Was Princess Kate actually playing the piano on Eurovision or was it all a lie?

People are still aghast at the Princess of Wales’s brief appearance on Eurovision this weekend. Kate didn’t deign to appear in person in Liverpool (where Eurovision was being hosted this year), but she wanted to put her keen stink all over a Ukrainian performance of last year’s Eurovision-winning song. Which is how Kate ended up copykeening her sister-in-law’s one-shoulder blue dress and playing a few notes at a grand piano in Windsor Castle. The whole video released by Kensington Palace was awkward as hell – half the video is just Kate guffawing at nothing, like she’s so pleased that Kalush Orchestra had to perform at a bombed-out metro station in Kyiv because of the war.
A #Eurovision surprise 🎹
A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry.
Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2023
Much like Kate’s keen piano recital two Christmases ago, people did wonder if Kate could even manage playing those few notes. Her Christmas 2021 piano recital was also prerecorded, not live, and there were rumors of an emergency pianist standing by to actually “record” the piano bit. Well, there are similar rumors this time around. I have no idea if this guy is full of sh-t, but at least twenty people sent me this yesterday:
Lot of musical friends been in touch to say that Kate Middleton faked the piano playing to a backing track at late night's Eurovision. They say her fingers were not placed to play the chords we heard. In other news, Prince William is said to be spending the night in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/7JE78G52AR
— Dr Ian Darcy (@driandarcy) May 14, 2023
Lots of people angry in the music industry. One of my contacts asks "why she is constantly shoehorned into things she does not have the skills for. She should stick to doing angry looking photos in posh carriages"
— Dr Ian Darcy (@driandarcy) May 14, 2023
As I said, I have no idea if any of that is true – I’m not musical, I have no idea what Kate’s skill level is, but to my untrained ear, it seemed like she knew enough to put her fingers on the right keys. Who knows? The bigger story is surely that Kate is a deeply unwell woman obsessed with style-stalking the sister-in-law she treated like sh-t and lied about constantly.
Note by CB: Get the Top 10 stories about Kate copying Meghan’s style when you subscribe to our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays which I personally write.
Photos courtesy of Alex Bramall for Kensington Palace, screencaps from BET Awards.
I have no idea if she was playing the piano or not, I can’t tell. But I would not put it past them to use someone else’s playing and pass it off as her own.
When I first saw this brief clip I heard a mistake in it so she likely played it. However, I don’t think what she ended up playing was done while she was being filmed because the angles make sure to hide her hands direct on the keys.
Andrew Lloyd Webber played in the clip as well and it is way more obvious he’s playing direct to film because they show his face and then his hands with no doubt he’s playing.
Also no one who ever wore a gown to play at a recital has it draped over the piano bench like she does. You would not be able to reach the pedals and would likely trip getting off the bench.
That’s soo embarrassing!!
Even a 10 year old could play better than her! I would even say a 6 year old child! Playing the piano is really not that difficult and she only, if at all, uses 2 fingers per hand at the same time. She could have just played with her index fingers… 🤦🏼♀️
Even an adult could learn this in 10 minutes. Although I would say that Kate’s abilities are below those of an average adult…
Archie plays better 😂
My guess is it was purely just for show nothing more. For the amount of hate she has for Meg she sure likes dressing exactly her.
Wearing a blue off the shoulder dress is one thing, but the colour change in the shoulder is exactly like Meghan’s dress. She is really going for erasure of Meghan and it is creepy. If she was really into Ukraine colours there needed to be yellow in there somewhere.
I’m gonna trust all the musically inclined people who said she was faking it. They didn’t just look at her fingers. They took in her body stance as well.
As for cosplaying Meghan, it’s creepy. Woman has no personality or style, so she copies the biracial woman she hates.
Even if she was playing, what she played wasn’t that difficult and I say this as someone that went to a performing arts high school and plays four instruments. That’s neither here nor there though, what this tweet indicates is that the average non-royal fan is getting irritated at her being the bestest ever at everything. It’s unrealistic and annoying. She’s the best photographer, she’s a fantastic pianist, she’s the best mother ever, she’s the best daughter-in-law ever, she’s the most fashion forward and beautiful ever. It just becomes annoying, no one has zero foibles. And it comes across super insecure to present yourself as if you don’t.
