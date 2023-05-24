The Independent: The UK needs to find a way to do a ‘reverse Megxit’

The Duchess of Sussex won a Gracie Award last night for her massively successful Archetypes podcast. Meghan did not appear in person, and I don’t know if anyone expected her to. She was named the Best Podcast Host and the award was announced in March, and Meghan made a statement about it at the time. Because she didn’t go to the awards show, the obvious critics are suggesting that she didn’t want to go outside because of the pap chase and security issues last week in New York. As I said, I don’t think she was ever scheduled to appear in person. But speaking about security and Meghan’s popularity, at least one “commentator” has a somewhat reasonable opinion on how Meghan and Harry need to be invited to come back to the UK. This is Sean O’Grady at the Independent:
The memory of what happened to his mother haunts him, and Diana’s fate should haunt us all. She voluntarily gave up her bodyguards because she thought she was being spied on, and, as we found, the private security she was given by Mohammed al Fayed wasn’t adequate for the task. Do we really want that to be repeated with Harry and Meghan when they visit Britain?
So it seems a very foolish decision by the government and the police to single Harry and Meghan out, and leave them open to violent attack and intrusion. It would potentially mean that they and their family will come to the UK even less often, which would obviously please some spiteful people who, despite having never met either of them, have worked themselves up into a state of visceral loathing.
To my mind this is doubly retrograde, because it naturally means even less chance of the historic rapprochement that is so urgently needed to heal the House of Windsor. The royal family needs Harry and Meghan for the very same reasons it did when the Sussexes got married on that warm summer day in Windsor in 2018.
Was it really only a few years ago? They were fabulously popular. So much has happened since then – and none of it particularly good for any of those concerned. The rift continues to gnaw away at the institution, and Harry’s habit of spilling the beans is beginning to make him look obsessive. It’s harming his own standing and that of his wife, which used to be so high.
Yet despite everything, the obvious solution to the problems of both factions of the family is for Harry and Meghan to return to “working royal” status in some capacity. There is plenty for them to do, and they’ve shown they can be good at it, during the brief period before the media monstered them out of the country.
With the right set of duties, and with the automatic police and military protection they’d be entitled to, the Sussexes could once again be a valuable asset for an institution that, as we found at the time of the coronation, is not popular enough with the young. In other words, rather like Brexit, we need to reverse Megxit in the national interest. It feels like a forlorn hope, but it really is the only way that they can all secure a better future for the institution they all have a vested interest in. The House of Windsor need not be divided against itself.
Personally, I love when commentators try in vain to toe the company line that Harry and Meghan are doing reputational damage to THEMSELVES by revealing how the institution abused them and ignored their pain, then in the same breath, the commentators are like “and we need them back because they’re so popular!” Give it one more year, and the rota will suddenly claim to have invented a half-in solution for the Sussexes to come back. While the Sussexes are not coming back – their eviction from Frogmore Cottage was the final nail in that particular coffin – it is interesting that even these kinds of people are like “wait, but Harry should have security when he visits, you mean he’s not going to visit anymore??”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Nope. Let the “institution” die the natural death it’s overdue for.
Exactly. This reminds me of all the people who kept talking about Michelle Obama running for president as if she hadn’t said (repeatedly) that it was never happening (while also sharing how happy she was to be free of the White House and the scrutiny and the pressure).
Folks just love the idea of Black women saving them – even when those women do not even call themselves Black (a la Meghan).
Do you know about the one drop rule? Next.
“…even when those women do not even call themselves Black (a la Meghan).”
This is (I’m sure unintentionally) misleading. Please don’t promote this idea that Meghan has ever pretended to be anything other than a black biracial woman of colour. One of the first things that put a lot of noses out of joint in the U.K. was Meghan talking about a paucity of black professors at U.K. universities. Then there was the vogue cover on which she prominently featured many black women – for which she was again savaged. Then there is her black mom whom she has always been regularly seen with and talks about often.
People around here are very well informed and can clue you in.
Meghan refers to herself as biracial. I am a Black American woman. I support Meghan but do not identify her as Black because that is not her choice. She is biracial. That is how *she* identifies. Halle Berry, a biracial woman, has always identified as a Black woman. Therefore, I identify her as Black. This “one drop” history in America is a double-edged sword.
@Yup
Back in 2014 or 2015 when the young, free and single M was on SM and had yet to meet the monsters in palaces on ShidtIsland, someone like you said on twitter: “Meghan Markle isnt black.”
