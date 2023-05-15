Was Princess Kate actually playing the piano on Eurovision or was it all a lie?

People are still aghast at the Princess of Wales’s brief appearance on Eurovision this weekend. Kate didn’t deign to appear in person in Liverpool (where Eurovision was being hosted this year), but she wanted to put her keen stink all over a Ukrainian performance of last year’s Eurovision-winning song. Which is how Kate ended up copykeening her sister-in-law’s one-shoulder blue dress and playing a few notes at a grand piano in Windsor Castle. The whole video released by Kensington Palace was awkward as hell – half the video is just Kate guffawing at nothing, like she’s so pleased that Kalush Orchestra had to perform at a bombed-out metro station in Kyiv because of the war.

A #Eurovision surprise 🎹 A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2023

Much like Kate’s keen piano recital two Christmases ago, people did wonder if Kate could even manage playing those few notes. Her Christmas 2021 piano recital was also prerecorded, not live, and there were rumors of an emergency pianist standing by to actually “record” the piano bit. Well, there are similar rumors this time around. I have no idea if this guy is full of sh-t, but at least twenty people sent me this yesterday:

Lot of musical friends been in touch to say that Kate Middleton faked the piano playing to a backing track at late night's Eurovision. They say her fingers were not placed to play the chords we heard. In other news, Prince William is said to be spending the night in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/7JE78G52AR — Dr Ian Darcy (@driandarcy) May 14, 2023

Lots of people angry in the music industry. One of my contacts asks "why she is constantly shoehorned into things she does not have the skills for. She should stick to doing angry looking photos in posh carriages" — Dr Ian Darcy (@driandarcy) May 14, 2023

As I said, I have no idea if any of that is true – I’m not musical, I have no idea what Kate’s skill level is, but to my untrained ear, it seemed like she knew enough to put her fingers on the right keys. Who knows? The bigger story is surely that Kate is a deeply unwell woman obsessed with style-stalking the sister-in-law she treated like sh-t and lied about constantly.