The Twitter responses are 99.99% fawning with one tweet calling her “The British Alicia Keys.” I sh*t you not. Wow.
Seriously? They compared her to Alicia Keys?
Recommend you check you algorithms because I’ve seen nothing of the sort.
I watched this video for the first time just now and I literally missed the piano playing. Couldn’t hear it over the dubstep or whatever they had going. She played what, three measures?
Agreed. I have only seen the super short clip (is there a longer one? Because I don’t see the Andrew Lloyd Webber version that some people mention) and it is seriously…nothing. Anyone on the street can be taught to play that. Just because you spoon-feed it to us, doesn’t mean it’ll go down. I really don’t know any other Royal in the world who would stoop this low for attention.
You know, it’s funny but I could find the clip yesterday with Andrew Lloyd Webber & Joss Stone, but today it’s all Kate all the time. Weird.
ALW and Joss Stone are in the intro to the Eurovision show itself which you can find on you tube.
I didn’t realize there was a kate only clip because she is in it so briefly.
She lives in a Jane Austen movie (I’m betting she never read the books) in her head. She doesn’t get that she’s no Elizabeth or Jane. Not even a Charlotte. She’s barely a Mary. She’s unaccomplished, striving, scheming, AND stupid. But her mom sure as heck is a Mrs. Bennett.
Unrelated but for Austen fans who quilt. Did you see the Jane Austen at Home quilt fabric released by Riley Blake a couple years ago? Some really lovely floral prints. Blake went to the museum, copied the fabrics used in the original coverlet sewn by Jane Austen and her sister, and released the whole collection as new fabric.
@notasugarhere I did not see that, but will definitely check it out!
She’s a Kitty. Kitty katy.
I have no idea if she played or not but if I ask myself which is more likely, her playing (which would indicate she’s a fairly dedicated pianist) or they faked it, the faked it is winning. I played piano for years and took lessons but was pretty lazy about it and now can play some songs from memory but that’s about it.
Kate is not a particularly hard working/dedicated person (understatement) and we are roughly the same age. I’m quite skeptical she’s kept up or worked hard on any musical skills.
Agreed. And I know a lot of musicians and, generally, they are pretty smart. Music is math. Kitty cat doesn’t strike me as the math smart type.
They’re at least starting to ask the right questions. Not only is she “shoehorned” into things she doesn’t have the skills for. She is constantly shoehorned into events she has nothing to do with. It’s as if they must keep reminding us she exists and is VERY IMPORTANT! DAMN IT!
People on twitter were saying that their child(who is learning to play the piano) that her hands were incorrect.
So faking it as usual.
But she did take the attention away from Eurovision and got the front page of the Fail…
Honestly this could have been an easy win for her. Imagine if she turned up in person and simply introduced Kalush Orchestra and then promoted some charities that will take donations to support Ukraine.
But that would entail work instead of posing in a pretty gown straight from her SIL’s lookbook.
This. K & W have such a low bar set for them and so many opportunities for easy wins. It’s like their dumbness is intentional — but I suspect it’s more arrogance and stubbornness than anything. Work + humility is not a tonic they can stomach.
That is if she could speak few coherent sentences, was able to remember the names of charities to promote, could address the public directly via some kind of emotional interaction.
All of these things is well beyond her abilities.
Side note, how was she able to graduate? University courses require not just sitting at lectures, but seminars, presentations, written works and to “defend” them to the class, etc.
The thing is, the piano parts that she’s definitely not playing live, probably not playing at all, are in both instances fairly easy. If she weren’t so lazy, she probably could’ve learned them relatively quickly and then bragged about it for years to come. Even if it was difficult, at least she might have had a new, non-racist “hardest thing I ever had to do in my life”.
Morning laugh/snort. Good one!
Twitter and other SM platforms were all over this – real pianists were p!ssed at her again for mis representing piano playing. Catty is the ULTIMATE faker so this should not surprise anyone.
