Prince William & Kate ‘adopted’ the Sussexes’ social media strategy for the Chubbly

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted their “behind-the-scenes” video from coronation weekend about six days after the actual crowning ceremony. The reaction to the video was actually sort of muted – while they were praised by many of the royalist quarters, there were some murmurs of discontent. Not just with the video, but Kate’s incessant need to style-stalk Meghan AND make Eurovision about her princess cosplay at the castle. Those two things combined made for some awkward (perhaps even critical) commentary in some normally royalist spaces. It doesn’t help matters that even when people speak up in defense of William and Kate and what they’re doing, those defenders inevitably make it sound like William and Kate are obsessed with copying the Sussexes. Speaking of:
The Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘rebranding’ the Royal Family in a new era of social media and TikTok, an expert has claimed. Brand and Culture expert Nick Ede believes that William and Kate have ‘adopted’ the media style of Harry and Meghan in new behind-the-scenes Coronation footage.
He told MailOnline: ‘When Meghan and Harry were part of the Sussex royal brand they cleverly used social media to communicate, and I think that the Prince and Princess saw this trend as something they should adopt. However this is not a new phenomena for public figures, stats from Madonna, the Kardashians and all in between use it to communicate, so it was only a matter of time for when the Prince and Princess would adopt this clever strategy.’
‘I think they are doing the right thing creating these short films. They are interesting but also well made, visually engaging, and tell a story from a different angle. We are so used to short-form media with TikTok and Instagram that this is a great way of brand building.’
In this way, Mr Ede suggests the couple are balancing consistency with modernism to ‘keep the positive appeal of the Royal Family alive’. He continued: ‘The behind-the-scenes trend has been one that has been used by celebrities and public figures for many years and the Prince and Princess have realised that social media is a really great way of communicating to their fans, the media and their detractors too.
The thing is, the behind-the-scenes video barely showed anything other than some fleeting images of their Kensington Palace interiors. We knew what Kate and William were wearing. We saw the photos and the official videos already. Instead of providing insight or some kind of personalized message, it was (again) style over substance. And they can’t even get the “style” part right, because they’re too busy focusing on recreating and copying whatever the Sussexes have done. The video IS a commercial – a commercial for nothing, an advertisement for a boring, racist, lazy family.
her robes still look cheapity cheap. The fake tiara looks even more ridiculous the more I look at it. She looks like she’s on her way to a costume party for the coronation, not the coronation. It would have been smarter to have worn a hat. Or a real tiara. The matchy match with Charlotte might have been cuter had she worn the same style as Charlotte. It’s sad that her daughter “won” the style game–I hate the idea of mothers and daughters competing, but she set them up for this very thing with her choices.
She looks like Caesar, the Roman Dictator. ROME! ROME! 🤣🤣🤣
I was just thinking the same thing! That outfit looks so cheap. Like something you can buy at Party Pieces for a costume party.
A cheap polyester cape but that fake crown thing probably cost a fortune as it’s bespoke. Ugh!
The Order of the Garter robes look way better than the Victorian cross robes. It does look like polyester and you would see richer fabrics used on the set of a British historical film.
Between the Victorian Cross robes and that stupid purple tunic on Charles, it looks like they’re all getting off shift at Medieval Times.
It’s the Royal Victorian Order. The Victoria Cross is for exceptional war heroism. Basically the British Medal of Honor. Something Kate is never going to approach!
The two numbnuts do not have any originality, always copying Harry and Meghan
But are they? H&M’s social media was almost always about a charity or a cause they hoped to raise funds and awareness for. Usually, the announcement was made on that charity’s social media account. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t recall H and M ever doing a minutes-long promotional video of themselves getting ready for anything. There’s nothing in peggington and wiglet’s little film about raising funds or bringing awareness to anything but themselves.
Yeah, I’m not sure. I think they mean they’re copying the behind the scenes stuff like in the Netflix series. They’re also making a behind the scenes series about the prince of wales and his family. It’s going to air on one of the UK channels? Maybe itv or channel 5?
