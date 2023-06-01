Royal insiders are very worried that a ‘divorced Prince Harry’ will return to the UK??

Post-coronation, there has been a very real effort to make it sound like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage is in trouble. In some ways, this is the British media trying to “punish” the Sussexes because Meghan didn’t go the stupid Chubbly. In other ways, it’s disturbing to see such coordination across the British tabloids and newspapers to convince themselves that Harry and Meghan are struggling, as opposed to “the Sussexes are fine and they’re not giving the media access to their business.” Well, it’s getting even weirder. After creating stories out of thin air about Harry staying in hotels solo to get away from Meghan and Meghan going out partying without Harry, these same people are now getting “royal sources” to react to the fictional marriage-trouble drama. Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast is always quoting from “friends close to Prince Harry” and “sources close to the king,” and those insiders are bizarrely focused on the ginned-up rumors:
Friends of the royals have said the family would be hugely concerned if reports of difficulties in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage turned out to be accurate, as finding a role for a divorced or separated Harry who decided to return to the U.K. would be “a bloody nightmare.” However the friends emphasized that reports alleging the couple are struggling all appear to be “groundless,” and based on speculation.
A friend of William’s told The Daily Beast: “William and Kate had plenty of reservations about the marriage in the first place, precisely because they feared Meghan wasn’t right for Harry. But what’s done is done and now William, like everyone else in the family, just hopes it all works out. Harry returning to the U.K., and trying to find him a job, would be a bloody nightmare.”
A friend of King Charles’ told The Daily Beast: “The marriage has to work. That’s not a case of Charles saying, ‘Harry has made his bed and has to lie in it.’ It’s a case of a father wanting his son, who he loves very much, to be happy and to have his wife and children in his life. These stories are groundless anyway. I don’t think anyone is seriously concerned that they are on the point of separation.”
Rumors that the marriage might be in trouble first started to circulate after reports surfaced that Harry was spending occasional nights away from home, staying at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows resort in Los Angeles.
However the journalist Petronella Wyatt wrote in the Daily Telegraph this week that she believed the couple would never split up, citing, “friends of mine in LA who know Harry and Meghan socially…. There is something almost heroic in the way they have held their perilous ground, disdaining all compromise, unmoved by their vociferous critics. They have faced every conceivable form of attack that rational people are capable of mounting and yet they have scarcely budged an inch.”
William, Kate, Charles and Camilla did everything they could to stop Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Then post-wedding, everything was done to force Meghan out of the UK, to abuse her to the point of killing herself or divorcing Harry to save herself. Then when Harry and Megha left, these people spent three years trying to convince Harry to “come back to them,” to leave Meghan and return to the royal fold. The goal is, as always, to separate the Sussexes and marginalize or neutralize Meghan. So… it’s pretty rich for “a friend of William” to suddenly panic and declare “Harry returning to the U.K., and trying to find him a job, would be a bloody nightmare.” It would not be a nightmare for William, since he wants nothing more than to have Harry under his thumb once again. In any case, none of this is real. Absolutely none of it. Even if – A HUGE IF – the Sussexes ever did split up, Harry would stay in America, I’m absolutely sure.
LOL, yes Harry, the man who not so long ago was asked “what’s your favorite smell?” and answered “my wife” is heading to a divorce! Come on!!!
LMAOOOOOO the delusions!
@quinn that is the sexiest, swooniest answer I have ever heard a man give about his wife. And he was so quick with it!
Agreed!!! That is the most beautiful, sexiest and heart stopping declaration that any man could give!!! I can’t help but keep replaying the quote that Tyler Perry gave regarding their marriage as well!!
Harry and Meghan will grow old together and will maintain their undying love forever!!
These people are absolutely delusional. Even if he did divorce Meghan his children are American raised and he will have joint custody. He would likely stay somewhere in the Santa Barbara area. He’s never leaving his children to go back to that dreary island.
It’s always about the other couple – so much projection all the time with these stories
I don’t wish divorce, even on Khate and Bill, but when these nonsense, fictitious stories appear it adds weight to the impending divorce announcement rumors.
PH HAS several jobs. Why would anyone need to find him one? Even from the UK he could produce Netflix and Spotify content and still work for BetterUp and run IG. “Rational people” haven’t mounted any attacks on H&M. It’s funny that the outlets can come up with pix of H&M out together but can produce NONE of Meghan alone going out to parties or PH checking into a hotel alone.
