altogether.
Wank— I am never speaking to you again Harold. This is the final straw. Infact straws are forever banned from you.
Harry__SPACE BALDIMORT SPACE.
Wank——why can’t he ever remember I am the other brother and I demand acknowledgment,
Harry———————————
Oh dear, prince peg has been outed 😂, in more ways than one. Wonder if the incandescent one has burst a blood vessel yet or is screaming around the Palace trying to find out who had the nerve to give Harry access to this information. Answer is YOU DID BULLYAM, you shared an office with your brother not only that, there is a paper trail that Harry’s solicitors would have had access to during discovery. You pampered little rage monster, get over yourself. You have been caught out. You took the pennies now pay the price. Harry couldn’t give two stuffs if your done with him. Because he has been done with you for years. Go cry to daddy and camzilla, then when they go red in the face, you will see that they KNEW this was coming out. Your allies are falling by the wayside and your on your own some ha!
Thank you all for your good wishes. I’m home, but unable to complete the trial due to a bad reaction to the new drug combination, but never mind, no more possible treatment for me, but hopefully it gave the doctors a few signposts