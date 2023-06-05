Angelina Jolie’s people slam Brad Pitt for trying to silence her about his abuse

Brad Pitt has been emotionally and financially abusing Angelina Jolie since she left him and filed for divorce in 2016, after he physically abused Jolie and their children. Currently, Pitt is “punishing” Jolie by abusing the legal system and suing her for her sale of her half of their Chateau Miraval business. Angelina has extensive documentation of what went down at every level, from her attempts to sell her half (Nouvel) to Pitt, to his attempt to attach a gag order to the sale in an attempt to silence her about HIS abuse, to Pitt’s utter incompetence when it comes to running a business. All Pitt has is lies and an unhinged crisis management team. Well, Pitt filed some new court papers last week, all about how Angelina was motivated by vindictiveness when she decided to sell Nouvel to Tenute del Mondo. One good thing about all of the bullsh-t Pitt has put her through is that Angelina is no longer choosing to remain silent in the face of his smears, lies, harassment and abuse. Angelina’s people have been fact-checking Pitt’s latest lies and responding to him in several outlets:
Brad Pitt filed new court papers yesterday wining that Angelina Jolie refused to sell her half of their French vineyard, Chateau Miraval, to him because she was feeling “vindictive” because a custody ruling didn’t go her way. But a source close to the actress claims to Page Six that she didn’t call off the deal because she had a bee in her bonnet — but because Pitt tried to stop her from speaking out about his abuse of their children.
Pitt, of course, was accused of “choking and striking” one of their kids during an infamous cross-country private flight in 2016, as well as “pouring beer” on Jolie. Pointing to court papers filed in 2022, a pal of Jolie’s told us, “The reality is that [he] refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to being silenced about the abuse… He demanded that $8.5 million dollars be held back [from his payment to her for the winery] to force her to keep quiet.” (The idea was that if she blabbed, Pitt would keep some or all of the $8.5 mil).
The insider added that, whatever legal maneuvering the “Seven” star attempts, “He cannot escape from the fact that he verbally and physically assaulted Ms. Jolie and their children—even choking one of the children and striking another.”
(A source close to Pitt told us the pal’s claim is “misleading.” The Pitt insider said that Pitt only ever asked her to sign a standard business NDA related to the winery purchase, which anyone selling a valuable asset would have to sign. “It wasn’t about the family matters,” they said, “It’s standard to have a NDA that stops someone from selling something, then disparaging it and diminishing its value.”)
Again, Jolie has extensive documentation to back up her narrative about the discussions between their respective teams. This wasn’t just Brad and Angelina, sitting in a room and trying to figure out terms. They had lawyers and there’s a written record of the back-and-forth. Which makes it even dumber that Pitt is now claiming that he was utterly blind-sided by Jolie’s sale, or that the gag order he wanted was solely about Miraval alone. Anyway, that wasn’t the only thing Jolie’s people had to say:
A source close to Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt’s continued legal action over their winery stems from her not agreeing to an NDA. But a source on Pitt’s side says “the non-disparagement clause in the contract” was “a totally standard” business transaction.
Pitt’s lawyer, Anne Kiley of Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside LLP, tells PEOPLE, “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one, unlike Angelina, and he’s not going to own anything further. He’s been through every agency and professional she’s thrown at him, two court hearings and we refer to the findings.”
“No matter how many times Mr. Pitt amends his complaint, he cannot escape from the fact that he verbally and physically assaulted Ms. Jolie and their children — even choking one of the children and striking another,” claims the source.
“Still today and in the seven years since that fateful plane ride, he personally has never publicly denied that it happened,” the source claims. “Mr. Pitt saying that he is suing his ex-wife to protect his family is hard to understand because he is well aware the children have not felt able to return to the house in France for almost seven years now due to the events that led to Ms. Jolie filing for divorce.”
“The reality is that Pitt refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to being silenced about the abuse as he demanded that $8.5 million be held back to force her to keep quiet. Ms. Jolie had no interest in speaking about what happened. In fact, she has not done so even once, and instead she devoted her life to helping the children heal and to advocating to fix the very broken domestic violence response system in America. The only reason any of this has come out now is because Mr. Pitt decided to sue her for not agreeing to keep quiet.”
