Kim Kardashian: ‘I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time’

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian out and about in New York on Tuesday. She had events, but she was apparently looking at real estate in Tribeca as well. This outfit is so dumb! Every part of her ensemble and styling is awful, and yet… I actually think Kim looks okay? Terrible pants, the whole “sheer suit” thing is not actually working, the hair pieces in her face are too long and her diamond “KIM” necklace is so early ‘00s. But again, she looks sort of retro and cute. I don’t know – I enjoy Kim’s stupid style, she’s always fun to cover. While out in New York, she took part in the Time100 Summit and she confessed her dream of moving away from reality stardom and just focusing on being a lawyer:
Kim Kardashian is okay with living a life offscreen. The reality star, 42, got candid about her future in the criminal justice reform movement while speaking at the TIME100 Summit on Tuesday, sharing that it is something she can envision putting at the forefront of her career.
“I would be just as happy being an attorney full time,” she answered, when asked if she would ever consider a life without being in the camera’s eye. “The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done … I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her.”
While not yet an official lawyer, The Kardashians star shared with moderator Poppy Harlow that she hopes her efforts in the movement will be “her life’s most meaningful work.”
“I hope so,” she said. “I always joke with my mom — who’s my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney.”
I kind of wondered if Kim had quietly given up her “law studies” in recent years, just because she hasn’t given us many updates on her social media or in interviews. It might be that Kim’s interest in studying to become a lawyer waxes and wanes, but I guess she is sticking with it. Personally, I don’t find it upsetting at all – her father was a well-respected lawyer in Los Angeles, she grew up around lawyers, she’s got tons of connection in the legal community. If she wants to eventually practice the law, so be it.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Just a question. If she becomes a lawyer without going to law school, would she be able to practice in any other state?
She can only practice in a state in which she passes the bar exam.
Many states have reciprocity agreements – either abbreviated bar exams or requirements to have practiced for a certain number of years.
She won’t meet reciprocity requirements for many states because she did not attend law school.
And California does not have reciprocity with anyone (which is why I still had to take another bar).
Please, for the love of sanity, become an attorney and stop parading around in stupid outfits for attention! Quit talking about it and just do it!
I’m so tired of her and her family.
and maybe she and her family can undo all of the damage they’ve done to women. their entire existence is based on tearing down women and selling them snake oil to fix all of their imperfections.
This.
Yessss!
Nothing is stopping her from focussing full-time on her prison-reform activities, even without being a lawyer. What’s stopping her from studying/apprenticing full-time and becoming a lawyer faster? Unrelated: someone is going to have a lovely time cleaning those pants where they are dragging the ground.
Since she never wears anything twice and she’s so surgically altered very few people have her proportions, I assume it will go straight in the rubbish – no cleaning required.
Then she better not move to Massachusetts. You can’t throw away clothing, shoes or other textiles anymore.
She and her family sell their worn clothing on Kardashian Kloset, their wake ass eBay website.
Exactly – if she wants to be a lawyer…go do it. She has more money than she could spend in several lifetimes, why doesn’t she give up the reality show and just actually go to law school and become a lawyer? Nothing is stopping her. She has advantages and connections and privilege that almost no one else does.
She ain’t going to visit a prison in one of those outfits, I’m guessing.
Those pants are going to be returned to Nordstrom in Calabasas by some poor assistant as soon as they depart Kim’s body.
Her courtroom fashions will be interesting.
The pants part of her ensemble looks like a diaper with flaps at the top. The sheer blazer and bandeau are fine, but the bottom ruins the whole look.
As to her wanting anonymity? Hahahahahahaha. No. If she truly wanted out of the spotlight, she would have been out a long time ago.
And what I find highly disturbing is that she is really gearing up her daughter to go down the same path – I think she may not yet be 10 but I honestly don’t know and she is all over social media. I think they are pushing hard for her to start being sponsored. It’s truly vile.
Ha! Get over yourself, Kim.
She is never going to be an attorney, she is full of it.
Attention, money, dlist celeb.
She is already pushing North forward at 9 years old.
Will they ever go away?
She looks ridiculous in that outfit.
Kim clings to the illusion that she’s ‘becoming a lawyer’ because despite all her fame and money, this is the ONLY thing she’s ever done of any substance. It gets her respect and she craves that.
Kim has every possible resource at her fingertips if she were serious about beginning an attorney: endless funds, connections, childcare, etc. Nothing is getting in her way except herself. It’s like the royals: if they were serious about their causes, they could absolutely make a difference.
