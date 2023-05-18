Martha Stewart: ‘I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever’

Oooooh, CBitches, Martha Stewart is mad at you! She saw all the comments about whether she had plastic surgery and she put in print that she’s not having it. While talking to Variety about her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover, they wanted to know how folks were receiving the 81-year-old bathing suit model. Martha said most everyone had lovely things to say about her. She did admit that some nasty folks had the audacity to suggest her photos had been retouched, which, La Martha said They. Are. Not. Then the cheeky interviewer asked specifically, yeah, but what about everyone who said you’ve had work done. *Gasp!* Martha said she hasn’t. Nope, it’s green juice, y’all.

She wouldn’t wear grandma suits: In the beginning, I said I would do it but I wasn’t going to wear a fuddy-duddy bathing suit with bows and drapery and all that stuff. I was not going to wear anything like that because I don’t wear stuff like that. I had to go down to the Dominican Republic. I got in very late and we had a very spare dinner and then the next morning I had to try on a room full of clothes that they had brought down. We started to shoot at eight o’clock in the morning and shot until six o’clock at night. I had nine different outfits. On her IG comments: They’re very good. There are only a few naysayers saying, “The pictures are over-retouched.” But they’re not. They are incredibly accurate pictures. I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing. She insists she has not had work done: Well, it’s not true. I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever. I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day. *Would* she do plastic surgery?: Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox. It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot. She almost did Dancing With the Stars: I’m very busy. I have my beautiful cooking, entertaining and gardening shows which I’m very interested in so I don’t think I would do a reality dating show. They did ask me to “Dancing With the Stars,” but I didn’t have time to go out to California. That would have been fun. Martha Stewart: actress?: I’d like to be in a movie sometime. I’ve had little parts in movies like “Bad Moms.” Silly movies. But I’d really like to do something more in a movie.

Unless it is obviously a facelift or LA Face, I can’t really spot plastic surgery, so I’ll leave this one to the CB detectives. If – and again, I’m just saying *if* – Marty-girl’s telling the truth here, then she not only won the genetic lottery, but she should award her skin doctors titles. Granted, if she did stay out of the sun, she probably did a lot to help her skin. And she was a model in her youth, so she’s been looking after her skin for practically her whole life. Otherwise, what the f**k is in that green juice?! Is she bathing in it? Is it Madame Bathory Green juice?

Also, where’s the needle on calling it ‘work’? Martha admits she fills the occasional line, but says she hasn’t had Botox or a face lift. Does that still count?

Martha said she is “not interested anymore” in Dancing With the Stars. I am so disappointed. Could you imagine what that would have looked like? She would strike fear in the hearts of her partner and the judges. The interviewer followed up Martha’s movie dreams answer with asking if she like to do a Marvel movie and Martha replied, “That would be great. I can be the Queen of the Universe.” I mean, you have to respect a woman who knows her place in this galaxy.