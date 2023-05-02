Jeremy Pope slayed in a 33 foot train featuring Karl Lagerfeld’s face at the Met Gala


Jeremy Pope is just 30, he’s a Tony-nominated Broadway star and actor (Pose, Hollywood) and has been on the covers of Variety and THR. I mention this because I wasn’t that familiar with him until he came to the Met Gala in this amazing Balmain look featuring an enormous train with Karl Lagerfeld’s face. Balmain describes this as a silk chiffon embroidered cape with “a hand drawn illustration of Karl Lagerfeld.” Over 70 seamstresses worked on this. This is phenomenal, it’s such a great tribute to Karl and I definitely know who Jeremy Pope is now. He was there with French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing of Balmain.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Ice Spice was also in Balmain and I feel like I’m hearing about her so much lately. She was in a “custom Swarovski crystal-covered gown, complete with flowing train and peek-a-boo cutouts and embroidered by the legendary Ecole Lesage.” (Credit: Balmain’s Instagram) This is classic and amazing, I love the thin line cutouts. Ice was featured in the eBay ads that ran during the Vogue livestream. We’ll be seeing more of her. Love her cute camera purse! She carried it like a camera too.

Embed from Getty Images

Singer Conan Gray was in a hand embroidered pearl Balmain look. I love the twist on Karl’s classic suit and definitely noticed him on the carpet.

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Jeremy Pope slayed in a 33 foot train featuring Karl Lagerfeld’s face at the Met Gala”

  1. PrincessOfWaffles says:
    May 2, 2023 at 6:46 am

    I have no idea who these people are, but Jeremy Pope’s and Conan gray’s faces are chef’s kiss

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment