Brad Pitt is still crying & lying about ‘vindictive’ Angelina Jolie’s Miraval sale

Brad Pitt is such an asinine person. He’s still trying to sue Angelina Jolie because she legally sold her half of Chateau Miraval. Jolie tried to sell her half, Nouvel, to Brad Pitt but he not only tried to low-ball her on what Miraval was worth, he also tried to attach a gag order to the sale. Jolie walked away and sold Nouvel to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli. Since the sale went through, Pitt’s life has been hellish, because Stoli and Tenute del Mondo are seasoned professionals and they know that Miraval’s operations are, at best, completely chaotic. At worst, Pitt is committing massive financial crimes. Yuri Scheffler – owner of Stoli – has been using the French courts to his advantage, and the French authorities have conducted raids on Miraval to get their hands on Miraval’s dodgy financial records.
Brad Pitt’s financial messes are being reported on quite openly in the French media, but none of that has filtered down to the American media. The American media is still publishing whatever Pitt’s crisis management team gives them, which is how Page Six got their hands on “legal documents” where Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of being super-mean to him when he bribed a judge for a favorable custody ruling, a ruling which was quickly overturned by the California Supreme Court.
Brad Pitt says Angelina Jolie “secretly” plotted to sell her share of their French estate, Château Miraval, to get back at him amid their bitter custody battle. According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, the “Bullet Train” star claims that he and Jolie agreed they would never sell their share in the $30 million property — which they bought in 2008 — without the other’s approval. Yet when they got divorced in 2019, Jolie decided she wanted out and started to negotiate a buy-out option with Pitt, 59.
The 47-year-old allegedly even agreed to divide the business up 68 percent to 38 percent in Pitt’s favor because he had invested more money and time into the project.
Yet in the summer of 2021, Pitt found out via press release that the “Maleficent” actress had sold her 50 percent stake to a “Russian oligarch,” whom Pitt had previously turned down.
Pitt claims his “vindictive” ex-wife “collaborated in secret” with Yuri Shefler, who also owns Stoli Group, to ensure he would be “kept in the dark.”
The new filings claim that Jolie “no longer wanted to sell to Pitt” in the “wake of the adverse custody ruling,” in which he was granted joint custody of their six children. (The decision was later overturned.)
“Her decision to terminate negotiations with Pitt was intentional and pretextual,” the document filed in LA Superior Court states. “As will be demonstrated at trial, Jolie’s actions were unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging Pitt and unjustly enriching herself.”
Not only that, but Pitt believes his ex-wife specifically chose Shefler because she knew it would be bad for business given his ties to Vladimir Putin — specifically his “invasion of Ukraine and homophobic legislative agenda.”
“Stoli and Jolie have sought to force Pitt into a partnership with a stranger, and
worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions,” the document alleges.
Now that half of the property has been sold to a third party, Pitt says it defeats the purpose of buying Miraval as a “loving home for their six children” in the first place.
The latest filings come nine months after Jolie filed a $250 million counter-suit against the “Fight Club” actor for trying to “seize control” of the French winery to “ensure… [she] would never see a dime” of its vast profits. The suit — which Jolie’s company, Nouvel, brought — also claimed that Pitt tried to force Jolie to sign a “hush-clause” that would silence her from discussing the circumstances of their divorce. It adds, “In retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multi-faceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends.
He found out via press release, you guys! BELIEVE HIS STORY! Nevermind that Angelina has extensive documentation that she negotiated with Pitt and his team in good faith before he tried to attach the gag order to the sale. Nevermind that she and her lawyers organized the sale while keeping Pitt in the loop entirely. Nevermind that Jolie and Pitt never had a “secret agreement” that she could only sell Nouvel to him. God, I hope Angelina and her lawyers take Pitt to the f–king cleaners.
Update: The Today Show had a story about this today and they have Jolie’s statement, which calls out Pitt as an abuser and once again points out that Pitt wanted to attach a gag order to the sale.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Has he never been dumped before!!?? I don’t remember him ever being this butt hurt from previous relationships.It’s like he can’t believe that anyone could leave thee Brad Pitt.
Maybe it’s about being dumped by someone who kept receipts.
Seems like his version of events gets published every so often, except AJ’s countersuit is a new addition and good for her. Brad just needs to let go. He’s like an ex that wants you back, doesn’t know how to get you to come back, so resorts to bullying instead to try to be an important factor in your life, refusing to accept that you’ve move on and don’t want him. Her selling her half removed that final remaining tether and area of control. Meanwhile, AJ is living her best life and taking care of herself and their children. Interesting how he seldom mentions them in these w(h)inefests…
That’s what this lawsuit is all about. “How dare she leave me? I’ll show her!”