I remember years ago soon after they got married reading an article about an astrologer/psychic saying that at some point Catty will ‘disappear’ into the background citing mental health issues due to an inability to cope with royal life – am wondering if we are seeing the start of this. Her behaviour is getting worse and it can’t be hidden any more – laughing to yourself in public is not normal behaviour by any stretch. I think this is the same person that later predicted that William would not be King (a huge scandal would force him to give up his place in the succession) and that Harry would step in as Regent for George. Am beginning to wonder if thats what actually going to happen – there is clearly a major scandal surrounding Peggy that keeps being teased about by the press and I wonder if Harrys court cases against said press will expose it.
Just curious, at what age can George ascend the throne? 18? 21? Is there a rule? If I had to guess, Charles will probably stick around until he’s at least 80 (barring a dramatic health decline). George would be in his early teens by then. Theoretically, would Harry be regent for 5 – 7 years?
I think it is 18. They haven’t run into this situation in the UK since Victoria and I believe she was 18 when William IV died and there was no regent for her.
Would the idea of an 18-year-old king be the thing that would make British citizens think “yeah, maybe it’s finally time to figure out how to let this whole thing go.” A teenager, barely out of high school/ secondary school, with no adult life experience, being the head of state in the 21st century? Who can take that seriously?
George would be declared king if he is still underage. But there would be a recency until he comes of age. Edward the sixth was.underage Edward’s realm was governed by a recency council. The recency council was led first by the duke of Somerset and later by the duke of Northumberland
This astrology reading seems so possible, doesn’t it? I almost wonder if the astrologer knows something.
Was it the late astrologer on AstroAmerica? His readings were scary accurate, right down to predicting the exact date of George’s birthday before Kate was even pregnant. He wrote extensively about how unhealthy the W&K relationship is, and how they would both essentially walk away and abandon their eldest to his fate.
Does anyone have a link?
I can’t remember sorry. It has always stuck in my mind though as the readings were very detailed.
@snuffles – have tried googling for it again but sadly can’t find it. Might have been scrubbed from the net, seems a lot of negative stories about these 2 have gone ‘away’.
My links don’t get through. You can go to the AstroAmerica website and read the newsletter archive to see what he wrote about the Windsors.
DU, I wasn’t sorry to see the hate forum RoyalGossip fold – except for the fact they had a good text-only archive of 20 years of W&K articles on their site.
Found it, glad that my library research skills haven’t rusted in retirement. This has all the charts of the major royals from 2013. What’s really interesting is that this astrologer says that Harry has the mark of a king rather than William, and says that George may marry a woman of exotic background. That would definitely set the cat among the canaries! He has a lot of interesting stuff about Harry, but also misses by his doubts that Harry would ever have any heirs. Astrology is never 100% correct, but it is enjoyable. Scroll to page 2 where the headline is the New Prince.
https://astroamerica.com/newsletters/2013-july30.pdf
I just read this for George…full of stereotypes..he will marry an “exotic stranger” who is “slovenly or shrewish”
With an agenda…SMH
“Her subjects — the British people — may at first find her exotic and intriguing, but will learn better.”
Thanks for the link! I had heard about this forecast but had never read it before.
Found it!
https://astroamerica.com/newsletters/2011-may03.pdf
Interesting, he predicts George will be a little tyrant.
And described Bill as headstrong, heartless, and prone to accept cruelty. I made screenshots of all these reports, just in case….
Acts of cruelty.
That Wails marriage reading was quite negative about them but had interesting tidbits on the future that seems to have started playing out.
1) Chuck doesn’t reign long – have seen a few recent predictions saying that
2) Paints George as a mini William, which is then reiterated with his birth chart and we have had stories about his behaviour to classmates
3) Not a marriage of love (Hello Captain Obvious)
4) Power struggle between Chuck and Peggy after TQs passing – we are seeing this play out right now, see the other article on Peggy briefing the press on his own coronation
5) It paints an interesting triangle with William, Kate and Charles with Charles tied to the fate of that marriage. Its interesting that the astrologer notes that she will become emotionally unstable and has to choose between being a wife/mother or royal as she cannot be both – again we are seeing this play out as she is being asked to do more and take on more responsibilities that come with her role. She’s not fulfilling that part of the bargain and this chart is saying that it will come to a head
There is something going on behind the scenes. And I read 3 readings that this third week in May will be very important for W and Charles. Who knows if and when we find out if something goes down but it’s all very interesting.
