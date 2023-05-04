“The series finale of ‘Succession’ will be 90 minutes long” links

The series finale of Succession will be 90 minutes long. It better involve another game of Bitey. I also need to see Roman & Gerri finally consummate or something. [Dlisted]

Martha Stewart loves being considered a bombshell. [Towleroad]

Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj have joined forces. [OMG Blog]

Describing that Gwyneth Paltrow–Call Her Daddy interview as “legacy gossip” is cracking me up! It’s so accurate though. [LaineyGossip]

Here are all of the movies coming out on Blu-ray this month. [Pajiba]

Republicans want abortion bans but they don’t want anyone to hear them talk about or debate those abortion bans. [Jezebel]

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora – a power couple or no? [Tom & Lorenzo]

A list of all the celebrities skipping the coronation. [JustJared]

Cristo Fernandez is such a treasure. [GFY]

International true-crime stories which should probably get a Netflix doc. [Buzzfeed]

I’m still in awe of Michaela Coel’s Schiaparelli gown. [RCFA]