But they don’t, and Kim’s “attorney” ambitions are just another accessory or phase in her constant shape-shifting. “Visiting a jail” is not work.
Then be an attorney full-time. What’s stopping her?
Her constant need for attention. That’s all she knows.
Exactly! There is no way that she’ll give that up. It’s what she seems to live for.
Yeah, this woman has so much money that she never has to work again. She can do whatever she wants.
I kinda like the fact that she wants to become a lawyer (which is a lot more meaningful than being an influencer and reality TV star), but I also sorta thing she’s full of sh!t.
She could probably be good at it. But she’d have to go for it 100% and so far that’s not happening.
I have a lot of lawyers in my family and tbh the law can be really fascinating. But it is a challenging discipline. I’m not disciplined enough (and I really don’t enjoy arguing) but I can see the appeal.
That outfit is HIDEO tho! She needs to style herself after Amal if she wants to be taken seriously.
Right? So then be one.
Honestly probably her mom.
If she really wanted to be a lawyer she would have been one years ago. Besides lawyers have to work much more than she does. No way she would be able to hack a real job at this point, especially when she has the money and doesn’t need to work to pay the mortgage.
El oh el
I’ll believe it when I see it.
It’s always fun to imagine how much you would like a career without actually having to do any of the work. Most outgrow this far before they are in their 40s though.
Full time attorney here. If she’d be just as happy, than why doesn’t she? Is it because it took her FOUR tries to pass the baby bar? Is it because she hasn’t or can’t pass the CA state bar- I’m sure if she had, we’d know about it. The idea that someone like Kim K can just make statements like this so people will think she’s smart is offensive to busy, practicing attorneys like myself. It takes three years of REAL studying to survive law school. It takes 3-6 months of your life, 10 hours a day, to pass the state bar. Then you become an associate and work 40-50 hours a week, terrified that you are going to malpractice. As a more seasoned attorney you have the knowledge and skill to bill $350 plus/hour. I got a post-doctorate in my early 30s. I represent EIGHT hospitals, a giant trust fund and an insurance company. I’m also pregnant with my third child due in Sept and have a three year old and a fifteen month old. I am expected to work like I dont have children and have children like I don’t work. I have the means to send my older child to school and the younger child stays home with the nanny. But I don’t have Kim K’s millions and so my work/life balance is exhausting. Kim K really needs to shut her trap about this to get credibility. She is lazy and vapid and spoiled FULL STOP. I have no respect for a woman that leaked a sex tape for frame, marry rich for clout and take the easy road any chance she gets.
I came to say that most attorneys live lives of quiet desperation (it is HARD work to represent clients zealously and sometimes still lose). But I guess she can take on ONE case and give it her all until it’s done and bring on as many people as she needs to do the actual work and then “rest” for a few months before taking on another one. Kardashian Law is the best law. :-/
Sigh, yep. I’d also like to point out that in all likelihood her sex tape would disqualify her from being eligible to take the state bar. They do an extensive background check akin to the background check of a civil servant. The thought process behind it is that you have to have the highest moral standards to become an officer of the court. We all had to be very careful about what we posted online during that time. Any thing could be scrutinized or used against us- a tweet, a trashy facebook post, heck even a ticket for running a red light. Im guessing a video of Kim K giving her boyfriend a bl*wjob would disqualify her from being an officer of the court. but she won’t tell you that 🙂
@Hello Kitty I’m guessing because she’s Kim Kardashian they will overlook that.
Following up on what Hello Kitty has so perfectly stated, when I was going through the process of being admitted to one state’s bar, and this was my SECOND state, I was brought in for a SECOND interview because I had checked off on the questionnaire that I had been a WITNESS at a criminal trial. I was told this could disqualify me for admission so I needed to give some serious thought as to whether I wanted to withdraw my application because they were going to scrutinize my involvement in this crime very closely. I was the VICTIM of mugging and my testimony consisted of describing how the guy had cut the strap of my bag and my friend and a stranger ran after him screaming and how the police collected us and brought us few blocks away where I identified the guy whose truck they had pulled over..
Gross. With a mentality like that, hopefully nobody is leaving their children around or encouraging their kids to marry the male clients you’ve defended in your line of work.
Thanks for putting this into perspective. When you know how much hard work goes into becoming an attorney, you really see how much of a dilettante Kim is.