No idea about the piano playing. However, deeply unwell is exactly how Kate should be characterized. Honestly glad Meghan lives all the way away in California from this woman. She does not have to interact with her. Meghan and her children being far away from jealous Will and Kate is for the very best.
Ex-music major here! What she was playing and the chord I head didn’t match. Freeze framed it and pulled out my little Yamaha on Saturday to make sure. LMAO
OMG this is so embarrasing. She really is the embodiment of the Emperor’s new clothes.
Typical Kate: It’s for Ukraine….What would Meghan wear?
All I know is that my friend who was forced to take piano lessons through high school was very annoyed about how blatantly awful her finger position and posture are, to the point of questioning whether Kate really knows how to play.
Do you remember that hilarious Anthropologie “ballet” dancer commercial that had all the ballet people of the world raging—kinda that vibe.
I am shocked that a grown woman, playing dress up in a castle & fake playing a piano, might possibly be the future queen. How can Pegs be okay with the copying & fakery, it’s tacky AF.
@mslove the picture look like something you’d see in a GCSE history exam
“using the picture above and your own contextual knowledge , explain how society lived during the years 1800- 1914”
I think Kate played the piano again in 2022. I didn’t watch the whole program but kate piano playing was edited Korean TV style. It’s where they use jumpcuts to hide flaws or add tension. I feel Kate wasn’t actually playing the whole section. If she was they camera would be focused on her fingers.
Kate is a very good reason why the monarchy isn’t needed anymore. I know she is a commoner but “Republic now” should gingerly add her to the conversation.
It doesn’t matter if Kate was born a commoner. She is absolutely part of the conversation as to why the monarchy should end. Given her laziness, ineptitute, and 2 million pound taxpayer-funded wardrobe? She’s one of the biggest reasons why the monarchy should end now.
As a child Kate studied Music up to grade 3 and then quit, She studied singing and music theory up to Grade 5.
So much money, time,, effort and resources to embiggen the future Queen, Why??
It’s all smokes and mirror with them helped with a good dose of propaganda. I introduced my son to the story of the ‘Emperor’s new clothes’ amongst other things to hopefully counteract the school’s propaganda of the royals here.
No idea about Kate “playing” this piece specifically (didn’t watch, don’t care), but I could imagine her plonking along to an Easy Piano version transposed to a simpler key, and they just edited out her sound (or never included it)? FWIW, C major is the easiest key to play in because it’s *all the white keys and none of the black ones*! If I remember correctly, E has four sharps … WAY too many black keys for Khate to handle.
I’m loving Tweeps today posting clips of Diana playing Rachmaninoff and reminding us that Tyler Perry gave the Sussexes a grand piano for a moving in present ( as Meghan plays the piano?)
If Meghan plays, she should do a video of herslef playing the piano in support of an authentic event or charity. At this point, some gentle trolling on her part would be welcomed by me. She’s more than earned the right, and Unable makes it so damn easy!
I didn’t know that Meghan played the piano – explains Keens interest in learning and showing it off whenever she can. Diana was quite an accomplished piino play – even a non musical person like me knows Rachmaninoff is very difficult to play.
I love that impromptu performance she gave, she just walked to the piano, tossed her handbag to the floor, and ripped out that beautiful piece. She really was amazing.
Holy cow, the dress! I mean, I know she has been style-stalking Meghan for years but I don’t think it’s ever been quite this blatant? Switching from sister wife dresses to slacks, wearing the same brand of shoe or shade of red, that’s one thing. This is on another level.
I am currently looking for a dress to wear to a wedding that is apparently going to be pretty fancy. I was told 80% of the women would be in long gowns, so I’m trying to find one. I have looked at a least a hundred on line and so far maybe ONE gown has been an off-the-shoulder one in that range of blue shades. She had to work hard to find that thing. Or have someone else work hard to find it.
