Eden: Woke Disney is in league with Omid Scobie to mock Princess Kate!!

As we discussed last week, the British media is in a tizzy because they believe the new live-action Little Mermaid contains some “mockery” of Our Lady of Perpetual Buttons, the Princess of Wales. In the film, Prince Eric is trying to guess Ariel’s name. First he guesses Diana, then he guesses “Catherine,” to which Ariel apparently makes a face like that’s a particularly bad name. Nevermind that almost everyone in America calls her “Kate” (if they call her anything at all), this is being promoted as some kind of major diss by “Woke Disney,” because these people are terrifically stupid. What’s even better is that they believe “Woke Disney” is in league with the Duchess of Sussex, and that Meghan is surely behind this Little Mermaid fiasco!! Not only that, but Meghan worked with Omid Scobie to convince one of Scobie’s friends (who works for Woke Disney) to disrespect jazz hands, the all-white monarchy and mismatched wigs. From Richard Eden’s latest column in the Mail:
I do hope that Disney’s decision to feature a scene that appears to mock the Princess of Wales in its new version of The Little Mermaid was not encouraged by an old mucker of Omid Scobie, the cheerleader for Prince Harry and Meghan who is always quick to criticise Prince William and Catherine.
Scobie’s pal Zach Johnson is a senior figure at the Walt Disney Company. He used to work with Scobie at American gossip magazine Us Weekly. Articles which appeared under their joint bylines included one with the headline, ‘Kate Middleton Topless Photos Published in French Magazine’.
Just like Scobie, Johnson enjoys taking pot shots at the Royal Family. ‘High time to dismantle The Firm,’ he squeaked after Meghan had made ‘racism’ claims to chat show host Oprah Winfrey. ‘I don’t want to ever hear a single person criticise Meghan and Harry for leaving this toxic family ever again.’
Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid, released in cinemas next week, stars Halle Bailey, who is black, as the mermaid, Ariel, who falls for a white prince, Eric, and gives up her voice in order to be with him. In the first meeting between Ariel and Prince Eric, he tries to guess her name. His first guess is ‘Diana’. His second is ‘Catherine’, the Princess of Wales’s first name. At the mention of the latter, Ariel screws up her face. ‘Ok, definitely not Catherine,’ Eric says.
The film already has a royal connection: the Duchess of Sussex drew parallels between herself and Ariel in her 2021 interview with Oprah.
Again, these people have created royalist pie charts to prove their conspiracies. Don’t you see? Omid Scobie gives sympathetic coverage to the Duchess of Sussex, and Scobie used to share a byline with Zach Johnson nine years ago, therefore Meghan AND Omid designed this horrible mockery of Kate! It just kept going too – Eden was trying to tweet through the drama, and then Scobie chimed in. This is truly the dumbest and funniest story of the month.
Remake of #TheLittleMermaid does include what appears to be a dig at the Princess of Wales, I can confirm after a preview today. How pathetic that a great company like @Disney should try to burnish its 'woke' credentials at the expense of Catherine. #Disney #royal
#Disney has been in touch. It's keen to state that Zach Johnson (Omid Scobie's old pal, and fellow outspoken critic of the #Royal Family) had nothing to do with the screenplay for #TheLittleMermaid remake
Bothering my friends, family, a lifetime of colleagues, inventing fake gossip to incite hate… all within days of me giving evidence in a media case? Not a coincidence. Been down this road many times now, I know exactly who is up to what, and I'm not going anywhere.
Good for Omid standing his ground. I think this acting out by the tabloids will ultimately backfire with the courts.
How is it “woke” to “mock” the name Catherine?
Is it because Kate I mean Catherine Middleton is racist and has been abusive to the black princess /duchess Meghan Markle?
So …. Is this another self own by Eden?
I’m afraid the “woke” part is because this iteration of Ariel is portrayed by a Black woman. This racist asshole isn’t even hiding it anymore. I cannot stand these people.
Not to threadjack, but I think Omid’s tweet was in response to the hit piece in the Sunday Times about him, not this Little Mermaid nonsense. It could be both, though.
This is a new level of bonkers pathetic by the BaRF and the BM. Yikes.
I mean…someone who once wrote articles with Scobie and now works for Disney in some random capacity now has the pull, sway, and bravado to take up “Scobie’s cause” and insist the screenwriter, director, editors, and test audience insert a smear on the Princeless of Wales in a life-action remake of a thiry-year-old film? I’m dumber now for having read and understood that.
This is just straight up conspiracy theory territory. How embarrassing for Eden. He must really lack for royal material for his little columns.
Exactly. Do these goofballs have any clue as to how these movies are created? It’s not what they think! Some random dude who used to work with Scobie and now works for Disney doesn’t just show up and start dictating the dialogue. That would be bonkers. Richard Eden is the one who’s bonkers.
They absolutely know how movies are created. They’re not stupid; they’re just liars.
So they just think we are stupid.
They’re also conveniently overlooking how big a company like Disney is. Lots and lots of people work there and lots and lots of people work on a movie like this.
But Eurydice is right, they’re not stupid, just liars.
