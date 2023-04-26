Kim Kardashian: ‘I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time’

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian out and about in New York on Tuesday. She had events, but she was apparently looking at real estate in Tribeca as well. This outfit is so dumb! Every part of her ensemble and styling is awful, and yet… I actually think Kim looks okay? Terrible pants, the whole “sheer suit” thing is not actually working, the hair pieces in her face are too long and her diamond “KIM” necklace is so early ‘00s. But again, she looks sort of retro and cute. I don’t know – I enjoy Kim’s stupid style, she’s always fun to cover. While out in New York, she took part in the Time100 Summit and she confessed her dream of moving away from reality stardom and just focusing on being a lawyer:

Kim Kardashian is okay with living a life offscreen. The reality star, 42, got candid about her future in the criminal justice reform movement while speaking at the TIME100 Summit on Tuesday, sharing that it is something she can envision putting at the forefront of her career. “I would be just as happy being an attorney full time,” she answered, when asked if she would ever consider a life without being in the camera’s eye. “The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done … I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her.” While not yet an official lawyer, The Kardashians star shared with moderator Poppy Harlow that she hopes her efforts in the movement will be “her life’s most meaningful work.” “I hope so,” she said. “I always joke with my mom — who’s my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney.”

[From People]

I kind of wondered if Kim had quietly given up her “law studies” in recent years, just because she hasn’t given us many updates on her social media or in interviews. It might be that Kim’s interest in studying to become a lawyer waxes and wanes, but I guess she is sticking with it. Personally, I don’t find it upsetting at all – her father was a well-respected lawyer in Los Angeles, she grew up around lawyers, she’s got tons of connection in the legal community. If she wants to eventually practice the law, so be it.