Tominey: Prince Harry’s legal battles against the press are ‘self-indulgent’

Prince Harry’s lawyers are appearing in two different courts this week. One court case is Harry’s civil litigation against the Mirror. The other is Harry’s ongoing dispute with the Home Office over whether or not he’s able to have and pay for police security when he’s in the UK. He also has pending lawsuits and legal actions against the Mail (ANI) and the Sun (News Group Newspapers). Add to all of that, the British legal system also put some kind of cap on damages, or how much money people can get from newspapers if they do “win” a case. All of that means that Harry is spending a fortune in legal fees. All of which brings me to Camilla Tominey’s latest column, “Prince Harry fights a battle on five fronts – but is doomed to lose the war.” After an exhaustive recap of Harry’s many lawsuits, she suggests that Harry will go broke suing the British papers.
It is perhaps no wonder the Duke of Sussex spent so little time at the Coronation when you consider just how many people he is simultaneously suing right now. Litigation costs time and money – and while Prince Harry may have more of both on his hands after stepping down as a “working” royal and moving to America in 2020, his life now appears to be dominated by legal action.
All five cases are ongoing and it is not known when they will conclude or what the outcomes will be. Yet having readily divulged even more personal information in his ongoing quest to protect his privacy, even if he wins in court, Harry may end up losing in the long run.
Contrary to suggestions his lawyers are operating on a “no win, no fee basis”, Harry is already wracking up a considerable legal bill – and may not recoup all of his costs, even if he is victorious. His wife Meghan only had 90 per cent of her estimated £1 million costs covered when she won her claim against the Mail on Sunday for breach of privacy and copyright in January 2022.
If the Duke has spent five times that amount on five separate claims then he still potentially faces losing around £500,000, even if he wins on all counts. Like the Duchess, Harry will argue the legal action is more about principles than money – but then he risks inviting criticism that he can only afford to engage in what some may regard as a self-indulgent war against the press, because he is a multi-millionaire with nothing better to do than avenge his critics.
With other phone hacking victims – including his brother – having settled out of court, some may question the wisdom of Harry airing yet more dirty linen in public when it only seems to serve to generate more headlines for the very newspapers he is trying to bring to task.
As with Spare, his warts-and-all autobiography, he also potentially faces the charge of invading other people’s privacy for his own gain, by continuing to pore over the intimate details of his relationships with his nearest and dearest.
A win against the Home Office may guarantee Harry gets armed bodyguards when he next visits the UK, but it may seem a pyrrhic victory when the chances of him receiving a warm welcome from the royals appear to be diminishing with every court revelation.
Can you imagine being this stupid? Camilla Tominey’s argument is that Harry’s litigation is bad, bad, bad because… he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is, because he “risks” alienating the family who abused him (and his wife), because he’s willing to put his own personal biography out there as a way to combat the criminality of the British media. This is a “tell” by Tominey too – there are a lot of incredibly powerful people within the British media who are terrified that Harry can’t be bought off or manipulated or shamed. He is clear-eyed and he feels his cause is righteous, and that he’s in a unique position to fundamentally change the system. Will Harry get what he wants? I have my doubts, but I admire what he’s doing and I hope British people understand what he’s doing.
PS… Tominey wrote this before the Sussexes were chased by paparazzi on Tuesday night. Currently, I wonder if Harry will still go to London to testify against the Mirror next month, given all of the security issues. He’s incredibly brave, but that situation might be dangerous as hell.
I hope he goes to London to testify. They tried to ambush him and his family on American soil and I do believe this was a calculated ambush to either physically harm him and his family or to deter him from testifying. I say go for it and wish him the absolute best in terms of safety and victory while having as much security as possible as he has his day in court
I’m not sure I get your take here. You want him to risk his safety… Just bc?
If that’s what you mean, I disagree. I’d rather him testify via video call and stay safe. The testimony won’t change but the outcome of the testimony.
Having his security compromised in the UK (as it was in NYC) basically corroborrates every point he’s made. I think he’ll be safe in the UK just because him coming to harm in the UK would embarrass the royal family immensely.
I think Harry knows that going to the UK and testifying will likely bring the trial more attention than if he video testifies. However, being safe is the most important thing so he will weigh and decide but I think he wants to be there in person.
I agree, Lanne, l believe the last place any harm would come to Harry will be in the UK. These dirty tactics would be done on foreign soil to try to divert focus from the RF. But he’ll have his top security and can’t afford to drop his guard because he’s walking into the lion’s den.