She has the social clout to help the wrongfully convicted and she doesn’t need to be a lawyer to do that. This whole game of pretending she wants to be a lawyer just shows how unserious she is as a person. It is a lot of work to become a lawyer much less do the job. Real lawyers like Marc Elias or law prof Melissa Murray didn’t skip the undergrad degree and three years of law school and they aren’t hanging out at every movie premiere and met gala.
Sue E Generis highly doubt the CA state bar examiners will overlook that. She passed baby bar a while ago. No mention ever of attempting to take the full CA state bar… wonder why????
@HELLOKITTY
That sounds exhausting. Of note, provigil is FDA indicated for shift work sleep disorder, and you might talk to your doctor about whether provigil might be right for you.
I know a -lot- of people who took it during residency and medical school when we had to work the day, through the night, then finish our work the next day before we could go home. I used it and it was a godsend. I wish more women knew about it.
But holy hell if I mixed it with caffeine. It did what I wished caffeine would do, and it did it far more elegantly. Just make sure you get your cbc checked if you get stuff growing in the back of your throat or a persistent infection or need a second antibiotic, and go to the ER if you get a funky rapidly changing rash.
(Caveat: I don’t know any doctor who’s patient has actually gotten the emergency rash in real life from provigil, but it’s possible and it is the five alarm bell if it happens)
Full-time lawyer here too. Yeah Kim, I think you’ve seen about 20% of what it is to be a lawyer. The other 80% will crush your soul. Sleeping at the office as a young associate? Missing weddings because of work? No.
Having said that, I hope she continues her advocacy work!
This chick has no idea. Im an attorney and I hate my job. I feel like the stress from it was part of the reason I had a stillbirth. I find Kim absolutely disrespectful to my profession.
I practiced law for 20 years before leaving to teach English overseas. That was ten years ago. Now when people ask me why I left, I always say “You know, no lawyer ever asks me why I left law”. What I mean is that anyone who has practiced law knows how demanding and draining it is and they are envious of me because I “got out”.
Kim Kardashian can go be a lawyer any time she wants – go to law school or otherwise pass the bar. Nothing is stopping her. IMO she doesn’t do it because she doesn’t want to do the grueling hard work – she just wants the status of saying she wants to do it.
Fellow practitioner here. Every word you said is true!
“My life is so stressful, I want to relax and be a lawyer full-time.” Is THAT what she’s saying? I work in a big law firm. Girl, most of the work is not glamorous, it’s paperwork and it’s tedious. But go ahead.
But she won’t be practicing real life law, she’ll start a flashy firm so she can pretend to be on one of those shiny law procedural tv shows, hire real lawyers to do the grunt work, choose cases that give her the most publicity and take all the credit for any positive outcomes. I doubt she’ll even show up more than 1 hour a week.
Let’s see if she passes the bar first.
It would be great if she would take a step back from reality tv and just focus on becoming an attorney. Honestly, it would be a great thing for her kids to see and set a great example for them for her to see it through. However, the thing that has always bugged me about her announcing that she’s becoming a lawyer is the fact that it doesn’t seem like she’s putting in the kind of work that people who have actually gone to law school have done. What did she call it? Reading the law? Instead of actually applying to get into law school. I imagine a lot of that has to do with the fact that she probably wouldn’t get into a lot of law schools and even if she did, she wouldn’t be interested or able to keep up with the studying and work load. Didn’t she also say once that when she becomes an attorney, she wasn’t going to actually practice? Like she was just going to focus on criminal justice reform but not argue any cases? Probably because she knows she would get eaten alive in a courtroom. From where I sit in the cheap seats, this is all a vanity project for her. She wants the clout of saying that she’s a lawyer without having to put in the actual work that it takes to become one or do the actual work that lawyers do.
People have literally gotten out of prison because of the work she has helped with. I know people love to hate on her, but from where I’m sitting she’s doing a lot more than most folks do when it comes to justice reform.
That is still not practicing law “full time.” What she’s doing–taking 6 years to “read the law” is also not the same as going to 3 years of law school, taking exams, while having other obligations. Girl, stop.
She is leveraging her visibility and fame to help others, so yes, she should be commended, but it is not the same as the practice of law 60 hours a week.
She’s a face. That’s about it. Her name spotlighted one or two cases and her name got her in in the door with a starf*cker president for pardons. I work in the field of criminology and there are so many cases that so many people are working on that we never hear about. To say that she’s doing more than most folks when it comes to justice reform is a little insulting because as a whole, our work largely goes unnoticed or is ignored in favor of being tough on crime. And honestly, we hardly hear about her ‘work’ in this area unless she wants to attach her name to a case that’s already got years of work behind it by other people. How long has it been since she’s said anything publicly about this? Instead we’re inundated with bikini posts, photoshop fails and how privileged and out of touch she is.
