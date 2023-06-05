Natalie Portman stepped out solo at the Paris Saint-Germain match on Saturday

Here are some photos of Natalie Portman watching the Paris Saint-Germain football match in Paris on Saturday, about 28 hours after the story broke about Benjamin Millepied’s affair with a 25-year-old French activist named Camilla Etienne. The story broke in the French press first, then it was picked up by People Magazine and Page Six. Portman’s people even did some damage control with People, confirming that Millepied had a brief affair and that he and Natalie are working on their marriage together.

It’s really something to watch Portman navigate this scandal. The fact that she went solo to the Paris Saint Germain match is sending a signal, as is the fact that she made a point of looking good and pulled together, and she apparently made a point of greeting several people (like Novak Djokovic, who was also at the match). She’s not hiding and she’s also not doing happy-family photo-ops with Benjamin. Natalie and Benjamin has reportedly been in France for weeks – she went to Cannes to promote May-December, then she traveled to Paris, where she and Benjamin have been seen out multiple times together (including at Beyonce’s Paris concert). I wonder if Natalie knew the story was going to break when it did. I also wonder if she maybe had a hand in how the story broke? No, maybe that’s one conspiracy too far.

People are trying to do the math on the timeline though – how long was Benjamin’s affair? Did Natalie and Benjamin have a low-key separation and when was the separation? When did Natalie find out about the affair? We’ll probably never know the answers to these questions unless she’s really done with him. And I don’t think she is. But I bet we do see more of these single-lady outings.