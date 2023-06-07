Taylor Swift ‘had fun’ with Matt Healy ‘but it was always casual,’ never exclusive

Everything about Taylor Swift’s brief, dramatic romance with Matt Healy has been an utter delight for me. It’s been amazing to watch as Taylor’s fans slowly begin to understand that she’s totally fine with dating a dude who is openly racist and pretty gross. It was amazing to watch the backlash Taylor got for using Ice Spice like a prop. It was amazing to watch as someone on Taylor’s team finally got through to her and convinced her to end things with Matt Healy. And finally, the post-split damage control is absolutely incredible. Personally, I’ve always found Taylor to be this ham-fisted with her image control, but many people are only seeing it for the first time now. Team Swift has been on a briefing spree through TMZ, Entertainment Tonight, Page Six and now People Magazine. Enjoy!!
Taylor Swift is back in her single era. The 12-time Grammy winner, 33, and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, 34, have split after a whirlwind romance.
“She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday. “They are no longer romantically involved.”
“They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun,” another insider tells PEOPLE. “There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course.”
Reps for Swift and Healy’s band The 1975 haven’t responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
“Taylor is doing great — her focus right now is her tour. Since Matty is touring too, they won’t be able to see each other at all,” the source tells PEOPLE of Swift and Healy, who is touring internationally through July before The 1975 come back to the States for some festival dates. “They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It’s just life.”
A third source adds, “Taylor and Matty still care for one another but they are in the middle of world tours so are both incredibly busy. They’ve been friends for years and are still friends.”
Despite receiving backlash over past comments Healy has made, Swift was not swayed by the controversy, the insider says. “He likes to provoke a response out of people. She’s a grown woman more than capable of forming her own opinions about people,” the insider adds. “No one forces her into anything, especially not these days. She’s on top of the world.”
“She’s a grown woman more than capable of forming her own opinions about people” – I wish we saw that version of Taylor more often, the one who owns her bad picker and says defiantly “I know he’s an incel but the sex is good.” Unfortunately, it’s not always in her control – her fans love nothing more than to treat Taylor like she’s still a weepy teen. Anyway, is it just me or does this People story read like Taylor is fighting with her team? They’re like “acknowledge that he sucks, tell everyone you dumped him” and she’s like “no but I might get back with him at the end of the summer, you’re not my mom, stop ordering me around!!”
There’s also a rumor that Taylor was seen out with the Lakers’ Austin Reaves. I think the source (some guy on Twitter) is full of sh-t though.
Can’t stand her music, can’t stand her fake persona. It must be exhausting working for her.
All that hard work to be fake and she’s so yawn 🥱 a blank canvas conveys more life and information than her….
I don’t even dislike her music but her constant presence in the papers is irritating, she’s on a Kardashian level.
Oh well.
@ M, I’m exhausted just trying to follow her love life for the last few months.
Uummmmm, Taylor Swift does not do and has never done “casual” or “not exclusive.”
Totally. “They were never exclusive” is code for “he cheated, they broke up, and now she’s trying to get ahead of it to save face, in case his side piece blabs.”
Matt doesn’t seem like the type to be thrown under the bus like she has done to some exes in the past. She should not play dirty PR stories with him and just let it die. He seems like a kiss and tell type, I hope she remembers when the Calvin Harris pr backfired.
Yeah he is very likely to bite back esp as he thinks he’s some sort of provocateur.
I would laugh my a$$ off. As I’m sure all her exes are rn
Urgh this really sounds like she’s publicly cooling it off only because of the bad publicity, not because he’s a POS person. She’s leaving the door open so they’re still dealing with each other imo.
Lol either they were lying last week or they’re lying this week. You don’t even have to go back a full page on the archive on this site to find an article talking about how ” She’s happier than she’s ever been in her life!!!”. Just stop, people are seeing the real you, and the real you was messing with the fake you’s money. The end.
She is lying this week trying to downplay the relationship to make herself look better and it’s not working.
She declared in front of thousands that she is the happiest she’s ever been with Matt during her concert. She had all her friends follow him on social media and sing his praise. She tried to have his social media scribe clean when she was giving heat for dating him
This was not a fling.
So women are only happy when it relates to a man?????? Yikes.
No one is saying that. Her PR leaks sure as shit implied though that she was the happiest that she had been ever, right as she started a relationship with this dude. As opposed to the guy she had been with for 6 years, or selling out her tour or any of the other stuff that was going on in her life. Why are people contorting themselves so much to explain away that she made a PR gamble and it failed. That’s it.
That woman, yes. Shallow as a puddle.
She really can’t stand to be by herself, even for a day. She’s that insufferable.
Sounds like they’re lying low and still dating while she’s trying to ride out the backlash. The fact that they emphasize their years’ long friendship makes her just as problematic as him. She apparently doesn’t want to completely give him up but I wonder how he will respond to being portrayed as a sex toy…
I came to the comments for this.
Saw some chatter (and what do I know) that they didn’t stop, they’re just being really low key since the backlash.
Still a mess.
