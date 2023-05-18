Martha Stewart: ‘I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever’

Oooooh, CBitches, Martha Stewart is mad at you! She saw all the comments about whether she had plastic surgery and she put in print that she’s not having it. While talking to Variety about her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover, they wanted to know how folks were receiving the 81-year-old bathing suit model. Martha said most everyone had lovely things to say about her. She did admit that some nasty folks had the audacity to suggest her photos had been retouched, which, La Martha said They. Are. Not. Then the cheeky interviewer asked specifically, yeah, but what about everyone who said you’ve had work done. *Gasp!* Martha said she hasn’t. Nope, it’s green juice, y’all.
She wouldn’t wear grandma suits: In the beginning, I said I would do it but I wasn’t going to wear a fuddy-duddy bathing suit with bows and drapery and all that stuff. I was not going to wear anything like that because I don’t wear stuff like that. I had to go down to the Dominican Republic. I got in very late and we had a very spare dinner and then the next morning I had to try on a room full of clothes that they had brought down. We started to shoot at eight o’clock in the morning and shot until six o’clock at night. I had nine different outfits.
On her IG comments: They’re very good. There are only a few naysayers saying, “The pictures are over-retouched.” But they’re not. They are incredibly accurate pictures. I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing.
She insists she has not had work done: Well, it’s not true. I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever. I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.
*Would* she do plastic surgery?: Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox. It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot.
She almost did Dancing With the Stars: I’m very busy. I have my beautiful cooking, entertaining and gardening shows which I’m very interested in so I don’t think I would do a reality dating show. They did ask me to “Dancing With the Stars,” but I didn’t have time to go out to California. That would have been fun.
Martha Stewart: actress?: I’d like to be in a movie sometime. I’ve had little parts in movies like “Bad Moms.” Silly movies. But I’d really like to do something more in a movie.
Unless it is obviously a facelift or LA Face, I can’t really spot plastic surgery, so I’ll leave this one to the CB detectives. If – and again, I’m just saying *if* – Marty-girl’s telling the truth here, then she not only won the genetic lottery, but she should award her skin doctors titles. Granted, if she did stay out of the sun, she probably did a lot to help her skin. And she was a model in her youth, so she’s been looking after her skin for practically her whole life. Otherwise, what the f**k is in that green juice?! Is she bathing in it? Is it Madame Bathory Green juice?
Also, where’s the needle on calling it ‘work’? Martha admits she fills the occasional line, but says she hasn’t had Botox or a face lift. Does that still count?
Martha said she is “not interested anymore” in Dancing With the Stars. I am so disappointed. Could you imagine what that would have looked like? She would strike fear in the hearts of her partner and the judges. The interviewer followed up Martha’s movie dreams answer with asking if she like to do a Marvel movie and Martha replied, “That would be great. I can be the Queen of the Universe.” I mean, you have to respect a woman who knows her place in this galaxy.
I want some of that “green juice”! It’s not like Martha to miss a chance to make a buck. 🤔
I love Martha. She’s not saying she didnt get botox, or pictures haven’t been retouched, but I think martha had the same stuff as Jane Fonda. jane looks absolutely wow. And so does martha. I think it’s green juice combined with a facelift. But it’s the juice that makes the real difference…
I think Jane has admitted a facelift? But yes, whether “plastic surgery” or adjacent, Martha, Jane, and I’ll add Cher and Dolly’s work looks bloody fantastic.
Jane Fonda has said she couldn’t look that good if she wasn’t rich and could afford getting work done, so I respect her more than Ms. Green Juice. And fillers are hyaluronic acid not “plastic”. Martha is trying to be cute.
LOL Botox is great and everything but it’s not gonna tighten your jaw line or get rid of your eye bags.
She’s gone under the knife.
And she doesn’t have to admit it but it just feels like gaslighting for her to piss on our lawn and tell us it’s raining.
Well put kitten. I was laughing at this and had to click on. How the hell does she look Better NOW than she did 20 years ago? I don’t know what they are doing in Hollywood for everyone to disclaim surgery (maybe it’s outpatient so it doesn’t “count”) but it’s not something us peons can afford easily for sure. They are making it hard for anyone to age naturally. It’s not normal.
LOL exactly! Just Google the pics. She’s like Pres Biden–hotter now than 30 years ago. That doesn’t happen without a little intervention. And yes, money helps much more than sunblock.
She’s very cagey the way she talks about it. There’s no clear denial. A lot of word salad. This woman has had tons of work done. I will die on this hill. I guess it depends on the meaning of “plastic surgery”.
I believe she hasn’t gone under the knife, but I bet she’s done cool sculpting / Kybella and while she doesn’t like Botox, there are other similar alternative treatments she’s done. My dermatologist doesn’t use Botox anymore, she uses something else. And recommended a chemical peel to me as well. It’s semantics! But she looks great, obviously lives a healthy lifestyle and eats well, etc. Plus has the financial means for a trainer, best hairstylist in town, best tailor, etc. I don’t have a strong personal opinion on Martha but do commend her for taking care of herself and also perhaps being delicate as to exactly what she’s done.