But if they’re not stupid, why are they drawing so much attention to this scene? I doubt anyone would have connected Catherine with Kate Middleton. But the RRs have told us its a dig at Kate so now I’m going to laugh during that scene. So why make such a big deal about it and tell everyone its a dig at Kate?
@Becks1 – because the Meghan/Kate “feud” is fizzling out and there’s no more money to be made – so they manufacture stuff to try to keep it going.
@ThatsNotOk: love 😍 your typo “Princeless of Wales”. 🤣🤣🤣 Keeping it!!!
genuinely as if any writers for the show were even thinking about kate. please. they were never.
I love how the more they try to blame Meghan for the alleged dig, the more attention they bring to the fact that there IS an alleged dig. Poor Mumble Bee.
Mumble Bee, too funny!🐝
The Streisand Effect–never fails…:)
Thumbnail picture is perfection Kaiser! You are the queen of the Wails pics!!!
“No” to the conspiracy theory, but “maybe?” to the dig at Kate.
A fictitious fish-woman dislikes the name Catherine and pulls a face in a children’s film. The BM reaction: let’s write about that again and again. So my question is, considering how much they’re bringing this up, Are the BM -enjoying- the fact that Disney’s mermaid dislikes the name Catherine? Doth they be protesting too much?
He also chose to throw in the ‘Kate’s topless photos’ for good measure.
Lol…Kate is such a loser and this contingent of so-called journalists are stuck defending their mumble, hand waving, do nothing of a princes.
The meltdowns over this is so ridiculous. It’s just one line in one movie. Kate is a public figure, she is going to be referenced and yes, even mocked in pop culture. Meghan gets jokes made about her and the British media has no problem laughing at those so do the same when it comes to Kate.
I swear they are just trying to raise Kate’s profile. No one was caring or thinking about this until the BM focused on it for clicks and drama.
Richard Eden was one of reporters crowing about South Park. He needs to give this a rest. Is Kate really offended by this?
Whatever happened to the “Never complain, Never explain” mantra? The best response for Kate would be to laugh it off and say she was looking forward to seeing it with Charlotte. Though I bet they’ve already ordered a private screening.
The RRs definitely don’t want “Woke Disney” coming after them. Disparaging Disney just to throw hate at Meghan? These people aren’t smart at all but are insanely jealous. Last week’s paragraphs (I refuse to call them articles) about this nonsense didn’t make any headway so they are trying again. But Disney is all about FAFO.
I would love to see British tabloid owners get into a fight with Disney bc of their stupidity. They should talk to DeSantis but he’s too busy getting his azz kicked by Disney. American tabloids know better. I don’t think even Murdoch would be stupid and greedy enough to try Disney. And I love how Omid is like “bring it”! He’s fed up and is daring them to FAFO. Get ’em Omid!
Wow Omid testified against the tabloids and now they want to make him a Disney villain and harass him and everyone he knows. If Disney did mock her good for them and if they didn’t ( they didn’t ) they should.
Harry is not supposed to complain about being terrorized by the press but Kate (allegedly) is complaining about this? And what is Richard Eden talking about with “Woke Disney”? Is he saying its ok to be homophobic?
Why do these people keep trying poke Disney?!
Disney’s notorious for their zeal in protecting their property -intellectual and otherwise they wouldn’t let a story this dumb go unanswered. Eden is so maniacal and obsessed over the Sussexes he f*ed with The Mouse.
Narrator: You don’t f with The Mouse.
This is the funniest story yet. That line has absolutely nothing to do with Kate and they’re trying to make it a huge deal.
Watch out, the British media is bored. Who knows what they’ll do next.
Do yourselves a favor and don’t read the Twitter comments on Eden’s posts.
These people are nuts. Crowed with glee over SP and it’s jabs… but oh so offended by Disney. I just can’t. Maybe if precious Catherine is so easily offended she shouldn’t be PoW. And funded by taxpayers.
And “woke Disney “? Exactly what’s woke about mocking Kate (or the name Catherine)? Are they admitting Kate is not woke? ie. racist? ie. out of touch and asleep?
Surely, woke Disney wouldn’t insult a modern, down to earth, beekeeping pianowoman like Kate?
Scobie knows the score here. He also knows that the tabs are seriously shook about these lawsuits.
Maureen says what now?
Our Lady of Perpetual Buttons 😂
Omid Scobie has given some damning testimony about the BM in the phone hacking case. Eden and the rota rats are trying to taint the jury pool if this goes to trial.
Okay, let’s say for argument’s sake that the writer of the film did in fact add it as a dig to Kate. If so, it’s pretty arrogant of anyone to assume that the dig would be added simply because of Meghan. I mean, there are potentially loads of people in this country (and any other country in the world as well) who do not care for the RF, and maybe even Kate specifically, for their own personal reasons. Why does it have to be about Meghan? This pearl clutching is exhausting because it’s entertaining this idea that Kate is some untouchable saint. If it was an actual dig, maybe Disney just doesn’t like you, Kate.
This is just sad. She is a public figure, I promise any young Celebitches that Kate gets off very lightly compared to Diana and Fergie in their respective heydays.