Another poor Brad story. Hope the French take it to him. Cry more Brad.
Here’s what I always look at:
Six children refuse to see you.
Legal docs and court filings don’t support your story or positioning.
Angelina, while a bit of wild child in her youth and may have committed an initial indiscretion, is on excellent terms with her other exes. You’re the exception.
So-no, Brad. We’re not buying this.
The audacity to keep saying this ish when there is literally legal documentation to prove otherwise. He just wants the public to keep thinking vindictive Angelina and poor Pitt. He’s so gross.
I know I should not have any expectations, but I keep being so disappointed when journalists (and yes I know I should not even dare to hope there are journalists involved at Page Six), don’t do even cursory googling or fact checking before publishing stories. The documentation is out there. That Jolie tried to sell, how his and her team even had reached agreement which he not she cancelled last minute. And now the new angle with „oh she ruined my reputation by making it appear I work with a Russian“ with explicit reference to Ukraine, just so crazy. She sold half a year before the invasion. So so so annoying.
The US press treats Pitt the way the UK media treats the RF.
THIS! They are in cahoots with these men- feed us stories about your dumb dating life, give us pictures & we’ll drag your victim for you! Depp, Pitt….it’s like the royal rota but Hollywood style. Sexist, bitter men like Harvey Levin at TMZ love these kinds of assignments & happily do the abusers dirty work like the good flying monkeys they are.
A loving home for the children…that refuse to see him because he’s an abusive, lying ass?
It’s amazing how much I have come to truly loathe this man. I used to be such a big fan. And now I high-key hate him. I hope Angelina and Stoli take him for all he’s worth. He’s a terrible human being.
My favorite part is where he openly insults the powerful new owner who has ties to some scary and mean people. Didn’t a commander in Belarus meet with the Russians recently and then, somehow, he fell off a balcony? I think that happened earlier this week?
There are those who will believe him — they don’t dive deep into the legal proceedings and court documents that show what is actually going on. They go by PR shenanigans perpetuated by misogynistic mouthpieces like Page Sux and TMZ. I thought Hollywood Reporter or one of these other American entertainment industry magazines published an article on Brad’s shady dealings in NOLA, i.e. Make It Right Foundation? Wasn’t that published recently? Anyhoo, he’s bleeding money. He sold his compound, moved further away from his kids, and now, expect Hollywood’s Leading White Male Victim to take on any movie or endorsement deal that will give him a huge payout. He needs money fast — and none of that which he earns will ever go to child support. So tired of men like him who just get away with everything.
Tabloids are not there to provide factual news; they exist to sell a narrative that the wealthy/oligarchs/the person willing to pay for. Pitt is trying to damage AJ reputation and I will say considering AJ couldn’t carry Eternals and make it a hit despite other A list on there, shows that the PR slander works to a degree.
If it didn’t work the wealthy wouldn’t pay/fund/own tabloids. Yes often they are money pits but it’s worth the price for the power they wield. You may not read it but those “columnists” and “journalists” that work or are friends with those who own and work at tabloids show how powerful they are in getting their narrative to be believed. Case in point look at with H&M they wanted privacy lie, it was started by tabloids but far too many ppl still believe it to this day.
Very well said
What does Eternals have to do with this? Reviews killed it, its a marvel movie and you’re putting it all on a woman who wasnt even the lead lol
He’s very powerful and he can definitely destroy her career and I think he’s trying but Eternals has nothing to do with it, she appears 15 minutes into the movie and everyone was frustrated by it
He is/was and has been trying to destroy her since 2016 but she is
Just as powerful imho.
Sorry but what did Pitts PR have to do with the success of the Eternals. That movie was killed by the critics but somewhat still made $ because it was Marvel! Sorry. Angie was the most popular and hardly any screen time.
The only people that believe Pitt are the ones who want to belittle AJ. But I can atest to I’d rather have people say this about me rather than have #BradPittisanabuser trend on social media several days at a time!
Face it Brad, she’s smarter/faster/better prepared than you. No matter how much you cry, the facts are the facts.
This dummy is the poster boy for fragile male ego…
Angie, Zahara and Shiloh was at a festival in Jamaica celebrating Shiloh’s birthday.
Kudos to Angie for not going in to a shell after all of Brad’s physical and financial abuse.
6 children and not one want to see their father, unless it is forced visitation, as they reached 14 they opt out of seeing their father.