Desperate. He is suing them and they are still writing about him!! She just wants people to click her articles. Harry is in the press for the car chase and she wants to siphon off some viewers. I thought Mike Tindall and others was suppose to be “the new harry”. Where is camillas son. Why aren’t they writing about him.
If Harry, with the means, cannot take the press to task, who can? That’s his point. And the British papers are signaling–why don’t you just settle with us? We’re willing to settle. Please? We don’t want to lose publicly, because that might demolish our whole profession.
And now, with the paparazzi pursuit that got way out of hand, his Home Office case might have gotten much stronger. Maybe that’s why people are hellbent on minimizing it and suggesting it was exaggerated.
Agree with you re his security. They were tested with the worst case scenario and I do believe lessons have been learned. Meghan may not be an astute about security as Harry but she is sure smart and they pretty sure have been strategizing with their teams on prevention for future outings.
Oh do shut up, Cameltoe. Your are irrelevant and boring. Harry will lead his life as he sees fit without any advice or judgement from you. Happy Anniversary, Harry and Meghan! We love you.
I usually ran away from articles by Camilla cause the Telegraph pays her by the clicks she gets. I even try and avoid her name on this site, but I read this and I lost a few brain cells.
She’s talking in circles trying to find a reason why Harry suing and potentially winning is bad! She just can’t be positive about Harry. This is what propaganda is.
Im sure Harry will be fine with losing 500k if it means even making a dent in how the British media does business.
500K is absolutely worth the price. It’s an investment in his own future that could benefit any other royals who choose to escape the cult as well. The Wales have 1 too many spares as it is–I can’t imagine there will be room for both of them in a future monarchy–at least one, if not both, will be fed to the wolves. The media beast must be fed and as far as I’m concerned, the two younger kids are prime fodder. Someone’s going to bounce.
Hmm, how much did Harry make from Spare and the Netflix deal again? 500K is a drop in the bucket, especially considering what he’s fighting for.
That pap chase may motivate Harry even more. Tominey is scared as well as the rest of the BM. Their livihoods, and possibly their freedoms, are on the line.
This is their tell. They want him to settle like baldy. The media knows they effed up and Harry isn’t backing down and that he will expose them.
Harry can still testify via live feed if coming in person is too dangerous. This won’t stop him.
As for, does he have the money? You bet your sweet bippy he does. Spare alone is taking in the cash. We don’t know his full net worth these days. Or even if he’s the only one footing the legal bill. Other celebrities are joining his fight, including Elton John, who can EASILY afford to do this. I’m sure all are contributing financially what they can.
As for how it’s affecting his royal family relations, at this point do you think he gives a shit! They’ve made it clear they don’t care if he’s dead or alive if they can’t use him for their own purposes. So, nothing stopping him on that front either.
And keep it up Tominey, your ass might be in Harry’s cross hairs soon enough.
Yeah, while I think these court cases and paying for security are costly, I don’t think it’s breaking the bank for the Sussexes. That sounds like wishful thinking on the part of Camilla Tominey and the press. Trust the Sussexes to be managing their money.
That’s just threatening Toimney with a good time. She’s been desperately trying to get Harry’s attention for too many years
You know what CamelTo hasn’t written about? Where Scammy Markle has gotten the money in her many lawsuits against Meghan. How on earth is she affording those legal bills. CT also hasn’t done a deep dive into Peggington’s settling with the tabloids: we, the public, found out about that from Harry. Plus (ie, Sienna Miller), many people settle with the tabloids due to a lack of deep pockets… interesting article full of panic on CT’s part.
Does that mean all the other litigants fighting against press corruption and BM’s criminal activity are ‘self-indulgent’ too? Is Stephen Lawrence’s mum ‘self-indulgent’?
Just crawl back into your dank, dark hole Tominey, cave troll extraordinaire.
Are Elton and the others self-indulgent too? Cameltoe should go take a nice scalding hot bath up to her hairline and call it a day.
Exactly 💯. Thank you!
A Pyrrhic victory when the chances of him receiving a warm welcome from the RF appear to be diminishing? Ummm. The chances of him receiving a warm welcome from Charles and William diminished when he married Meghan. Says more about the RF than him so the idea that he’d stop his court cases for that is delusional. But I guess Tominey is just trying to project that Harry cares more about winning court cases than his family as opposed to his family caring more about protecting the press and their reputations than their family.
Is she writing this column through one of the groups being sued? Bc they seen to be avoiding reporting on these cases like the plague.
