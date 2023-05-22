Prince William’s ‘friend’: Harry shouldn’t go to awards ceremonies, haha

You know what’s not a great look for the heir to the British throne? When the heir is obsessed with monitoring and commenting on every single storyline involving his younger brother. The same younger brother who fled the country, the same younger brother who was assaulted by the heir. It would be ridiculously easy for Prince William to stick with “no comment” publicly and privately. Failing that, it would be very easy for William to offer public or private support to Prince Harry, especially given that Harry just fell victim to the kind of chaotic pap chase which ended their mother’s life. Instead, William has chosen to allow his “friends” (meaning, Kensington Palace staffers) to brief the Daily Beast about how Harry is wrong to “complain” about the same kind of dangerous intrusions which had a hand in Diana’s death.
Friends of the British royal family have mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s account of a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York, after photographs, videos and other participants’ accounts gave a very different—and much less perilous—impression of the evening’s events, with one friend of Prince William quipping, “Recollections may vary.”
The friend added: “I thought they were leaving the royal family for a quieter life. If flashbulbs give Harry flashbacks, I don’t understand why he is going to award ceremonies.”
Asked if William, whose spokesperson has declined to comment on the incident, would at least take Harry’s side on the issue of invasive paparazzi, the friend said: “William and Catherine have put up with sh-t like this in the past. Everyone understands his anger at the photographers, but making hysterical statements doesn’t help matters, especially when, as the queen might have said, recollections may vary.”
A friend of King Charles, whose office has also said he won’t be making a formal comment, told The Daily Beast: “Charles will completely understand Harry being upset at being pursued by the paparazzi. He knows how scary it can be. But he has always tried to get Harry to understand that complaining about photographers or the media is pointless. It just makes it all worse.”
Many questions remain about the incident, but the most pertinent of all may be why Harry and Meghan decided to go public with their alleged ordeal. A London-based PR executive who has worked for the royals told The Daily Beast: “If I had to guess, I would say this is Harry going, ‘This is unacceptable, I’m going to say something,’ and no one having the balls to say, ‘Well, maybe not, sir, that would be really f–king stupid and it is going to totally overshadow everything your wife has been doing tonight, her big comeback.’ This is what happens when people do their own PR.”
[From The Daily Beast]
“This is what happens when people do their own PR” – Meghan literally signed with WME several weeks ago, but from my understanding, the Sussexes’ statement did come from their in-house Archewell team, and they’ve also authorized several people within their comms team and security team to speak to the media. Do I wish this was playing out differently in the media? For sure. But I’m not sure what a separate PR team would do differently, especially given the security situation.
As for the “friend of Prince William” – I guess we know that William is really mad that Meghan receives awards and that Harry supports and loves his beautiful wife. That’s so foreign to William, who often looks like he openly despises his wife. As for the rest of it… if William is so blasé about these kinds of intrusions, he should probably return the secret settlement he received from the Sun? He probably shouldn’t have freaked out so hard about Kate’s topless paparazzi photos too.
William only cares,about these intrusions when they make him look bad…. or he can make money off of them.
That photo of kate flirting with harry .yikes.
I know. Methinks she’ll never get over it. Losing Harry, that is. Even though it’s (at least partly) her own damn fault. She could have befriended Meghan, made the whole Fab Four thing rock solid, but no. Green-eyed monster way too strong.
How mature it is of a 40 year old man to send out a “friend” to go around gaslighting your brother faces something traumatic, “yeah well you shouldn’t be going to parties, only I’M allowed to go to parties”
People love to throw the narcissist title at Meghan, here’s the TRUE narcissist.
I’ve said it before aswell, k might be an a**hole but my God, W is the absolute worst
Grow up you big baby
I always comment before reading the articles posted because I don’t like to read way the rubbish media have to say and just prefer @kaiser’s take but I just saw “making hysterical statements doesn’t help matter” so wtf was “We’Re vErY mUcH nOt a RaaCiSt fAmiLy!!”?
What an abolished Piece. Of. Shit.
Correction: I love how “absolute” immediately autocorrects to “abolished” (and I haven’t even used the wired abolished like ever) It’s like the machines even know it’s time for these people to go.
