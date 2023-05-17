Are Princess Kate’s glamorous piano recitals overshadowing King Charles?

Post-coronation, Prince William and Kate are committed to overshadowing King Charles and Queen Camilla. When I say “committed,” I do not mean “actually doing work.” Of course not. But they will continue to brief against Charles and Camilla and they will continue to center themselves in every event and every story. Kate’s Eurovision piano recital thing encapsulated everything wrong with Kate and William’s approach: self-centered, awkward and out-of-touch. Well, the royal commentators have a lot of feelings about this approach, and how effortlessly Kate’s jazz hands overshadow the king. LOL. Some highlights from this overwrought Daily Mail piece:
Royal expert Ingrid Seward on Kate’s youth: ‘The Princess of Wales will always visually overshadow a 74-year-old man with her youth and beauty… She would never attempt to eclipse him as Diana once did and would be horrified to think that is what is being said. She is extremely respectful of her father-in-law and would not have dreamt of doing anything that would take the limelight from him over the coronation weekend. He probably asked her to play the piano from Windsor Castle as an opener of Eurovision. She would not have done it without clearance and probably plenty of persuasion from the King.’
Richard Fitzwilliams on the “fascination” with the Waleses: ‘There is no doubt of the national and international fascination with the Waleses, and especially with Catherine. A great deal of coverage has contrasted this with the fact that Charles is 74 and the oldest monarch in history to ascend the throne. The Waleses five minute video featuring the highlights of the Coronation weekend and concentrating on their activities and those of their children has been a huge success.
Fitzwilliams on Kate’s Eurovision keenery: “Catherine’s appearance at the opening of Eurovision was sensational, sending a pro-Ukrainian message in a way no one else could. Charles will undoubtedly have been delighted at this. As a pragmatist at heart, he knows how short the working royal family is of younger members and how important such photo opportunities are. He is also aware of the steep decline in support for the monarchy among the young. The Waleses use of social media are a way of combating this and reaching where he and Queen Camilla cannot. This will be invaluable in his attempts to keep his Commonwealth realms too.’
Kate’s growing confidence: A source told Mail On Sunday this weekend: ‘The Princess has grown in confidence and that comes with time and experience of doing the job. It’s apparent in her public speaking and by branching out with her own projects like the Shaping Us early years project.’
“She is extremely respectful of her father-in-law and would not have dreamt of doing anything that would take the limelight from him over the coronation weekend” – I mean, it was clear that Kate and William’s appearances around the coronation were part of a negotiation with Buckingham Palace, especially given that Camilla wordlessly disappeared in the days before the Chubbly and we’ve seen precious little of Cam since coronation weekend. Charles wanted people to see his heir and his heir’s wife, even if they overshadowed him. Now, does it follow that Charles signed off on the behind-the-scenes commercial or on Kate’s Eurovision piano recital? I doubt it. I actually think this piece is the “tell” that Charles isn’t pleased about how William and Kate are two idiot lightweights desperate for attention.
What a load. Can’t will take any and all opportunities to be center stage. How is copying Meg sending a pro Ukrainian message? Sounds like Carole is worried.
She’d never dream of taking the limelight from Chuck? That faux tiara she put on for the coronation says otherwise. As does the being late and the coronation videos where the King’s crowning is a footnote.
The problem is Kate and William are not thinking about Chuck 😣 they are completely focus on the Sussexes 🤣
What in the world is the Daily Mail smoking?
Same shit they’ve been smoking since the 70s. It’s hydroponic now.
@brassyrebel, I don’t know what their smoking but it must be some strong sht!! Of course they are trying to grab the limelight from Charlie. That’s why they were busy filming that God awful video and then blaming the children for being late. Charlie most probably found out about keen PRETENDING to play the piano as he watched it on the television. Can you imagine the phone call, when as revenge he asked her why, with all the money she spends on wiglets and clothes, she had to borrow a dress from meghan. I think this is the way the press will keep a hand on their necks. “, yes we will print sickening sychophantic drivel about you, but you better pay the piper
One article says she cannot public speak, the next says she’s grown in confidence as you can tell by her having spoken publicly. This is embarrassing. Just being audible is now a measure of success? Why isn’t this a greater embarrassment for her? I’d be so ashamed of my mediocrity were held up as exceptional.
They just can’t keep their stories straight!
They think that the notoriously thin-skinned, jealous Charles is fine with W&K stealing his spotlight?? There’s a war brewing in the house of Windsor and I’m well stocked with popcorn and wine!
Same, Harla. I watched the Eurovision final. First there was Keen’s brief appearance behind the piano. Later on, they broadcasted footage of CRex and Camzilla by the Tate museum in Liverpool. No one is talking positively or negatively about C&C—it’s like they were never there. No way KC is pleased that his daughter-in-law is sucking up all the oxygen here.
