Prince William will pay ‘heartfelt & loving’ tribute to his stepmother

It was only this year, just in recent months, when the penny dropped and I understood just how badly the Parker-Bowles clan has Prince William over a barrel. It was that bonkers article about how Tom Parker Bowles is the monarchy’s latest “secret weapon.” It was at that moment, I understood the full scope of it – Tom is well-connected in the aristocracy and he gets his love of gossip from his mother. Queen Camilla and Tom both know how to weaponize information into kompromat on the monarchy. Tom and Camilla know exactly what Prince William has been up to for years and years. The Parker-Bowles clan can get William to do whatever they want. And what they want is a public declaration of fealty from William to his stepmother.
Prince William is set to give a ‘heartfelt and loving’ speech about his father and step-mother at the Coronation concert next weekend, it is claimed. The Prince of Wales is reported to be preparing to give a heartwarming address to the nation, during which he will pay tribute to the newly crowned King and Queen.
A speech by William about Charles and Camilla could be the most touching moment, with royal sources telling the Mirror he will express his pride for the two in public. It would be a stark contrast to his brother Harry, who expressed fears Camilla would become a ‘wicked step-mother’ if she married his father in his recent memoir Spare.
A royal source told the Mirror: ‘William feels entirely differently to his brother on these matters. His speech will be heartfelt and loving, paying tribute to his father as a man of principle who has also devoted himself to duty and to the causes he believes in. The Prince also feels it is important to pay tribute to how Camilla has dedicated herself to causes and has made a real difference to many in her royal role and also contributing to his father’s happiness.’
While the Prince of Wales is set to be present for the Coronation concert on Sunday, his brother the Duke of Sussex is not expected to be there.
I really think that William is probably the easiest person to manipulate in that family. He and Kate are the weakest links, and everyone in the family knows all of W&K’s secrets. What’s also kind of funny/sad is that William appears to be doing everything Charles and Camilla want, and they’re still authorizing all kinds of crazy briefings against Will and Kate. Like, William is not putting up a fight over the Parker-Bowles takeover of the coronation. He’s not saying anything about Charles making a point of including the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley. William is not leaking anything about his discomfort with anything to do with Charles and Camilla. William’s two brain cells are solely focused on his one-sided competition with his brother. And since he’s not paying attention to anything other than his rampant jealousy of Harry, William is being effortlessly played by his father and stepmother. It’s extraordinary.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I am confident William will still insult them because all his jokes are mean and offensive. He hasn’t been able to deliver a thoughtfelt or warm tribute at this point in his life, he won’t be starting now even though Camzilla is demanding to be characterized just like his mother. I would love to see onlookers holding up pictures of Diana during the procession.
William will probably not write it. Camilla’s team will hand-deliver the warm speech that they want him to perform.
And then he will burst into flames immediately after.
I can not believe this to be true. If it does happen, I certainly do not want to see it.
Vile. And a new low. Which is really saying something.
Must be terrible to have so many secrets that could ruin the only thing you care about – how you’re perceived in public. Then again, those secrets didn’t just show up, he’ the only thing he’s done the work on is covering up shit that he’s done.
Now he’s going to give a speech where he speaks warmly of his step mother, in contrast to calling his mother paranoid. What a weak person pretending to be a man. All the fancy hats and military cosplay and bowing won’t change that, and he knows it. He’s just lucky the Middletons aren’t better at the game, otherwise he’d be led around by someone other than Camilla.
As long as they’re doing it to each other and leaving the poor Sussexes alone. Inevitably, William will get the upper hand and burn Camilla exactly the way Charles did Angela Kelly. Change the locks, kick her out of whatever residence Charles leaves to her, and let her cry about it to her tabloid chums.
Cam has her own house in her own name. She realizes that eventuality.
I agree. She’s richer and cannier than AK ever was, but I don’t think there will be any dowager nonsense if she outlives Charles. She will be all the way out, along with her kids and grandkids.
KC must realize that how he has reacted after his mother’s passing is a blueprint of sorts for his heir? I agree that QCC is canny, but I’m not sure she’ll be around to care when PW becomes king. And as stated, she’s already locked down her property separately from her husband. That W isn’t that upset about the “Chumleys” makes sense to me. That he’s publicly so accepting of TPB and the rest of Camz’ family is “odd.” As is his swearing of fealty to both his father and his father’s wife.
Somehow, I don’t see William as crafty enough or cunning enough to out scheme Camilla at her own game. In addition to getting her own properties, Camilla has cultivated the tabloid media for decades, and she is in with older celebrities and aristocrats.
William may be a prince, but he doesn’t seem like he has much of a network of his own. He has the Middletons, some younger sons of aristocracy he went to school with, and toadies who work for him. Oh, and I guess Mike Tindall. William is really good at punching down – he’s a bully, after all. I think Camilla would destroy him if it came down to it.
I think most of the tabloids are too cozy and conservative to go hard after a sitting king, even on behalf of a dear friend. William doesn’t have to outsmart Camilla; he just has to outlive his father and inherit centuries of inertia and reflexive deference.
The concert with no big appeal in the performers will have even less appeal with a big speech by William included.
Well, this is gross. But you’re right— his mind is completely stuck on everything Harry at all times, so.
William will be KINO, King In Name Only, when it’s his time. He’s on the Coronation Committee and he has been broadsided with Camilla’s grandchildren playing a role. No consultation about George’s part. Now he has to publicly give warm wishes to the woman who disrespected his mother. If he didn’t treat Harry and Meghan badly he would have had back up from his brother. William is now revealed as a rank amateur when it comes to Palace intrigue.