I think they got Mariah Carey’s old photo retoucher out of retirement for this shoot
I’m never able to tell when people have had plastic surgery unless it’s bad. So if she had it and it’s that good – good for her! She can afford the best doctors.
Stay away from the obvious duck lips and you’ll be okay from “obvious” I think.
We need to get Lorry Hill on the case.
@Ocho, YES! I was totally thinking the same thing. She’s amazing.
Martha has had DECADES of being rich & having CONSISTENT access to the BEST that $$$ can buy…AND she understands that as you get older…you don’t want to be TOO THIN…because THAT will age you…and yes she does have the genes to support ALL OF THAT…I’ve seen that looking at my OWN family…on my Mama’s side…all of the women who are between 70-90 don’t have wrinkles…heck I know the biggest issue I will have genetically regarding aging is the () from my nose to the top of my mouth AND I DO NOT LIKE IT…didn’t like it on my Granny…don’t like it on my Mama who turns 86 tomorrow ❤️ so I’m getting a mini-face lift in 2 years when I turn 58…because F-THAT🤣☹️😃
Right? Good genes and good money. Green juice can only get you so far 😂
I’m 43 and religious about staying out of the sun/moisturizing and I’ve seen 27 year olds that look older than me. Avoiding the sun really does take a LOT of years off of you. And I agree: keeping a bit of extra weight on you will do a lot for your face. No need for us women to starve all the fat away!
My one comment. I am fair and was told to watch the sun religiously by dermatologists. Back in my day doctors did not caution ab taking vitamin D. My vitamin D became so low in winter b/c I live in Northeast and wore lotion w block they think it may have just one factor around several to contribute to chronic illness. Read ab Vitamin D and cancers, diabetes, autoimmune disorders.
My new derm says everything in moderation w sun b/c vitamin D for at least 15 minutes before peak or strongest hours.
I hope everyone realizes this. I overdid the big hat, block and was shocked my D was in the 20’s in winter time in NY and you feel so fatigued w/o D.
I’m sure Martha has $$$ for top doctors so not a concern. Stay well my friends. Also Martha does have a squinty plastic surgery look to the eyes, something, something beyond lasers.
Yeah, I mean define ‘plastic surgery’. She’s definitely had ‘work’ done and admits it so her look is already not down to green juice and staying out of the sun. Often I think celebrities deliberately define plastic surgery as only being when someone takes a scalpel to them – like removing excess eyelid skin or a facelift or boob job etc. But that still leaves many things that can be done including but not limited to Botox, fillers, peels, radio-therapy tightening treatments, red light, laser, cryo-lypo, blood plasma injections, heat treatments – I mean, the woman does NOT look naturally like this without expensive help. She even admits to ‘some’ airbrushing of the shots.
So I get kind of annoyed when the headline claims are she’s ‘had nothing done’ because, reading between even her lines – she’s had a shedload of work. Once again the media gets to make normal women with normal lives feel bad for not looking like a celebrity whose facial costs they simply could not afford.
Well that IS what plastic surgery is. Filler and botox are NOT plastic surgery. It’s why you don’t have to be a Dr to administer them. None of the things you listed are plastic surgery. So you can define it as wordplay but it also isn’t inaccurate.
All of this. Her skin tone absolutely suggests peels and lasers, and maybe very delicate Botox. No shade – I do the same when I can afford it – but claiming you don’t get any “work” done is a misleading statement and really does a huge disservice to women. Suggesting that looking like this is accessible to anyone with good genes and green juice is just as alienating (and wrong) as Goop claiming that all any woman needs is 20 minutes of exercise.
Please. Let’s manage expectations here: How about green juice, exercise, good genes, and the but team of clinicians $20mil can buy.
Oh, she definitely had a facelift.
Thank you. That is a face lift at some time in the past propped up by filler, IMO.
Yup. A really good facelift and there’s nothing wrong with that. She looks absolutely fabulous and there’s nothing wrong with representing great plastic surgery. There’s a lot of bad sh*t out there.
Sorry but she has the puffed up face/cheeks and resulting squinty eyes of someone who has had help. Jane Fonda has the tightened/pulled face of facelifts, I would guess more than one – she looks so taut, sometimes painfully so, IMO. It all depends on what celebrities want to divulge; it’s relying on the obvious confidentiality of their surgeons; it’s inhabiting their particular world, where a bit of work here and there is normal; it’s the fluidity of definitions; it’s hiding behind photoshop. Liz Hurley is an example of someone who doesn’t look at all like her pictures and wonders round in sun glasses nearly 24/7 to hide the difference between photo shop and reality. It is so boring. I don’t believe a thing I see anymore.
She literally said she has had filler. She simply stated she hasn’t had plastic surgery. Which I believe because that’s not what a facelift or plastic surgery looks like.
