Jeff Bezos proposed to Lauren Sanchez with a 30-carat diamond worth $3 million?

As we heard this week, Jeff Bezos finally proposed to Lauren Sanchez. They’ve been together since 2018, when he was married to Mackenzie Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez is the reason why his marriage fell apart. Still, Jeff Bezos didn’t cat around once he was officially with Lauren – they’ve been together ever since and they legitimately seem happy together. Well, there’s more information on where, when and how the proposal went down, including some info about the ring.
Jeff Bezos clearly timed his big proposal to Lauren Sanchez to align with the maiden voyage of his spectacular superyacht and their grand arrival in the French Riviera … because shortly after landing in Spain last week, he did the deed!!!
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Jeff pulled out the 20-carat sparkler on dry land, somewhere in Spain … we believe either Ibiza or Mallorca. We’re told the proposal was private — just the 2 of them — and boy, did they keep a secret for a few days.
It wasn’t until the pair arrived in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival that they finally let the cat out of the bag at a star-studded Vanity Fair party.
“They were telling everyone they were engaged; they were so excited. They are completely in love,” one insider told us, while another added that the two acted like horny teenagers.
“They were all over each other. I mean, they’re always affectionate, but they could not keep their hands off each other,” the second spy shared.
That night, the former journalist flaunted the massive ring — which cost between $2.5 to $3.5 million – while on a dinner date with her fiancé as well as his sister, Christina Bezos, and her husband, Steve Poore.
People Magazine confirmed some details about the engagement and Lauren’s new ring. Apparently, the ring is between 25-30 carats and it’s likely a cushion-cut diamond, and it is probably worth more in the $3-5 million range. There was some talk that he got her a heart-shaped diamond, but I don’t think it is? I think it’s as People Mag says, a cushion-cut diamond (which is a good cut, if you ask me). Anyway, these two are… something. I would wish them well if only Bezos wasn’t such a union-buster.
Stories like these make me want to stop buying on Amazon!!! LOL
Please do! Amazon is extremely exploitative of their workers. they’re regularly denied pee breaks just so we can get cheap crap faster.
Dang, her legs!!!! That’s all I got.
Yes but that face.
(I’m not at all opposed to plastic surgery or fillers, but there’s such a thing as overdoing it.)
Paint that face green and she is Jim Carrey in the mask.
This is so trashy. Diamonds that massive look gaudy and almost like gumball machine toy rings. Clearly money does not buy taste: in choice of fiancé or ring.
What a cheapskate. That’s like 0.0000000000000001% of his net worth. LOL.
I’ll never wish a money hoarding, white man, billionaire well though.
Yeah I’m pretty sure he’s got $5 mil in his couch cushions
I’m guessing he didn’t go to Zales. They are grossing me out.
wait, his brother-in-law’s last name is….Poore?
anyhow, this is kinda gross. To spend that much on a bauble is messed up. Tax the 1%.
I don’t know LS from Eve but find myself intrigued. Could she be as trashy as she presents herself?
Just read up on Wikipedia about her. To my surprise, she’s a licensed pilot. She’s got some substance.
Her PR could be better.
She has a strong OnlyFans vibe.
My husband “Jeff Bezos apparently got engaged to his plastic girlfriend” LOL, love that man.
They make the cast of Jersey Shore look like old money.
Why do both of them come across as tacky and gauche?
At least she’s not barely legal? I don’t care for any of them, but she’s old enough to know she is going to earn every cent one way or another.
They are tacky, grimy and thirsty. Money cannot buy you style or dignity. He’s definitely taking HGB to get that bit of bulk and definition.