King Charles’s coronation did not stimulate the British economy after all

In the lead-up to King Charles’s coronation, there was a lot of debate about whether the Chubbly should have been done as a smaller, cheaper affair. There were also debates about what the coronation would really cost the British taxpayer, especially with the expanded security costs for all of the visiting dignitaries. Plus, the coronation was a “bank holiday” in the UK, and Buckingham Palace and Downing Street swore up and down that the coronation would stimulate the local economy, especially in London, as people would naturally flock to see their septuagenarian king. Well, guess what? The British economy did not see a coronation boom. In fact, it saw a small retraction:
Britain’s economy shrank by 0.1% in May after a hit to activity from a trio of bank holidays, including for King Charles’s coronation.
The Office for National Statistics said that gross domestic product (GDP) fell on the month, after growth of 0.2% in April, as manufacturing, energy generation and construction all dropped as some industries were affected by one fewer working day than normal. City economists had forecast a bigger fall of 0.3%.
While coronation festivities helped to provide a boost for some businesses, the UK’s pubs, bars, and restaurants suffered a fall in consumer spending after a strong April, while employment agencies also struggled amid a slowdown in hiring demand. The arts, entertainment and recreation sectors benefited from the extra bank holiday, the ONS said.
The figures come as the Bank of England prepares to raise interest rates for a 14th consecutive time amid growing concern over high inflation, adding to pressure on households and businesses in a development expected to weigh on economic growth in the months ahead.
[From The Guardian]
Well… there you go. Keep in mind, Charles himself supposedly rejected the idea of a budget coronation, although I think the government decided to do the expanded bank holiday. So much for “the coronation will stimulate the economy.” As I said at the time, it was especially bizarre because the king also asked the British people to commit to a day of service during the long weekend, meaning… unpaid labor. Many of the coronation workers were “volunteers” as well – more unpaid labor. The coronation could have stimulated the local economy but Charles didn’t want to pay anyone for their work, so there you go.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Coronation of King Charles III 6th May 2023
Queen Camilla receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place, London, following the coronation.
King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey after his Coronation, London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown carrying the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023.
His Majesty The King Charles III photographed as the Royal Family gather on the balcony following the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace in London, UK on 06 May 2023.
King Charles III wearing the St Edward's Crown and Queen Camilla wearing the Queen Mary's Crown during their coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Queen Camilla and King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King Charles III during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King Charles III during his coronation at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023.
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The British Royal family make an appearence on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
The British Royal family make an appearence on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
The British monarchy adds nothing to the world, other than generational trauma and unpaid debts.
Say it again for the latecomers.
Say it again.
I add to that the glorification of looting people’s culture’s and identity.
The entire BRF is a fraud and a sham.
$150+M of tax payer money.
We all knew it was a joke, we are not stupid.
Down with the Monarchy.
Doesn’t he look foolish, old and completely out of touch in those photos?
Camilla should have burst into flames standing in a church after all her awful behavior.
Every time I see a picture of Charles with the crown and cape, I can’t help but think how archaic and ridiculous the monarchy is. Expensive cosplay.
The purple bowling shirt is just ridiculous. It looks so cheap for being so expensive.
Mind boggling. So that whole thing was for what? How wasteful. Golden coaches and tinfoil tiaras.
@Jais, yep all that money to put a funny hat on the head of a man who had already been in the job since last September! Now do you think we should maybe drop him a quick email and point out how his youngest sons wedding to his biracial fiancé brought in over 1 BILLION pounds to the British economy, OUCH that’s got to hurt, and I just love it for him 😂😂
Ouch! Oh yes!!! Emails and snail mail pouring in from all over the world! Including California. Lol. Does anyone still have a few Harry and Meghan commemorative stamps?
I am shocked. Completely and totally shocked that it did nothing for the economy. I can not stop by gasp in surprise. It’s just… shocking. Really.
Anyway, who’s up for some chocolate? Anyone have any good recipes?
The British Monarchy offers no value for money, no economic stimulation. Chuck’s greed and sense of entitlement knows no bounds, and is not just unseemly, but abhorrent.
The monarchy is the pinnacle of a class system carried over from feudal days, which most nations have either done away with or significantly modernized.
Versailles is the most visited palace/castle in Europe, and there has been no monarchy in France for centuries.
Modern monarchies expect much more of their royals than to just cut ribbons, stand for photos, and say “jolly good”; royals are expected to be MORE capable, MORE educated, and true leaders. This bunch cannot manage that. All they do is sell gossip rags.
💯 agree!
This should mark the beginning of the end for the British monarchy. With the high cost of living and lack of welfare/support, people are going to get angrier.
Unpaid labor you say? The monarch of England ? Well I guess some things will never change.
Did anyone really think that it would? Chuckles was not popular as a prince and he I believe is even less popular as a king. He can’t ride his mothers ermine fur coat tails anymore.
I’m in the UK and detected minimal interest in the coronation. Nothing in the way of street parties in my area either. And the day itself was weirdly downbeat what with Charles’s little tantrum in the coach, the sour-faced Waleses, and the endless ceremonial faffing about with gloves and swords and whatnot. And the “day of service” went down like a lead balloon too – the UK doesn’t have that many public holidays, so most people wanted to enjoy their extra day off. And it didn’t really acknowledge that many people do in fact volunteer in various capacities throughout the year, without a big song and dance, for charities or local initiatives or by providing care. The whole thing was just about Charles taking credit and came across as tone deaf.
Oh noes! That’s the ultimate report card. Didn’t Harry and Meghan’s wedding bring in 1.4 billion in revenue? Coronations are really once in a lifetime events yet Charles’s lost money. That’s very telling. He could have earned a lot of good will, if he had postponed until the economy got back on its feet.
Charles could have earned a lot of goodwill if he had just paid for the coronation himself instead of expecting taxpayers pay for it. He wouldn’t have noticed the money gone from his bank accounts worth billions and he would have actually *contributed* to stimulating the economy.
I mean, color me surprised! Didn’t people all over the world flock to see Chuckles the 3rd and Queen Jump off get crowned? Don’t the do sooooooo much for tourism? I wish people would wakeup and seem them for the entitled money sucking leeches that they are but the two who are gone and are self supporting are the problem.
Anyone know if QEII’s funeral/wake/etc stimulated the economy?
Nope. I couldn’t tell you the exact figures but it absolutely had a negative impact, there was talk of it potentially pushing us into recession but we somehow dodged that.
The funeral gave it a hit
https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-economy-grows-05-oct-after-hit-royal-funeral-sept-2022-12-12/
More people complained to me about the challenges of getting things done in May with the endless bank holidays than said anything positive. And the rare positive comments were nothing to do with the monarchy.
There was a piece about how many road closures had been requested for street parties and I think most were in the south east and there was one in Manchester.
British people are tired of bread and circuses
Too many circuses and not enough bread, imo.
Of course it didn’t. Who actually thought it would? Charles wanted to throw himself a big fancy party and he did, so nothing else mattered to him.
Judging from the pictures, the coronation didn’t even stimulate Chuckles, so how could it be expected to stimulate the economy?
Visited London that week with a friend of mine (accidentally during the Coronation- flights were cheap!) and you wouldn’t know there was anything going on. “Downtown” London had flags and a couple of things here and there while our hotel lobby had a little cutout of Chuck and Cams, but other than that it was just business as usual.
On the day of it was on in the pub but no one was paying any attention to it Most annoying part was the street closures.
I’m still of the opinion that the Brits will keep the monarchy because it is so tied to their identity and history. However, I believe that it will lose prestige and relevance and be greatly diminished in the future. Eventually, the British people may decide that perhaps the monarchy should get by with less, yet remain a relic from the past that still plays a symbolic role in government.
Charles Coronation – fail + sour faced family
Charles Scot Coronation – booing + protesters+ sour faced family
Charles Slimmed down monarchy – fail+ sour faced family
Willy Caribbean tour – fail
Willy Boston Earthshot – fail
Willy Ending homelessness with $3mill – fail
I thought all of the twitter commentary when the wails family was late and looking as if there was a huge fight in the helicopter/car/carriage was about as entertaining as that family gets nowadays.
Funny, cause it looked like a budget coronation.
I fail to see how that event would stimulate the economy. It was by invitation only, with lots of fancy clothing, plus required security. Charles knew the country was picking up a massive tab so he could have his fancy hat party. He could care less about the taxpayers if only they knew his feelings about them are not mutual.
I don’t think comparing it to Harry’s wedding is an appropriate contrast. That was pre Covid, pre war in Russia and without the accompanying economic hits.
But a comparison to the queen’s coronation is. Especially because the economy was just starting a recovery from depression and war and was still in the midst of austerity measures.
His does not come off well in contrast.
(Adjusted for inflation , the 1953 coronation cost $50 million. Charles’s was about $125.)
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/04/from-elizabeth-ii-to-charles-iii-how-the-uk-economy-has-changed#:~:text=The%20new%20Elizabethan%20Age%20got,uninterrupted%20until%20the%20early%201970s.
And the early, very optimistic estimates as what it may bring
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/king-charles-coronation-give-massive-29862171#