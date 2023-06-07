Sky News hired a ginger actor to ‘perform’ Prince Harry’s court testimony

From what I can tell, the first day of Prince Harry’s testimony against the Mirror Group Newspapers went well. One of the biggest “tells” that it went well is that the British media is really struggling to find something to nitpick. Harry didn’t fall into legal traps, he did not speak to things he does not know and he didn’t make any wild accusations or perjure himself. Instead, he spoke calmly about how the British media has spied on him since childhood, how they hacked into his phone messages and how rotten the whole system is to the core.

The Telegraph is trying desperately to make a mountain out of molehill about Harry apparently calling Paul Burrell (Diana’s former butler) a “two-faced sh-t.” That was reported in the Mirror and MGN’s lawyers were like “why didn’t you include that in SPARE??” And Harry was like “because the incident you’re describing happened when I was 18.” He could have easily described in detail all of the sh-t he left out of Spare, you know. Harry also name-checked Piers Morgan in his statement to the court, speaking about Morgan’s ill treatment of Diana in what would have been Diana’s final months. You can read Harry’s full statement here at the NYT.

One of the craziest f–king parts of Harry’s first day of testimony didn’t even happen inside the court. Sky News decided that their viewers couldn’t handle reading Harry’s testimony or simply having his testimony read out by a news presenter, so they hired Random Ginger #5 to “perform” Harry’s testimony. Truly one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen – keep in mind, this was a dramatization organized on the very same day as Harry’s testimony.

In the phone hacking case, Prince Harry told the court that every single article played a destructive role in his life. There are no cameras in court so as part of a special programme Sky News has recorded what was said by the Duke, played by an actor. Watch ☟ pic.twitter.com/fxUx0ngOt5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 6, 2023

Prince Harry has told the court that stories published on him were regarded as 'a hunt'. There are no cameras in court so as part of a special programme tonight at 9pm Sky News has recorded what was said by the Duke, played by an actor. Read more: https://t.co/SpCrjR4mDp pic.twitter.com/wVc17Zvuix — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 6, 2023