Even if they could produce pictures of Harry in a hotel alone or Meghan going to friends parties, why would that even matter? How would that suggest they are having marital problems? Harry even mentioned in his engagement interview, “they would do something’s together and somethings separately but they would always be together as a couple.” This to me suggest a healthy relationship as well as boundaries . It is what you have as a couple to me. If you love and trust your partner, you give them space, which we all need at times.
I’ve had thoughts about this too, like IF there is some validity to Harry staying away alone or Meghan going out alone, that’s not bonkers my spouse and I take turns filling our cups our own way as we have young children–both involving one or the other having a weekend away here and there with our respective friends. Plus like don’t a lot of writers do that to force themselves to stay on task and meet a deadline??
Exactly. This whole story line is so strange to me… Because they do some things separately there must be trouble? Nonsense. This is perfectly normal in a marriage (or any relationship).
This. It actually makes sense to do your dinner meeting, stay overnight and then fully book your AM, rather than do a long day with early and late night drives. You are seeing your kids both days and the spouse can handle the night alone. Lots of very busy people schedule this way.
It wouldn’t prove anything about their marriage’s stability either way. Just funny that they can’t produce ANY pix at all.
My thing is, even if those pictures existed, do we really think these nutjobs wouldn’t immediately be posting them everywhere???
Oh, the Daily Fail would sell themselves to the devil in order to get their grubby hands on any photo which could pose support these bonkers and delusional claims.
They need to give it a rest!
Ah, but how can the BM “give it a rest” when they went to all that trouble to manufacture the divorce rumors in the first place? It’s their usual method of operation; first you make up the lie, then you write endless stories about reactions to your original lie (only the lie in the subsequent stories is presented as if it’s a fact).
That was my first thought as well. He already have jobs in plural. They make it sound like he’s a criminal who might be let out of jail one day, and the poor family have to find him a job.
My thoughts exactly – even IF he and Meghan separated, Harry’s children would still live in the U.S. He has a job there that he seems to love, charitable endeavours he would still be a part of and the earnings for Spare should have set him up for life.
Why on earth would the RF need to worry about “finding him a role” in the U.K.? This man does not need a handout! It doesn’t make a lick of sense.
Right @equality! Let’s be honest. Petronella’s assertions of Meghan partying without Harry with friends of PW’s, would absolutely have photos. They couldn’t help themselves not sharing photos. Those types of people are not discrete to people they’ve already claimed as outsiders. Buy an effin clue Petro.
The true story is, ‘royal insiders are very worried that the Sussexes will never divorce because they actually love each other’ and it’s a disruption to the narrative they put out years ago.
Despite the attempts of the BM/BRF over the last 7 years of trying to disrupt the relationship between Harry & Meghan, the loved up couple are still together and are still inlike/inlove with each other and sleeping peacefully underneath a tree with their two beautiful children. But, hypothetically, in the event the relationship falters..Harry is going to have a hard time finding employment. LOLZ Royalists really don’t know the value of Harry’s skills. lolling.
Deflection. This is about William and Kate. They’re the ones on the brink of divorcing.
This isn’t even about will and Kate. This is about British media creating news with their buddies.
They all hang out together and they are all piggybacking off each other. It started with Wyatt and then Camilla T and then they all repeat the same lie just putting their own spin on it. Soon after they write articles saying it’s not true because…
So they created their own news cycle and generated articles/clicks. Problem for them is American media hasn’t fallen for it.
Nah, there’s been enough projection going on in the British Press that this is definitely about Will and Kate. Not 100% but the projection/deflection is there.
You nailed it. Most thinking organization and people know how desperate the gutter UK press is thirsting after Sussexes content. They just pull stuff out of their asz to get clicks. Without the Sussexes content their income is drying up.
I love the idea that these reporters are writing stories with W&K named in them, then sighing and changing the names to H&M at the last second, before filing the story. (Sighing because some of them want the truth to come out.)
Not just deflection… wishful thinking on the part of William. It seems there’s nothing he’d like more than for Harry’s marriage to fail to get his I told you so in and feel like a success in comparison because he’s made it 10 years… and if the rumours of his own marriage are true, he could then divorce Kate without feeling lesser than his still-married brother, and the press would be so focused on Harry, he could skate by untarnished.
There is basically no clip at this royal wedding in Jordan where William isn’t basically ignoring kate or being dismissive.
And guess what Carole, Pippa and her husband are at the reception too.
