Prince William & Kate ‘adopted’ the Sussexes’ social media strategy for the Chubbly

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted their “behind-the-scenes” video from coronation weekend about six days after the actual crowning ceremony. The reaction to the video was actually sort of muted – while they were praised by many of the royalist quarters, there were some murmurs of discontent. Not just with the video, but Kate’s incessant need to style-stalk Meghan AND make Eurovision about her princess cosplay at the castle. Those two things combined made for some awkward (perhaps even critical) commentary in some normally royalist spaces. It doesn’t help matters that even when people speak up in defense of William and Kate and what they’re doing, those defenders inevitably make it sound like William and Kate are obsessed with copying the Sussexes. Speaking of:

The Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘rebranding’ the Royal Family in a new era of social media and TikTok, an expert has claimed. Brand and Culture expert Nick Ede believes that William and Kate have ‘adopted’ the media style of Harry and Meghan in new behind-the-scenes Coronation footage. He told MailOnline: ‘When Meghan and Harry were part of the Sussex royal brand they cleverly used social media to communicate, and I think that the Prince and Princess saw this trend as something they should adopt. However this is not a new phenomena for public figures, stats from Madonna, the Kardashians and all in between use it to communicate, so it was only a matter of time for when the Prince and Princess would adopt this clever strategy.’ ‘I think they are doing the right thing creating these short films. They are interesting but also well made, visually engaging, and tell a story from a different angle. We are so used to short-form media with TikTok and Instagram that this is a great way of brand building.’ In this way, Mr Ede suggests the couple are balancing consistency with modernism to ‘keep the positive appeal of the Royal Family alive’. He continued: ‘The behind-the-scenes trend has been one that has been used by celebrities and public figures for many years and the Prince and Princess have realised that social media is a really great way of communicating to their fans, the media and their detractors too.

[From The Daily Mail]

The thing is, the behind-the-scenes video barely showed anything other than some fleeting images of their Kensington Palace interiors. We knew what Kate and William were wearing. We saw the photos and the official videos already. Instead of providing insight or some kind of personalized message, it was (again) style over substance. And they can’t even get the “style” part right, because they’re too busy focusing on recreating and copying whatever the Sussexes have done. The video IS a commercial – a commercial for nothing, an advertisement for a boring, racist, lazy family.