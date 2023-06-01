The Mail openly begs border agents to refuse Prince Harry re-entry to the US

It’s really crazy to watch as multiple British newspapers work in concert with an American right-wing think-tank to pull off some kind of “operation” to get Prince Harry deported from America. While a big chunk of the Heritage Foundation’s FOIA request and lawsuit is about generating content and headlines in “niche” British newspapers, make no mistake, this is an operation with larger goals and objectives. They’re convinced that if they scream loud enough and make utter nuisances of themselves, they can somehow FORCE American authorities to “kick out” Prince Harry. That’s literally the plan – that they can work the system in a way which ensures that a “helpless” Harry has nowhere to live except the UK. Speaking of, this is the Daily Mail’s latest exclusive: “Prince Harry could be DENIED entry to the US by any border guard who has read his admission of drug taking in Spare, claim legal experts.”
Prince Harry could be denied re-entry to the US by any border official who was aware of his drug-taking admissions in his autobiography, legal experts have claimed. The border officials could grill him on the admissions if he failed to declare it on his visa application form.
It means the Duke of Sussex could be stopped from returning to the US next month after his trip to London as he sues Mirror Group Newspapers over allegations of phone hacking.
The revelations come after it emerged the US government will appear in a federal court next Tuesday to answer questions regarding Harry’s visa application after he admitted taking cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms. Washington DC-based think tank The Heritage Foundation is suing Joe Biden’s administration to force officials into releasing the Duke’s immigration files.
Raymond G. Lahoud, an immigration lawyer at Norris McLaughlin, told DailyMail.com that Harry could be barred from re-entering the US if he came up against the wrong border guard. A CBP officer would not be able to quiz Harry on his previous drug use if he had declared it at the time of his visa application, since a decision would already have been made to issue a waiver.
It is not known whether Harry declared this.
‘Every time he comes into the US he is supposed to go through Customs and Border Protection (CBP),’ Mr Lahoud said. ‘Any person would be asked those questions and would be turned away if there is a clear record of drug use [that has not previously been declared]. If I am a customs agent, I have the right to answer whatever questions I want. If he has violated any law with regard to drug use, that’s grounds to be turned away, regardless of whether there was a conviction.’
Mr Lahoud added that he thought it was unlikely to happen even if Harry had not declared his drug-taking because he was not a ‘normal citizen’ – and agreed with The Heritage Foundation’s claim that he was ‘getting special treatment because is Prince Harry’.
[From The Daily Mail]
“If” is doing so much work in all of these stories. The Heritage Foundation’s lawsuit and this legal expert’s commentary are all based on the idea that Harry wasn’t truthful on his visa. No one has evidence of Harry lying on his visa, no one even knows what information Harry provided on his visa. Their entire argument hinges on “if Harry lied.” This is so embarrassing from the Mail, the Telegraph and Heritage. They’re all so pathetic.
-
Did any of the employees at these rags actually go to journalism school? Holy Wow this is bonkers!
That’s why Harry’s suing theirarses.
But, believe me folks this is a big nothing burger going no where. If that’s the case they need to look into Murdoch’s immigration papers to become a US citizen. I bet you he did not tell that he would turn a US news station hostile against the US Constitution, then try to inact a coup with a wayward president!
I hope Harry tears Murdoch a new one — in court this month!
Sir David Rowat Barclay and Sir Frederick Hugh Barclay own the Telegraph.
It is the Royal Family, through the UK media, who is funding the Heritage Foundation to undermine and harass Prince Harry. We all know why. For how much I wonder? The institution and UK media are corrupt. They are in conspiracy with that Foundation which is as corrupt as they are.
They really are the dumbest people. Why would Harry lie on his Visa application but then document his prior drug use in his best selling memoir? Make it make sense.
This is such disgusting harassment, so what are they going to do, flag his passport to alert the boarder officials. Imagine a privileged white prince being denied re entry!?
@Nubia Absolutely. And also imagine the legal precedent that it would set!
They are trying everything to keep him
In the UK. He is going to be in the Uk for his legal case, so they’re gonna make sure he can’t go back to trap him there, with no protection, with the king away in transylvania. They are morons like that
Now that KC3 is making himself scarce at the time that Harry would be in the UK, I have gone into full conspiracy theory mode. What does the Firm have planned for Harry? Is KC3 giving himself plausible deniability? Harry has no illusions about the monarchy’s aim. He clearly stated that they plan to destroy him and Meghan.
