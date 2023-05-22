Eden: Woke Disney is in league with Omid Scobie to mock Princess Kate!!

As we discussed last week, the British media is in a tizzy because they believe the new live-action Little Mermaid contains some “mockery” of Our Lady of Perpetual Buttons, the Princess of Wales. In the film, Prince Eric is trying to guess Ariel’s name. First he guesses Diana, then he guesses “Catherine,” to which Ariel apparently makes a face like that’s a particularly bad name. Nevermind that almost everyone in America calls her “Kate” (if they call her anything at all), this is being promoted as some kind of major diss by “Woke Disney,” because these people are terrifically stupid. What’s even better is that they believe “Woke Disney” is in league with the Duchess of Sussex, and that Meghan is surely behind this Little Mermaid fiasco!! Not only that, but Meghan worked with Omid Scobie to convince one of Scobie’s friends (who works for Woke Disney) to disrespect jazz hands, the all-white monarchy and mismatched wigs. From Richard Eden’s latest column in the Mail:

I do hope that Disney’s decision to feature a scene that appears to mock the Princess of Wales in its new version of The Little Mermaid was not encouraged by an old mucker of Omid Scobie, the cheerleader for Prince Harry and Meghan who is always quick to criticise Prince William and Catherine. Scobie’s pal Zach Johnson is a senior figure at the Walt Disney Company. He used to work with Scobie at American gossip magazine Us Weekly. Articles which appeared under their joint bylines included one with the headline, ‘Kate Middleton Topless Photos Published in French Magazine’. Just like Scobie, Johnson enjoys taking pot shots at the Royal Family. ‘High time to dismantle The Firm,’ he squeaked after Meghan had made ‘racism’ claims to chat show host Oprah Winfrey. ‘I don’t want to ever hear a single person criticise Meghan and Harry for leaving this toxic family ever again.’ Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid, released in cinemas next week, stars Halle Bailey, who is black, as the mermaid, Ariel, who falls for a white prince, Eric, and gives up her voice in order to be with him. In the first meeting between Ariel and Prince Eric, he tries to guess her name. His first guess is ‘Diana’. His second is ‘Catherine’, the Princess of Wales’s first name. At the mention of the latter, Ariel screws up her face. ‘Ok, definitely not Catherine,’ Eric says. The film already has a royal connection: the Duchess of Sussex drew parallels between herself and Ariel in her 2021 interview with Oprah.

[From The Daily Mail]

Again, these people have created royalist pie charts to prove their conspiracies. Don’t you see? Omid Scobie gives sympathetic coverage to the Duchess of Sussex, and Scobie used to share a byline with Zach Johnson nine years ago, therefore Meghan AND Omid designed this horrible mockery of Kate! It just kept going too – Eden was trying to tweet through the drama, and then Scobie chimed in. This is truly the dumbest and funniest story of the month.

Remake of #TheLittleMermaid does include what appears to be a dig at the Princess of Wales, I can confirm after a preview today. How pathetic that a great company like @Disney should try to burnish its 'woke' credentials at the expense of Catherine. #Disney #royal — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) May 21, 2023

#Disney has been in touch. It's keen to state that Zach Johnson (Omid Scobie's old pal, and fellow outspoken critic of the #Royal Family) had nothing to do with the screenplay for #TheLittleMermaid remake — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) May 21, 2023

Bothering my friends, family, a lifetime of colleagues, inventing fake gossip to incite hate… all within days of me giving evidence in a media case? Not a coincidence. Been down this road many times now, I know exactly who is up to what, and I'm not going anywhere. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 21, 2023