“Oh thank you dear step-mummy for helping me by getting rid of my bothersome brother and that bloody woman! And also for helping me push my Stepford wife and her mother out the door too! I’m ever so grateful to you and Pa for showing me how easy it will be to get my side piece accepted when my time comes. And I don’t have a bunch of other siblings to worry about like Pa does!” Yuck.
Oh Peg King Cowmilla must have you by the hairy balls. You are a big disgrace and she will be kicking your can all over the place ( sorry couldn’t help myself with the Queen lyrics). What would your mother think? Shame shame shame.
I doubt there’ll be anything heartfelt. William will be green with envy the entire time Harry is there and will probably go viral for looking so stiff and uncomfortable. Kate will be doing jazz hands and hamming it up in her floral tiara. Cam will get nothing.
Omg! Petition to change the Wails’ names to Green Eggs and Ham. I just realized it’s the most appropriate moniker for them ever.
I hope that the camera pans to Harry looking either deeply ashamed and aghast at his brother’s speech, or trying to hide his laughter.
Harry isn’t going to the concert. He’s going to be back in California by then.
William is the worst kind of leader—sloppy and therefore blackmail-anle. The guy can’t even keep his owl. Secrets. Putin is watching closely.
He no longer has a trump card, he was dabbling with checkers while the Windsors played chess.
Charles111 has ensured that his reign will never be superseded by Williams’s, nor his family life.
Williams’s wet dream to reclaim his brother as his supply is in tatters.
No talent, nor work ethic and unhappy marriage has reduced him to this. He had already refered to his mother as ‘paranoid’ – Why not go all the way??
At least 33% from a sample of the population will approve and 14% loves his mother’s replacement.
Best Wishes!
It won’t happen, but the dream would be that Will goes rogue and gives a speech on his real thoughts about Cam.
That would actually make me gain a sliver of respect for William
I wonder how long a shadow or soft regency will take to get established.
I mean, William led the smear campaign against Harry and Meghan which was endorsed by Camilla and Charles. For now, they are keeping all his secrets so he has toe the line and pledge allegiance to Charles and Camilla. And imagine some people still don’t think that Camilla has won.
What more can we say. Its all about the optics dear!!
This might be the ONLY part of the Chubbly I watch. Just to watch Egg speak as he rages underneath.
Luckily for Wails he’s not capable of giving a hearfelt speech about anyone and for once in his life his inhability to pretend to care about others will serve him well.
There’s still too many people who care about him as an extension of Diana, and in the day she should have become Queen Consort they wouldn’t see him in such a good light if he was able to give a lovely speech about the woman who worked so hard for Diana’s unhappiness.
He should be paying tribute to his own mother whom many people will be thinking of on this nauseous occasion.
Wills selling out of his mother is complete. He will look very insincere if he plays the Diana card down the road. Lucky harry to miss this.
That part! I think he’ll be trying to claim some of that “Diana’s son” magic with his documentary if he focuses on homelessness, which is so problematic in light of his 5 houses. He’s jealous of how Harry has dominated the Diana’s son narrative, but he never quite grasps that this is because of actions, values and temperament. Man, he could do so much for the unhoused, but it would require rolling up his sleeves and having an ounce of curiosity/creativity.
It’s amusing to see that the Windsors have produced two weak, insecure, hateful and jealous heirs to the British throne. They’ve waged years of wars with their downtrodden siblings and other close relatives, instead of developing kingly skills and personalities. In the meantime, both were/are played spectacularly by the Parker-Bowelses; Camilla, her true love – her ex-husband – and her children.
There have always been rumours that QEII didn’t like both William and Charles very much – she must have known how disastrous the family and the firm would be run by these two idiots, and so she kept going in a way to protect the country from a major embarrassment (which is happening now anyway).
For a long time, William was also played by the Middletons as Charles was being played by Camilla. It’s actually funny how dense the Windsor men are (Harry excluded!).
Will got played so well. I (begrudgingly) tip my hat to C&C. They’re still extraordinarily terrible people who will be going to hades tho.
Charles gets no credit in this. Camilla simply knows how to play and engaged with an unchecked narcissist without being boiled down to nothing.
It’s honestly amazing to watch. She is a pure awful human being. But her ability to stomach proximity to a narcissist and to remain in his favor after all this time is astonishing.
Well. Maybe it is to me. I was the scapegoat in my extremely large family because I couldn’t abide the horrors by dad meted out or my mother’s feigned inability to do anything other than placate and enable him.
William can’t pay a heartfelt and loving tribute to his own wife, how is he going to do it for Camilla. It’ll be a tribute, but not heartfelt or loving.
“William feels entirely differently to his brother on these matters.”… Absolutely not. But, what choice does he have. He allowed his jealousy and and he and his wife’s insecurities to get the better of him and ran off his brother.
He doesn’t hate Harry for revealing stuff as much as he hates him for leaving him without his support, for not being there to play the main role he sees for the spare…fodder for the media.
Charles, but mostly Camilla, have William and Catherine just where they want them.
HEARTFELT??? how the fk can this cold, selfish man child deliver anything HEARTFELT?, See here’s the problem now you odious little dweeb, camzilla is PEGGING you out to dry, many, many people will never forgive this betrayal of your mother, SHE should be here, but she’s not, and the way you are betraying her memory will be obvious today, just Like you, your father, his tampon Queen and your wife betrayed your brother and tried to destroy his wife and marriage. But, there the four of you stand, Mank, Skank, Wank and Plank, all playing happy families, until JUNE at the latest
What a sad, lazy life. What you put out is what you get back Willy.
No wonder he’s jealous of Harry. He truly is trapped.
I can only wish William would go off and burn the entire thing to the ground.
Why he insists on drinking the Kool-Aid when he is wealthy beyond words, EGO?
This entire coronation sh*t show, if it was a tv parody, I turn it off.