So yeah major stuff going on with WanK so they ramp up ridiculous divorce talk about H and M.
what in god’s name is england doing, shipping the middleton in-laws to represent them in Jordan? are they Kate’s emotional support grifters?
Wait, the Middletons are at the royal wedding in Jordan?? Is that because Kate refuses to travel alone with William?
Did the Spencers ever show up with Diana even when the marriage was breaking down? I don’t recall. But we are likely going to hear nothing on this and certainly nothing like the complaints of Doria sharing a car ride.
So whoever said the Middletons are watching the kids? Clearly they aren’t.
There’s a twitter account called Caribbean prince which posts Middleton Propaganda. It’s either run by a Middleton or paid PR people. It said “The Middletons have built a friendship with the Jordanian Royal Family, that Queen Rania invited them to her son the Crown Prince’s wedding. Reason being when you meet this family, it’s hard to not like them as they’re genuine, fun & decent people”
I suspect when the cambridges went on holiday to Jordan, they took the middletons with them, and the Jordanian royal family were probably hosting them. William prefers holidays to be freebies.
Yes this is so true. I saw it on Twitter. William even demonstrated his irritability, by hand gesture, towards his wife Kate who was taking so long in the queue for talking lengthily to the bride creating traffic for those other dignitaries who are in line. The bride caught William’s hand gesture but looked away as she was still being spoken to by Kate. This man, a king-to-be, has no manners. This also goes for his wife who has the propensity to keep yakking mindless of others who wait in line. Two peas in a pod.
Maybe it is William and Kate that are divorcing and the British Media are using Harry and Meghan as scapegoats
Love this theory…let’s sus it out a bit. William and Kate loathe each other…they divorce. William has a job that he is terrible at…but hey he will be employed as the laziest King ever. Now Kate …what to do. She loves attention even if she doesn’t want to work. She and the Middleton have proven that they will pose in a bikini on a beach on any given Sunday. She will spend her life flashing those thong panties to spite Will lol. You know it. This is Will venting because if he doesn’t make Kate and her broke Clampity relatives happy he and Chuck can look forward to seeing Kate… all over everywhere just like the old days. They will dream of the before times when she arrived at events looking like the table cloth from a quilting bee.
I think you’ve nailed it. I can’t wait.
??? What a weird post!
With all this talk about Meghan, they seem to forget he has TWO CHILDREN that are American citizens. He’s not going to leave them. Even if he and Meg were on the Rocks, HE HAS KIDS with her, and he will not be an absent parent. It’s just not happening. Utter fan fiction.
Absolutely! Harry will never leave those kids to return to the UK.
Exactly, unlike his father, Harry is a present parent for his children
I think the last quoted paragraph really gives it away. The tabloids are super upset that Harry and Meghan are “unmoved” by their attacks, and that their vicious campaign against Meghan, now entering its seventh year, has been a complete failure. The Sussex family is thriving in CA.
Tom Psycho is engaging in more of what my mom used to call thinkful wishing.
Bee… love that, thank your mum for me, I’m gonna start using that!
Harry is not getting a divorce. It’s more likely that Peg and Can’t are getting the divorce hence the stories of fighting and throwing soft items. They are trying desperately to project this bullsh*t to cover for the lackluster couple. I believe that they were told they had to attend the wedding in Jordan and to put on a good show of we are happy. No Harry and Meg are fine. I believe that things are happening behind the scenes of the lackluster couple and they are not good.
@ Susan Collins, it does seem suspect, doesn’t it? For them to have now written how many articles in the last few weeks claiming that things in Montecito are in peril and that an impending collapse of their marriage is the cards?? And yet, we have seen KKHate and her wiglets multiple times in the last several weeks sans Burger King……. But they are creating this narrative that Burger King now loves that KKHate eclipses him in every fashion and yet he is habitually MIA. Even today as I was watching them as they stood in the reception line, Burger King had his back turned to KKHate whilst he chatted with other wedding guests as KKHate stood there looking uncomfortable and not engaging with anyone, looking like she was a fish out of water.
“narrative that Burger King now loves that KKHate eclipses him in every fashion and yet he is habitually MIA.” – so maybe William deliberately wants that story to cover up that he’s not around? “I’m not avoiding work; I’m just letting my wife outshine me.”
Yep, because everyone has known for decades that Chuck threw many tantrums about Diana being the only person anyone wanted to see. Willnot is leaning into his, “I love how people love my wife!” phase.
This is so much wishful thinking. With a side of deflection.
