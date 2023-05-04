“The series finale of ‘Succession’ will be 90 minutes long” links

The series finale of Succession will be 90 minutes long. It better involve another game of Bitey. I also need to see Roman & Gerri finally consummate or something. [Dlisted]
Martha Stewart loves being considered a bombshell. [Towleroad]
Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj have joined forces. [OMG Blog]
Describing that Gwyneth Paltrow–Call Her Daddy interview as “legacy gossip” is cracking me up! It’s so accurate though. [LaineyGossip]
Here are all of the movies coming out on Blu-ray this month. [Pajiba]
Republicans want abortion bans but they don’t want anyone to hear them talk about or debate those abortion bans. [Jezebel]
Taika Waititi & Rita Ora – a power couple or no? [Tom & Lorenzo]
A list of all the celebrities skipping the coronation. [JustJared]
Cristo Fernandez is such a treasure. [GFY]
International true-crime stories which should probably get a Netflix doc. [Buzzfeed]
I’m still in awe of Michaela Coel’s Schiaparelli gown. [RCFA]
Michaela Coel 🔥 🔥 Schiaparelli 🔥 gorgeous 🔥 amazing
She’s gorgeous. The dress looked like a wonky smiley face.
We’ve never watched Succession but I think we might start since everyone seems to love it. i’ve seen headlines with “spoilers” but bc I don’t know who any of the people are they don’t make any sense to me so I feel pretty blissfully ignorant of the show, lol. We’re always late to the party anyway.
The surprise twists are fun, but the writing is so incredible, and so rapid fire, that you have to watch each episode 3x anyway to catch it all. By that point, you’re not watching for the twists, so spoilers aren’t the worst thing.
Holy fkn moly! Why why why are we talking Succession finale?! When we know this is the last season? I’m still digesting the last episode. It takes me about a week lol.
I’m not reading the article. For a couple of reasons, one being some the commenters over there pleasure themselves by being as repulsive as possible.
I like knowing that we still have 4.5 hours of Succession remaining. I’m gonna miss it soo much, but 4.5 hours is enough time for two feature length movies worth of content, and there aren’t many movies I think should be longer.
Oh thank you, zzazoo, it sounds so much better the way you counted hours lol
Love succession the only Tv show I watch each episode twice and get something new that in the first watch I didn’t catch. One thing I hope never happens is Roman snd Gerri consummating anything Lord. And everyone LISTEN to the “call her daddy” Goop interview. It’s not that bad as the pulled quotes made it seem.
Just to let y’all know like I said on that weather post, yesterday was the last nice day and now it’s pouring (+ thunder and lightning). I won’t be watching the chubbly but I’ll be watching the local weather reports. Lol.
90% chance of rain Saturday
I hope Cousin Greg gets everything. He’s my favorite.
Come on, it would be hilarious. The entire series started out with a scene of him puking in a dog costume. It all goes to hapless Greg instead of his scheming cousins.
HBO can’t pull the Bran thing twice, but rewatching the series now, it’s crazy how much of Greg’s behavior I missed the first time. It’s like we know he stole the documents and eventually gave them to Ken (not a spoiler), but somehow we still thought of him as some naive kid just doing Tom’s bidding. We definitely need to keep an eye on Greg.
Ludicrously capacious bags for everyone!!
Dommes dont usually have sex with their subs, and that’s basically what that is. So it won’t happen.
Can you be a power couple if only one of you is powerful? I don’t think so. Taika: yes. Rita: no.