And M responded: “My mother and I would disagree with that.”
@Kingston I’m not sure I’m following the train of thought here, but you reminded me of Doria’s wish in the documentary that she prepared Meghan more on the racism she’d face being black. Although I understand fully a mother hoping that the world changes for the better. I’m often overly optimistic about humans. Forgive my paraphrasing, I’m sure others remember more verbatim Doria’s words. The pain in her demeanor stayed with me more fully.
She ain’t coming back. Ever. They poisoned it.
NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!!
That new representation is really paying dividends – lol
“Worked themselves up” is not accurate. Lead by the nose, without using any discriminate thinking, into biased hatred is more accurate. This media tool is terrible. And I wish they’d stop with the “megxit” cr*p too, they really don’t want a return either.
“The rift continues to gnaw away at the institution, and Harry’s habit of spilling the beans is beginning to make him look obsessive. It’s harming his own standing and that of his wife, which used to be so high.”
Lol…f!ck off dude. The only thing that Harry is obsessivly doing is taking care to protect his family and himself. Harry and Meghan are both THRIVING and Trash island and that trash institution need them, not the other way around.
England went through so much in the 1970s-80s culturally getting to grips with England not being the almighty British Empire anymore, yet the twinned Brexit/Sussexit shows that some people still didn’t want to accept Little England. History will definitely show how the two exits were related (as the docuseries also started doing with regards to anti-immigration stances being a cover for racism).
Why would H&M return to the relentless criticism and lies, the ridicule of their children, the palaces endless briefing and the unconcealed hatred directed at them, especially towards Meghan and their mixed race royal children? Why would they put themselves at Charles’ petty mercy and the public hostility of The Other Brother?
Make it make sense!
THIS
Christ on a bike why the hell would Harry and Megan return to this toxic little island. We had them and their star quality and the Royal family, in all its petty jealousy allowed the media to abuse everything about them. The racist sick ramblings of the press enabled by the Royal household was enough to nearly break Megan , but she had and has a strong loving husband by her side who told his family to shut the fk up and tell your pap friends to do the same or we are going. They thought Harry was as gutless as his father and brother and would cave. But he didn’t. He took his wife and son and left, they had a daughter together and carved out a very, very successful life for themselves, and as the Royal family fade into obscurity and in fighting, Harry and Megan continue to shine. So take your mexit and shove it
Harry and Megan don’t need you, but as sure as tomorrow will come, the Royal family need them and I for one am loving it
Always nice to see your posts, @Mary Pester. Hope you’re feeling better today. 😊
Beautifully said, Mary Pester!!
100% this! That ship has sailed… waive bye bye to the pretty ship.
The only way to deal with toxic people is to not deal with them. That sentiment applies mutually to both sides in this.
Actually, it sank…
Too late, Luther. Too late.
Even if the Sussexes were to return, the damage to the monarchy, by its own hand, has been done.
Wait, after millions of negative articles in the BM about the Sussexes (especially Meghan) about nail polish and bedrooms and military uniforms, etc, Sean O’Grady thinks that HARRY comes over as a bit obsessive?!
Is this some kind of sick joke? They nearly drove Meghan to suicide and gave a blood prince no other choice but to leave. They can go to hell.
It really is funny to watch the british press figure out that they got themselves into this mess (with a lot of help from the royals obviously) and now they can’t get themselves out. They had a pair of popular, hardworking, charismatic royals who appealed to many people who aren’t otherwise fans of the royal family – and the press and the royals shot themselves in the foot by driving them out with a targeted hate campaign.
no one but themselves to blame. Prayers! Sorrow!
I love “the media monstered them out of the country.” Yeah, you did.
I agree that the press is most of the problem, but had the family supported Harry and Meghan then the press wouldn’t have gone as far as it did nor would it have had the leaked stories used to attack them.
Until the family changes, they aren’t coming back. And really it’s because of William and to a lesser extent kate. If William was supporting Harry then even if Charles was being difficult H and M would know they have support for the future. But it’s clear William is as much of a reason as Charles as to why they had to leave.
All of the UK’s chickens are coming home to roost.
I find it particular interesting that they monikered Harry and Meghan leaving under the etymology of Brexit bc both are a monumental sh!t show.