@Jais, exactly, they just can’t or won’t get it through their heads that Harry and Megan are Happy together, now let’s take a closer look at the other Royal marriages, William and Kate can’t even be within touching distance of each other and William usually looks asif he has a bad smell under his nose when he’s in a picture with her. That’s one couple who will soon be leading completely SEPERATE lives for a couple of years, then hey presto, buttons is no more, BUT far more interestingly it’s the king and his side peice who definitely ARE living SEPERATE lives, she has kept her own house, he spends most of his time at his and now he’s of on holiday without her. Wonder if any spotters will be out to see where Andrew Parker bowels is while Charlie is playing with the vampires!?
When will these stories stop?
The Firm really does keep churning this nonsense out in an effort to distract from themselves.
Look at H&M. They are happy together. You can see their support for each other in the photos.
Yeah it’s crazy to watch how a disinformation campaign starts and spreads from a certain part of the world. (UK)
It’s also funny to see these people using themselves as sources to give an excuse to write these type of articles.
It’s kinda how they kept saying Netflix was mad at H&M or Spotify or whoever else they’ve worked with. None of it was true but they repeated it so much some people started to believe it. But now you don’t hear anything about those stories.
Not sure what can be done besides playing the media game which we know H&M don’t want to do.
This makes no sense. Harry is singing his wife’s praises every chance he gets, loving her scent and they’re looking relaxed and loved up at the Lakers Game, but all of a sudden marital woes. Makes no sense at all and not their reality. This really is a calculated smear and seeing it in real time from the same few players who always attack them.
When all else fails to get Sussex engagement, attack their obvious love and devotion to each other and their children. The gutter media in the UK is in a state of disarray, they are trying so hard to engage the Sussexes until they have loss sight of or are choosing to ignore how ridiculous and frightened they seem of the Sussexes. Supporters know the Sussexes are in it to win it and are so amazingly focused and driven to protecting their peace and the peace of those they love. The Sussexes are thriving and the gutter press are pining for engagement with them which the Sussexes will not allow.
If Meghan and Harry were to ever divorce (I hope that never happens), he would absolutely stay in the US. Meghan is never going to move back to the UK and she would want to raise her kids in California. Harry has enough friends in California now and he’d stay to help raise his kids. If they ever did divorce, he’d most likely marry another American woman which would totally throw a a wrench in the UK’s “he will move back to the UK if he divorces” storyline. Harry isn’t giving up his beach access lol. Why would you move back to London when you have it great in Montecito?
I don’t consider the ifs they are happy with together being a happy family that’s all I need to know. The divorce talk started even before the wedding
Yes it did. Last summer we had the same talk. Truly every year there’s always a story of Harry running back to the Uk. It’s just that this year it’s very slow in the royal gossip department so this “noise” feels louder.
” A friend of King Charles’ told The Daily Beast: ‘The marriage has to work. That’s not a case of Charles saying, ‘Harry has made his bed and has to lie in it.’ It’s a case of a father wanting his son, who he loves very much, to be happy and to have his wife and children in his life. These stories are groundless anyway. I don’t think anyone is seriously concerned that they are on the point of separation.’ ”
Translation: this is a case of Charles telling William “you you made your bed and have to lie in it” it’s a case of a King (Charles) wanting his heir (William)to do his duty and not divorce so the third in line (George) stays under his (Charles) watchful eye and not the Middletons. These stories are groundless anyways because the limped (Kate) isn’t about to be tossed aside. People are seriously concerned they’re (W&K) on the point of separation/divorce and everyone is pretending it’s really the Sussexss with the problems because War of the Wales 2 is going to be uglier than the original.
@ Rapunzel, as you beautifully untangled the truth, KFC is warning Burger King which certainly rings true! KFC couldn’t possibly escape another divorce in the House of Windsor and you can be certain that KKHate is staying put and will tolerate every abhorrent marital betrayal from Burger King. Hell, he’s been doing it for years and she is still staying put! They would need dynamite to boot her out.
The proverbial catch would come into play IF Burger King finds Wife #2, then ALL bets are off!
Then KFC is making mountains out of molehills. Does anyone (non-Middleton) on this earth GAF whether Willie is married or divorced, either as PoW or later as king? I doubt it. He is going to be the same type of king either way. Jesus. It’s like Chuckles wakes up in the morning and thinks “what crisis can I manufacture today?”