@ML, Charles and Camilla had footage broadcast at Eurovision??? I had no idea. Chucky must be furious that no one is talking about it. Keen Wiglet is clearly running some damage control with this article. Good luck to her, but Charles is definitely not pleased with the stunt.
The funniest part is the idea that it would have taken plenty of persuasion to convince Kate to play the piano in a brand new blue Jenny Packham off the shoulder dress.
Lol, I think the UK’s additional 2.5 billion in military aid sends a a more meaningful pro-Ukrainian message.
I saw some on TikTok with two musty royal commentators talking about the state of the royal family. It might have been Wooten and Bowers and it was GBN, I think But they
made the point that Camilla wasn’t well which is why she hadn’t been seen and Kate just had to step up. But that it put KC3 in a hard place because it was tarnishing his early reign. It was so weird because it was likely true.
Yeah, what’s going on with Camilla? She seemed out of it at her coro party, and concert. Like she was on the good pain pills or something. She was also MIA at pre coronation events too. Don’t get me started on the way they continually prop up a mediocre Kate at all costs.
Countdown of the torpedoing of the Waleses’ marriage has just begun.
That’s what I’ve thought. All these stories about how great Kate is, is just telling me the divorce is immenent. And Carol is trying desperatly to stop it.
Did he say the Wales desperate use of social media to connect with the young😏O how the mighty have fallen. The Sussexes don’t even have social media 😍and we’re all in😍
It’s true too, and I know because I see all kinds of ‘youth’ copying K8 wearing coatdresses!!
All I know is that if this was Meghan doing this these same people would be outraged about it.
was Kate authentic and real when she put on an extravagant ballgown, sit behind a grand piano in an opulent palace settings and displayed at best grade 3 piano skills in a Eurovision finals?
People know she was there not because she has earned the right as a painist but because of her privileged royal position as Princess of Wales
Is it just me or does Kate looked stoned or highly medicated. Look at the coronation and in that walk about in the blue blazer and again yesterday in the yellow one . She just seemed like she is there in body only .
That’s her natural state, just going through the motions. She is there in body only.
Unless Charles has mellowed considerably, this kind of bringing attention to yourself is exactly what he hates most.
‘Ole Chucky has himself in a bit of a pickle. On one side he want all the attention, on the other he needs the country’s interest in W&K to keep his monarchy going. Whatever is the aging king going to do?
Ftr, I think he will stick with having all the attention, to the detriment of the royal reign.
“‘The Princess has grown in confidence and that comes with time and experience of doing the job. It’s apparent in her public speaking…” Yet the princess herself just said she’s still learning and that public speaking is so hard. They forgot to coordinate their PR with her.
So W&K will help keep the Commonwealth? Weren’t they the very ones who got fired on camera?
Anyone who can be overshadowed by that dismal, possibly faked, performance probably should be.
Again, Many Thanks to Kaiser — and others— who read drivel like the DM so that the rest of us won’t have to.
I still wonder who decided on those awful coronation capes that Kate and Sophie wore (Camilla?) and love that the piano is a Steinway — when they had an opportunity to showcase a British brand with those precious few seconds of Kate’s performance.
How is she sending a pro Ukranian message that no one else could? Haven’t people been doing this since the conflict began? What’s so special about her doing it 2yrs later? ( Insert eye roll)
The king is so obsessed with himself. At 30 he was eclipsed by Diana, and now he’s eclipsed by his daughter in law. He has to accept that he’s ever gonna be center stage and even less his mistress homewrecker queen consort. He was boring in his 30’s and still boring in his 70’s. His crown doesnt change any of that
Kate is so bland and stepford. She is lazy and all look at me.
A resounding “YES.” She IS overshadowing King Charles in his year of glory. She is OUTSHINING him! How dare she pretend to play a piano less than a fortnight after King Charles ascension? Does she think she’s queen? What a slap in the face to BOTH Charles and Camilla! She was probably late to his coronation because of her last-minute piano practice! The disrespect!
Ugh, I’m just really sick of the British media’s fawning and descriptions of this blandly pretty woman as a “stunning beauty”. She’s not unattractive, but their constant and embiggening insistence that she’s some “Helen of Troy/Victoria’s Secret supermodel” has got to stop.
Is the bm actually trying to get Wails to take off in a celebrity sort of way? Why do they think her piano playing was so eye catching? Good grief, musicians were calling her out on it because she was fake playing and she wasn’t good. They were enraged that she was allowed to do this where she did it.
If they’re not trying to make her a celebrity, then I wonder who is behind this? Ma, are you at it again? Do you want to anger KFC?
Seward needs to keep quiet. Kate can’t play piano and is lazy. Diana actually worked and was not vacuous like Kate. Kate even posed for a fashion shot at Philips funeral.