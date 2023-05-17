King Charles isn’t falling for Prince Andrew’s ‘maneuvers’ to avoid eviction

Prince Andrew is such a drama queen. Andrew and his team have spent the past four days briefing about Andrew’s living situation in Royal Lodge. Andrew has a 75-year lease on Royal Lodge, but King Charles wants to evict him and put him in Frogmore Cottage (where Andrew would be able to live rent-free). Prince William wants Royal Lodge for himself, and I suspect William is largely behind all of this. Andrew is behaving like it’s the worst thing in the world to be evicted from a home he can’t afford to maintain, and for which he had some kind of sweetheart-deal with his mother. After loudly protesting his eviction and issuing threats about his squatter’s rights, “sources close to King Charles” have told the Daily Beast that Andrew will definitely be evicted no matter what.
Friends of the royals have told The Daily Beast that they suspect media forays by Prince Andrew’s camp in recent days, suggesting he will not willingly move out of his vast home, the 30-room Royal Lodge, are “maneuvers” to “get a better deal,” and that he will eventually comply with his brother’s wishes and move out of the mansion.
A friend of King Charles’ told The Daily Beast: “In the end, Andrew will play ball. The house is far too big and expensive for him to run without the king’s support and goodwill. The speculation is that he is ‘on maneuvers,’ and trying to get a better deal.”
The friend said they did not know the detail of the negotiations between Andrew and Buckingham Palace, but said that they suspected Andrew would be looking for a generous financial pay-off to surrender the lease and downsize to Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which he has reportedly been offered.
The friend added: “It’s the memoir all over again,” referring to stories earlier this year that Andrew would contemplate writing a memoir if he was pushed out of royal life.
A friend of Prince William’s also scoffed at reports that Andrew could try and hang on to Royal Lodge in defiance of his brother. The friend said: “It’s a hugely expensive house to run and he doesn’t have any money, so if they want him out he’ll have to go.”
Royal Lodge is understood to be earmarked for William and Kate, who currently live in a more modest property on the Windsor Estate. The Daily Beast understands that William and Kate are not pressuring Andrew to leave and are perfectly happy at their current four-bedroom home, Adelaide Cottage.
This is the funniest part: “The Daily Beast understands that William and Kate are not pressuring Andrew to leave and are perfectly happy at their current four-bedroom home, Adelaide Cottage.” You know damn well that William and Kate have been briefing every friendly journalist for years now that Royal Lodge should be theirs, that Andrew needs to be pushed out, that their fourth home is much too cramped and undignified for the heir to the throne.
Anyway, I agree that Andrew is creating all of this drama as a way to negotiate with Charles. He absolutely did the same thing when it came to settling out-of-court with Virginia Giuffre, and he did the same with his “memoir” and everything else. Andrew is the worst, but Charles still gives in to his stupid brother because A) Andrew knows too much and B) Andrew will sell out anyone for, like, $50 and a stick of gum.
Really Charles do you have the right to evict Andrew and Harry from their royal residences when the late Queen granted them the right to rent the said properties. Charles simply comes off as a despot
What a horrible family, if I had to choose a house my first choice would be that beautiful property in Montecito anyway 🤣🤣🤣Meghan and Harry have the best life.
Charles is king now.
Yes, but now Charles is Queen…
If maintaining the property is a term of Andrew’s lease and if the reports of the deteriorating condition of the manor are true and can be proven. Then yes Charles has grounds to evict.
As far as H&M go, I could be wrong, but wasn’t the Frogmore lease expiring soon? It may be more of an issue that the lease is not being extended rather than a proper eviction.
Ok another episode of all in the royal family. When last we tuned in Pedo said heck no I’m not leaving. In this episode Chuckles says yes you are leaving. Who will blink first and tell secrets? Stay tuned for the next episode of all in the royal family.
I absolutely love your summary, Susan.
Right, there is something twisted when a huge landowner has multitudes of properties he rents out, and then a rich, well-connected twerp like Paedrew gets this sweetheart deal. Paedrew is most likely paying LESS rent on a huge amount of land with multiple houses than the rest of KC’s tenants. Plus, PA supposedly has a “very strict” lease: I would not be surprised that whatever the terms of that lease are, he might have broken them? I’m also pretty sure that if KC truly wants that lease broken (I’m sorry, but just the bare bones mentioned in the Wikipedia summary looks sus), he could evict his brother. I don’t understand why British people aren’t screaming about that rental contract at all.
@susanCollins, exactly Susan, it’s like dallas! Charlie is a coward at heart. He evicted Harry and Megan because he could do it from a distance, and to be honest JEALOUSY when he caught sight of the life and home Harry and Megan have made for themselves with zero input from him. But Andrew the sex pest and trafficker is there, in his face and Charlie wont do confrontation, he leaves it all to his toads. Andrew knows to much, go look at Charlie’s past friends and it gives everyone food for thought. Yep those skeletons are a rattling! As for BULLYAM and botox, hell yes they want Royal lodge and as its only Khate that lives at adelaide, that argument doesn’t hold water
Are there more skeletons in Charles’ closet than in Andrew’s? – I don’t know. I suppose Andrew could blackmail Charles, but what if Charles calls his bluff? Andrew would still be out on his ass. And even if he wrote a memoir and made money from it, he’d still be out on his ass and probably out of the UK, too.
At this point I don’t think Charles can even afford for any more of Andrew’s skeletons to come out, never mind any of his own. They’re keeping him in the fold.
The BRF is the world’s longest running reality show. It’s been on for nearly 1,000 years.
They are absolutely reality TV! Even funnier that they’re so bad at it after a thousand years.
Lol! Grey Gardens in the making. I can see Andrew spinning with a British flag, reminiscing of the good ol’ days when people made full sized mannequins of him & cared
I’m telling you, Andrew is digging in. He has a 99 year lease, paid in advance by QE herself.