Does anyone have anymore info/links on the payout cap? That doesn’t seem legal.
I think she used to work for the daily express? Which yep, I’m pretty sure is being sued.
As far as the danger goes – tin foil hat time.
Do you all recall that the earliest reporting from the Express said that Harry being there was a surprise? It makes me nauseated to think that the UK press b*stards planned to terrorize Meghan without his being there; but I kind of think they planned to terrorize her without his being there and went ahead with the plan even though he showed up.
On another note, I don’t think that Harry EVER expects to be treated warmly by his monster family so his victory would not be Pyrrhic. Ptomaine is just fulfilling the contract here.
Damn–I didn’t even consider that. That’s really, really dark. Meghan is supposed to be Dianaed, either through her mental health or her life.
I didn’t know that, this is really giving more sinister vibes to the situation. How stupid are these people that no one would see the common MO?
Yes! I saw that too, it struck a strange note. I thought maybe they assumed he was readying to go to England and not going to be with her for the award but it was odd to lead the article with that; he’s her husband, why wouldn’t he be there? Why should they find it odd except the plan might have hinged on trying to say Meghan was cynical and pretend she was ‘being hounded like Diana to manipulate H/the public…’
Think of how her ‘game face’ would have been even more weaponized by the BM/trolls had it just been M and her mother. In a way they are sticking to that play but it would have been that much worse if salt and pepper had not moved together.
It’s really nice of her to show so much concern for Harry’s finances and what all these suits are doing to them. I’m sure Harry is very appreciative. No doubt, he also appreciates her referring to his media stalkers and abusers as his “critics”. That was a nice touch.
Meghan “only got 90% of her legal fees covered”…um, does Tominey understand the range where 90% falls, as in, 90 out of 100? The RR always takes the risk of sounding foolish, and they always do; every single time.
Also, if being a money-wasting millionaire is the problem, did they make that same correlation when they had to pay Willy out of pocket?
That was just LEGAL fees. Meghan was awarded significant damages too that was in the millions most likely. Definitely worth it. They probably used those winning to finance the other court cases. That would be a delicious irony.
Tyler Perry was right – this is abuse. And the RR is the classic abusive, gaslighting ex.
“ A win against the Home Office may guarantee Harry gets armed bodyguards when he next visits the UK, but it may seem a pyrrhic victory when the chances of him receiving a warm welcome from the royals appear to be diminishing with every court revelation.”
Excuse me, but Harry needs UK security when he and his family visit there in a private capacity or to visit charities, not to visit his vile loathsome relatives. That’s the whole point so he can move freely in the UK without limitations and with protection.
“… the chances of him receiving a warm welcome from the royals appear to be diminishing with every court revelation”
Girl, stop. Don’t act like you didn’t see Harry forrest gump running away after the coronation was over. He deliberately had no contact with his immediate bio family and he was so okay with that he hopped into his ride right outside of Westminster Abbey. He literally held the hanger for his clothes because he didn’t want to waste time changing into his travel clothes. Harry doesn’t want to see any of those people.
I think this lawsuit is going to expose a lot of the royal family and the British media partnership . This is just wishful thinking on this subhuman part Harry lawsuit is huge and a lot people will get exposed pier Morgan’s is one of them .
As usual, camel teeth only tells 1/4 of the of the story.
What happened in New York earlier this week is a prime example of why H&M NEED police security when they’re in the UK. Charles himself established the precedence for being ably to ‘privately pay’ for Met Police security not once, but twice.
The first instance happened while he was still the Prince of Wales, when he paid for (his then girlfriend) Camilla’s security from time he divorced Diana until they married in 2005. The second instance happened after he ascended the throne, and a statement was released confirming that the King would foot the bill (aka privately pay) the cost for Andrew’s (police/RPO) security.
Why, all this proves is that poor Chuck has too many financial obligations and is therefore unable to afford to pay for Darling Boy and his family! /s
Unless another few shopping bags of cash happen to fall into his lap.
Offs, can this woman be any thicker, she is trying to portray Harry one way, but is in fact proving the point that William has a price tag and Harry has a spine. You stupid, stupid woman, are you deaf as well as stupid, Harry has already said “,,” it’s not about money, not even really about winning, it’s about shining a light on press behavior, not just for himself, but for others who can’t afford it. Go pedal your poison somewhere else your boring everyone now with your petty little ramblings
I LOVE THIS! William had a price, Harry has a spine. Yes!
What she really means is that the Royal family, Rota, crooked journalists and press owners are incandescent with rage at Harry taking the tabloids to court.