Prince Harry must learn to protect himself against vultures .
All the highly paid lawyers vetting Spare did not anticipate reactions from right wing organisations and British tabloids
Sure they did. This is bullshit – rich white guys do not get denied entry to the US for smoking pot years ago.
I have every faith that Harry’s immigration lawyers vetted all admissions in the book. There is absolutely nothing they could have done to prevent the completely irrational UK press from concocting endless bullshit.
This is a very odd take.
I am sure his and the publisher’s attorneys covered every nook and cranny, so…this is a very odd take.
A very odd take. Lawyers aren’t going to anticipate batsh*t crazy responses.
This is all nonsense and just the Mail feeding their beasts. No one here cares and if border guards are going to stop people from entering the country because of drug use, they’d probably have to stop half the population from re-entering the country. This is news for no one except deranged haters.
Prince Harry IS defending himself from the vultures, that’s what his lawsuits are all about. They’re just fighting back in the only way they can — with lies. The Heritage Foundation is nothing but a bunch of rich, indignant, far right-wing nutbars (Clarence Thomas’s wife Ginni is part of the Foundation, that kind of says it all) and they have absolutely no power to deny Harry his US citizenship.
@Jaded And the real hypocrisy is so many of those rich white fascist do a boatload of drugs, both prescription and illegal street drugs.
@ Blue Nails, exactly!! I can name several foreign nationals that are residing in the US that are most likely heavy drug users, especially those who support the far-right idiocy.
If the Heritage Foundation is targeting Harry, let’s start pushing for the HF to start looking at their own “kind” as well.
Right @BothSidesNow. Maybe it’s time to abolish the visa waiver program too.
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/parliament-drugs-boris-johnson-michael-gove_uk_61ade4c0e4b044a1cc259106
The visa applications for every British “journalist” or citizen involved/tied to British Media, living in the USA, should be scrutinized. Start from the bottom. Any contributing paparazzi from Backgrid should have their visa applications inspected. Not a fan of using the word ‘should’. If this is the direction HF/BM want to take…then they should be open to having all of their visas opened to the public.
Question for you @Noor, what exactly makes you think the Harry’s “All the highly paid lawyers vetting Spare did not anticipate reactions from right wing organisations and British tabloids”? Just asking for those in the back?
This is all just harassment on the BM’s part, and a real NOTHING burger. The BM, BRF and their sycophantic derangers failed to bully the British govt into having prince Harry’s titles stripped (because of the terrible precedent that would set and how none of the aristos would be interested in setting such a precedent due to how it would definitively and negatively affect most of them), now they think they can bully the US judicial system into deporting prince Harry, LOL. Spoiler alert: not going to happen. Prince Harry is NOT going absofuckinglutely anywhere but staying right in Montecito with his beautiful family.
@Noor, you may want to take 15-20 minutes to read through this with care.
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.254744/gov.uscourts.dcd.254744.14.0.pdf
If the link doesn’t go through, it’s the DHS response to the HF. That the Heritage Foundation and British Media are choosing to and knowingly, obfuscate the law and the questions on a visa app, is on them, to serve their own purposes, which aren’t good. This has nothing to do with Harry’s highly paid lawyers not protecting him.
This is, the Heritage Foundation, BM and quite possibly, the British Government, playing the role of Harold Hill in The Music Man. Con artists targeting the naive.
This seems like an intimidation tactic to keep him from testifying.
They aren’t even trying to be subtle, are they?
💯
EXACTLY. They’re telling him to stay away from the UK bc he might not be able to get back to the US if he runs into the wrong border agent.
He doesn’t HAVE to be in U.K. soil to testify. He can do so by video link if need be. Nothing will stop his testimony.
It’s not an intimidation tactic when there’s nothing to intimidate him about!
He won’t ever be denied at the border people. Smh
This is a bigger deal to people who don’t know US immigration law or how the system works which seems to be a lot of people and to the tabloids trying to stir shit up.
Again Harry will never be denied at the border. He hasn’t committed a crime.
Yeah, no CBT agent is going to stop someone with a valid Visa over British tabloid talking points.