“Oh no! The British press has discovered our scheme! London cinemas are empty! No bonuses this year! Why oh why did we let ourselves get dragged into the anti-Catherine conspiracy?” – nobody at Disney
is the media with reporters such as Richard Eden making the divide between the Sussexes and the Windsors worse.? They actively overthink and conjure up offences just as an excuse to beat up the Sussexes.
Maureen needs a new hobby
Queen Elizabeth ii was made fun of all the time. I seem to remember the naked gun movies. Royals today have no sense of humor. Not that I think Disney was coming for Kate.
I am enjoying the derangers’ meltdowns. Stay mad.
I hate that these awful people keep making me cheer for Disney.
It’s very much reminiscent of the scene in Community when Brita has given everyone personality tests and everyone (save Troy) has just normally filled them out and all Brita sees is penises. These people tell on themselves and how they do things.
Lol, I do think it’s a mild dig at Kate, but not because Disney is woke or that Meghan has any pull at Disney. I think everyone in the entertainment world knows the H&M story and it’s not a stretch to imagine that people have an opinion about it. And you’d have to be totally blind not to see the connections in the storylines. So, like pretty much everyone else on the planet, the writers threw in their own Meghan vs Kate reference.
Maybe Disney found Kate’s years of waitying offensive to the canon of Disney princesses. 😀
The royals and the rota are such snowflakes.
Lol, so true. Maybe they think that because God chose them, any criticism is blasphemy.
Wow. People are truly, deeply, idiotic. As if a random friend of Omid’s would have ANY say about any part of the screen play. Seriously. The sheep are stupid.
This type of cr@p story by Eden only proves that Meghan sells. *Everything* has to be about Meghan or nobody would care. Even IF Disney made fun of Kate, nobody would care unless they could somehow drag Meghan into it. And of course they cannot print non-critical stories about the Sussexes because of their invisible contract with the royal family, so the only way to accomplish both (talk about Meghan, and keep their bargain with the royals) is to do it in a negative way. Hence the unrelenting attacks on Meghan. The bottom line is, Meghan sells and the boring royals do not.
Never mind that Catherine is a common name, the mental gymnastics Eden had to use to reach that fantastical conclusion is beyond pathetic and almost sounds painful. He probably needs Biofreeze for all those sore muscles.
I don’t think the BP realizes that Not everyone thinks Kate is the most perfect saint. She’s irrelevant outside the UK to be honest. When Boycott Disney was trending yesterday, some people posted why the hell is this trending .. lol..As many people supports what Disney is doing against Desantis. That’s more of the main story here in the US-hardly anyone cares about Kate here.
Regarding Omid, good for him for calling them out on their Bullsh$&@t!
Yes, in the USA, “boycott Dinsey” means you are a republican who is backing DeSantis in the Florida/Disney fight.
This fascist consulting firms are working together across the pond to go after Disney, a target of choice. You would think since Hallie Bailey performed at Earthshot that the UK press would leave her project alone but nope. Anything that portrays woc positively is fodder.
Hate for hire comes up with lies and sticks to them like glue. It’s all hate clicks and not worth dissecting. Normal people see it’s trash and the derangers need multiple doses of hate regardless of truth or logic.
My theory is that Disney is trying to subtly market the tie-in between Ariel, The Little Mermaid and Meghan, The Modern American Princess. Did we all notice how, just as the movie was premiering, Meghan had a high-profile appearance looking stunning in a mermaid dress (mermaid print, with cut custom modified to look more mermaid than the off the rack version)? (If Meghan wore that as some sort of product placement for Disney for which she was paid, I say great for her–the money they earn goes to philanthropy, fighting media injustice, and security–all highly worthy uses of one’s private funds!) Meghan herself noted the parallels btwn her story and Little Mermaid, and Disney is probably just trying to lean in. That it’s instead taken as shade towards Catherine of Wales just shows the narcissistic lens of that family and their media sycophants.
Lkz, well, with all of the attention the bm have put on the film, people who even know that Catherine is Kate will be seeing Meghan in the little mermaid’s role. If this is Disney with some subtle marketing, I’m sure they are thanking the bm for making it glaringly obvious.
The bm is targeting MAGA. Frankly, they’re welcome to them.
They also tried (repeating the word “tried”) to discredit Netflix with the Crown and HM documentary. Their whining and complaints didn’t even make a dent on Netflix. Tons of people are still actively subscribing and watching on a monthly basis . It’s also making tons of money and new subs with their new cheaper $6.99 ad supported platform(the ads itself is giving them $$$$). With Disney, Little Mermaid is prob going to top the box office this Memorial Day weekend as so many kids around the country are starting their summer break , and pretty much All of the critics have already praised Halle Baileys performance.
The fact that they had to specify that Halle is Black and the prince is White is entirely telling. They don’t even understand when they’re being racist.
The main result of Eden’s ridiculous column is to get Disney to put him in their sights and their lawyers in touch with him. This movie is going to be huge internationally and the overwhelming majority will in no way remotely think of Kate because someone said Catherine in the movie. He is an idiot who was trying to cause outrage and hostility towards both Scobie and Meghan. Hope Disney shuts him down if he tries it again.