Your whole comment is amazing and bang on but the icing on the cake is the Queen Charlotte, “Prayers! Sorrows!”. Lol
First of all
https://media.tenor.com/-OhMsYoUV9YAAAAd/laugh-african.gif
Wipes tears from eyes…this is just the rota lamenting the fact that they see their pay days dwindling further and further to nothing. That is the ONLY reason they are starting to have a change of heart. Give it a year, they will be laying prostrate at Harry and Meghan’s feet apologizing and begging them to come back. AND demanding that C & C Slander Factory and WanK apologize and give Harry and Meghan everything they want. Frogmore Cottage, royal protection, half in, half out, keep all of their deals, and the ability to exclude the rota from their events.
Don’t EVER mistake them for actually believing they were in the wrong. It’s all about money and those ancient dullards aren’t raking in the cash for them.
That’s a funny gif.
” C & C Slander Factory” 😂
Agreed: for the press, it’s all about money.
@Snuffles 🤣🤣🤣🤣
“C & C Slander Factory”
You just made my day! 🤣🤣🤣
We all know that The Monarchy would benefit from H&M coming back to be working royals.
But how do H&M benefit?
Not all all, IMO.
Hard.Pass. from H&M.
Comment of the day….
I saw a comment on another forum and have to repeat it here: Why would Harry and Meghan turn back their lifeboat to the Titanic?
He said NO. She said NO. They said NO. How many times, in speech and written word do they have to say NO for the message to stick that they’re not coming back? You got the all-white royal family you wished for. Focus on them.
But don’t you see!?! It’s Harry’s duty to be the punching bag and for Meghan, a biracial Black woman, to do all the emotional and social labor for the white windsors! The press needs money!! His majesty the king needs to take their titles if they don’t come back!
These fools are ridiculous. If “Harry’s habit of spilling the beans” is the problem then I guess this tool is assuming Harry and Meghan will come back and keep quiet about the abuse? In exchange for security? I guess toxic people and institutions gotta be toxic. This is just another way to say “Drop your lawsuit Harry!” Or else!
…then maybe they should stop giving Harry the beans to spill?
Stop making sense, Grandma Susan! Self-reflection is obviously not the BM’s strong suit, is it? Geez!
Just thinking out loud (not hoping for it just wondering), what terms would be acceptable
1. Call of the royal rota dogs. The institution will push back and correct any dangerous falsehoods. NO MORE LEAKs or the deal is OFF.
2. The Sussexes run their own office, chose their own staff, set their own schedule and not have to coordinate with the other royal offices
They keep ALL of their contracts and will not have them out under review and scrutiny by The Firm. They continue to make their own money.
3. Get ALL of their royal patronages back – especially the military ones for Harry.
4. They still live most of the year in Montecito and their children remain in American schools. But they come for Christmas and an extended summer visit.
5. Harry and Meghan come and go as they please. Visit and Support local U.K. charities. Visit with friends and family in private.
6. Get Frogmore Cottage back and their RPO security
I guess the only reply from Chuckles is going to be: ” It’s a No, dawg” Talk about killing your golden egg laying geese. Sheesh.
King Snarles would never, ever agree. He’s too happy to have them gone, because we know how much they would overshadow him, and we know how much he absolutely without a doubt hates being overshadowed. They do that now just sitting at home in California, imagine how it would be if they were back as working royals lol.
The irony is if he reached out he could have great pr without being overshadowed. Get the Sussexes attending things like the trooping and doing the Christmas walk without having them live in the uk doing official duties. Just let them be family. Shocking concept. But instead it’s full slash and burn.
I can’t believe how so very small and petty both Charles and William are. The very opposite of regal and noble.
No more Frogmore Cottage. That’s like tent camping now. Stakes have been raised. In order to come back into the fold, Meghan and Harry should hold out for Royal Lodge. 😂
Harry should get all of his military patronages back and he should be able to pick and choose whatever else he WANTS to do. After all, they work for a living now. No more bowing and scraping to William.
Better yet, let Ari Emmanuel negotiate the terms. 😏
“Yet despite everything, the obvious solution to the problems of both factions of the family is for Harry and Meghan to return to “working royal” status in some capacity. There is plenty for them to do, and they’ve shown they can be good at it, during the brief period before the media monstered them out of the country.”.
‘and they’ve shown they can be good at it’, lololololol
No, dear Sean, they showed they were f*cking great at it. That was problematic for other royals. Other royals/and courtiers, who along with their media buds, ‘monstered them out of the country’.
“Both factions:” it’s hilarious that they’re trying to paint H&M as needing anything the BRF can offer.
