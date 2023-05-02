Jeremy Pope slayed in a 33 foot train featuring Karl Lagerfeld’s face at the Met Gala



Jeremy Pope is just 30, he’s a Tony-nominated Broadway star and actor (Pose, Hollywood) and has been on the covers of Variety and THR. I mention this because I wasn’t that familiar with him until he came to the Met Gala in this amazing Balmain look featuring an enormous train with Karl Lagerfeld’s face. Balmain describes this as a silk chiffon embroidered cape with “a hand drawn illustration of Karl Lagerfeld.” Over 70 seamstresses worked on this. This is phenomenal, it’s such a great tribute to Karl and I definitely know who Jeremy Pope is now. He was there with French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Ice Spice was also in Balmain and I feel like I’m hearing about her so much lately. She was in a “custom Swarovski crystal-covered gown, complete with flowing train and peek-a-boo cutouts and embroidered by the legendary Ecole Lesage.” (Credit: Balmain’s Instagram) This is classic and amazing, I love the thin line cutouts. Ice was featured in the eBay ads that ran during the Vogue livestream. We’ll be seeing more of her. Love her cute camera purse! She carried it like a camera too.

Embed from Getty Images

Singer Conan Gray was in a hand embroidered pearl Balmain look. I love the twist on Karl’s classic suit and definitely noticed him on the carpet.

Embed from Getty Images