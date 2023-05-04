“The series finale of ‘Succession’ will be 90 minutes long” links
  • May 04, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The series finale of Succession will be 90 minutes long. It better involve another game of Bitey. I also need to see Roman & Gerri finally consummate or something. [Dlisted]
Martha Stewart loves being considered a bombshell. [Towleroad]
Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj have joined forces. [OMG Blog]
Describing that Gwyneth PaltrowCall Her Daddy interview as “legacy gossip” is cracking me up! It’s so accurate though. [LaineyGossip]
Here are all of the movies coming out on Blu-ray this month. [Pajiba]
Republicans want abortion bans but they don’t want anyone to hear them talk about or debate those abortion bans. [Jezebel]
Taika Waititi & Rita Ora – a power couple or no? [Tom & Lorenzo]
A list of all the celebrities skipping the coronation. [JustJared]
Cristo Fernandez is such a treasure. [GFY]
International true-crime stories which should probably get a Netflix doc. [Buzzfeed]
I’m still in awe of Michaela Coel’s Schiaparelli gown. [RCFA]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to ““The series finale of ‘Succession’ will be 90 minutes long” links”

  1. Nicegirl says:
    May 4, 2023 at 1:05 pm

    Michaela Coel 🔥 🔥 Schiaparelli 🔥 gorgeous 🔥 amazing

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    May 4, 2023 at 1:25 pm

    We’ve never watched Succession but I think we might start since everyone seems to love it. i’ve seen headlines with “spoilers” but bc I don’t know who any of the people are they don’t make any sense to me so I feel pretty blissfully ignorant of the show, lol. We’re always late to the party anyway.

    Reply
    • zazzoo says:
      May 4, 2023 at 1:55 pm

      The surprise twists are fun, but the writing is so incredible, and so rapid fire, that you have to watch each episode 3x anyway to catch it all. By that point, you’re not watching for the twists, so spoilers aren’t the worst thing.

      Reply
  3. Southern Fried says:
    May 4, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    Holy fkn moly! Why why why are we talking Succession finale?! When we know this is the last season? I’m still digesting the last episode. It takes me about a week lol.
    I’m not reading the article. For a couple of reasons, one being some the commenters over there pleasure themselves by being as repulsive as possible.

    Reply
    • zazzoo says:
      May 4, 2023 at 1:58 pm

      I like knowing that we still have 4.5 hours of Succession remaining. I’m gonna miss it soo much, but 4.5 hours is enough time for two feature length movies worth of content, and there aren’t many movies I think should be longer.

      Reply
      • Southern Fried says:
        May 4, 2023 at 3:37 pm

        Oh thank you, zzazoo, it sounds so much better the way you counted hours lol

      • Lens says:
        May 4, 2023 at 6:23 pm

        Love succession the only Tv show I watch each episode twice and get something new that in the first watch I didn’t catch. One thing I hope never happens is Roman snd Gerri consummating anything Lord. And everyone LISTEN to the “call her daddy” Goop interview. It’s not that bad as the pulled quotes made it seem.

  4. Normades says:
    May 4, 2023 at 1:59 pm

    Just to let y’all know like I said on that weather post, yesterday was the last nice day and now it’s pouring (+ thunder and lightning). I won’t be watching the chubbly but I’ll be watching the local weather reports. Lol.
    90% chance of rain Saturday

    Reply
  5. Truthiness says:
    May 4, 2023 at 2:26 pm

    Big Shoes. Really big shoes.

    Reply
  6. Sue says:
    May 4, 2023 at 2:34 pm

    I hope Cousin Greg gets everything. He’s my favorite.

    Reply
    • Southern Fried says:
      May 4, 2023 at 3:40 pm

      nooooo…

      Reply
      • Sue says:
        May 4, 2023 at 3:53 pm

        Come on, it would be hilarious. The entire series started out with a scene of him puking in a dog costume. It all goes to hapless Greg instead of his scheming cousins.

      • zazzoo says:
        May 4, 2023 at 6:00 pm

        HBO can’t pull the Bran thing twice, but rewatching the series now, it’s crazy how much of Greg’s behavior I missed the first time. It’s like we know he stole the documents and eventually gave them to Ken (not a spoiler), but somehow we still thought of him as some naive kid just doing Tom’s bidding. We definitely need to keep an eye on Greg.

  7. SG says:
    May 4, 2023 at 2:48 pm

    Ludicrously capacious bags for everyone!!

    Reply
  8. EenieGoogles says:
    May 4, 2023 at 2:52 pm

    Dommes dont usually have sex with their subs, and that’s basically what that is. So it won’t happen.

    Reply
  9. GOBO says:
    May 4, 2023 at 4:10 pm

    Can you be a power couple if only one of you is powerful? I don’t think so. Taika: yes. Rita: no.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment