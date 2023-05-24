Princess Anne has always had a ‘soft spot’ for her nephew Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Princess Anne seem to still be on good terms, despite all of the controversies and BS. Anne and Harry were seen together at QEII’s funeral last September, and Harry greeted his aunt with a big smile when they saw each other at King Charles’s coronation. Apparently, they’ve always gotten along well, so much so that the Daily Mail devoted an exhaustive article about Anne’s “soft spot” for her “troubled nephew.” Harry is not “troubled,” he just lives in America. LMAO.
Her famous work ethic, sustained over the course of many decades of unstinting royal duty and support for charity, has won Princess Anne plaudits across the world. Now, however, it seems the King’s only sister has earned admiration from an unlikely quarter: the Royal Family’s biggest critic, her nephew Prince Harry.
Eagle-eyed Royal watchers tuning into the Coronation might have been surprised to see the warmth of the encounter between Harry and his aunt at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Dressed in her Blues and Royals uniform beneath the dark green Thistle Mantle, the Princess Royal stopped to chat to Harry as she made her way to the front of the Abbey.
While most senior royals ignored the Prince who quit his duties to move abroad, Anne appeared to ask Harry – who remains the fifth in line to the Throne – if was okay with his seat three rows back. Would he be able to see beyond her high feathered cap? In what looked to be a good-humoured exchange, lip-reading experts reportedly revealed he told her: ‘I don’t mind’ before saying ‘Sit at the front!’ If viewers watching at home were surprised by the frank and jovial conversation so, it seemed, were some Royals in the pews behind.
Many may not realise that Anne seemed to have a soft spot for Prince Harry from the beginning, and the more so when he lost his mother at such a young age.And while her refusal to give her children Royal titles may seem at odds with Harry and Meghan’s insistence on their two children Archie and Lilibet being titled Prince and Princess, Anne and Harry have more in common than many people might realise. She was one of the few members of the Royal family who wasn’t targeted in Prince Harry’s excoriating take down.
An insider said: ‘The Princess Royal has always had a soft spot for Harry and they both have a wicked sense of humour. People talk about Prince Andrew being the Spare but Anne was the second-born, too, and particularly since Diana died has always felt a duty to support her nephew. Both Anne and Harry have a great sense of humour and more in common than it might seem.’
Could Anne be called upon by King and country to build a bridge between father and son? As with most acts of service – at least as far as the Princess Royal is concerned – if duty calls then she will oblige.
They’re really running out of people who can act as middlemen between King Charles and Harry, right? First it was our bewigged peacemaker Kate, then magically it shifted to the York princesses, and then it was the Archbishop of Canterbury, and now it’s Anne. Every time it shifts, I hold my breath because you know Prince William hates that there are still people in or around the royal family who maintain good relations with Harry, or see Harry’s perspective. Would William go so far as to plot something to damage Anne? We’ll see soon enough. Now, will Anne bridge the family divides? No. She won’t. But I kind of wonder if Anne secretly loves that her nephew got away and she hopes that he thrives.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Princess Royal (right) attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Thousands turned up to watch as The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster followed by His Majesty King Charles III his sons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, September 14 2022.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Anne, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence ahead of the Committal Service of Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey.
The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey.
Anne, Princess Royal arrives for the Coroation at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Saturday 6 May, 2023.
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London.
The Duke of Sussex arriving arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London.
Featuring: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
If Will thinks he can go after Anne, then good luck to him – that gold stick will find a home.
I have to laugh at the DM’s breathless prose – we didn’t need eagle eyes to see that Harry and Anne were smiling at each other at the coronation.
That’s what I was thinking, Eurydice. Anne is probably the only one who doesn’t give a crap about William’s violent temper tantrums or Camilla’s vile scheming. She’s the GD Princess Royal and Gold Stick and they can just take several seats.
Normal people SHOULD love up on their kind, responsible loving nephews. This is no great feat on Anne’s part. They continue to tell on themselves when they are surprised that any member of that family is friendly with Harry. Trash island.
Anne would have been a good monarch. Thank goodness there’s a senior member of the BRF who is kind to Harry.
Ya know, you’re right. Out of all QEII’s children, she’s the only one who would’ve been a decent monarch. The other three aren’t fit.
Yes agree. She wouldnt have brought any sizzle but she would have done QE2’s solidly British “keep calm and carry on” thing to a T. I don’t know if she would have managed the heir/spare situation any better – she clearly was as hands off in mothering as QE with the trash kids to show for it – but she wouldn’t have got into bed with tabloids and Crocamilla would have stayed a nobody.
Also – interesting that “palace sources” never spread rumors about Anne, despite her vivid love life. She slept with Andrew PB *before* C&C hooked up, at least according to The Crown’s timeline. Since APB is also still best beds (oops Freudian slip!) with Camilla, I wonder if a certain palace source is too intimidated or at least been told she’s untouchable…
Wow they sure are running low on who will fix the relationship. Maybe Chuckles should save the relationship but I don’t believe that’s going to happen. Good for Anne having a quick chat with Harry at the coronation.
Anne was jealous of Diana too-thought she didn’t know her place, stealing the limelight. Maybe when Diana passed, she felt tremendous guilt. I hope so, for that would at least indicate she possess some emotions and sense. Maybe she took the child under her wing, as much as would have been allowed.
Also sounds to me like everyone likes Harry–those who aren’t insecure glory hogs. Philip, Elizabeth, Anne, Eugenie… The others are and always will be users.
Please someone correct me if I am wrong, but I don’t remember one story about Anne in Spare (apart from she was the one greeted him after Queen’s death) that would indicate Harry and Anne had a relationship different from other members of the family. If she had provided any help after Diana’s death, I think he would talk about it with gratitude.
@sevenblue I disagree that he would talk about it. The British press would turn its destructiveness to her, Peter, and Zara if he did. Harry would keep any truly positive relationship with her private, just as he does with his closer people.
Anne wasn’t “the second born too”; she was the second born. She is just lower in succession to Andrew because of being female at that time. My understanding is that her children could have had aristocratic titles, but not royal because of being in the female line. PH’s children are higher up in succession and through a male line so automatically entitled to prince and princess. He is simply following their supposed protocol and rules.
I believe it’s correct that prince and princess are only automatic from a male heir but the Queen offered to give them the titles and Anne said no.
She didn’t offer prince and princess. She offered their father a dukedom which would have led to titles for the children.
That just tells me that non everyone in the family is engorged with rage towards Harry. Which I had already assumed. It’s largely the heirs who desperately need good press. Anne has always kept her head down and chugged along. She’s never been a threat to anyone of “stealing” attention. And doesn’t crave it like her brother. So whatever Harry does is no skin off her nose.
Correct me if I’m wrong, Anne owns her own property, right? And uses it to profit off of, hosting events and horse shows.
As far as I am aware, Anne is financially independent. Maybe that’s why Charles cannot order her to work with rota.
I remember an article when Harry & Meghan were working royals and attacks to them were getting worse, Anne & Edward talked to Charles or Queen about getting rid of senior palace advisors. They all knew the attacks were coming from the palace.
I think the fact that Anne owns her own estate and has her own business interests is also the reason why she doesn’t have to participate in the performative snubbing of the Sussexes like Sophie, Edward, or even her own daughter, Zara. She doesn’t have to kowtow to William or her brother for money or a grace and favour house. I wonder if she can identify with Harry’s wish to not be beholden to his brother for that reason.
Plus, with neither of
the Wails stepping up, KCIII and Camilla limited on travel, no Andrew, and the elder cousins all looking frail, she’s more secure than ever in her position as the “workhorse” of the family. By their definition, of course. So she can basically do what she likes.
Anne got herself set up at Gatecombe when her parents were alive and doesn’t seem to have lived the extravagant lifestyle that Andrew in particular has done. She does not live in poverty, but the estate makes a profit with racing and so she does not need Charles to maintain her lifestyle.
Harry did mention in Spare that Anne greeted him when arrived at Balmoral after the Queen’s death was made public. That’s the only mention I can recall and it was a positive one for her.
I didn’t know she had a soft spot for anyone. But good for her!
“Troubled nephew”. That would be William not Harry.
exactly what i was thinking. will is the apparently violent do-nothing man-child. he’s the troubled one.
She was the only one in that family who remained at Balmoral when Harry came to see the late queen. I was always struck by that. I wonder if she had words with Charles that he wouldn’t stay to see him and decided that she would do so herself.
That’s true. Being a decent human being shouldn’t be considered a major feat, but apparently it is for the royals.
Well if she wanted to be a bridge builder maybe she could start by telling her brother to show some concern over his son and wife. Maybe tell him to inquire if they are ok after what happened last week? Make a statement condemning what happened instead of ignoring it? Not holding my breath on that though.
Anne was the one who took Harry to the queen after she died IIRC. And recently Anne went on record saying that she was not in favor of a slimmed-down monarchy. PH was a harder worker than PW and he and Meghan were incredibly popular until Autumn 2018. Instead of breathlessly saying that they both are second-born and have great humor, the DF would do better to look at the future of the RF. Like Anne has clearly done.
https://amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/02/princess-anne-slimmed-down-royal-family-doesnt-sound-like-a-good-idea
Her own kids do not have titles but they do profit off of being royal-adjacent. Peter did the milk commercials. Her son-in-law is being paid to promote cannabis products. To which, who cares, but getting mad at one’s nephew while your own kids are out there doing the most would be hypocritical. So maybe she has some perspective. Why would she be big mad at Harry? Her brother had the Dimbeleby book. She still speaks to him.
Don’t forget that Mike has a whole podcast on spotify, which the Fail have never mentioned.
So now Anne is the keenest peacemaker in all the land? Because she didn’t openly snub Harry at a public event? That seems…slim to be going on with.
That said, of the royals, I would guess that Anne is the least likely to care about the rest of the family’s edicts when it comes to Harry. Unlike Sophie, Edward, and the Tindalls, who all made it a point to snub the Sussexes and looked ridiculous and petty, I cannot see Anne being influenced by William’s rage or following Camilla’s lead. So it seems perfectly in character for her to speak with Harry, but that doesn’t mean she wants to take on the task of trying to repair her brother’s relationship with his youngest son. Only Charles can do that.
My guess is Anne sees both Charles and William for exactly who they are. Charles she is probably more accepting of, since he is her brother and they are fairly close in age etc. but I imagine she still has a good idea of why Harry left.
Also keep in mind Anne does not participate in the rota, so she was probably also sympathetic to that part of Harry’s argument.
And she was close to her mother, who seemed to understand and accept H&M’s decision to step back. So I’m sure that plays a part here too.
I did not realize that Anne does not participate in the rota. Wow, has she just never done?
Wait, weren’t we told that the Royals had to pick sides? I guess Anne didn’t get the memo…
It’s hilarious that the article reeks of disappointment. Anne and Harry’s interactions certainly blow the tiresome narrative of everyone snubbing Harry out of the water. Will the petty king and heir or the RRs now try to put Anne in her “place”? Anne has already been AWOL from a couple of high profile events. It will be interesting to see them try, and what her reactions to those efforts would be…
I don’t think Diana and Anne ever had issues. I remember an interview Diana did where she said Anne was the hardest working member of the Royal Family. And that there was made up drama in the press how Anne wasn’t made Harry’s god mother and Diana said why would she, he’s his Aunt and they have that relationship already.
Imo, Anne should tell creepy Mike T, to lay off trashing her favorite nephew. Zara & Mike are dependent on Anne for their housing, aren’t they? Tell them to be nice.
I feel like some members of the family really want us to know they have no beef with Harry i.e. Anne and Edo. I wonder what is going on for this sudden distancing to be happening. I wonder if the WanK’s have been mean girling the minors again?
The Yorks are giving me whiplash, but I think Eugenie seems like the most genuine of the lot.
Eugenie seems to be the type who tries to get along with everyone and avoid drama.
Don’t jump down my throat for saying this. This is so obviously a dysfunctional family. I wonder if W hatred for Harry stems from obvious favouritism. It really does seem like everybody likes Harry better and always have.
Certainly part of it. PH was supposedly the second favorite royal after QE. (assuming any poll reported in the UK has any accuracy).
This only shows that the press is desperate for reconciliation so that Harry comes back to the UK on a regular basis. BTW her children don’t have titles because they are only given to offspring of the male line.