Just wanted to add I completely ageee with your sentiment @becks1. These people are GARBAGE
And the statement was measured and not hysterical. Peg is an idiot.
@Layla: Harry told us in his book what type of person William was. He regularly laughed at and ridiculed Harry about his trauma so we shouldn’t expect anything different from William regarding this incident.
William bellowed at someone walking on that path when he went bicycle riding.the tabs left him alone but he got blasted on twitter.
Thank heavens harry got away from being third wheel to the Keen s
Harry and Meghan should do what they feel is best for them. Too many people try to demand certain standards for a couple living their best life. The public can see the hysteria surrounding the Sussexes in the media and take note of all the folks riding their coattails with their uninformed opinions.
Everything Harry and Meghan do is covered feverishly. Willy is jealous of the attention that that they get. They are everything that Willy and Waity want to be and they don’t have a 10th of their intrigue and sexiness. Will with his Yellow tooth looking mole rat looking self
Basher went ballistic when he briefly crossed paths with a photographer on his way somewhere nearby. Far from calming him down his wife joined in harassing the photographer and egged him on so the poor man was being screamed at in stereo.
Yeah, I thought Kate was the “William-whisperer” and always knows exactly what to do and say to calm him down and soothe his delicate nerves. Turns out she’s just as much of a sh*t-stirrer as he is, eh?
Twitter had the complete version of bills meltdown
At this point, I’m convinced William is calling the DB or his press person is calling with verbatim quotes from William. William cannot handle a world in which Harry and Meghan leave the house and get attention. Honestly, William cannot handle a world with Harry and Meghan period.
It’s William or someone very very close to William but it’s usually the same person because there is a distinct pattern of speech. It’s almost always contains swears or slurs that skew emotional. Contrast it to the statements from Charles’ sources. It’s very interesting. I swear like a sailor but I do find it very unbecoming when there are so many statements coming from a future king (god help us) about how much he “f***ing hates”
FreeWilly really thought that the Sussexes would have disappeared and been forgotten and he chased them away. Talk about deluded, esp when Harry was frequently more popular than him when he lived in the UK. His response isn’t surprising, considering he called his own mother paranoid and basically called Harry fragile. Now that Harry has debunked the “close brothers” narrative, he can’t help himself. He has to insert himself into every story about Harry for more attention.
Supporting one’s wife does seem to be an alien concept to him since his wife does so little of substance. What “award” have they now rigged for Special K to get?
A friend of Prince William’s? By any chance has #poorjason crawled out of the woodwork to chat to the Daily Beast?
I seem to recall William and Kate falling into cabs happily with pap camera flashes going off like crazy. Maybe the paps have just never bothered with William that much? Sadly Harry has always made for a better selling story.
Keen apparently tipped off the press during the 2007 breakup. They just.happened to know when keen would appear outside night clubs and with other men. To show will what he was missing. She did not mind those photographers.
Surely William does not leak, breif, smear his brother to the media.
How come a friend, insider, acquaintance is always on hand to tell us what the Duke of Peggington thinks.
Why is William so bitter and hateful against his brother to the point of attacking him in the media.
What is the real cause?
Harry’s team made the statement to devalue the photos that the paps got from chasing them. It would seem William and his “friends” don’t know about or understand this strategy. The statement got the photos deleted and unsellable. Plus, how can they forget that before he made his deal with the press that he used to complain about press intrusion all the time. I think the main theme of this piece is William doesn’t want Harry and Meghan to have a public life because he and Kate get overshadowed.
Exactly. Harry and Meghan’s statement quickly neutralized the photos that were taken during the pursuit. It was a smart move and cost whoever ordered the pursuit big money. Big, big money.
There is video of the pursuit, filmed by Harry. Harry is not going to telegraph his every behind the scene move in the aftermath, but this is Mr. Justice Man. He will find out who did this, and he will sue them or press charges for harassment. He just hasn’t announced it yet. He just hasn’t released the video yet. He’s preparing his case as he always does, quietly and by dotting every i and crossing every t behind the scene. The stupid deranger clowns never seem to get it.
