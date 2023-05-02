Doja Cat had a prosthetic cat face and wore Oscar de la Renta at the Met Gala



The Met Gala was a lot of fun last night. So many celebrities had stories about working with Karl Lagerfeld and the fashion was playful and fun. There were plenty of cat-themed purses and some people dressed as Karl’s beloved cat, Choupette. Doja Cat had the most buzz early on as she showed up in this Oscar de la Renta sequin and feather white gown with a little cat-ear hood. Notably she was sporting prosthetics to make her look like a cat. This is striking, but it’s like a high end version of a lazy girl’s Halloween costume – throw on some cat ears and a sexy dress and call it a day. It could be a little more creative, you know?

Amanda Seyfried got the better Oscar de la Renta look in this “custom gold and platinum draped bugle bead embroidered dress.” She’s one of those celebrities who makes you go “ooh who is that?” when you see her from far away. Her styling is perfection and I absolutely love this gown. She looks amazing.

I know Jared Leto should maybe get his own post since he showed up in a giant fluffy cat costume, but f this guy. I can’t stand him. He regularly pulls stunts at the Met Gala, and this is no different. He was basically a mascot. Anyone else could have taken that hat off and I would love this look honestly, it’s fun. I can’t find a designer ID yet but I’ll update when I do. He usually wears Gucci.