The tabs know this. They’re just smearing Harry and trying to make people think he’s getting special treatment.
That was my first thought, a very weak ‘threat’ to try and get him to stay home (as well as the obvious ‘he”s so awful content).
They know they’re in trouble and I love it.
Agreed–they hope to scare him off.
This is the DF in conjunction with the HF and other BM putting out a bat signal to corrupt border agents for information. Isn’t it?
ML, I can’t see how. Is there a border agent who wants to end up in the news because s/he did whatever? What about their employment? I don’t think harassing people with valid visas is going to go over well with the federal agencies. This is just the bm continuing their harassment of Harry. I have to say, they’re really sounding like idiots now.
Maybe if there’s a payout…? But surely that couldn’t be arranged, too many moving parts.
The Daily Mail is drunk. Go home DM you are drunk, sleep it off.
This is the goofiest, far reaching, hack written item they have come up with so far.
Can you picture any Border Patrol agent honestly seeing Prince Harry, a man literally famous from the day of his birth, and attempting to stop him?
What a joke!
This is what they are trying to do. They want Border Patrol to stop Harry, so they are writing articles saying it should be done. Very interesting to see if this gets any traction in right wing American media.
It’s won’t because there’s no truth to it! They’ve been going at it for months and no credible media has touched this because again it’s a useless article not based in reality.
I’m guessing there must be some really old people working at the DF, who remember John Lennon & Paul McCartney’s immigration/international flight issues & thinking the same thing could/should happen to Harry. Really old and really dumb.
On yesterday’s blog about the HF case I said this pursuit is about Harry’s lawsuits against the British tabloid media. He will be testifying next week in court against the Mirror Group Newspapers. The British tabloids will not dissuade Harry from his crusade against the British tabloid racket. He has made it his mission and his wife supports him.
The tabloids are now desperate and extremely unhinged as his court date draws closer. Praying for the Sussex’s continued success, well-being and financial independence.
‘Desperate and Extremely Unhinged’ should be the title of the documentary that gets made after all this works through the system & some time has elapsed for perspective.
What a load of crap. If talking about taking weed won’t let him in the country then there will be a whole lot of people not let in. Also weed is allowed in a few states now. The legalization of it is working its way through many states. States that have it are happy with the taxes they can get from it. Other states see that tax money and want to do the same. Sounds like scare tactics to my.
How many times am I going to have to repeat: Harry’s admissions in his book are not evidence of anything. Harry only has to say he made up the drug stories in his book for drama. There’s literally no way the DHS or CBP could use his book as proof he lied. It’s 100% impossible for his Visa to be invalidated due to Spare. He cannot be deported over it.
This insanity is giving me hives.
Actually Harry does not have to recant what he wrote to be eligible to live in the US. His admissions were on par with many in his generation. He experimented with drugs in his youth. Okay. He is now a fully grown responsible working husband and father. The US laws are designed for drug traffickers more so than folks who have experimented in prior drug use. This is all noise designed for intimidation .
Of course all that’s true too…. I’m just like, even if it isn’t, Harry still can’t get in trouble for his stories in Spare.
The DHS has dismissed this nonsense as it should. Even though this organization has appealed this will go nowhere. We know this is about intimidation because Harry will be testifying against the gutter UK press. In addition, without Harry’s consent that Foundation will never have access to his records. Also, the Heritage Foundation is filled with folks who live in an alternative reality and are right wing extremist pretty much on par with the Brexit government in the UK. All of this is just noise, a lot of noise about nothing. They have nothing else to use against this man so they are attacking his status as a citizen who has a right to ease in and out of the US.
Posted this 2017 article on a different thread. The Heritage Foundation seems to be very well acquainted with the Brexit government and MP’s.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/feb/02/corporate-dark-money-power-atlantic-lobbyists-brexit
If you want a good laugh, read the Heritage Foundation’s ‘About’ page.
I’m talking about all this with my husband. He slayed me a bit with his response and sly grin.
“I don’t remember that episode of Outlander involving weed and visas”.
This is more cult baloney. Raise a child to believe they have no options outside the cult. If the child attempts to leave, intimidate and punish. How can Kate set her children on such a path?
Kate desperately wanted to join the cult and now she desperately wants her children to reap the benefits of being in the cult.