Even if they ever divorced and he DID move back to the UK (both big ifs, but obviously weirder things have happened), I’d bet that the chances of him having ANYTHING to do with the royals is slim to none. He has plenty of work (and I expect opportunities to keep chugging along as they continue to establish themselves), so I strongly suspect he’d get himself and the kids a nice private country home and continue to be strategic in balancing privacy vs controlled exposure.
Playing along, Harry wouldn’t move away from Meghan until the kids are in collage/university. I could see Harry enjoying living in the UK at that point, the kids could possibly go to university there, but by that time Peggy will be king,. I don’t think Harry live in the UK after Charles ides.
These stories are so sinister. Think about it: Royal insiders have been practically begging Harry to come back to the UK. They’ve said it in interviews, written and televised. They want Harry back, without Meghan. But now they’re saying that a DIVORCED Harry coming back would be bad?? What other way could married Harry come back without his wife if not divorced. Oh. That’s right. Widowed. They’re all sick. I hate them.
Whenever you see stories like this just replace the names with William and Kate.
The derangers started the divorce and Harry in rehab rumors as soon as they left the UK. Blah, blah, blah, this is all really old and boring. Whatever is in Harry’s future, returning as a ft royal might be last on his list. He has the financial path in front of him now.
“ friends of mine in LA who know Harry and Meghan socially…. There is something almost heroic in the way they have held their perilous ground, disdaining all compromise, unmoved by their vociferous critics. They have faced every conceivable form of attack that rational people are capable of mounting and yet they have scarcely budged an inch.”
This sums it up. They are basically admitting that despite their gargantuan efforts to destroy the marriage and split them up, destroy their lives in America absolutely nothing has worked and they’re stronger than ever.
So the only thing they are left with is baseless speculation because they have a Sussex quota to meet.
PS. If Harry occasionally visits San Vincente bungalows, there are numerous other possible reasons other than getting away from Meghan. Like conducting private business meetings, lunches or dinners.
And if Meghan goes to parties without Harry on occasion, it’s called having a social life. Or, maybe she’s networking or a little of both. The Sussexes aren’t required to be attached at the hip 24/7
“They have faced every conceivable form of attack that rational people are capable of mounting”
How dare this reporter call any of the press around Harry and Meghan rational?
I had the same thought and I wanted to change the wording to ““They have faced every conceivable form of attack that IRrational people are capable of mounting”.
But it’s fine if he goes off to a big expensive (con) party on another continent without her. These people are unhinged.
There is a story in the DM of the paps seeing James Corden stop by Montecito to visit Harry and Meghan. They have cars at the end of the private road ready to capture whoever leaves it. If Harry was actually going all over the paps would easily be able to follow them. And yet somehow we don’t have any photos of Harry at these mysterious hotels or Meghan heading to parties.
The BM are truly effective at what they do. They’ve turned a single lie into articles and articles to the point where now even fans of Harry and Meghan are engaged in discussing a lie and some people even contemplating it.
They’ve planted a seed and idea into peoples consciousness all at the same time claiming Harry is being deported. Like it or not people actually believe these stories especially those in the Uk who don’t have any other stories to counter it.
It’s a sad life and terrible way to profit.
@jay
But here is the thing. Yes, there are some who believe it, but then none of it EVER comes to pass, and they get angry and feel stupid and frustrated with the source. At some point, they’re going to stop believing it.
Jay, yes those across the pond believe it, but no one in Harry and Meghans close circle in the UK believe an ounce of this utter bullshit campaign. As for the US, no one believes an ounce of what the BM print.
You say no one believes it but that’s not true. Plenty believe it and that’s why we are where we are now. This is how propaganda works and as long as fans of Meghan and Harry keep repeating the lies (even if it’s joking) it’s continues to spread.
If it were any other couple than H&M, I would say this is exactly the kind of article that precedes a high-profile celebrity divorce. It has all the required parts.
“If it’s true, that would be horrible, but it’s not true.”
“We wish them all the best and hope they succeed, but it’s not true, anyway.”
“Harry’s staying in hotels, but their bond is stronger than ever, and the story isn’t true, anyway.”
I agree. With this part: “There is something almost heroic” in the way they’ve held their ground in the face of relentless, coordinated attacks on them and everything they do from the royals and their media Dobermans.
As a former Dobermom, I beg you to find another metaphor.
It’s almost as if they’re trying to will this scenario in to existence by conjuring up the words and putting it out there. Like “Inception”. Nice try you Royal Rota tools, Inception was fiction, so is this dumb ass storyline.
