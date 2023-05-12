“Halle Bailey & Javier Bardem looked cute in Mexico City” links

Note by CB: We are looking for a comment moderator to work from 7am to 11am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. You do not need to have experience in WordPress, but it helps. Please do not have another job you do at the same time. It is OK if you are home with children as long as you can be in front of the computer at that time. If you are interested please email me at cbcomments@gmail.com with the name and email you use to comment on Celebitchy along with why you would like the job. It pays $20 per hour and I will be interviewing some candidates on Zoom. I really appreciate your interest, however I may not be able to respond to everyone. Thank you!

Halle Bailey & Javier Bardem looked cute at The Little Mermaid premiere in Mexico City. I wish Javi would have dressed up more though. [Just Jared]

This season of Ted Lasso is so messy & problematic, but at least the Colin storyline was okay-to-great. I loved the part about the Denver Bronchos. [Pajiba]

RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein might have planted a bug in her husband’s car? [Dlisted]

I loved all of the clips from Beyonce’s first Renaissance concert. [LaineyGossip]

All the details on Beyonce’s tour costumes. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Beavis & Butthead are judging Nicki Minaj. [OMG Blog]

Everyone’s raving about Emma Cline’s The Guest. [Jezebel]

Karlie Kloss is doing big jewelry with her pregnancy. [Egotastic]

Hug a Swiftie today, they’re in meltdown about her new relationship. [Buzzfeed]

Kate Beckinsale’s style is so extra, lol. [RCFA]

George Santos has legal issues in Brazil too. [Towleroad]