Ok so let’s say just for the argument that Harry can’t live in the US for some time. What makes them think he has to go back to the UK? There are so many other countries they could go to instead if they wanted to.
Right? Like Botswana wouldn’t send a plane to go pick up Harry, Meghan, and their children and bring them to his other home.
They dream of repeating a similiar campain in every country he would want to move to, until he has to return to the UK.
In theory, if somebody is denied entry to the USA für drug abuse, the person will have problems to get a visa for other countries as well.
But this is the case if someone has a serious addiction problem, a conviction or is trying to smuggle drungs, not for experimenting a decade ago.
There are a lot of people in the USA and internationally who wish they could have done more to support and protect Diana. The RF & BM need to think long and hard about this effort for a Diana sequel.
The RF has taken Harry’s UK protection and his secure, privately funded UK home. Now they’re effectively trying to make him a sitting duck for any nutter that wants a crack at him by making his secure home in the USA unavailable too. WICKED!!!
Harry and Meghans home at FC was not publicly funded. They paid a lease based on current leasing rates as well as having paid back the governments formally approved renovations for it. The only government funded support they had was security and that was yanked out from under them in Canada with no warning in conjunction of releasing their location.
Based on BRF gossip writers, media gossip creators and extreme right wing Heritage foundation, they could be in huge trouble asking for the US gov to deport Harry. Because of their attacks, I guess a large amount of visitors and tourists will have to be deported as well. It could have a massive chain reaction. It seems to me that every person who has tried a recreational drug, should not be allowed into the USA. I dont believe that Harry said he was an addict, nor was he selling drugs, nor has he been charged or convicted of any drug offence. . It is getting crazier.
Lol at this point its not slander or harassment it just embarrassing for the UK press. Its clear the press strategy for dealing with people who sue them is harass and intimidate. The press can’t touch the Sussexes or impact them in anyway so they have resorted to FAKING that they are harassing the Sussexes. Most likely in an attempt to scare people and keep others from suing. They are just praying no one looks closely at what they are doing because its really embarrassing for them.
The Heritage foundation (on behalf of the UK press) submitted a FOIA to Homeland Security to access all records about Prince Harry across 12 different databases. Homeland security transferred the request to the relevant department (US Customs and Border Protection(CBP)) who denied the request for records because the heritage foundation did not have Prince Harry’s authorization to release his records. A request was made and an answer was given so the FOIA request is considered complete. Despite this the Heritage foundation went to court to expedite their FOIA request and Homeland Security responded in court documents by saying the request to expedite was a ridiculous moot point. There is nothing to expedite the request has been completed and closed. District courts can’t interfere with a govt agencies determination about the release of records and the Heritage foundation has provided no evidence for why Harry’s privacy should be violated without his consent.
They can’t access his record and I’m assuming going to court to expedite a closed request was done just to generate stories. The press literally have NOTHING and are just making up crap and hoping that their readers are to dumb to notice. If Harry has a valid visa why would border agents at the airport stop him? On what grounds? They don’t have access to his records or visa application for the same reason the Heritage foundation don’t. They would just check the validity of his travel documents and keep it moving.
The UK press are desperate to make it look like they have the power to harm or inconvenience the Sussexes in anyway. The Sussexes know they can’t so I’m assuming they are faking it for their UK audience in order to scare others from following in the Sussexes footsteps.
Thanks for that very clear and cogent explanation. I can understand filing an appeal of an agency’s decision, but wanting to “expedite” the process when the agency has already issued a decision? Demented. Obsessed.
Ditto “Thanks for that very clear and cogent explanation.” Meanwhile, speaking about the law, Professor Melissa Murray, who speaks truth on social media, is on jvn’s May 31 podcast Getting Curious: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/getting-curious-with-jonathan-van-ness/id1068563276
Here’s the official word, wherein the Daily Mail is referred to as a “niche publication.” https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.254744/gov.uscourts.dcd.254744.14.0.pdf
The only thing that would prevent Harry from getting back in the US is having been arrested for drug trafficking. That hasn’t happened. Here’s what the Heritage Foundation actually stands for:
Blames Breakdown of Family and Community for Mass Shootings
Awarded Prize to Hate Group that supports re-criminalizing sex between LGBTQ+ adults
Hosts Secret Voter Fraud Meetings
Partnered with Trump to Staff His Administration
Blocked Action on Climate Change
Pushed for Government Shutdown
Opposes Reproductive Health Rights and Bodily Autonomy
All this and more. This Harry hate is just a way to garner attention and funding.