That is just creepy.
Also, I believe she wasn’t really playing for at least part of that. But even if she was, WTF? Why play that song for Eurovision? No one wants to hear it. Just stop it. You are a Princess, not a Pianist.
It’s always been this blatant. It’s just that many people really don’t want to admit that Kate is obsessed with Meg to an uncomfortable degree. There are many instances of her just full on appropriating Meg’s entire outfit. I think the Alexander McQueen suit Meg wore to Wellchild (or an awards show) is another blatant example. Kate wore a nearly identical suit for a video. There are more examples, too many to type out on my mobile.
No she wasn’t playing, if you watch her shoulders (what there is of them), you can see no movement which there should have been. Stick to the day job Katy, you know, just stand, gurn, tilt head and jazz hands
My only question is: why? Why did she play? To support anyone? How? By posing as the only (perfect) person in the room? To “surprise”? Like how? Should we be ecstatic that we can look at her? Why is she laughing? To whom? What was funny?? This is embarrassing.
Vanity.
And her insane insecurity when it comes to anything related to Meghan. I’m starting to think she’s essentially a female Piers Morgan— she wants Meghan to react and acknowledge Kate’s existence in any way, shape, or form. I’m also wondering if Meghan plays piano, which is why Kate “claimed” it as HER thing, to make it seem like Meghan was copying her for once. Keen is petty enough to do that.
So is Kate possibly the victim of editing? She is not shown playing the whole piece, so she is edited in but not in real time? I’ve watched just the beginning of both “recitals” and the camera seems to make a big deal of her settling down and placing her fingers on the keys to play the first chord- the way they record concert pianists. However, unless there is a big smear campaign going on, we’re all getting the idea that Kate doesn’t really play very well.
Not a fan of Kate, but as someone who used to play piano competitively, playing live, unless you are used to it, is TERRIFYING. And I say this as someone who was also dancing and acting on stage as a child (I did this all before I went to college) which was a breeze. So I honestly don’t blame her to pre-record this.
I also think I have seen this style dress on her before, and I honestly think this is a stretch comparing it to Meghan’s dress. I do believe Kate copies her, but sometimes I think some of these comparisons are a stretch just to prove a point.
I guess your nerves had nothing to do with the fact that you were in a competition.
The way people bend over backwards to give this woman a pass.
No. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200.
Comments like this turn up all the time. I don’t like Kate but… There’s literally a form to them. Also, it’s a stretch to say she’s copying.. . That’s another thing that gets said. Her fans are desperate to post here and stick up for her. They especially don’t like the copying accusations.
Wrt to the copying: How many people can you reliably say something like “Florence Pugh wore an orange dress with puffy sleeves and had her hair up like she was a citizen of Who-ville, I bet Olivia Wilde is going to wear the same thing within six months,” and then bam– there’s Olivia Wilde seven months later wearing a mango dress with puffy half sleeves and her hair up like she’s an Oompa Loompa?
You can’t. Except with Kate. So even if it seems like a stretch that it’s copy? The fact that we can all say: “Meghan wore a Ukrainian-flag blue off the shoulder dress, with her hair falling in waves, and accessorized with dangling earrings; Kate’s gonna wear a Ukrainian-flag blue off the shoulder dress with her hair falling in waves and dangling earrings also,” and be proven correct, every. single. time. is a problem.
@The Old Chick: forgot to add that my comment is not directed at you. The “it’s a stretch to say she’s copying” talking point that’s constantly parroted by these people is getting on my last nerve.
Here’s the problem with that though, she didn’t have to do this at all. If playing piano terrifies her, which fair I still got butterflies in my stomach being first chair and having solos after a decade of playing daily, she could have chosen to do anything else. She could have just introduced them, she could have shown up in Liverpool, or basically anything else she didn’t
She chose to play in her castle in a ball gown. Also there’s no excuse for this dress and it has nothing to do with the style being off the shoulder, her hair is the exact same it’s the exact same shade of deep blue with the light blue at the top. This is not a coincidence she’s blatantly copying Meghan.