Hilarious. I honestly think Harry and Meghan will go the distance. Their relationship was forged in a fire and I think it’s built to last!
Britain lost big when they lost H & M. All of the self-generated tabloid crap is nothing but loser talk. It’s losers being losers, doing what losers do, which is making sh*t up and trying to pretend like it doesn’t painfully sting to be such huge losers. 😂
The Revenge of the Niche Media.
Brilliantly said!!!
Do they see how that man looks at his wife? How they talk about each other? Wishful thinking, it’s like Faux News propaganda, if we say a life often enough it might be true and in any case, we can convince people that it’s true.
The fact that the kids are rarely mentioned speaks volumes about their racism. And obviously their attempt at dehumanizing Meghan by downplaying her role as a mother.
If Harry and Meghan divorced, he is NOT leaving those kids and even if Meghan allowed it, he would NOT move them to the UK to be served on a platter to the media
1-The press and firm would LOVE for a divorced Prince Harry to return to UK. They fantasize about it endlessly and begged him for 2 yrs to abandon his wife and kids and return to them.
2-Why would the co-owner of a thriving foundation, holder of spotifiy, netflix and publishing contracts as well as CIO of BetterUp, founder and patron of the invictus games and travelyst need to be given a job?
Harry returning to the UK divorced and begging for a job from the firm is just their latest fantasy. Lol and like all their fantasies it has no basis in reality or commonsense. If the improbable happened and the Sussexes divorced. Harry would do what all wealthy people do and buy another place close by in Montecito and co-parent.
LOL, they are not getting a divorce, Harry is not moving back to the UK, and he already has several jobs, so he’s never going to be under your control again Harry.
Interesting how all these rumors started after Meghan wasn’t visible during Harry’s book promotion, then got worse when she didn’t go to the coronation and are going full on after that paparazzi chase that resulted in those photos being pulled and unpublishable. It seems that they are so lacking access to the Sussexes, especially Meghan, that they are really ginning up whole narratives out of nothing more than speculation and desperation. The Sussexes are definitely less visible than they were last year, we’ve barely seen Meghan and the U.K. press are frustrated and angry about it. Harry has plenty of work here in the US. He’s not going back to that cesspool. They are most likely working away because that’s what most people with jobs do when their jobs are not public appearances. Basically Wyatt walked back what she said a week or so ago when she was peddling full on separation. This rumor honestly makes no sense and it’s just another attack on them from the UK, which they can totally ignore.
Ever since someone mentioned how the media flipped the script and said “Meghan made Kate cry” and it was the opposite, I read these stories with the same perspective. Who is this story really about? No doubt it’s peg and khate.
When will UK people react to stop this crazy harassment against Prince Harry and Meghan by the tabloids, media personalities etc. Enough is enough
Let’s play along and say they do divorce. Why would Harry go back to the same place and people that harassed his family and who contributed to the demise of his marriage? Regardless of what happens he will put his kids first unlike like his own father and do what’s necessary to keep them safe. If that means staying in America so be it. He has multiple jobs here he wouldn’t go crawling back looking for a job. I don’t think they will ever divorce for the record they survived things that other marriages have not, it’s amazing when you think about it. No one with any sense would’ve blamed Meghan for walking away after everything. They are on the other side they seem to be still very much in love with each other despite what the Brit media and both their fathers families have thrown at them. This just another distraction from a certain heir’s own marriage.
“They are on the other side they seem to be still very much in love with each other despite what the Brit media and both their fathers families have thrown at them.” These royal reporters can’t believe their campaign has failed, so they keep waging it, even though H&M are hard to reach that way anymore.
There must be a special place where royal experts and insiders are spawned, growing up they are fed massive doses of everything vile and pure evil, then they are released into the world especially the UK to spread destruction, misery and total despair on their chosen targets by whatever means they can invent. Secrets surrounding the BRF and the Midletons must be absolutely horrific, their relentless attacks on and lies about Harry and Meghan make no sense whatsoever. Attacking people because of their popularity, personalities, kindness, caring and great work ethics is offensive and irrational. This goes far beyond jealousy, W & K must have a lot to hide so to deflect, they accuse Harry, Meghan and Doria of doing exactly what they and the midds are doing, mostly they seem to be getting away with hiding their despicable behavior.
