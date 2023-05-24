Kyle Richards keeps denying Ozempic use, says Erika Jayne is ‘way skinnier than me’



Kyle Richards has been sober for almost a year. In that time she’s also lost a noticeable amount of weight. As soon as she started posting pics of her slimmed-down physique, people started commenting that she must have been on Ozempic. Kyle denied those rumors, but it also seems like she’s protesting too much. At this point Kyle has been talking about not using Ozempic since January. Like Peridot said in this story from March, I think her continued denials about Ozempic are making the association even stronger. Well, now she’s at it again, talking to Page Six about how she lost weight (not from Ozempic!!) and getting a swipe in at Erika Jayne.

Kyle says she’s never taken Ozempic because she has anxiety: “I can say that I have never tried it and I have never taken it,” Richards, 54, told Page Six. “I’m not on any weight loss drug. If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it.” Other Bravo stars have admitted to taking the drug: Although Richards went about her weight loss the old-fashioned way, many of her fellow Bravolebrities have admitted to using the drug — such as Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. Other celebs, including Richards’ “RHOBH” castmate Erika Jayne, were also accused of using the drug for weight loss purposes. “I don’t know about Erika, I have no idea, but I’m wondering why don’t people talk about her enough, she’s way skinnier than me,” Richards quipped. “I’m like, ‘Why are people talking about me?’ I’m so confused because she’s really lost a lot of weight.” She made a lot of lifestyle changes, including getting sober: “What I don’t want to get lost in this is that I want to be able to inspire people,” she told Page Six in February, noting that she had to completely change her lifestyle to reach her dream physique. “I stopped drinking almost seven months ago, I don’t eat bad, sugar, pizza, donuts, carbs … so I’d rather be inspiring than people making up stories about me,” she continued. The reality star alleged that she also lost weight by working out for “two hours every day.”

First of all, I think it’s funny how Kyle uses this opportunity to be petty about Erika. I’m not super up-to-date on the Real Housewives shows but I’m guessing they don’t like each other. I’m going to shock some people by saying this, but judging by her physique, I do not believe Kyle is on Ozempic. I think she’s not on it because she has really good muscle tone. One of the downsides of Ozempic is that it can cause you to lose muscle along with body fat. For the people who need it to manage diabetes, this side effect is worth the trade. But I just don’t believe that Kyle is taking a semaglutide drug that suppresses her appetite while working out for two hours a day. Also, I looked it up and anxiety symptoms are not listed as a common side effect of Ozempic. But as someone who has suffered from multiple anxiety disorders, I get what Kyle’s saying. I’m also anxious (LOL) about how different medications could affect me.

It sounds like what really happened is that Kyle got sober, found a good trainer, and is on a strict diet. Getting sober is a great thing and I’m happy for Kyle that she’s made that change. I don’t think cutting out all “carbs” is necessarily balanced or healthy, because demonizing foods and food groups as “bad” can really backfire. But if you did all three of those things at once, the results could be pretty dramatic. She also had breast reduction surgery sometime in 2022, which Andy Cohen “accidentally” revealed on the air. That could also contribute to Kyle looking slimmer than before. We’ll never know for sure if Kyle lost weight the old fashioned way or with medication. But I’m going to take her word for it. If she would just stop talking about it, maybe other people would, too.