TheFarmer’sWife, loved learning “Sussexful” yesterday. Thanks!
@@TheFarmer’sWife: You’ve nailed it! The events are suddenly taking a bizarre turn. Here’s why: a “behind-the-scenes” video may, at first glance, appear modern and in tune with the digital age. However,it’s hilarious how Copykate and Raging Bull(y) somehow managed to turned that modernity prop into some archaic propaganda designed to buttress their own cult of personality.
These two can’t wait to have their moderately unpleasant faces on coins. Everybody can hear their countdown to Charles’ death. William and Kate’s restlessness is giving them away like crazy. This uninformative, pompous personality cult scaffolding video echoes their precipitatous announcement of their Wales status.
I believe this is all William’s doing because impulsive moves are usually the counterpart of a violent temperament. Chuck might let go, but I’m already relishing the idea that the Consort is going to take action and spill blood.
They always copy the fluffy stuff, no substance. William and Kate turned out to be more compatible than I thought, zero imagination. I’m really baffled about this copying 🙄 Meghan and Harry are not in line to be the next King and Queen of England ??? so why copy their strategy ??? Their brand is all over the place looking so desperate 🙄
William and Kate’s version will have photoshopped images promoting themselves; paid shills and bots praising them to high heaven; probably some type of financial shenanigans going on behind the scenes; bigots running the accounts; etc. Can’t wait /s/
Well, it’s clear the media’s really mad at the Waleses. They’re openly accusing them of copying the Sussexes’ better everything–clothes, social media, videos–and still suggesting the Sussexes did it better. They’re trying to rile Will up? Inisisting these guys up their game so they can sell papers? I’d love to see the actual financials, metrics, and engagement data re: Sussex v Wales content. Like, just come out and say you’re losing money!
Their copying is so blatant its embarrassing to their supporters who gave Meghan and Harry so much pressure for doing it. DON’T BE FOOLED by all this princess this and princess that, the British media is very disappointed in William and Kate on the global stage.
Oh well, so long as the money they grift from the taxes we pay is being put to such good use I suppose it’s all ok then – (SARCASM).
Ardent royalists always tell me that financing the royals only works out to £1.47 (or some such random amount) per person per year. Well, I still don’t think I’m getting my money’s worth.
You definitely didn’t get your money’s worth, they’re not even worth a plug nickel.
The estimated population for the UK mid 2021 was 67 million multiply by 1.47 = £98,490,000. What does the rf exactly cost in actual £ given to them, taxes not paid, security provided, etc. I hope someone has done this research.
That figure does not include security, significant events, and other building costs. For example, this year add the jubbly costs to that figure plus security. For the last year, you have to add the funeral costs and the jubbly plus protection for the year. You also have to add how much the government spends on building upkeep I have read that security for an event starts at 30K pounds. I am sure there are also hidden transportation fees. I guess that the total expense is anywhere from 500 million to 750 million pounds per year.
As kitty stated, that figure does not cover events and security. And she is most certainly right about the transportation. I’m pretty sure it is seperate as well. I watched a documentary on the royal app and it specifically talked about how “clever” the Windors were because they started covering a lot of the expenses seperately from the soveirgn grant by other government departments paying out seperately from grant. For example, the train and purple airway (including private jets) are all paid out seperately by other government departments. Their travel expenses I believe are as well. And their security is definitely paid out seperately and not included in that figure.
They also went in length about how they thought the public wasn’t aware of how hard the queen and Phillips fought to not have to pay taxes several years ago.
If not for Harry and Meg those two lazy bums wouldn’t have any ideas. No doubt they think “they could do it then we can do it better.” Losers.
Honestly it Reminded me of “The Circus” the political show I watch on Sundays lol. Trying to be dramatic 11th hour lol The footage was beautiful… and frosted in a cookie cutter icing. Truly lacking in confidence, the walk under the door casing, it wasn’t their first take or even second take of that scene “ so staged” lol I guess we know why they were late.
