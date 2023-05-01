Sydney Sweeney took off her engagement ring, but had a ‘date night’ with her fiance

Embed from Getty Images

As we’ve covered in recent weeks, it definitely feels like Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell began an affair in Australia while they worked on a romantic comedy. They spent tons of time together on and off the set, and clearly, Glen’s relationship with Gigi Paris suffered significantly. Gigi and Glen broke up about a month ago. But last week, “sources” swore up and down to TMZ that Sydney is still engaged to Jonathan Davino. Sydney was seen out several times in recent days – she appeared at a cosmetics event and… she was pap’d without her engagement ring, looking like she just washed that man out of her hair.

Sydney Sweeney has been pictured without her engagement ring from fiance Jonathan Davino as speculation surrounding her relationship with co-star Glen Powell continues. In photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, Sydney was spotted at her home in Los Angeles on Thursday with her bare ring finger visible. An eyewitness informed DailyMail.com that Sydney, 25, returned home in a chauffeured limo and only spent five minutes at the house. Her luggage was allegedly already inside the vehicle.

She returned to the limo by herself before heading off to LAX. Her fiance remained inside the home and did not greet her or walk her to the car, the eyewitness told DailyMail. Jonathan was seen out later that day as well, chatting on his phone. He raised eyebrows on Tuesday when he was seen leaving the home with numerous belongings, including Sydney’s dog Tank and a dog bed.

[From The Daily Mail]

Curious, right? It’s Sydney’s house – she bought it last year, and I guess Jonathan moved in? But now it definitely appears that they’re living separately? To add to the mystery, paparazzi got photos of Sydney and Jonathan on Friday, and she was wearing her engagement ring:

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino were seen enjoying a date night on Friday amid rumors they had split, following rumors she and Glen Powell took their chemistry offscreen while filming their upcoming rom-com. Despite stepping out without her four-carat engagement ring, worth an estimated $150,000, the past few days, or even on her latest sighting, the Euphoria star, 25, and husband-to-be, 38 looked happy in love as they sweetly strolled down the street together after she attended an Armani Beauty event in New York City. The pair, who have not commented on the unsubstantiated affair rumors between her and Powell, 34, exchanged adoring glances each other’s directions.

[From The Daily Mail]

Personally, I think Sydney is getting bad PR advice? The way she’s playing this is just confusing, with the disappearing ring and the very public pap stroll “date night” and the appearance that Jonathan has moved out. Granted, she doesn’t owe us an explanation, but her career would truly not suffer if she dumped Davino (a guy her fans already disliked) and just started dating Glen officially.

Sydney Sweeney is seen without her engagement ring AGAIN amid Glen Powell affair rumors https://t.co/4y3m0fUJgD — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 29, 2023

Euphoria bombshell Sydney Sweeney seen WITHOUT her engagement ring https://t.co/WQDDMPFr8Q pic.twitter.com/NN0VrIDrm1 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 28, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Makes Rare Appearance With Fiancé Jonathan Davino https://t.co/ignGCCbqYJ — E! News (@enews) April 30, 2023

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images