I took Petronella Wyatt’s piece in the Telegraph as an admission that the rumours are false and weren’t going anywhere. It would seem that the British press has dropped this narrative and are now leaning in on the Heritage Foundation story. They believe this is most sure way to break up Harry and Meghan and to force him back to the UK. I agree with Kaiser even if Harry and Meghan break up, he’s not going back to the UK to live.
“If it’s true, that would be horrible, but it’s not true.”
“We wish them all the best and hope they succeed, but it’s not true, anyway.”
“Harry’s staying in hotels, but their bond is stronger than ever, and the story isn’t true, anyway.”
This article really shouldn’t even have been written if there are this many quotes about how not true the rumor is.
It is hilarious to read how baffled the British media are about how unfazed the Sussexes are after years of non-stop attacks. I guess the only ones with true British stiff upper lips are the Sussexes!
I hope y’all don’t ban me for saying this, but it’s nothing but one giant circle jerk over there on Salt Island. W*nk w*nk w*nk.
😆😂🤣💯
This is all such nonsense. Obviously these people don’t really think H and M are in any serious marital trouble. They’re just stirring the pot. But the reasons they cite are so lame. Do they not know how marriage works? Couples, especially couples who have jobs, social lives and financial means, spend time apart frequently. One might go on a trip with friends, a “Girl’s Trip” or “Weekend With The Boys” kind of thing. One might travel for work and spend a few nights in a hotel. Maybe one likes to play pickle ball and the other doesn’t, so that’s a few hours apart on every Saturday.
A couple of years ago I went to Mexico for a week with a friend, just the two of us. My husband sometimes goes to Vegas with his brother and/or friends, because he enjoys gambling occasionally and I have zero interest in it. Happily married people can spend time away from each other. Maybe they even want or need to sometimes. It does not mean their relationship is in trouble, and it certainly doesn’t mean they are on the brink of divorce.
There must be a special place where royal experts and insiders are spawned. Secrets surrounding the BRF and the Midletons must be absolutely horrific, their relentless attacks on and lies about Harry and Meghan make no sense whatsoever. Attacking people because of their popularity, personalities, kindness, caring and great work ethics is offensive and irrational. This goes far beyond jealousy, W & K must have a lot to hide so to deflect, they accuse Harry, Meghan and Doria of doing exactly what they and the midds are doing. So far they seem to be getting away with hiding their despicable behavior, Unusually there have been a lot of Midds grifter stories this week which include Khate.
The BM consider members of the royal family characters about whom the writers can make up any narrative or change any narrative as befits their bottom line, and their racist, classist, misogynist biases. None of them are human to the rabid scribblers, and any and all of them they can be thrown under the bus when it suits a current narrative. The RR especially are purveyors of fiction and gossip, and members of the royal family game pieces to be moved around at will. They are dangerous (consider the New York stalking) and can be lethal (drive people to suicide). They have not the slightest tether to truth, and are unethical and amoral- that goes for the owners and the rabid scribblers they employ. The BM as it is now should be destroyed so that some semblance of a press needed by a democracy can rise. I don’t know how this can be done, but I wouldn’t be surprised if British society will suffer dire consequences if it never happens.
“William and Kate had plenty of reservations about the marriage in the first place…” Oh, so I see they’re no longer peddlng the horseshit lie about how William and Kate were so welcoming to Meghan from the beginning.
And for fucks sake, WHY do they keep acting like he doesn’t have children, both of whom are American citizens. Even if Meghan and Harry were to ever divorce, does anyone actually believe he’d leave his kids behind and go back to England? So what, because Harry had a dogshit father he must be a dogshit father too?? These people, jesus.
It was none of William and kates business
Can’t they just leave them alone? They are such a cute couple!
This has an “When you quit a toxic workplace and get a new job, and they realize how valuable you were” type of vibe. Like, they had to hire three people to replace you and the manager sends you monthly emails “checking in” with you to see if you want to come back.
He’s not coming back!
I think because harry and Meghan are now no longer afraid of speaking out and refuting stories about them, the British media are putting ‘divorce’ stories out there, just so harry and Meghan can issue a statement saying ‘they are not divorcing’.
That statement would be great at adding fuel to the non existent fire. But harry and Meghan are not gonna fall for it. If they don’t say anything the British media will say “look, they are not denying it”.
Harry and Meghan are not gonna take the bait. Why not focus on the royals who’s marriage is actually in the toilet.