They all wanted the invisible contract, phone hacking, wire tapping, hiring private detectives and placing bugs to remain a secret.
Let’s indulge them and not tell anyone.
She’s a hack on crack.
Does this woman call herself a journalist? She doesn’t even have a decent grasp of the English language! She said “…than avenge his critics….”
Avenge is totally the wrong word, it doesn’t mean what she thinks it does. When you ‘avenge’, you are taking revenge on behalf of someone or thing, so what her sentence means is that Harry is suing on behalf of his critics, in support of them.
Good catch.
I really don’t care what Tominey thinks because they tend to bring her out when things get uncomfortable for the press or royals. I think these are very valid cases and Harry wouldn’t file them if they had no merit. The security one is really important and it should be resolved and on the record. A lot of the ones against the media groups are part of class action suits with others so he’s not shouldering the legal costs alone. I actually don’t think the Sussexes should be constantly caught up in lawsuits because it is a money drain and an obstacle in moving forward, so hope these are resolved quickly. They can’t be constantly litigating everything. I say keep sending those legal letters to the nasty tabloids when they print BS but all this British stuff is an anchor dragging them. Just want these cases done with.
Camilla expressed similar concerns about the money Meghan was spending to sue the MoS. It turned out quite well for her in the end. Harry and Meghan being outside of the Royal system means they don’t have worry about the optics of spending money on a court case like the other royals. William is no hero for quietly selecting his case, he’s actually a coward.
He is. He is a coward and much worse.
Oh, noes!… not the “chances of him (sic) receiving a warm welcome from the royals appear to be diminishing with every court revelation”!
That “hope” is LONG dead and buried. He’s frozen out for life now. I don’t think he’s expecting one.
“His wife Meghan only had 90 per cent of her estimated £1 million costs covered when she won her claim against the Mail . . .”
And this is bad why?
“Contrary to suggestions his lawyers are operating on a “no win, no fee basis”, Harry is already wracking up a considerable legal bill – and may not recoup all of his costs, even if he is victorious.”
And she knows he’s not operating on a “no win” basis how?
Commenters on celebitchy have described the tabloid media as evil for years and now I see it. These people know the truth, they have access to way more knowledge and information than we will ever have and they’re still out here writing propaganda and trying to destroy this man. I hope he persists and wins and changes the tabloid landscape before they kill him or someone close to him. They are at war and I finally see it. They don’t care, there’s no limits to what they will try, they don’t have one iota of care or compassion or shame in them. I guess Harry knows who he is dealing with but I’m only just now realizing how evil they are
This is attitude that allow the media in this particular case treat the citizens they cover and expect them to purchase the said newspaper.
Instead of being horrified that Harry has to sue to in order to have fair coverage and retain a modicum of privacy, she is trying to make out that he is a loser. Not one of his detractors can make an integral argument against his claims, so now she has criticized his strategy instead of having the leakers “shut up” and have her articles properly sourced,.
She can probe the motivation for the family members that leak to her, then make a decision that would be worthy of a ‘journalist” of her ‘stature?’, she assume that the only incentive is financial, maybe Harry just want them off his “todger”. Since even a paper-bag firmly in place cannot squelch the repulsion.
Even if Harry wins all the cases, that would not be enough to stop the toxic output from that lot, but they would leave him and his family alone. It will let potential readers how the “black pudding” – Guyanese-styled is made and they will refuse to bit.
That is enough…..
Harry is taking the press to court and the press is complaining.
Tominey is part of the press so any opinion from her is partisan and prejudiced.
I don’t think the BP ever thought that SM would be a very big thorn in their side . There was a time when everyone believed these traditional outlets and they had so much power to manipulate people’s opinions. Yeah they can still brainwash some but they don’t have the power they had during the heyday. I bet these hashtags trending yesterday and today #toxicbritishmedia #toxicbritishpress #CamillaTomineyisaliar are really scaring them . It shows they’re losing credibility in this day and age where social media rules .
I haven’t been watching CNN before the new owners took over except this week. At least they did put out credible facts and detailed timeline of events and actually had a senior analyst of Security provide feedback instead of just talking to the cab driver .
So the BM and their trolls wants to also discredit HM. That means they’re not taking into account a former secret service agent of the POTUS(in both the Obama and Bush administrations) , former FBI/NYPD detective, and former FBI who worked in Counterterrorism whom all confirmed the erratic driving of the paps.
Hence the 3 hashtags above
still actively trending.