This article reminds me of people who pick a fight, say nasty things, then try to “apologize” with a halfhearted, “You said some things, I said some things …” H&M did NOTHING to deserve their treatment by the RR, and need not apologize for anything.
they’re never going back and I thank the lord ever day that that half in/out crap was rejected. the security is one more lose end being tied up too. RRs are stuck with the royals they deserve.
This is a strange article considering The Independent is now under the umbrella of the Daily Fail parent group. Prior to this, The Independent was one of the major “papers” that showed more balance in its reporting on H&M and recently began a very anti Sussex stance. Perhaps a rouge editor still remains on staff? lol
Could be a trial balloon; see how the public reacts?
Honestly, I have no idea. ANL (parent company) has successfully completed a scorched earth policy against the Sussexes so a “reverse Megxit” could never be floated in the Daily Fail yet The Independent doesn’t have a strong royalist readership to plant a story in order to gauge public opinion. It’s just a very strange article.
It’s a message to the royal family to start compromising and get the Sussexes to come back, at least more frequently.
The royals and the rota are no longer on the same page. Maybe they thought the royals could beat the Sussexes into submission but that hasn’t worked. The reality is, Will and Kate would be happy if they never set foot on UK soil again and Charles wants all of the attention himself. Charles is naive to think that’s enough for the rota, but the rota is losing money and that’s all they care about.
Snuffles you’re on the money there. The RF couldn’t give 2 hoots about H&M ever going back to the UK. But that means they need to start being more interesting and driving clicks on news stories. They’re trying to have their cake and eat it too. The media is fully in WanK’s pocket but am curious to see how long that lasts when they’ve got nothing to put up.
Harry was never in a good position in the family. By his account and my interpretation he was treated like the unwanted red-headed step child.
I do not understand the narrative that he and his wife Meghan left a good situation.
They were told that there was no money to even pay for Meghan.
My interpretation is that she either leave or pay for All her clothes, housing etc while the other royals would allow royal commentators to says how much she is costing the royals.
And, and, she nor Harry would have no way of correcting that narrative.
BM realizing with horror that the possibility of the Sussexes returning gets smaller every day. This is a missive to BP to fix this mess (that they and BP created).
C-Rex pulled their security to try to force them to return. Terrorizing them via that pap chase in hopes of getting them to return (or do worse to them) didn’t work either. Bc the places where they are the LEAST safe are in the UK and the BM only have themselves to blame. The BRF briefed against them, but the BM were the ones writing thousands of angry and hate filled articles filled with despicable lies, repeatedly promoting Meghan’s hateful relatives, promoting the anti-Sussex brigade on SM, and waging all kinds of personal vendettas. And bc most of them won’t stop, the Sussexes are not coming back there to live. After Harry’s court cases have concluded, the BM and RF won’t know if or when they might visit until after the fact. Too late to cry about it now. Actions have consequences so deal with it!
I was ready to write a comment about how even The Independent keeps lying on M&H and then I remembered that recently one of Queen Side Chick’s friends became its editor which explains everyting. But my point still stands, throw the whole of the British Media into the garbage. All of them are tabloids at heart.
He is correct, the rf does need H&M but I’m not sure who he is talking to. The rf do not want the Sussexes outshining them on their turf. They have evicted them and removed security just to enforce this. There was a time to work this out but too much has happened now and the time to come together is long past.
Let’s put it this way, neither the BRF nor the BM were able to treat Meghan and Harry with any amount of courtesy or respect during the queen’s funeral, a funereal for God’s sake. So, any other proposition seems like a non-starter, as far as I see it.
GD, that gold dress is a showstopper! Go Meghan!
She looked amazing!
Why would they want such an “irrelevant” family back? LOL
Harry and Meghan have built an entire life outside the UK. They have the freedom to do and say whatever they want, friends and people around them they trust. Why on God’s green earth would they give that up to go back to the toxic mess they left?
Charles would need to give a warning to the media to leave them alone. The correct term is sussexit.
It’s too late to turn back now. Harry and Meghan offered to be part-time and it was rejected. But this new stance is the realisation that Harry and Meghan are now under no obligation to return for royal events.
This is very confusing. Remember before the coronation how they were saying how they didn’t want Meghan there, but when she didn’t go they acted all offended like she insulted them. This week has been a scattered mess with the royals. I think between what happened in NY with the paparazzi and Harry’s losing his bid to pay for police protection, it’s hitting the UK that they went too far and the Sussexes will have nothing to do with the UK. Meghan is done with those people and will leave Harry to deal with them. They are not giving up their independence and autonomy for those nasty ingrates. I really hope the Sussexes keep doing what matters to them and shine bright. I love seeing their work, would love to see them more, without the royal family.
