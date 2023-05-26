The latest ‘Barbie’ trailer asks Barbie if she’s ready for the Birkenstock of Truth

Greta Gerwig is a mad genius. I feel bad about talking so much sh-t about her adaptation of Little Women (still the worst version, honestly) because I think Gerwig managed to get everything “right” about what a Barbie movie should be. We’ve already started to get more information about Barbie’s plot – something about Barbie going on a journey into the real world, and Will Ferrell is a Mattel executive and Ryan Gosling’s Ken is “just beach.” The second trailer set a certain tone, but the third trailer is just… magnificent. We get to see where “the wheels come off” as Margot Robbie’s Barbie wonders, mid-dance, if the other Barbies ever think about dying. Then Barbie’s arched feet go flat and panic creeps in. Barbie seeks counsel from Kate McKinnon’s Barbie, who offers her the Barbie version of the red pill/blue pill: a pink pump or a Birkenstock. Barbie goes on a journey and Ken tags along. Because he’s just Ken.
Truly cannot even believe how funny this looks and how perfect this looks. Someone tried to bitch me out in the previous post because I said this looks like it would be great for kids, but I stand by that – not little kids, but tweens? Absolutely. Will Ferrell’s Mattel guy is already cracking me up. All of the Barbies grossed out by her feet… amazing. Ryan Gosling being THE himbo to end all himbos… beautiful. This will get me back to the theater, by god.
Oh, the soundtrack listing came out too, and there is music from Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Haim & Charli XCX.
Photos courtesy of Warner Bros/Barbie.
Kens police mug shot is just killing me, esp the ‘and Ken’ – it’s a thing of beauty. The clip of Aqua’s Barbie Girl at the end nearly ended me but Aqua’s management have already confirmed its not being used as they were never asked. I remember when Mattel sued the record label over it. And as someone elsewhere said, am surprised that Mattel approved the plot where they are the bad corporate guys.
Am soooooooooo looking forward to this. And yes this is totally an adult movie – the Kens can beach me off any day.
Margot and Ryan were the perfect casting choice as Barbie and Ken.
That Ken mugshot is next level! And this latest trailer is genius. I’m literally going to see this movie alone if I can’t find anyone to come with.
I wasn’t fully sold by the first couple of trailers but now I am 100% on board and can’t wait to see this.
Same here! This is the trailer that hooked me.
That last clip of Ken talking to the doctor was so perfect.
…but I’m a man…
OMG, I watched the trailer several times just to rewatch that doctor scene. Perfection.
‘Do i need a clicky pen?” LOLs. Gosling is really knocking it out of the park with Ken from what I’ve seen so far – you can tell he’s having a lot of fun.
This continues to look amazing! Already have two cinema dates planned for this(with a friend and another with my niece)
Though wonder whether this won’t go over tweens heads.
Btw on a buzzfeed post they had a vid of a Ryan Gosling dance recital as a kids. He was brilliant!
This plot reminds me of Toy Story + Lego Movie which are both great. I really hope it sticks the landing. I’m planning to see Oppenheimer that weekend and will go back for Barbie if the reviews are good.
Strong Lego Movie vibes – not a bad thing and I’ll probably see it with my 9 year old.
Okay, I wasn’t really paying that much attention to the Barbie hype before, but after watching this trailer I am now COMPLETELY sold! This looks like so much fun!
I think this looks great and I’m really looking forward to it but it does seem like the plot has been done before quite a lot. Enchanted anyone?
I agree that Greta Gerwig is a mad genius. I loved her version of Little Women, and I wasn’t expecting that, since I’m a devotee of the 1994 version with Winona Ryder (I was 9 when that version came out). But I adore Florence Pugh’s Amy (I’ve always been an Amy fan, and she was done justice in the newest version), and I loved the way Gerwig jumped through time telling the story.
Long story short, I am here for the Barbie movie. It looks hilarious and heartfelt and takes me back to being a little girl playing with my Barbies and having them go on wacky adventures.
This looks really entertaining and I can’t wait to see it!
This looks amazing. Truly I cannot wait lol!
I know that part of my mania for this movie is pure nostalgia trippery, but I am still very excited about this.
And I heard “Make Your Own Kind of Music” in the background near the end, which was a song that played heavily (to me) on the oldies station my mom listened to when I was a lass and it was a song I didn’t know I had forgotten and needed to hear. I couldn’t find in the listing if this was just sampled or if it was a re-record but it was something I needed to hear.
No, that was definitely Mama Cass Elliott’s voice you heard! (Apparently I’m old enough to be your mom!). I’m definitely going to see this movie, these trailers are just cracking me up! I wonder if that older lady on the bench with Barbie was maybe the inventor of the Barbie? Or the daughter of the inventor, the eponymous Barbie herself??
This looks so freaking fun. I love the casting, too.
I saw the clip of Kate and Margot with the shoes last night and thought it looked genius! I need more of Kate’s Always-In-The-Splits Barbie.
I didn’t care for Gerwig’s “Little Women” either. It just didn’t get me emotionally invested in the characters (particularly Jo and Laurie) the way the 90s version did. I did love SR’s performance and was glad Amy was done justice (I’m the youngest of 3 girls, so, go Amy!).
BUT never mind that movie. This one looks so fun and smart and I can’t wait to see it.
Shallow comment I find Margot Robbie so gorgeous. Ok I cannot wait to see this. It looks so fun! The casting is perfection.
She really is. When she hosted SNL back around 2016 they did the first of their “Matt Shatt” sketches, in which Mikey Day’s comically underwhelming man is married to a stunning successful woman and people proceed to be confused and bent out of shape about it. They did it again when JLo hosted and then with Ana De Armas.
She’s actually perfect for this! Her pretty genuine smile suits Barbie (this version of Barbie, I had some of the older versions, with the zebra bathing suit & blue eyelids, she was a sly looking one!).
Kate McKinnon as the Barbie we all had — chopped hair, Magic Marker’d face — is just so great.
This trailer is better than the previous ones. It seems it’s like Xanadu, the only musical I tolerate.
The people who did the set design and costumes deserve all the nominations. It’s all just so spot on.
I love the cu de sac with all the same Barbie townhouses with no walls or windows.
She has me at “Make Your Own Kind of Music” which was also used in the brilliant 90s movie Beautiful Thing. Kate McKinnon’s Barbie’s whole thing is killing me.