This is still an odd hill for Heritage to want to bother with, isn’t it? I thought they had more lofty goals in mind, like stacking the Supreme Court.
I, for one, would like to see Rupert Murdoch’s visa application and associated paperwork. Maybe his son Lachlan as well. Not because I necessarily think that they have taken drugs but because I am generally a snoop. Like the Heritage Foundation. Like the Brit tabs.
If we are going to look at Prince Harry’s paperwork let’s open it all up for everyone. How about Lord Rothmere ? Despite owning the DM he likes to stay pretty private and behind the scenes. Does he hold a US visa or green cards or dual citizenship? No? Well then, how about his family? You see how this is so unfair and hypocritical?
“…agreed with The Heritage Foundation’s claim that he was ‘getting special treatment because is Prince Harry’” – But no one would care about him if he were a normal citizen. Next.
Never have I ever been asked about drug use upon re-entry to the US. Wtf
These people need to go outside and touch some grass, my God.
What in the world is wrong with these hateful, horrible people???? If they were in the US, they would certainly be Trumpers and that is the worst insult that I can give a person.
They don’t take their marriage seriously because M is half black. They believe that H, second born son of the late Diana, will have zero options but to stay in the UK, beg his brother and dad for forgiveness, thus forevermore ditching his half black wife and kids in the United States. Please. Their disturbed thought process is “if” Harry could be legally barred and separated from his half black wife and kids, for reasons like denied reentry to USA, then he will finally come to his senses, return to the UK for good, and all will be good and white with the world.
Border agents?! They make is sound like he’s sneaking across the Mexican border.
What the everloving f**k is wrong with these people?! I mean we talk about some people being unhinged but honestly this is it.
I known US border and customs officers have discretion but c’mon now. Any refusal would be taken upstairs and no one wants to be ripped a new one over Harry.
Obviously Border Control has no problems with Harry coming into the US because he’s been back to the UK twice since the book came out.
So their top priority Is prince harry a husband and father. Instead of keeping terrorists out. Something very very wrong going on.
It’s just so hilarious that they think he’d return to the UK.
I promise you, if Harry gets kicked out (he won’t) he still isn’t coming back.
These people are really unhinged. It baffles me why Brits feel like they own Harry. Are they insane? They are abusers who want to make sure he has nowhere else to go, no other options so he must come home. This is literally a commonly used tactic by abusers and that is what is happening. Harry should seek asylum in the States because it seems as though it is a viable option given these crazy people’s actions.
Saw the government’s 24 page response on Twitter. They sound as exasperated with this farce as I’m sure Harry is. Harry is a high profile individual, but he’s also a private citizen, whose privacy can’t be breached without his permission. Boom!
He’s a rich white man, he will never have any problems living or flying into the US. This is America after all. Do we have a broken immigration system? Absolutely! Will it ever affect someone with this amount of money? Hell no.
I have to laugh that the BM think Americans think of them as any more than tabloid trash.
We do not. They are not journalists. We do not listen to anything they say; quite the contrary, when they do cross our paths (which is rare)…..we laugh at them. They are a joke.
I would think ICE would be knocking(if not breaking) his front door now to deport him if it’s that serious. I would have to look at the 24 page govt response as mentioned above. It’s already very strange to me that in conjunction with the BP they want to sue a legitimate US govt agency and in a way interfere in Changing existing US public policy. As I mentioned yesterday, the founding fathers are probably rolling in their graves. What’s a little concerning, if they succeed (although imo a very slim chance ), what precedent would that set esp from a BP point of view that they were able to pull through esp here in the US.
The Heritage Foundation is insane. I saw something that said they feel the FBI and DOJ should be defunded because they are coming after Trump. They call it government over reach. Yet here they are going after Harry! These organizations ate funded by these oligarchs who feel they can do whatever they like.
I bet these were the same bullies that paid for harry and Meghan to be chased that day. They need to be investigated and given jail time. Enough is enough. Suing is only going after the royal family (which make the public pay so they don’t care).
No. The only language they understand is jail time, the public purse can’t bail them out of that one.
Desperate. Wonder whether they’re going to start bribing CPB agents.