If the day comes that the various sources/ “sources” that have spewed their opinions about H&M in millions of hateful articles, I will be grateful. Here, we know that if the RF wants to quash a story, they can and do do that. So writing, “The friend added: “I thought they were leaving the royal family for a quieter life. If flashbulbs give Harry flashbacks, I don’t understand why he is going to award ceremonies.”” is sanctioned by the royals. Who writes that about their traumatized son/ brother?! That’s cruel! And yet, clearly PW, KC, the friend (or “friend”) and the Daily Beast twerp had no issues spewing this. This isn’t newsworthy, it’s attacking someone, and we should know the names of the people who do that.
That “invisible contract” is not even invisible anymore. The royals just go on relying on the tabloids to protect them and the tabs openly do so. All the propaganda has worked on large swathes of the British public. As long as they’ve got that slice of the public, they will go on using each other.
Wow Tom Sykes or whichever slug wrote this article is really delusional. There was a piece in the NY Post where the author claimed she saw a video of a car driving on the sidewalk and almost hitting another car so how is that not perilous? Cars driving the wrong way down streets is not perilous? Driving on the wrong side of the street is no big deal? That royal brand must be really fragile to have to go to all these lengths to protect it.
BULLYAM is a creep of the highest order, physically assaulting his brother is not enough for this coward, he briefs the press so that NOONE will look to closely at what he and botox barbie are doing, like living SEPERATE lives, SEPERATE homes and SEPERATE engagements. Trouble is brewing big time in the house of Wales, Kathy kat is getting much to much publicity for the rage monsters liking, so very soon we will see William doing soooo many “” “LOOK AT ME, AND ONLY ME” outings. The vain, egotistical twerp can’t handle the fact that Megan gets awards and kitty gets….
WIGLETS and word salads
Mary Pester, Bulliam Pegs unhinged behaviour and psychopathic mentality supports the conspiracy theory that Jack the Ripper was a royal. Really really creepy.
These people are really on drugs.
So the BRF’s position (via “friends”, of course) is that Harry should stay from award shows. But if he goes, he should just silently take all abuse. It’s beginning to sound like Harry’s quick statement and letter to Backgrid interfered with some grand anti-Sussex plan, and the royals are mad about it.
The trouble with British media, Kate, Willy and the palace staff
1. cant handle Harry as a dynamic and charismatic spare
2. cant handle Meghan as a high achiever
The more they dismiss this incident the more I believe that dysfunctional family n press are involved. When QE died I truly believe it was a “mercy killing/Kevorkian situation. I believe this family has no money and their popularity is in the toilet. There’s a lot of backstabbing and fighting. Since QE death the press and BRF can’t hide their stupidity, lack of morals or commonsense. Camilla isn’t getting any love from that family. Ann wasn’t on the balcony. William turned his back on Camilla and didn’t bow to her at the concert. America (Hollywood)was their piggy bank. But the constant trashing of Meghan n Americans have turned off a lot of people. I don’t see any melanin CW country welcoming these parasites to a free vacation. The world tolerated QE. They’re not going to tolerate Charles or William. They’re a joke! Look at the wording of these so call reporters. It’s ridiculous. They’re royals by default Imperialism and colonization. These are gutter rats with zero class. Years ago Diana said they’re not who we think they are. She said QE n mum were older (adrenochrome) the movie??? I’m starting to believe this crap. Something major is off with these assholes. It’s all a distraction because something far worse is happening. This isn’t normal behavior. Who gets bullied for 6 years? It’s BS!
William is the mouthpiece for the British media re: H&M. Nothing more, nothing less. The fact Harry names Muroch publicly and the DM he’s made powerful enemies – enemies more powerful than him. While I admire H for trying to get media reform, Charles’ statement in Spare about it being a suicide mission makes sense. Harry would need countless money (billionaire money) and more famous ppl willing to sue and speak out but many settled (Sienna Miller) bc they just don’t have the funds.
Every time W&K’s friends speak to the media, whether it’s for stories like this or puff/PR pieces for W&K, it’s always to say how much they and/or W&K hate H&M or how terrible H&M are or how much better W&K *in comparison* to H&M.
It’s always about Harry and Meghan and nothing else. Absolutely nothing about how William and/or Kate are as people or as frienfs or as a couple without comparisons (yes I know it’s probably because there’s nothing to write but they don’t even try making stuff up)