We know Tyler Perry isn’t going to visit the Sussexes should they ever return to England LOL. Not that they will.
Why would they leave the life they’ve built in California, where good friends can be trusted not to leak about them, where Archie and Lili can grow up far away from the flashbulbs that caused Harry so much trauma, where Meghan can be her true feminist self and where both Harry and Meghan can serve as they feel called to do?
Harry meant it when he said he was determined the break the cycle of generational trauma.
“Sweetie, I love you! I’m sorry I gaslit you, tried to break your spirit, called you every name from “liar”, to “Gold-digger”, to “Ghetto”…..but you misunderstood me!! I love you! I’ve always loved you. Please come back and we’ll start new. Fresh. I’ll be better. I promise.”–British tabloids to H&M
What kind of inane fever dream is this? Between Harry’s family, the courtiers and the scumbag tabloids they were literally chased out of the country. Since then it’s been nothing but long-distance bashing, briefing, lying and threats. They have no home there, no security and a father, brother and SIL who don’t have the time of day for them and have only shown them hatred and spite. I imagine Harry will be back for his court dates but I sincerely doubt Meghan will ever set foot in that bloody country again.
Well, how ridiculous is this article? Very. The Sussexes have already told us that they are moving forward. The bm wants people to believe that lawsuits show otherwise. IMO, it shows that he’s doing exactly what he intends to do with the bm without once having to consider the brf. Far from obsessed, he’s focused on the goal of holding the bm accountable and changing it for the better.
As far as the Sussexes becoming any kind of working royal again, I think how there were treated at the Jubbly and QE2’s funeral was not conducive to them wanting to be part of any of it. KFC evicting them from their UK home just put a period to everything.
This doesn’t appear to be directed at the Sussexes. I’m not sure why this was written especially after the photographers’ actions last week. There were no comments from the brf when that happened. I doubt articles like this will change the minds of KFC, the Escort, Fails and Wails. Just column filler.
Come back to a abused situation where the royal family will leaked untrue stories about you and your family. Come back so we can racially abuse your mix race children and throw them under the bus to elevate the Wales children and Kate and William come back to where we can make Meghan suicidal again where your every move every breath is used against you because your black woman . Come back so we can try to break up your healthy loving marriage for clicks online and so we can make money while you suffer emotional mental and physical.
… and Meghan keeps her fashion contacts 😉
This is the RR realizing they messed up. They may not catch Meghan til Invictus. Harry is on a screw it burn it down mission. And he was not sad and disgraced at the coronation.
Yeah, no. They’re not coming back, thank goodness. They tried and tried to come to a compromise, and I think the “half in half out/relocate to a commonwealth country” was only on offer as a nod to their love for QEII and to continue to be of service to her. But that wasn’t good enough for the rest of the rats, so they now they get what they get. Which is nothing, I hope.
I wouldn’t begin to speak for H&M, but if they want this, I hope they get it. If nothing else, I hope they get security.
I read this article last night as someone posted it on Twitter. As I read it, I was laughing thinking that the BP and BRF realized they messed up big time . Lol.. the article also admitted that HM were forced out. Finally some truth to it. And that the firm is having trouble attracting the younger generation to have any interest on the current members of the BRF . Translation : they’re Boring, not relatable, and have no charisma. Numbers don’t lie . Here in the US for example, at least 80% of the people watching the coronation were 55 and over(and probably mostly MAGAs)
This reads like ANL want Harry to drop the lawsuits hence the obsessed whiner thing.
Why would the Sussexes choose to return, the conditions that caused them to leave has worsened.
Would Meghan be allowed to be her dynamic self? Harry living out the best version of himself? What would happen if they are better received by the public?
The media is still toxic, they are extra since they are being sued? what about William’s jealousy? It remains unexamined and make appearances as projection and gaslighting.
His father?
What about the priceless peace of mind?? Would it be the same if the Sussexes refused to be abused ?
Meghan’s need to the right to be treated as a human??
None of that will change as the need for autonomy and freedom…
There is too much water under the bridge….
If things could be worked out for the Sussex family with the royal family and the nasty tabloids-maybe Meghan and Harry could work parttime representing the interests of the royal family-charities they have overseas-Meghan and Harry will want to work on some their own interests and make their own money and raise their children how they see fit-just maybe