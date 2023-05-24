Jeff Bezos proposed to Lauren Sanchez with a 30-carat diamond worth $3 million?

As we heard this week, Jeff Bezos finally proposed to Lauren Sanchez. They’ve been together since 2018, when he was married to Mackenzie Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez is the reason why his marriage fell apart. Still, Jeff Bezos didn’t cat around once he was officially with Lauren – they’ve been together ever since and they legitimately seem happy together. Well, there’s more information on where, when and how the proposal went down, including some info about the ring.

Jeff Bezos clearly timed his big proposal to Lauren Sanchez to align with the maiden voyage of his spectacular superyacht and their grand arrival in the French Riviera … because shortly after landing in Spain last week, he did the deed!!!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Jeff pulled out the 20-carat sparkler on dry land, somewhere in Spain … we believe either Ibiza or Mallorca. We’re told the proposal was private — just the 2 of them — and boy, did they keep a secret for a few days.

It wasn’t until the pair arrived in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival that they finally let the cat out of the bag at a star-studded Vanity Fair party.

“They were telling everyone they were engaged; they were so excited. They are completely in love,” one insider told us, while another added that the two acted like horny teenagers.

“They were all over each other. I mean, they’re always affectionate, but they could not keep their hands off each other,” the second spy shared.

That night, the former journalist flaunted the massive ring — which cost between $2.5 to $3.5 million – while on a dinner date with her fiancé as well as his sister, Christina Bezos, and her husband, Steve Poore.