While I respect every survivor’s choices to do what’s right for them when it comes to telling their stories, I’d just like to point out that I wish Jolie had been this proactive from the start, especially since Pitt’s bullsh-t started immediately after she filed for divorce in 2016. Her silence – however noble, however based in self-preservation – left a vacuum in the public sphere which Pitt has filled with mountains of abuse, lies and horsesh-t. Anyway, Team Jolie. I hope she destroys him in court.
I think people are forgetting that Angie signed onto WME back in 2019 and is personally represented by Ari Emanuel.
Since then, Angie & Ari has been fighting back against Brad’s PR machine.
Ari immediately releases the truth as soon as Brad lies.
With this latest smear campaign, it shows how desperate Brad has become. French police is on the verge to arrest him for tax fraud & white collar crimes.
Things are not looking good for him in France. Ten to one, he’ll lose Miraval. And there’s MIR in NOLA. I dread him losing Miraval because it will be another blame Angelina PR blitz all over again. He’s bleeding money. I’m hoping it won’t be too long before his PR team is unable to hold back the truth from spilling into mainstream press. Angie may have WME and Ari. But Brad still has CAA and Weinstein’s PR lackey Matthew Hiltzik to back his slanderous attacks on Angie, Yuri Shefler, etc.
There are some men (and women, of course), who cannot wrap their brains around the idea that they’ve lost—especially control over someone else.
His ego will not allow him to recognize his own wrongdoing. Or if it does, it was only ever in response to her worse wrongdoing, thus putting him in the right. He will die on this hill, never give up because his inner life depends on it. Gives me Trumpian vibes all day. *Shudder.*
I feel the same way about it. People who are never told no, either because they’re some rich person’s kid or because they’re handsome and “charming” and then famous, they never, ever admit to being wrong or make amends.
I would imagine Angelina never imagined it going on this long, and never wanted to take what happened to her kids public, but he’s just insistent on dragging it out. At least the kids are old enough to choose for themselves now.
Yes an NDA on a business deal might be standard but he planned (and hopes people are too unaware to realise) to be able to use that to claim anything she said about his violence and abuse violated the NDA because it would harm the reputation of the winery; because he’s made the winery all about him.
So his team can do an innocent Betty Boop pose over all this being on the up and up but he didn’t think she’d badmouth the winery, he was worried people would find out he’s an abuser and believes he can use the system against her because he’s all that and a bag of stale chips.
Angelina 💕
She always puts the kids first, and I’m sure she kept quiet to protect them.
This. I’m with Kaiser that I think it would have been better for her image if she would have said the whole story sooner, so BP didn’t have a void to fill BS. But to her, it’s not about her public image. She did what she thought was right for her kids, and I trust her on that.
We can Captain Hindsight all we want but she did the best she knew how at the time.
I am so glad she’s pushing back on these vile claims. She’s been silent for far too long while he blanketed the media with his version of the truth.
People Magazine copied this story from ET , and there was no source the statement came from AJ’s lawyer.
I think people need to realize that one of the big reasons why she was silent in the beginning is because the kids were forced even though supervised visits with abuser Pitt. He could have easily taken his anger; from her statements out on the them.
The difference now is that the kids are old enough to choose if they want to see him or not, and they chose not to, and the truth is out there not to mention the kids probably gave the ok for her to take it public.
@Coco
……also, neither Angie nor anyone else has any obligation to make their private business public, no matter how many gossip bloggers and just plain old gossipers wish otherwise.
In any event, during the period that Angie was NOT blasting her and her children’s business on the internet, she had been and continues to work closely with congress to improve DV laws.
It’s disgusting that all that man cares about is how public perceptive and not a lick about his children. What a loser.
I also don’t get his point about her refusing to sell to him out of “vindictiveness.” I don’t see what difference that makes legally, even if true.