I can’t stand him but QE legally covered his behind, every way she could, including this.
Well, if Charles cuts off whatever yearly stipend Andrew has and Andrew can’t maintain the property, then he could be kicked out right? If the lease terms stipulate that it must be maintained, then what can Andrew do?
Rent it to someone rich.
What “maintenance” would anyone be expected to provide for a property that they do not own?
I am thinking “keep it clean and keep the grass mowed” there are groundskeepers and maids for all that.
Does anyone honestly think he is expected to to shell out to keep the roof in good order on a house he does not own?
I swear I read somewhere yesterday that Charles was going to cut off Royal Lodge’s utilities to smoke Andrew out. 🥺
Why would anyone want to move into Pedo’s palace? Especially if you have young children? There isn’t enough sage to cleanse the bad juju and horrible karma after Pedo lived there for over 20 years.
Oh, don’t you worry. Kate will have it gutted and decorated in a nouveau-riche style that will horrify the aristocratic set and cost the starving UK public tens of millions of pounds.
Nah, Kate will use Houghton Hall as her decoration muse. To which I say yeah good luck with that. And yeah it will cost serious 💰
If Andrew truly is briefing/leaking just to get more cash from his brother, that is really a smart move. I guess if your only means of support depends on outwitting or cajoling your brother, you’ll eventually get good at it.
My favorite bit in that story was how Sykes was trying to argue that Will and Kate live in some teeny tiny 4-bedroom place on the Windsor grounds. I mean, their current house is pretty large. And it is one of what, five residences?
Also, why can’t these people just buy real estate like everyone else? Who wants to live in some moldy old pile that needs millions to just keep the mice and other wildlife out?
I think William and Kate were fine with Adelaide Cottage when we’re just the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but now that they’re Waleses they want a bigger house.
Ha ha ha ha ha, deep breath, HA HA ha ha ha ha
On the one hand, evicting your brother from the house your mother wanted him to have is a s**t thing to do. On the other hand, Andrew is a pedo who is too broke to run it anyway, so kick his ass out of there. Charles is a garbage person and brother but I am with him on this one.
Laughing at the idea the the Wales are perfectly happy with their four-bedroom house in Windsor. You know they’re itching to get their hands on a bigger place, to add to their already large pile of properties and bedrooms. Kate can’t wait to spend lots of money renovating another house. That is, if Kate is even moving in at all?
Fergie has been living at Royal Lodge since the divorce as well so the property is set up for 2 separate households which would probably make it easier to hid that Will and Kate are separated.
Raggedy Andy isn’t playing. C-Rex had better pay up or he’ll have to drag Raggedy Andy out kicking and screaming. QE2 really should have bought RA and Edward the Forgotten their own properties like she did for Anne and this wouldn’t be happening. She knew C-Rex was a selfish a-hole of the highest order. And there must be other, far grander homes for the Wails to poach… But if they do get RL, they’d better get an exorcist to cleanse the place.
She did buy a grand property with a new build house for Pedrew, but he ended up selling it. Philip probably learned that giving Pedrew anything he could sell was futil, because he spends money like a drunken sailor, hence a lease insted. “Poor” Edward probably had to “pay” for his brothers mistakes, by not getting a privately own property himself.
TQ did buy Andy his own property when he got married! He and Fergie built an enormous monstrosity, which they had to sell when they ran up enormous debts. The solution was to put him in a crown property. However, as he always does, he picked the biggest one, which he can’t afford to maintain, so he’s back in the same place again. He should have been in Adelaide or Frogmore after having to sell his house in Surrey.
I’m still trying to figure out why if William is so happy with all his current residences (is it four or five, I’ve lost count), he needs another one.
Because TOB simply feels that he deserves all of the toys, even the ones he doesn’t have. TOB is that petulant toddler that screams if he must share his toys. TOB is simply a greedy, selfish and abhorrent man-child. I still think that he is setting up an exit plan from Keen. I don’t think he cares to be in her presence unless he is forced to. Keen gets AC and TOB gets RL, done and done!
I don’t for a moment believe Andrew is broke. Mommy would never have left her favorite son destitute or at the mercy of Charles. The press is asking how Andrew can continue to afford to live there and the royal family hasn’t figured out an acceptable answer that won’t give away the fact that Andrew has money hidden away. At the end Charles will agree to cover the upkeep of Royal Lodge just like he agreed to cover Andrew’s security.
Unless Elizabeth set up a trust for Andrew that was controlled by a law firm. Then no he doesn’t have any money. He always thought that the money would keep rolling in. And Elizabeth knew this. I’m sure she asked Charles to take care of Andrew. But Charles hates his brother. And I wonder if Andrew isn’t slowly starting to learn this. And he will never write any book. Anything he writes will incriminate him more than it will Charles.
@ ROBERT PHILLIPS
Are you sure about that?. I for one think Charlie and willy have a lot more secrets, and you would probably be surprised, or horrified.
Why would Andrew trust that Charles would actually allow him to stay at Frogmore Cottage for the rest of his life? He has a lease now but he won’t have the same legal protections at Frogmore. Who would trust him after what Charles did to H&M, Angela Kelly, and another retired former servant whose name I can’t recall? The reason given was that he only wanted working royals and current employees to have homes on royal property. That doesn’t apply to Andrew now and won’t in the future. Charles clearly doesn’t consider himself bound by any agreement that he himself made, much less those made by his late mother. They’re both reprehensible people but I hope Andrew forces the country’s biggest and worst landlord to go to court if he wants him out.
Just waiting patiently to hear what property/ grace & favour place Cowmilla’s spawn get. Because you know she wants that!
I think Andrew knows too much. Charles let him wear those garter robes. I don’t think Andrew will leave