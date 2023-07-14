Ellie Goulding: Prince William & Kate ‘are genuinely a kind and sweet couple’

Ellie Goulding is currently promoting her latest album, Higher Than Heaven. Some people love Ellie’s voice and her music. I can handle her and her music in small doses, but I generally switch stations when she comes on the radio. Something I learned about Goulding years ago is that she’s quite a royalist despite not being very posh. Like, by her own description, she grew up on a “council estate” adjacent to the big estates owned by the aristocrats. Instead of being a republican populist, she’s happy enough to cozy up to the royals – she’s tight with the York princesses and she’s involved in Prince William’s Earthshot too. Which brings me to this recent interview she did with Vanity Fair. She talks about Earthshot, William, Kate, environmentalism and more. Some highlights:
Her relationship with Prince William & Kate: Though she got to know the Prince and Princess of Wales when she performed at the reception for their 2011 wedding, their joint passion for addressing climate change is what has brought them together most recently. In December, Goulding attended the ceremony for the Earthshot Prize. “They are genuinely a kind and sweet couple. They’re really dedicated to the Earthshot Prize, you know? It’s not just something that they feel they have a responsibility to do. I really believe that they’re passionate about it. And it comes from our king, who’s a huge environmentalist and cares about it so much. I think that’s so important.”
She was impressed by last year’s Earthshot winners: “I love that it draws attention to the fact that the innovation and the ideas are already here. They exist! These people could have invented anything, could have invented moneymaking schemes, which most people do. These people are making things to save the planet for all of us. I think it’s so selfless and such an amazing use of their time. They should be recognized for that.”
Why climate action is so important. “It should be the sexiest, most interesting thing that you can read on the internet, that these people are coming up with, like, mind-blowing solutions to our plastic problem or the fact that we’re also heavily dependent on fossil fuels.”
I agree with her that single-use plastics are a huge problem. Not to be “that whataboutism person pointing out other people’s environmental hypocrisy,” but you know what else is an environmental issue? People flying all over the place for little to no reason. Which is what happened at the Earthshot event in Boston last December – Prince William didn’t bother inviting the actual prize finalists or winners, but he asked celebrities like Ellie Goulding and David Beckham to fly into Boston to attend the event in person. Reportedly, Beckham even flew in via private jet.
“They are genuinely a kind and sweet couple. They’re really dedicated to the Earthshot Prize, you know? It’s not just something that they feel they have a responsibility to do.” Good lord. William is already massively bored with Earthshot, and he could barely even look at Kate while they were in Boston. Oh well! I guess Ellie isn’t a great judge of character?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Cough..ass kisser cough cough. What a load. Who does she think she is fooling with this? They are photo op only for earthshot and a green carpet event if they can pull one together.
KP saw the online chatter about the Waleses marriage so they deployed someone to say all is well.
There’s more chatter now about the Waleses’ marriage cuz one by one these journalists are getting exposed.
Gotta bring in the celebrities!
Interesting choice given the state of EG’s own marriage ?
God she gets on my nerves
Remember when Ellie and her Mom were both accused of racism? And remember Ellie’s tweet subtly shading the Sussexes? Yeah, me too. Ellie is not a reliable narrator when it comes to anything regarding the RF
Carole Middleton is probably her idol, lol.
She sees the Middletons as a dream story. Ellie herself is a “middle-class” girl. She probably thinks Kate is living the dream.
Yeah, I recall that flap about her mother a couple of years ago. Well, it certainly tracks: racists enjoy the company of other racists. They understand each other and feel comfortable expressing their true feelings about white superiority.
Ellie seems like a good fit for Kkkhate, if Kkkhate ever grows up out of her every-woman-is-competition stage and makes a genuine female friend.
Another Royal toad spilling more Royal bullsht. William is going to need a proctologist if her nose gets any further up his ass
@Mary Pester. 😂😂😂😂 you are on fire this morning Mary!