I think a lot of women split hairs, or define plastic surgery as “under the knife” and with anesthesia. But if you have the money you can do / Botox, fillers, chemical peels, microdermabrasion, lasers, Kybella for the jawline, micro needling, Thermage, etc – and women who do that would probably say they’ve never had surgery. Technically? It’s true. Access to the best in terms of skincare and options – and the ability to fly out of the country if something isn’t available here – can do a lot.
Except that’s not splitting hairs. Because none of those things are considered plastic surgery. Which is why you don’t have to be an MD to administer them. It’s not technical – it’s literal. She stated she’s had filler. So I’m confused why so many people on this thread keep stating that she’s not being honest. If she had had plastic surgery her skin would be far tighter than it actually is.
If Martha’s had plastic surgery it was very good work, because she is remarkably natural looking. I do believe that it’s a result of healthy living combined with the best skin care money can buy and some lite fillers. Not overdone though like most celebrities. I think she’s a gorgeous woman for her age. For any age, really.
There’s no laxity on that jawline at all. At over 80 YEARS OLD. She has to have done something deep-plane to preserve that oval, hasn’t she? I don’t want to call La Martha a liar, but I’m 45 and I’ve been green juicing and staying out of the sun all my life, and I’m already standing in front of the mirror and pulling the skin of my jawline tighter, trying to decide if I should do a ponytail lift in a few years. It’s not wrinkles, it’s laxity that’s coming on.
Maybe it’s threads that she got to maintain the jawline. It’s technically not plastic surgery because they don’t put you under, and they can do it in a clinic. Genuinely admirative, she looks amazing.
I thought she could have threads too but I’ve never seen results that dramatic from them. But yes, I guess that would qualify as non-surgical.
Mini facelift or thread lift. If you look closely at before and after, you can literally see a mole near her mouth that has migrated upwards. Fillers don’t move your moles.
Working from home I’ve gained weight, and not exercising like I used to, but my blood work all came back great. My doctor; thank your parents. Same to Martha, I believe she lives the lifestyle she describes, but so do millions of others who don’t age as well. She too should thank her parents.
Puhleeze. If you believe her, compare her face to Paulina Porizkova at 58 or Helen Mirren at 77. I’ll wait.
I was coming here to say the same exact thing! There is a post today on Paulina Porizkova (and her new bf) – look at her face and then Martha’s. Paulina is 58, I believe. Give me a break.
I love ya Martha, ma’am…but you’ve had work done. Our necks, lids and cheeks do fun things with our faces as we age. Not all of us reading about you are in our 20s and 30s. Plenty of us over 50 or 60 and beyond know full well that you’re not Ponce De Leon and you haven’t found the fountain of youth.
Having said that, what a beautiful woman you are. Shout it from the mountaintops. Absolutely gorgeous. Just own it, and be honest with yourself. You’re very good at owning it. Now the honesty. 😀
I just looked at a photo of her from 20 yeas ago…sorry Martha, not buying it. She’s had things done, many things I’d suspect. All of them extremely well done and she looks fantastic, but let’s not pretend fillers alone reverse the hands of time, especially at that stage of your life.
I don’t believe for a second she hasn’t had work done, but if you’re going to pay top dollar for work that isn’t obvious, might as well lie about it. That’s the point, isn’t it? And how much more press is she getting by denying she had work done? She knows the game.
I do have a little issue with her saying those photos aren’t overly retouched though. Are all the mirror in her house covered in Vaseline? No one’s skin is naturally that smooth/firm at 80. It’s called gravity and all the green juice in the world can’t save you from it.
Nope. I’m not buying it. She has had facial work. This is coming from someone who has had facial work and stays out of the sun.
Come on Martha, you look great but you had a lift. Same as Dame Helen Mirren. They look beautiful, but they should be honest.
Just came here to say we all have google, and it’s pretty easy to use Martha.
Well, she’s lying, bless her heart.
Can I just say this worship of youthful looks is tiresome. Everyone ages differently, has different trials in life, different resources. The best thing about aging is the wisdom one ideally gains. There’s no faking that.
I heart Marth 4-eva and eva. She’s just so Martha.
If she’s stayed out of the sun, that’s half the battle. Also, yes to the poster above who said Martha knows that 5-10 “extra” pounds are your friend as you age. I’m 46, have worn sunscreen religiously and wear my big silly floppy hat on the beach/in the pool, and my skin is smooth and line-free with no interventions. I also lost about 25 pounds last year (the old-fashioned way, counting calories and moving more) and would have gone for another 10 for my a$$, but called it quits for my face. Resisting the youthful trend for tanning in the ’90’s and living with a little extra padding make me look easily 10 years younger than I am. IJS.
I’m hoping that the person who used the term “skunk at a garden party” in the original post reads this comment. I wish you could know how much joy that phrase is bringing to my life. I think I’ve used it 20 times since you posted it. God bless you.