She has helped a few people. Meanwhile unknown lawyers around the world actually show up to court every day and help unknown people as duty counsel or public defenders and get paid a fraction of what she earns.
She may be helping and drawing publicity, but the actual lawyers (and paralegals and other office staff) are the ones doing all the actual work to make that happen.
People have gotten out of prison because she put her name on the hard work *other* people did. I’m sure she cared, I’m sure she showed her face but she didn’t do the work.
Yikes. the only work she has done is lending her face and baby-voice. Getting someone out of prison takes hundreds if not thousands of hours of dedicated legal work. Please don’t pretend that her contribution was anything more than making a few statements (probably written for her) so she can play lawyer-barbie and get more attendion.
I can’t remember, but I don’t think he went to college, so she doesn’t have an undergrad degree. She wouldn’t get into any legit law school.
Sigh. No, she wouldn’t. One of the things lots of lawyers hate about their job is that it’s ultimately a service industry, and even celebrity lawyers end up being at the beck and call of their clients. I’m pretty sure that after years as a person who others cater to, she wouldn’t much enjoy that aspect of the job. Even if her father liked the job. Even if she admires him.
That being said, she’s doing some useful work calling attention to criminal justice issues, so I guess I can put up with a bit of self-flattery on her part.
OK, that makes me laugh (Kim being a FT attorney), although she’d probably do it the “Kardashian” way and it would be a joke. I’ve known many, many attorneys and not one of them has ever said if they could do it over again, they’d still be a lawyer. I read somewhere it has the highest rate of alcoholics for any profession. It’s A LOT (being a lawyer).
Yeah, right, sure Kim.
She has no idea what she’s talking about. Being a lawyer (full time lawyer here) kind of sucks. I would trade it for her life of privilege (but not her life of doing the show and having all sorts of body modification done). I would go to the gym and I don’t know what else, but whatever I wanted, that’s for sure
Those pants are TERRIBLE but the rest is ok by me!
More or less what I came on here to say – working in law is stressful as all get out! It can be deeply interesting and rewarding at times, but it’s basically constantly fighting and considering the worst impulses of humanity and how to avoid being sued for malpractice because you weren’t enough of a jerk to opposing counsel.
My brother went to an Ivy League law school. About 3 or 4 of his good friends practiced law for 8 to 10:years and got out. They were hanging on to pay off loans but hated the hours and stress.
Haha all the lawyers here seem to agree. Law is stressful and tedious AF. There’s a song from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend called “Don’t be a lawyer” that sums it up perfectly.
From a retired attorney….she has no idea.
She wants to be her dad, I understand that.
But, she has to know the landscape first. That’s what happens at law school and in the early years of practice.
Lots of attorney time is spent cranking out paperwork as far as motions to the court and preparing written arguments. Lots of writing in general, plus research. Know the statutes and cases on point and be able to effectively cite them.
Criminal procedure is complicated (not my area of expertise) but, for example, a crackerjack lawyer who knows the rules of evidence-there are lots of them!-can obtain a desirable result, like keeping a confession from the jury if it was not properly obtained.
Litigation (civil or criminal) is hard work and it is absolutely stressful and a lot of time is spent in front of the judge alone arguing with opposing counsel as to what the jury will see and hear, etc.
Maybe social work is really what she wants to do. It doesn’t pay but that’s not an issue for her and it sounds like this is the kind of hands on work she’s looking for. Another thought is a psychologist specializing in criminal counseling.
Who would hire Kim to be their lawyer. Honestly
Eh – she has helped free people and she has name recognition. So probably a lot of folks.
Mmmm, I think you’re giving her A LOT of credit. Other people worked for years to free the one woman that was freed, Kim just took all the credit.
Wasn’t her dad actually a business person for most of Kim’s young life and let his law license expire until the O.J. Simpson situation? I’m not sure that she “grew up” around lawyers, but okay.
But whatever – I’ll be on board for that if she actually does it, but I think she just says sh!t like this for attention. Maybe it’s something she’s considering because I’m not sure how well their current series on HULU is going. It’s hard for me to think of her as a ‘justice warrior’ when I know she’s at least a Trump apologist if not a full-on supporter.
That family loves to wear the tackiest, ugliest garments. The top half of her look is alright.
Just imagining the reactions of the correction officers checking Kim and Khloe through the visitors’ trap of a prison.