Brad seems to be drawing the legalities out so he can engage with her, stalker-ish. It’s the only relationship he has with his ex-wife, the mother of his kids. A good man would be working hard at co-parenting.
He’s acting like she had to accept his negotiations. They tried to make a deal, it didn’t work so she looked for a third party. As time goes on the more outlandish his claims are getting.
I think it’s a bit unfair to wish Angelina was proactive from the start. She and the kids went through an incredibly traumatizing ordeal. Her first and main priority was to heal and ensure she and the kids got the help they need. Reliving these memories can be incredibly painful. Legalities be damned. I also think the type of case it was made it difficult for the standard Hollywood divorce lawyer. There’s a reason she was successful working with an attorney who specializes in domestic violence amongst the wealthy.
This whole tragic and abusive situation should be getting much more attention than it is but it isn’t not bc AJ won’t speak publicly but bc Brad has high connections everywhere he got his narrative across and why he hasn’t been “cancelled”. Do not underestimate how well connected he is. One thing I’ve noticed is how many news and gossip sites are owned by conservatives (those pop accounts on Twitter; conservative owned) and my downplaying stories such as this one is pushing a narrative.
Get why she chose not to speak right away. Am glad she’s calling out his BS now. It’s been a long time coming.
AJ listened to her kids and the kids therapists. She was always about keeping them safe and if that mean absorbing some of this, so he it.
But we gotta remember how old they all were in 2016. All of the kids are teenage and above, can make those decisions and are probably encouraging their mother to go scorch earth on Pitt and they will ride or die with her till the end.
“I hope she destroys him in court” Amen to that.
This and I hope the Franch government and Yuri Shefler finish him off.
He’s dumb, his team is dumb, and everyone seemingly has no idea that this isn’t the 2000s anymore. Brad should put his ego aside and try to do the right thing for once. I feel like Angelina is in “f*** y** mode,I’m done”
Hmm…BP the master of crook, lies & greed! His whole truth will come out soon, using his PR machines in advance to cover his lies & family abuse.
He’s coming off as quite obsessive and I am happy more are opening there eyes to it.
I think he was lying and manipulative from the get go and she was trying to be as nice as anyone who had been attacked could. UNTIL he leaked that judges order back in 2018 that was suppose to be sealed. That made her get rid of Wasser and get a legal team that wasn’t connected via LA law. Wasser had done enough damage and was semi Pitt saying she wanted them to do family reunification strategies and he wasn’t complying at all. He was above it you see and angry because he couldn’t control the narrative like he wanted via Aniston.
This so called father of the year hired a PR firm whose biggest client was a rapist. Probably at the recommendation of CAA. Who does that? So she had to fight one of the biggest agencies, who had one of their biggest clients being repped by the biggest law firm and biggest and ruthless Fixers who controlled the media for several years and they raked her over the coals. No wonder she felt like she couldn’t fight. It didn’t matter what she said back then!
But now that shite it’s getting raked. What a glorious day
Her not talking back in 2016 has nothing to do with CAA, but for the physical and mental well-being of her kids .
AJ probably kept quiet to protect her children.
HOW IS HE SO BAD AT BUSINESS! Did he have a behind-the-scenes person who passed away? Pitt was/is loaded!! He has been making millions since almost the start. Yet, he can’t talk business. He has always had his money working for him. He has always been one if the “savy” models. What happen.
Im beginning to think the Katrina homes was always meant to be a scam.
And why is he ruining this winery business.
Is it just to harass Angelina. Does he have that much money.
Is Brad Pitt crazy.
Angelina was accused of all sort of negative stuff by Pitt’s PR machines hoping that she will break down but they were not successful just look at her she is thriving, looking after her children & now starting a new venture in business on her own with a goal of helping others. Good luck to her & wish her a bright future & happiness.
I’m surprised he doesn’t know better than to eff with Angelina Jolie? Well, FAFO, right? She’s a powerhouse and an amazing woman. Too bad he doesn’t know that or forgot it in his a–holery.
I still believe 100% that he draws out these cases because he is moving money all over the place. Dude is corrupt.