I don’t get why people twist themselves in knots to explain how she isn’t copying her anymore. Do you need her to literally show up in the exact same dress and designer at the same event?
Kate wanted to do this since she loves attention. And it was pre recorded and probably dubbed.
Um, same dress style, same color, same accent color, same hairstyle. The crazy, open jaw laughter is all Kate though.
I do not want to thread jack but even the df is acknowledging the copy.
If she was terrified of doing it then…why do it at all?? There was no valid reason for her to involved with Eurovison. And if she did want to be involved why not simply introduce the Ukrainians who won last year? She wanted the attention. As always. And she doesn’t care if she has to fake it to get it.
Kate is the great faker. The RF and the rotas are always editing her work, photoshopping her face. She’s never a natural.
Her copying of Meghan is psycho. I’m just glad there are more than 5,000 miles between them.
And yes, the opulence of the setting is gross, given the realities facing the people of Ukraine. But Kate utterly lacks empathy.
I am with Kaiser on this one. No idea if she played the piano or not. I am definitely more freaked out about the fact that all the way down to the last curl kate is copying Meg. In the words of Mariah, why you so obsessed with me? Or maybe I should say why is she so obsessed with Meghan.
Meghan was aware enough to know that she needed help and asked for it and they did nothing. Kate is falling apart in front of their eyes and they do nothing. What are they waiting for? For her to start asking everyone to call her Meghan, and even then would they go along with it as if it’s perfectly normal. Her behavior is not normal, the courtiers and press going along with it is not helpful to her.
The fact that people are questioning the sanity of the next queen of England is not a good thing for the royal family.
Cannot believe she passed up the perfect opportunity to (pretend to) play that gold piano.
Piano player here, albeit not nearly as good as when I was considering music school. I think she played it. It was lifeless and poor. I imagine it took her weeks to practise that, which says all you need to know. She plays on top of the keys not into them, if that makes sense. Nervous & unfamiliar with playing continually at any great level. Those are written crushed notes not mistakes IMO. To be fair, tho, I gave it one toe-curling listen and wasn’t quite sure what on earth was going on. All I sensed was a woman at a piano and then she was gone! Like in one swing of the metronome. Does it really matter if she wants to embarrass herself like this? My grudge is that it wasn’t anything to do with her, and also that people assume it’s some kind of talent she has, which she hasn’t.
I agree that she played what we heard, but I think what is seen in video is more posing than playing. Especially because there is no sheet music on the piano and it is doubtful she memorized it. I thought I heard a mistake but I agree that it is because she is not playing the broken chords with any real strength.
Contrast that with the brief section with ALW and his skill is that much more obvious.
I said it yesterday, she barely played the piano in the video. I tend to believe this guy that Kate wasn’t really playing.
I wondered if it was actually her playing, too. You can only see her actually playing for a few seconds. My money is on someone else playing it.
As I posted in yesterday’s blog about this subject, this was about Kate’s jealousy of Meghan’s last year’s Eurovision 2022 involvement in the Serbian’s song.
Konstarkta, the Serbian contestant, sang about Meghan’s “Deeply Hydrated” hair, and she got world attention. Because nobody – other than the UK sycophantic media – is impressed by anything Kate does, she plotted to inject herself into a space, Meghan already owns (the world stage), out of jealousy. Hence this fake piano ‘recital’ nobody had asked for.
And, of course, Kate had to copy Meghan’s looks and clothes for the occasion. How could she not have taken the opportunity.
Something else, people have overlooked… I think it’s a shame that renowned (film) musicians/ composers like Andrew Llord Webber, once again feel obliged to cooperate with the Waleses and participate in this kind of deceit. But in a sense, these are the consequences of accepting honorary titles from the Windsors.
I haven’t watched her play, until now. That clip above showed she was 100% NOT playing what was playing on the track. Trust me. I was dragged to competitions all over the place by my hair. Kate isn’t playing. What she can, and obviously IS playing, is a very light and easy piece with zero trills.
You do realize, of course, that none of us here knows the facts of anything going on in the lives of the windsors……..but we all have our assumptions. Thats all. And no assumption is of any greater value than any other.