Question: Didn’t her father attend a four-year college, then was accepted and graduate from a three-year law school, then take the bar to become an actual lawyer, one that could practice in numerous states after passing the state bar?
Why doesn’t she do the same thing? Oh, I know why. Because it would take up a lot of time and energy, something that would take away from taping a reality show, attending fashion events, and pap strolls. And she can’t use her children as her excuse. That’s what her nannies and their father are for. If she wants to be an “advocate”, then be one. She doesn’t need a fly-by-night law degree, especially since she’s not giving herself ample time to study. She doesn’t know how to prioritize.
She can be like Erin Brockovich and continue doing what she does. Don’t insult our intelligence with this dog-and-pony show. She’s only making herself look even more foolish than she actually is.
The crazy part is she actually tells people she’s in Law School. She’s not. She’s not earning a degree at all. She’s imply trying to pass the bar. Does she not even understand that?
She did not grow up around lawyers. Her dad stopped practicing law and was a businessman while Kim was growing up. He only re-instated his law license to help his friend OJ in his murder trial. Also, Kim is a known liar. She will never give up the spotlight. If she had to work the hours and get the money real attorneys make, she’d be crying into her pillow every night. She’s full of sh*t. She’s already grooming her daughters to take over the spotlight when the time comes for her to become “momager”.
Okey-doke, Kim.
This is exactly the suit I would picture her wearing to court the first time she argues a motion. Sigh…
I think a lot of folks romanticize being a lawyer and say things like “ I was going to go to law school but then I tore my ACL…“ as if you just enroll yourself. As if there isn’t a rigorous and competitive as hell application process where brilliant people are rejected on the regular.
I know she’s trying to sound intellectual by acting like practicing law is a viable option for her but those of us who are actual lawyers here who had to study those years and then pass the bar exam find this super offensive. This must be how architects who studied and worked for years feel watching Brad Pitt play architect/designer of shit moldy housing and pass himself off as an expert cause he starred in Fight Club.
I retired from law after 10 years. I said when i’m out of debt I’m out of here. i believe to this day this decision saved my life. It was ten years of absolute hell. Racist bosses. Racist judges. Hostile environments. 70 hour weeks. I battled depression throughout and some days i would park my car in the underground parking and cry because i didn’t want to get in that elevator to go upstairs to deal with the klansmen in suits and their Karen legal assistants at my shit firm. I would have to give myself a pep talk to go upstairs. My resignation letter said I quit. My last day will be …. not thank you for the opportunity nope nothing. I didn’t need their references and i wasn’t going to play their stupid games.
I remember that last day i went outside and marveled at the color of the sky. It almost felt like i was seeing colors for the first time. One of the best days of my life. That was over 15 years ago and i never went back.
I don’t know a single attorney who is happy or feels like they have work life balance. Not one. When i quit my only friend at the firm burst out crying. She said having me there made it more tolerable. She was so happy for me but also sad it wasn’t her quitting. She said I owe over 100k and i may never get out. I assured her that she would. She quit 4 years ago. We went for drinks. She too said it was one of the best days of her life.
She wasn’t academically inclined in school, so she wants to take a short cut now, rather than slogging through university. The reality is that if she manages to squeeze through the cali bar, using round the clock support including multiple professors on call 24-7 to help her study for the exams as she has been doing, she will always need support from other lawyers to help her draft materials, make decisions, etc. She’ll probably be very successful because she will have the best lawyers around her, drafting motions, advising her, and writing her a script of what to say in court. She’ll bring cache to any case she touches. But she’ll never be capable of doing the work herself. She’ll be like an actor saying the lines from a good script but it could easily go off the rails in a critical moment.
Honestly, Kim Kardashian breathes and there is a buzzing hive of women who attack her for it.
If she just has business contracts and models and does spon con, she’s a valid horrible person responsible for every single problem in the world for the last 20 years. A craven creature of such influence and power that she has ruined an entire generation of women.
If she states a desire to do more, then she is a washed up lying liar who lies and needs to remember her place. A lawyer? How *dare* she imply it’s a noble profession. She made a sex tape and needs to stay in her lane.
Like, people won’t be happy either way. It just must be exhausting being that angry at someone because they exist and speak.
This woman craves attention in a very unhealthy way. She created a clothing line just so she can take more pictures of herself as the model. I’m actually numb to seeing her , it’s overkill in every way- so no- I don’t see her giving up her celebrity attention monger ways for a career that doesn’t involve constantly taking pictures of herself.