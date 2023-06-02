A concealer that’s a dupe for Nars, a migraine relief cap and plant-based body wash



From CB: Hecate moved on to another career and we miss her! Check out podcast number 152 for more on that. Rosie is our new co-writer for the Amazon posts. Rosie is a mother of two boys who grew up on Long Island and now lives in NC. She has a BA in Journalism and a paralegal certificate. She loves going on adventures, hiking, reading mystery novels, and geocaching. Her claim to fame involves once meeting the late great RBG.

As for stuff I’ve bought recently, due to a tick bite I’ve had to switch out my personal care products to vegan varieties. (I previously had alpha gal in 2019, an allergy to beef and pork. I got alpha gal again about two weeks ago.) The good news is that some of the brands I use and love, like Garnier, Elf and NYX, are either vegan or partially vegan. I’m especially glad that I don’t have to switch out my favorite micellar water from Garnier. Here are some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

A plant-based body wash for more luxurious showers



From CB: I bought this Love Beauty and Plant body wash from CVS. It’s formulated with rosewater and niacinamide, has a light, pleasant smell and I’ll definitely rebuy it when it runs out. (They also have other varieties.) It’s not the cheapest but you get a huge bottle and it’s vegan and free of sulfates and phalates. This has 470 ratings, 4.4 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say it smells great without being too perfumey and that it cleans well. Many say the pump breaks easily though. “Love the smell of this as well as the lasting suds. The scent isn’t over powering.” “This sent is nice and very unique. My skin feels soft and refreshed after using this product. It is definitely worth the price and the bottle is bigger than I expected.”

An affordable concealer that’s a dupe for Nars



From CB: Many people say Maybelline Fit Me Concealer at under $7 is a dupe for Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, which is $32. This lightweight concealer comes in 12 different shades. It’s said to have a natural finish and to blend well with other makeup and foundation. This has over 68,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s good for sensitive skin and covers dark circles and blemishes. “I have been using this product for years. It provides excellent coverage and allows you to layer! It also works great with my other makeup and isn’t too cakey. I highly recommend this product.” “Easily covers and blends into skin! Covers dark circles under eyes well!” “My skin is in between fair and mid and I tend to have dark circles under my eyes no matter how much sleep I get. This works well to conceal them and blends well with foundation. Not too bright, not too dark.” (Note that this is not vegan and that products are not vegan unless noted.)

A huge set of clear airtight canisters to reorganize your pantry



From CB: I recently wanted to streamline my pantry and purchased some canisters from Homegoods. They were pricey and I couldn’t get a matching set. You can get a 14 pack of Clearspace BPA-free airtight canisters and labels for under $40! These have over 2,000 ratings and 4.5 stars on ReviewMeta. People say they’re easy to set up, that they keep food fresh and make their cabinets and kitchen counters look so neat. “The lids lock and stay locked. They save space and keep food fresh.” “Love how it came with a chalk pen so writing is super neat. Everything is as described & easy to use.” “If you have a cabinet in your kitchen that seems a bit disorganized, you need these.” “I bought the 14 pack it come with the perfect variety of sizes. They are easy to open and stack nicely.”

An at-home blood pressure monitor for peace of mind



From CB: In the past I’ve had high blood pressure due to birth control and have had to monitor mine. Even if you don’t have high blood pressure it’s good to have a blood pressure monitor at home just in case. This battery powered blood pressure monitor by iHealth is compatible with apple and android devices and is on sale for under $40. It has over 12,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say that it works well and is accurate. “I brought this with me to my annual physical, and compared it with the professional blood pressure monitor in the doctor’s office. The numbers were right on! It’s also very easy to use and the large type is easy to read.” “Love using this when anyone is sick and the app is pretty user friendly as well. I love that I can keep track of each individual and sync up with my apple health app. I have total peace of mind having this in my med kit. It’s helped me decide several times if a couple days if rest or an immediate care visit is warranted”

A cooling cap for migraine relief



From Rosie: Over the last year, I’ve been getting these awful cluster headaches. I had two different people recommend the Magic Gel Migraine Ice Head Wrap, so I decided to order one, and it really is awesome. This cold cap is $20, comes in black or purple, and can be adjusted to wear several different ways: over the temples, covering your entire face, pulled down to your neck, etc. It has a 4.4 star rating, over 17,250 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People marvel at how long it stays cold and quickly it eases symptoms. “I was absolutely amazed at how well it works. It’s almost immediate relief! … Highly recommend this cap for anyone who suffers from severe headaches/migraines.” “When I go to bed with a migraine, this thing is cold long enough for me to go to sleep.” “This helmet has been a good tool in my migraine tool kit.”

A tick removing device endorsed by doctors and veterinarians



From Rosie: Over the weekend, both of my kids had ticks on them after playing outside. A neighbor mentioned that he’s switched from #TweezerLife to tick spoons, so I ordered a set. The tick spoon has a specially designed notch that grabs the tick and removes it completely in one motion, catching it in the spoon part. It’s endorsed by both physicians and veterinarians. This product has a 4.7 rating, more than 1,300 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users praise how much easier they are to use than tweezers. “This thing pulls them [clean] off everytime.” “We have used [ours] for years on ourselves and our dogs. They work much better than tweezers for removing ticks.” “Very easy to use and works every time. Fantastic device.”

A set of comfortable wrist and ankle weights for more effective workouts



From Rosie: I bought Bala Bangles after noticing that a good 60% of the women in my Pure Barre Empower class were using them instead of the gross studio ones. I use them during class or while lifting weights at home when I want to add resistance but don’t want to use a heavier set of weights. These wrist weights are adjustable, come in five different colors and a 1lb or 2lb option. They are easy to clean. They have 876 reviews and 4.5 stars on ReviewMeta. Reviews mention how comfortable they are. “Very simple to put on, and they’re definitely not going to come off until I take them off.” “Use these at pure barre. Easily go on wrists and ankles and quick to pull off mid workout.” “I got these because the online pilates classes I was doing were starting to feel too easy and I was hoping these would up the difficulty and they absolutely did!”