What a pathetic little man.
He is mad that his chickens have come home to roost. The French government is coming to get him for years of lying about his business taxes and not paying them. Judge shout down his illegal trademark business, and he is being investigated for embezzlement, on top of all the lawsuits
He mad that AJ is out there with the kids living their best life with out him and not thinking about him.
I tried to read the French article, but it’s behind a paywall, so I did a search for articles in English and damn. You’re right, English media has either dropped the ball or is purposefully ignoring the story on these raids.
This is the first time I saw that it was raided! Must be some pretty serious allegations. I’ll have to see out some French stories on it.
I would imagine his team stamps out any English press about it as soon as possible.
Everything I read about Shefler says he was targeted by Putin and has been exiled from Russia since 2000,* his company SPI/Stoli has publicly supported Ukraine, and the vodka is made in Latvia. Pitt’s lawyers seem to have purposely lied in their filing so that news sources like Page Six can then safely accuse Shefler of being a Putin crony without facing libel accusations, but the man is still a billionaire who spends his money freely. After throwing around accusations like that, I’d be worried about long term business issues if I were Pitt.
* I mean billionaires are shady and maybe it’s just PR, but that’s the sort of PR a billionaire wants to protect.
Yes Yuri Scheffler is opposer of Putin and has been exiled from Russia. Pitt likes to use the word Russian as a slur to paint Yuri in a bad light.
Brad stop whining.
He needs to keep his mouth shut, constantly yapping on = Jackass.
Now, if there is going to be any news about Brad getting charged with tax evasion or dirty dealing, well I am ready to hear the details.
How could anyone think that trying to destroy the reputation of the only person who supports their children is the right thing to do? Let alone sue and try to get money from her. My God, it’s just money, when you die that money will stay for others to enjoy. Loool this is unimaginable to me.
That is because it is not about the money, it is about control because he is an abuser. When he could no longer abuse her physically and emotionally, he started to try to abuse her financially and legally.
The timeline presented in this story makes no sense. She told him she wanted to sell and gave him the opportunity to negotiate starting in 2019 but blindsided him by selling to a third party in 2021 after they couldn’t agree on terms? So she sold it to a “Russian oligarch” in the summer of 2021 because she knew it would damage Brad due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began in February 2022?!? This is pathetic.
What’s shocking is this was written by his attorneys or approved by his attorneys.
I hope she sues Pitt and his legal team for libel.
Only if we could have known in 2005 this would be the outcome. Rather than people slandering Jolie, calling her a homewrecker etc and hailing this lil man as handsome and just wanting a baby we wouldn’t be here today. He is the problematic egotistical mess in all of his relationship failures.
I suspect all the legal trouble he is in France is making his exist hell. Plus the fact he can’t control the narrative of his perfect image anymore.
His post divorce actions prove Jolie claims to be true. He has done nothing but be an aggressive, slanderous, nasty financially abusive yutz.
All the harm he thought he was doing to her is biting him in the azz.
Slandering her via his pd tabloids now he is trending as #bradpittisanabuser.
Refusing to pay child support or give her any monies from Miraval now he is being sued by everyone.
Good riddance
BradPitt the abuser is in deep trouble, taking comfort from his usual nasty PR machines, he knows he is guilty & wants Angelina to pay for his lies & greed! Pitt vs Jolie, can’t wait the day he’ll be trashed by the court’s judges. Definitely win for Jolie.
I guess he expected that she would do like Anniston did with Plan B and leave without anything. The thing is, Jolie is smart and has receipts, so he can cry and say whatever. I think that the lawsuit states that he had control over her entire fortune. He wouldn’t give it back to her but gave her a loan to purchase a house for their children. That’s pathetic. If I were him, I would be more concerned about the French accusing me of tax evasion or devaluing my property.
“…unjustly enriching herself”
And there it is. He just admitted he wants her financially destitute. He wants her humiliated and he wants her life to be completely broken.
That’s all this is; a way for him to abuse her and control her ability to earn money.
Unjustly enriching herself? She gave him millions to help buy the property. Helped him take out loans, he refused to give her or the debtors a dime of the property. She says ok I’m selling and now he is mad and acting like a child.
He really sucks. Never did I hear of him being such a bitch to other exes (except Jennifer Aniston for leaving her in the first place and saying there was something wrong with their marriage). He always seemed like he’d be a cool ex, but he’s a god-awful one. Looks gone, cool gone and there’s just nothing left at all. I’d rather stop hearing about him too.