Almost like political propaganda
Someone needs to tell them that imitation ( even poorly done) is the highest form of flattery. Once they know that maybe they will stop. No they are too dumb to stop.
@Susan Collins
“…………..that mediocrity can pay to greatness.”
Dont forget the most telling part of this maxim.: “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” – Oscar Wilde
Its like this other popularly but incompletely stated maxim which changes the original meaning if the full quote isnt used, i:e
“Blood is thicker than water.”
This suggests that family is more important that non-family bonds. When in fact, the full quote states the opposite:
i:e
“The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb.”
Translation:
The bonds formed through shared goals, experiences, and commitments, etc., symbolized by the “blood of the covenant,” can often surpass the strength of the biological connections represented by the “water of the womb.”
At least they are recognizing that Harry and Meghan are the blueprint.
This tracks totally. But why is this being presented as some big revelation for W&K? Apparently, they have just discovered that they can use social media to communicate. Amazing! Unfortunately, they’re not really communicating anything of importance or even entertaining. They’re the same old boring, empty headed Waleses.
Aren’t they a good 10-15 years behind the curve? More?
They’re just learning! 🤡
Well I want to know why old Tom Bower is going about saying that Kate didn’t curtsey to Camilla in the Abbey because of a bust up about invitations to the Coronation?
Their video didn’t get much attention initially and I didn’t even know they had one until Sussex fans started drawing attention to it.
Sometimes you can be your own worst enemy. Like when people used to share videos of someone saying something hateful about Meghan and it went viral. What’s the point of that?
As long as the Wales product remains the same no amount of production will help them.
Since the RF has a personal fortune worth gazillions plus the annual grift they get from the British people — WHY DID THE CHUBBLY ROBES look like a costume from Party City? Does anyone have any clue? Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.
Ikr? I’m trying not dwell on it bc eff these clowns. But I care a lot about how fabrics are being renamed and cheap synthetics are being greenwashed as some eco alternative.
They should be wearing duchess satin – pure silk, winkle resistance, lustrous and expensive. It holds color beautifully so you get really elegant shades.
Why does this all look like garish, wrinkled polyester?
Unless this is the most extreme example of “it’s how you wear it”?
Meghan wore JCrew earrings with that gold dress and they looked like Cartier hoops.
These sour prunes spent millions and the clothes look like they came plastic-wrapped from a party city Halloween “prince and princes” costume box.
And I’m still nowhere on the purpose of the doughnut shape on the right shoulder…. I will stop going on about it, but writing it one last time just in case 🤔
Oh God don’t get ME started on the medals, bows, sashes, pins, ribbons, chains, epaulettes… And of course, donut holes.
The whole messy pile on is trying so desperately to conferr importance and the end result is a tutti frutti eyesore that Paul Hollywood would tip into the trash if a bake-off contestant made it.
This isn’t regal. It’s not royal. It’s like a scullery maid got into the honors & awards box and just pinned crap on willy nilly.
To echo hundreds on this site and across the interwebs, “HOW ARE THEY SO BAD AT THiS??”
🤣🤣🤣
LMAO that he is comparing them to Madonna and the Kardashians, LOL.
The videos are obviously Wales propaganda but the funny thing is…..they’re bad propaganda!! It’s like they have one person on their team who made one video like this once before so they just keep having that person make video after video in the exact same style, no substance. and they keep releasing teasers (KP released one this AM of William on a boat) and it just looks…..flat. And boring. Change it up a bit! use different music, try something more besides just a few 2 second live action clips of the Waleses walking and the kids just standing around. These videos are just boring and bad and that’s what makes it so funny to me. They ARE trying to be the Sussexes or like hollywood celebrities and they can’t do it!
Please stop giving them ideas lol.
But seriously with all this fancy production their engagement numbers are still around the same level. Besides the coronation, the funeral and Netflix release when interest was high..nothing has changed.
But you can tell they are really trying though ha.
It probably doesn’t help that H&M have eclipsed all news coverage.