So… her plan to “get back” at Joe with a super public rebound backfired spectacularly lol
Her team gaslighting people into saying this was casual when all the previous PR was that it was THE summer love story (with Rolling Stones puff pieces to boot) is kinda typical. I think some Swifties will buy it but I have already seen people online calling out the blatant PR play.
It would be great if the Austin Reaves Lakers story is true. Would love to see Taylor AND the Karjenners court side at Lakers games next season.
It’s not advantageous for image so it’s over. This is not rocket science. It reminds me of when Anne Hathaway’s ex not Zach Braff was found to be a lying conman. She seemed to be holding out hope until she couldn’t any longer. Of course she saw what was written on the wall and seemed to act more mature than Taylor.
Taylor is coddling and babied so much by her team and fans, I wonder what the next thing will be that will finally make others see her billshit?
“her fans love nothing more than to treat Taylor like she’s still a weepy teen.”
That’s probably because she still acts like one. 🤷🏻♀️
Lucky for her many of her fans seems to think that you have to have a girlfriend/boyfriend ceremony to be in a relationship (or at least a press release) even if you are an adult. They can now take this report as proof that they were right and that she would never be with a guy like him while ignoring previous stories and pictures of them clearly having some type of non platonic relationship.
She realized her fanbase wasn’t going to let up and she decided to end it. Idk If she was trying to make Joe jealous but she made herself look pretty bad. Even if Matty was just a fling, her image took a hit.
Oof, is this supposed to be “winning the break up?” she looks a fool. I don’t even like her and I’m getting secondhand embarrassment.
Yeah it’s super embarrassing. But I honestly think this is who she is. The only reason it seemed like she had matured was that she was with Joe who comes across as an adult who isn’t obsessed with being the centre ofattention. And also because it benefitted her to lay low after snake gate.
But when she’s paired with someone who is as extra and attention seeking as she is you get this mess. Remember the hiddleswift bonanza, that was also on a cringe level but without the added racism. Not just the t shirt but the ridiculous pap walk with his mum in the English countryside ( of course Tom is a nice man and but also seemed extra back then).
Honestly I think she had a crush on Ratty 10 years ago ( when he was not as gross looking, drugs, alcohol and smoking really really aged him and not in a good way). And he probably loved bombed her and she thought she would show joe (who I am convinced dumped her). Imao he was a convient distraction that she played up as some great love to stick it to Joe. Of course she’s a white faux feminist so she never gave an eff about the racism and misogyny. But eventually she bowed out because 1) bad publicity and 2) they are both on tour and wouldn’t see each other much anyway. And 3) joe remained showered and unbothered so it wasn’t having the desired effect.
A fourth source added “Matty ? Matty who? From the 19what? Taylor’s never even heard of that person I think you’re mistaken”
Casual smasual. Taylor Swift doesn’t do anything as public as announce her happiness in conjunction with Sun exclusives of her new relationship until she carefully considers the possibilities and outcomes presented by her crack team of data scientists and marketing gurus.
Taylor is a psycho bunny boiler. I’m surprised she can find any man willing to take on the role of ‘boyfriend’ given how she love trashing al her men.
The last paragraph where her sources confirm she ‘wasn’t swayed by the controversy’ just proves how she didn’t give AF about how much of a garbage person Matty is. She literally said it right there in black and white.
I have no idea why her PR people included that. Wouldn’t it have been way better to leave it at all the other stuff, they broke up it wasn’t serious they’re on tour etc., and then her fans could have been like “she must have figured out who he really was, got uncomfortable, and dumped him!” Instead, they’re like “for the record, Taylor is totally cool with all the sh*t he has said and laughed along with. When he talked about the racist degrading porn he watched, he was just provoking a response. Taylor is fine with it” like why, why include that??
It was involved because she is fine with it she shares his same views.
I meant included
Because a lot of her exes- when they entered into relationships with her – didn’t know she was psycho. I mean I doubt Joe J. or Jake G. or Harry S. knew the full scale of what she was like as a person, besides those relationships were super short and lasted a few months each, so it shows that when they found out better what she’s like, they dumped her asap. Calvin lasted a year but called out the f out of her after breakup. As for Tom and Joe A. they were probably blindsided by her “poor me, snakegate, breakdown” narrative of 2016. Like she was a poor helpless lamb, the big world was mean to her and they were “saving” her.
But even Joe A. got tired of her bullshit and the only rebound she got herself was something like Matty, lol.
I still wonder if it was a PR relationship where someone on her team didn’t do a decent background check about him. Then once all the stuff about him came to light, they negotiated to get out of the contract.
Agreed.
Girl, I guess.
Anyway, what’s everyone having for dinner? I just got a mini food processor and I think I’m going to make hummus from scratch.
To all her fans you can stop making excuses for Taylor for dating a racist, sexist, antisemitic because she telling you that she knew and didn’t care.
So if you one of her adult fans go have a shot of Gin, Vodka, Rum or Tequila take off your rose-colored glasses and face the fact that Taylor is a racist and a white feminist.
