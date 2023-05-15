“Taylor Swift defended a fan from an aggressive security guard in Philly” links

Taylor Swift defended one of her fans from a security guard at her Philly show. Apparently, she got the same guard escorted out. [Buzzfeed]
Taylor Swift defends fan from a security guard during ‘Bad Blood’ at her Eras Tour.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 14, 2023
The fan Taylor Swift stood up for against a security guard at last night’s #ErasTour show in Philadelphia reveals that Swift had the guard escorted out.
She also reveals that Swift gave her and some friends free tickets to tonight’s show. pic.twitter.com/ktNztEJgVV
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 14, 2023
This is such a obviously 🙄 plot by Taylor and her people with backlash for her fans dating a racist vile disgusting subhuman man . Right on schedule Taylor is seen defending her fan and all anyone will talk about is this and not the fact that Taylor is sleeping with a racist man who admit to watching and enjoying torturing vile disgusting brutality porn of woman of color .
And the distraction will probably work because ultimately Taylor really cares about her fans. And that should be the focus. Who cares who she dates? Right? Nothing to see here…
This thought definitely crossed my mind as well.
Mine too, LOL, we’re a suspicious bunch here.
Halle’s voice is lovely and the lighting made her dress look like a mermaid tail.
I do not get Eurovision. I watched the songs in that link and they all sounded unappealing.
Exactly. Mindless minions. Taylor and her ilk are vile.
I had no idea that’s what he’s like. It suck cos I really like his mum Denise welch, she fights hard for harry and Meghan on twitter, so you would think he would know better. As for Taylor, this screams publicity stunt. I bet the security was only doing his job, at the end of the day crowds need to be controlled, people can literally die if they get out of hand. Taylor threw this guy under the bus just so she could come out of this looking like a hero.
I’ve defended Taylor in the last but this is beyond vile. Who she surrounds herself with is a reflection on her values. https://www.buzzfeed.com/stephaniesoteriou/taylor-swift-fans-distancing-matty-healy-brutalize-women
@February Pisces, I did not realise Denise Welch is his mother! The fact that Tim Healy is his father say everything we need to know about this questionable person, and his attitudes toward others.
There’s a lot of footage and fan accounts from around the same time all documenting this, so I don’t think so (in this case.)
Security guards are often off-duty or failed cops, so I have no trouble believing they would be needlessly aggressive, especially towards women or POC.
Anyone else think Joe dumped her and left her scrambling and Harry said no, so she found the nearest dirty, pretentious, musician sleaze she could find? I’m wondering too if she’s not still a bit obsessed with Harry and trolling him with this somewhat, because Matty has openly mocked Harry several times and even shot a music video somewhat cosplaying him for laughs. The vibe is that he sees himself as a “serious” musician and no one else is allowed to be. I’m really disappointed she would stoop so low. Says so much about who she is deep down. He’s so gross and he looks like a day old Philly cheesesteak on an Underground bench.
I agree. it definitely looks like Joe dumped her, and she was hurt badly enough to make his polar opposite her jump-off, just as a f–k you (and to be clear, I’m suggesting that as a reason, NOT an excuse. Healy is awful and Taylor should absolute know better). I think a lot of us know women like her: she wants the upper hand in every breakup, she can’t bear to be single for long, and worst of all, she probably thinks she’s special and believes he’d never do HER wrong, and/or that she can change him.
I hope this is just a brief lapse of sanity, and she comes to her senses quickly after noting that even her fans are calling him out. She’s too talented to risk her career with a move like this, and more importantly, even if you don’t like her, you have to hope she gets the hell out of there before he becomes abusive. Because he definitely seems the type.
I’ve been saying for YEARS that Taylor is problematic as hell, but at one point I had to give up because everyone was swooning and defending her. But my intuition has never been quiet about her.
So now when people start waking up, can we please stop with the idolizing and actually SEE the person who is in front of us?? Like, properly watch their actions and hear everything they are saying and NOT saying, instead of giving them the benefit of the doubt and adding meaning where there is none? Or letting them change the narrative with help from their publicists and teams?
The halo-effect is psychological manipulation used by famous people and brands. It literally messes with your judgement. The worst thing for celebrities and famous brands are self-aware costumers and fans, because they can’t be manipulated. I’m hoping more people start waking up.
She’s shown us who she is. She should be in life-long therapy. She’s always the victim, never the villain. She obviously has personality disorder(s).
I’m sorry, but the real Taylor Swift has been in front of us this whole time.
People need to take off their rose-tinted glasses and stop portraying people as saints and something holy because of fame. It’s an illusion, it’s manipulation.
All this attention seeking she’s been up to is a SYMPTOM of something.
When she was with Joe I was somewhat hopeful she was doing inner work and actually bettering herself. Then that ended and she’s back to where she started.
And btw, I’m not really against her, I just see troubled individual everytime I see her. It’s so blantanly obvious I can’t believe I live in a world where people don’t see it..
The story about Gabriella Gonzalez being killed by her partner for getting an abortion is horrific and bone chilling. Of course it happened in Texas.
I think that’s just an excuse to get the right wing on his side. He was abusive and threatening to her before that.
This isn’t about Texas. There is domestic abuse in many states, as well as laws depriving women of reproductive freedom. In the North as well as the South (Indiana?). I know a lot of bad stuff happens in Texas, but that has a lot to do with it being a large, populous state. Houston is the fourth largest city in the country. And it votes Blue, as do all of the big cities in the state.
Colorado (now pretty much a Blue state) and Florida have both had multiple mass shootings. Sandy Hook happened in Connecticut. To pin this on Texas is like pinning Lauren Boebert on Denver, or Boulder.
I’m sorry, I just wish people would stop making things about the state or even region, as though cutting them off would solve the problem. Why not cut out Staten Island? It voted for Trump, so New York City should just divorce it, right?
This is such obvious PR.
the fan went on tiktok already. seems like one security guard got rough with some fans and targeted a couple of them in the front row particularly.
Safety is really important no doubt, but this sounds like literally innocent fun and an overzealous guard
Yup, PR. She is Queen of stunts. Now a picture has been released of Matt hanging with her dad at the last concert. She is trying hard so Joe must have broken up with her hahahaha.
Slightly off topic, anyone know if her mom is still with us? Obviously none of our business but she was always at concerts and TS mentioned a couple years ago that her cancer had spread to her brain and then just her dad was in the pics from the concert? Kudos to them for being able to keep her battle private.
her mom was in the same box as her dad this weekend, she’s been seen at the tour multiple times.
My son’s girlfriend is a big Taylor Swift fan, but she thinks this is all a little bonkers. She loves Taylor’s music but knows she is a top-notch PR artist and manipulator. She also knows a lot of the people in the Snake Fam are nuts. She was reading all the stuff they are directing at John Mayer on social media right now, and how deranged it is.
I just wanted to point out that there are some who can like her music and admire her talent (including for publicity) without thinking she’s a saint.