@susanCollins, but they make it so easy to burn the idiots down. These idiots need to give their brains back to the amobea they borrowed them from.
@Mary Pester, Exactly!
So she sang at their wedding in 2011 and they had no more use for her until the Earthsh!t scam 12 years later. And she’s ever so grateful to be acknowledged by them that she’s toadying up as if her life depends on it.
Worthless b………
I don’t get it, but I didn’t grow up under the British monarchy. For me, the telling words are “our king.” Once she’s embraced that, everything else she says falls into place.
I would really love for someone to do a deep dive on the mentality of societies who have monarchies. I feel like so much of British identity is wrapped up in the RF. I think it’s why so many Royalists are so fanatical. They don’t know what their collective cultural identity is without the RF
The monarchy has been around longer than the nation itself. Even if the monarchy falls, it will always be part of the collective culture. The only question is should it continue to live or become part of history.
That I know. But when it comes to the modern monarchy and how it has set itself up as essentially celeb culture and has done so dating back to the 19th century I think the collective sees it as an integral part of their identity – and not just history. And that’s where you can see the invisible contract come into play – you can see that the papers literally allocate space to cover the royals in their papers everyday – and are obligated to do so. All of these things are intrinsically linked.
She actually sounds a bit idiotic here. Like she’s been given some talking points but has zero understanding of the actual content and is just repeating things excitedly.
So many people would rather just live in the fantasy world that reducing single use plastics and funding small and local initiatives will be enough. Nobody wants to face the discomfort of having to do what is actually needed.
ETA: yes this is an everyone thing, but even the “lucky” people taking one family vacation a year and having 2 family cars and getting by on 2 salaries are in a lot harder position to implement any changes, whereas the wealthy can’t even do the bare minimum and put their faces on shit like this in order to tell themselves it’s enough.
Uh oh, her future damehood from William may be in jeopardy. After all, Earthshit is supposed to be HIS big deal, where everyone praises him for solving the environmental crisis. Yet here Ellie is, grouping Kate into that “they care so much about it, they’re both so dedicated to it” spiel.
“…she grew up on a “council estate” adjacent to the big estates owned by the aristocrats. Instead of being a republican populist, she’s happy enough to cozy up to the royals – she’s tight with the York princesses and she’s involved in Prince William’s Earthshot too.”
^^ This is very common sentiment in the UK amongst certain sections of the chattering classes and especially the Brexit voting ‘sov-ranty’ crew.
What has been interesting to see in recent years in the grand children of miners voting Tory, that is how successful the Brexit/ Tory campaign has been amongst the working classes.
She should probably focus on her marriage…that is IF she wants to make it work. They are supposedly separated currently so…
https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/ellie-goulding-husband-spending-time-30356966
Maybe it’s the American in me, but I can’t quite see what the point of her stumping for W&K is. Is it just that everyone over there has to pick a side now? Is she pushing for a knighthood? Cui bono, both why and how?
Also, Is this the one that Ed Sheeran wrote the song about?
Isn’t she married to an aristo? So of course she’s a bootlicker.
I think her husband is aristo-adjacent.
Like Kate, Ellie is a middle class girl who married into aristocracy. She is DEFINITELY a bootlicker.
I mean its interesting bc there is clearly another sort of not so invisible contract here, right? Celebs need to praise the royals so they can ensure their future honors are safe.
I remember all those rumors about her and Harry years ago she definitely enjoyed the perks and attention of people thinking she was dating Harry . It’s no wonder her and mother were shading Meghan and being passive aggressive about her. No one buying what she is trying to sell about William and Kate people have eyes the days of the royals manipulating the media with there nothing to see here doesn’t work anymore . Everyone can see that William and Kate marriage is dead in the water no amount of F list celebrities sing Their praises will work .
Harry didn’t date her and didn’t even mention her in Spare.
I know Harry never dated her that why I said rumors