I expect more tik toky videos soon.
“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” -Oscar Wilde
Thank you for posting this. I’d never heard the second half of the quote and WOW does it radically clarify the message.
It is Oscar Wilde, after all. You know there has to be the thrust of a knife somewhere.
They’re calling infomercials short films these days?
LOL!
I actually wish the Sussexes would have an actual social media strategy beyond just the Archewell website. They haven’t had social media since Sussex Royal shut down in March 2020 so is it relevant anymore? I think the Wales are mining every bit of Sussex content they can like their Netflix special and their defunct Instagram page, but all Will and Kate see is self promotion without substance. The fact this article references Madonna and the Kardashians shows they really don’t get it. This is so cringe. My middle schooler is embarrassed for them. What is really funny is they are always saying the Sussexes want to be reality stars or have their Netflix cameras everywhere, but it’s actually the Royals who are popping up on American Idol and having the film crews follow them.
Almost every photo taken of Kate, personifies a look of evil, or straight up, batshit crazy.
I know many here dislike her, & personally, IDGAF about her, either way, but I do hope Kate seeks out therapy & does so with the purpose of healing, & getting well, due to her upbringing, & her unfortunate fate she was pretty much groomed into, for the purpose of marrying a very angry, abusive man who also happens to be in line to become the next king of the UK.
In all of the years in which I have followed this forum, I’ve never, not even once, witnessed a photograph of Kate, where she looks genuinely happy.
That’s not okay. It’s actually pretty sad.
The reason the Sussex media strategy is successful is because it’s about other people. Harry & Meghan like other people and are interested in other people so their social media reflects this. Even when they post a picture of the children, they are thanking their supporters.
William & Kate’s social media will always fail because it’s about William & Kate. They don’t care about other people—-other people are props to boost William and Kate. William & Kate also don’t like people who are different from them and all of their media reflects that too.
Why even bring the Sussex into this. William is the heir apparent. Him or the wife wanted to rip off Joe Kennedy and his propaganda little movies. Stand on your own WILLIAM. no need to give examples of who did it first.
Plus it’s so impersonal. We see glimpses of them walking around in robes, which they also did at the Coronation, so it doesn’t add anything. We see glimpses of them in one of their many homes coming in and out of doors. Why? What?
Whatever happened to their Youtube channel? They’re always late to the party. They need to hire better people. Can their staff not think of anything other than copying the Sussexes?
It sounds like they needed to be cajoled into using TikTok in the first place?
“ …Meghan and Harry …cleverly used social media to communicate, …”
“…only a matter of time for when the Prince and Princess would adopt this clever strategy.’
“‘I think they are doing the right thing creating these short films.””
Cleverly, clever strategy, right thing. Someone is trying to get them to do this, no?
I remember the press in criticising Harry and Meghan saying that the royals were not a brand. What’s changed?
Decided to watch the video, here’s my two cents: actually I kinda liked the first 1m30s, if you ignore how much wills and khate is in there, although it did have a very “commercial for some sort of alcoholic drink” vibe. Was terribly lame and contrived after that.
They don’t do well with these videos. There was another they did at a beach.with the children. It looked like an insurance commercial
Evidently The Wails are not familiar with the phrase “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” Whoops!!! What a fascinating way to publicly address and admit their insecurities and jealousies.
Their copying did not work…
Adopted or stolen, Middletons? And you bollocked it all up, as you can be trusted to do. Think of an original idea one day. It is their literal jobs to help the people of England. Yet they don’t consider that their jobs. They want to be Hollywood superstars, international idols. Despicable welfare cases, they are.
Cartoonish , full of sound and fury, signifying …what exactly.
Wake up world. Are we getting the press we deserve. Are we getting the royalty we deserve.
Cartoonish , full of sound and fury, signifying …what exactly. The sound of money falling down the drains? Who has oversight how funds are spent by royals ?
Wake up world. Are we getting the press we deserve. Are we getting the royalty we deserve.