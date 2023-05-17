Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough reached a settlement over Lisa Marie’s estate

Lisa Marie Presley passed away in January of this year at the age of 54. She left a vast and complicated estate to her living children, Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood. Reportedly, Lisa Marie wanted Riley and Riley’s late brother Ben to act as executors for her estate, but that wasn’t the only thing making it complicated. Priscilla Presley, LM’s mother, had long-time arrangements within the trust controlling Graceland and the Presley estate. When LM passed away, Priscilla immediately moved to invalidate LM’s will and seemingly take over her daughter’s estate. Riley hasn’t said much about it publicly, but you could tell that the last thing she wanted to do was fight her grandmother over her mom’s estate. So, they apparently let the lawyers figure it out and now there’s some kind of settlement:
Lisa Marie Presley’s loved ones have reached a settlement in the battle over her trust. Legal counsel for Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reached a settlement at a Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday, with Riley’s side set to submit a settlement request under seal for both the Promenade and an insurance trust, PEOPLE confirms.
“They have reached a settlement. Families are happy,” Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla’s lawyer, told reporters. “Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future.”
Justin Gold, Keough’s attorney added, “[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it.”
The next hearing and motion for approval is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley and ex-wife Priscilla, died in January at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest. An ongoing trust battle ensued four days after Lisa Marie’s memorial in January, when lawyers for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust.
No one has specific details about what happened, so I assume a fair compromise was reached. Either that or Riley just gave her grandmother whatever she wanted, because again, I’m not sure Riley had the heart to really fight about this. Priscilla also released an exclusive statement to People Mag about the settlement:
Priscilla Presley says her family is “stronger than ever” after she and granddaughter Riley Keough came to an agreement over the late Lisa Marie Presley’s trust in a Los Angeles courthouse.
“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” Priscilla says in a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE. “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter. As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”
Reps for Riley have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment following the settlement.
“Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit” – Lisa Marie had not even been gone a full week before Priscilla and her lawyers were in court, contesting LM’s (valid although out-of-date) will. I do wonder what happened behind the scenes, but we’ll probably never find out. How distasteful this was.
The way Priscilla had her lawyers in court contesting her daughter’s will before she was even good and buried was disgusting. I’ll never look at her the same way again. Shame on her
Same!
I agree. Her will stated her wishes and Priscilla immediately moved to invalidated those wishes. Disgusting. The money was hers, and Priscilla comes off looking like the vulture and free-rider that she is. Gross.
Riley and Priscilla are both Scientologists so however it played out the Church of Scientology was the big winner. Even after Lisa Marie left Scientology, Riley was allowed to maintain contact with her, unlike others who have family members leave. Likely so that the inheritance would be secured for the benefit of C of S.
Yeah it does sound like Riley just accepted Priscilla’s claim.
Riley absolutely got steamrolled.
Guarantee she got the “we’re family” and “I’m the elder so I know what’s best”, “don’t you love/trust me” lines with the vague threat of being cut off from all love/support if there was no compliance.
Elvis didn’t have a lot of personal wealth when he passed and Priscilla turned Graceland/EPE into consistently one of the biggest revenue generating personal estates for almost 50 years now. I’d be willing to bet there was as much “I am the reason you have the comfortable life you have” as there was tugging at the familial heartstrings
My thoughts as well.
Distasteful is a good word. I don’t know why I’m not really convinced by the “Riley wouldn’t have agreed if she wasn’t happy” bit. It’s all just seems dodgy as.
Riley is very good in Daisy Jones and the Six. Maybe she’s looking forwards not backwards, got enough and figured it will all roll her way eventually (no colder that PP jumping in with lawyers before LM was buried)
Priscilla has always been a manipulative piece of work – there are reason LM cut her off to begin with. It could be that Riley settled to avoid issues with her ex step father who is still friendly with Priscilla and is a total grifter.
The fact that Priscilla is gloating to the press about it means that she got what she wanted – either a nice big payout or a guaranteed pension from the estate. That woman has always been about the money and Elvis’s image.