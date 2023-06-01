The Mail openly begs border agents to refuse Prince Harry re-entry to the US

It’s really crazy to watch as multiple British newspapers work in concert with an American right-wing think-tank to pull off some kind of “operation” to get Prince Harry deported from America. While a big chunk of the Heritage Foundation’s FOIA request and lawsuit is about generating content and headlines in “niche” British newspapers, make no mistake, this is an operation with larger goals and objectives. They’re convinced that if they scream loud enough and make utter nuisances of themselves, they can somehow FORCE American authorities to “kick out” Prince Harry. That’s literally the plan – that they can work the system in a way which ensures that a “helpless” Harry has nowhere to live except the UK. Speaking of, this is the Daily Mail’s latest exclusive: “Prince Harry could be DENIED entry to the US by any border guard who has read his admission of drug taking in Spare, claim legal experts.”

Prince Harry could be denied re-entry to the US by any border official who was aware of his drug-taking admissions in his autobiography, legal experts have claimed. The border officials could grill him on the admissions if he failed to declare it on his visa application form.

It means the Duke of Sussex could be stopped from returning to the US next month after his trip to London as he sues Mirror Group Newspapers over allegations of phone hacking.

The revelations come after it emerged the US government will appear in a federal court next Tuesday to answer questions regarding Harry’s visa application after he admitted taking cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms. Washington DC-based think tank The Heritage Foundation is suing Joe Biden’s administration to force officials into releasing the Duke’s immigration files.

Raymond G. Lahoud, an immigration lawyer at Norris McLaughlin, told DailyMail.com that Harry could be barred from re-entering the US if he came up against the wrong border guard. A CBP officer would not be able to quiz Harry on his previous drug use if he had declared it at the time of his visa application, since a decision would already have been made to issue a waiver.

It is not known whether Harry declared this.

‘Every time he comes into the US he is supposed to go through Customs and Border Protection (CBP),’ Mr Lahoud said. ‘Any person would be asked those questions and would be turned away if there is a clear record of drug use [that has not previously been declared]. If I am a customs agent, I have the right to answer whatever questions I want. If he has violated any law with regard to drug use, that’s grounds to be turned away, regardless of whether there was a conviction.’

Mr Lahoud added that he thought it was unlikely to happen even if Harry had not declared his drug-taking because he was not a ‘normal citizen’ – and agreed with The Heritage Foundation’s claim that he was ‘getting special treatment because is Prince Harry’.