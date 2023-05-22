Page Six wonders why the Sussexes didn’t exit the theater through the back

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have top of the line private security, with bodyguards who are retired cops, soldiers and ex-Secret Service agents. Harry and Meghan have that security so they can live their lives, take their kids to school, work, spend time with friends and exist in the world. For the past three years, people marveled at how secure their setup was in America, how they have been able to travel and work without being seen or swarmed. That went away last Tuesday, when there was a two-hour paparazzi chase in New York following their appearance at the Ms. Foundation event at the Ziegfeld Theater. What was interesting is what I said at the very start of this debacle: Harry and Meghan gave the paparazzi their “money shot” as they left the Ziegfeld. Harry, Meghan and Doria all left through a public exit and the paps got their photos of Meghan’s dress. That was the lucrative shot in the year 2023: the fashion photo. Not a photo of Meg and Harry looking stressed out in the back of an SUV.

So, the fact that they walked outside the Ziegfeld and gave the paparazzi their money shot is now being used against the Sussexes. As in, how dare they give the paparazzi the photos the paps wanted, that’s why the paps had to stalk them for hours in New York. It’s really frustrating and stupid to watch various media outlets use the paparazzi’s narratives as a way to bash the Sussexes, but let’s get into it:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle personally decided to walk in front of the group of photographers outside the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday night — who they later blamed for an allegedly “near-catastrophic car chase.” The couple’s decision was made despite their security being led by a former member of Barack Obama’s Secret Service detail known as “the king of the back exits” for his ability to quietly get celebrities out of high-profile situations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were accompanied by Chris Sanchez, a renowned ex-Secret Serviceman, as they left the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Tuesday night. Sanchez was with the Sussexes as they jumped from a blacked-out SUV into a yellow taxi while trying to escape from the photographers who were trying to follow them back to a friend’s home. A source close to the Sussexes told us the couple decided to walk out the back of the ballroom around 10 p.m. because they wanted to give waiting photographers a shot of them. “Harry and Meghan were willing to give everyone those shots when they left the event, that was not the problem, but they were tailed from that point on,” the source said. The couple, however, did not stop to pose. Photographs show an initially smiling Harry leading his wife by the hand, with his expression then turning to a scowl. Finally a large group of security blocked photographers trying to photograph them getting into their waiting SUV. But this has all sparked questions about how the debacle came to pass, as one highly-placed source told us: “Chris is one of the best security men out there, he’s extremely savvy. He’s been with Harry and Meghan countless times – including with them in New York – and made sure they were not seen. He’s honestly known as the king of the back exits and can help get his principals (clients) out without ever being seen, so I have no clue how this all happened,” the source added.

[From Page Six]

Gee, I wonder what the “source” would have said if Harry and Meghan had used the back exit and had denied that paparazzi scrum the exit photos? Then the argument would have been: the paps HAD to aggressively trail the Sussexes because Harry and Meg didn’t pose for us or give us a lucrative payday! That’s why the pap chase never made sense to me from the paparazzi’s perspective – why were you physically menacing Harry and Meghan to get photos… when they gave you guys your most lucrative shots as they exited the theater? Unless you’re saying the “paparazzi” were under orders to instigate confrontations to get photos of, say, Meghan crying in a car or Harry freaking out on a pap?

The argument of “the paps wanted to know where M&H were staying” doesn’t make sense either – if it was about discovering their destination, surely the goal (for the paps) would have been to track the Sussexes as stealthily as possible, to set up a future exclusive of the Sussexes exiting wherever they were staying? Anyway, people keep jumping through these crazy mental hoops just to victim-blame the Sussexes.