Feeding these lies multiple times daily works. The derangers believe them all and they crave more and more. They believe he is on drugs all the time/or in rehab, Meghan got him to write about drugs in Spare so she has the advantage in a divorce, Meghan didn’t see Doria for 10 years (this is the craziest and I won’t go any further into it), everything Meghan says is ‘word salad’ so they won’t read or listen to a single word. It’s quite like the MAGA lies that people believe. In my mind I equate it with brain washing, the lies are constant and there is a person/group who are portrayed as evil and so there is a joy and a feeling of ‘aha, I was right’
when with each new and extreme lie (and an occasional twisted truth). And everyone who is behind daily lies is making big money off of it, the British tabloids (really all tabloids but they are the worst), Piers Morgan, Camilla T, Jeremy C, Petronella W, Lady C (you next Tuesday), Scammy, Fox, Rudy Gulianni, cheeto, the list goes on and on because the money is endless.
Oh and how tom Mar kle is a victim.its the same old script.
thank you, there are so many lies I cannot keep track 🙂
For me there’s no scenario that sees Harry back in the UK on a full time basis. Even a widowed or divorced Harry. The level of deranged harassment from the papers is something he will never subject his kids to. The BM is stuck in the past. Hopefully one of these lawsuits will force them into the present and future but my view of the British courts and establishment is fairly dim.
I read this and laughed. Wow, they are really making sure they don’t get sued. I think this is one of those articles–or storylines– that the Sussex Squad should completely ignore. It’s really just, well, stupid. I wouldn’t give it air.
The Visa issue is stupid, too. Can you imagine if a Judge was idiotic enough to allow Harry’s application to be given to ANYONE? It would open the floodgates for anyone to get copies of anyone they want. It’s stupid.
Now, if the bm and Heritage Foundation want to get a copy of an application because it’s in the “public interest”, they should be going after Elon Musk’s. He’s not a citizen, but he’s been here a long time. I wonder if he lied on his application. You see what I mean?
They need to go after Melanie and her parents.
Insanity! They are so desperate to put such a strain on H&M’s marriage that they split up because it would be easier than dealing with this forever. The thing is, they keep underestimating the power H&M have, the skill of the lawyers and reps for them, and the strength of their bond. I always notice how they are so desperate for Harry back but Meghan and the kids… This faux concern is such disgusting. On another note, finding Harry a job would be hard? Please! They are desperate for him to go on tours and glad hand because the others are hopeless at it.
Makes no sense because even if they ever did divorce I can’t seem him moving a continent away from his kids? He’s never coming back.
Harry probably is staying occasionally at hotels in LA. It’s 100 miles away . If he has business, pleasure or travel. I’m sure it makes sense to just spend the night unless he’s flying helicopters back and forth.
The only thing I get from this story is that William must really dislike living with Kate. They can swap out the names all they want, but the true story behind it still shines through,
The clips coming out of this royal wedding show William icing kate out in full view many many times. I don’t think it’s been this obvious before and sustained for so long.
“William and Kate had plenty of reservations about the marriage in the first place, precisely because they feared Meghan wasn’t right for Harry. But what’s done is done and now William, like everyone else in the family, just hopes it all works out. Harry returning to the U.K., and trying to find him a job, would be a bloody nightmare.”
What unhinged desperation is this? Are they not embarrassed over on that island? Harry doesn’t need the royal family – they need him. He and Meghan are in love and together, raising their family in America and in America he/they will stay. An now Harry is RICH with his own money, so this wishful/hopeful thinking is pathetic and hilarious to be honest.
Yes William and kate had reservations so much so they made harry and Meghan s lives miserable
It’s displacement and projection because W and K are clearly headed for divorce and certainly hate each other enough for one if other considerations weren’t primary. M and K are the most loved up couple I’ve ever seen! No, the misery and bad juju belong to you alone, W and K.
So… what’s going on with WanK?
I must say that the top photograph perfectly illustrates Meghan’s penchant for coping with stressful situations. If you look at everyone’s faces, they reflect several degrees of tension, anger, and resentment, etc. Yet, even though Meghan was privy to all that anger and used as a pawn during the unnecessary conflict just before they all walked in, she puts on her “game face” when she’s on duty, put it behind her for the cameras, and presented a smiling face for the event. And it’s not just a smile, but a perfectly placid smile. I wonder what image she had summon to manage that, but I wish I had that ability.
William and Kate are the ones who are on the brink of a divorce. Only Carole Middleton is holding them together for fear that she loses her royal privileges and Kate ends up holding the short end of the stick.
There is a sick something in people who wish for a marriage to fail.