Hey Tay Tay you f d up. Just admit you knew what and who you were doing and when you figured out it was not a good look for your image you ended it. Make better choices.
I’m glad Taylor casually had fun with a racist.
When people show you who they are, believe them. She has shown who she is many, many times.
She should try Jason Manzokus (sp?) he seems like he would like dating her and he’s older and settled.
I think Jason Manzoukas is more evolved than that. He plays psycho characters in the shows he’s been on, but I don’t believe I have ever heard him express racist or misogynistic ideas in his comedy. Plus, he is far too educated for her.
I think she and Matty are going to pursue things quietly, on the down-low. To go from white hot to we’re over doesn’t seem TayTay’s style. This whole thing has been messy and messy usually implies need and unthinking desire.
Joe being a non-entity did Taylor’s image way more good than I ever gave him credit for. I hope he has we are never ever getting back together playing on his balcony lol.
Taylor has shown the world her true personality she doesn’t give two shit that Matty enjoy watching torture porn of black woman . She doesn’t care that Matty is a racist and disgusting she went all in with this man . Taylor has been a white feminist and when people called her out for faux ally she and her fan base gets mad because it’s the truth .
That last part about her not being swayed by the controversy and being on top of the world, she has f*ck you money now. I know it’s unrealistic but people need to boycott this ho. She’s at a level where she doesn’t care at all and is making that obvious. She probably loved that everyone hated Matty cos that confirms he’s a bad boy and that’s what she loves. Idk how she stayed with Joe for as long as she did cos the men who make her toes curl are assholes.
Also that Austin Reeves rumor made me lol, I wouldn’t doubt it because Reeves is a total climber. If he reaches the top of white coochie mountain and breaks her heart, we will have drama for days! 🙂
Now “rich white coochie mountain” is what will come to mind every time I see a picture of Taylor, lol.
Totally. What does her being at the “top of her world” have anything to do with her fling? They’re showing everyone that they heard the criticism without acknowledging any of the criticism. “Nobody forced her hand or made her do anything”…okay, whatever. Everything she did at damage control backfired (Ice Spice collab) and I’m sure Matty’s disastrous interview where he was unrepentant and immature showed her exactly how unwilling he was to be “scrubbed clean” and she was backed into a corner. He’s now back to his old ways/unsanitary antics and she got her roll in the mud. Good luck washing it off..!
“Despite receiving backlash over past comments Healy has made, Swift was not swayed by the controversy, the insider says. “He likes to provoke a response out of people. She’s a grown woman more than capable of forming her own opinions about people,” the insider adds. “No one forces her into anything, especially not these days. She’s on top of the world.”
Yes, I’m ok with racism, yes I know Matty is a piece of trash, I’m just pissed people call out me on my bullshit – Taylor Swift
“No one forces her into anything, especially not these days. She’s on top of the world.” This was definitely said because people kept saying she dumped him because the public disapproved lmaoooo She should just stop giving explanations, people wouldn’t care, her fans are just happy she’s done with him.
You killed me with, “she knows he’s an incel, but the sex was good.” Her reputation really did take a hit with this piece of garbage.
I cracked up at that too! But isn’t it also kind of contradictory – doesn’t “incel” mean “involuntarily celibate?”
Anything and everything for PUBLICITY plus SONGWRITING MATERIAL! The next thing we’ll know is that she more than likely will start writing songs about how people (regardless of gender, belief system, lifestyle, etc.) have treated her–whether they were naughty or nice–on a daily basis. Knowing her hardcore STANS, these folks will eat it up and buy these songs out!
By the way, I love her song “Anti-Hero,” especially the line about her daughter-in-law at the will reading. So excellent!
Taylor hates that there was a backlash, hates that she can’t win her breakup with Joe, probably hates that due to this messy embarrassing situation all her exes retroactively won their breakups, cause her whole demeanour is just unhinged and unpleasant at her age and it all makes it look now like all her exes dodged bullets.
Her constant need to win everything is working now against her. Hilarious
Plasma, interesting take. I never thought about “winning” a break-up. But then, I’m not a big star. Also, can you retroactively win a break-up that you previously lost? Anyway . . .
@J.FERBER, the whole Matty thing as many pointed out was also to get back at Joe and win breakup with him-but it literally backfired on Taylor. And now she’s the loser. I don’t think any of her exes actually lost their breakups with her, but Taylor very clearly tried to win those in her own way and narrative, because she always needs to win everything, like trying to win an Oscar for a video about one ex or painting other exes in songs as just playthings she cheated on to get with Joe cause he was her great love. Well,lol, she didn’t make it to Oscar for a video, and those exes are having fine stable personal lives and she and Joe are now broken up and her whole personal life is basically a train wreck now and a joke.
You’d think she’d be more lowkey and secretive if it was just a hookup or a rebound after a 6-year relationship. Because it’s normal to say in front of a crowd you love the guy who looks like he smells like alcohol, cheap perfume, poor choices, and cigarettes? Because you introduce your hookup to your friends/parents/circles and bring him to your shows? These were all choices, and Taylor excused racism and bigotry until she couldn’t take the heat and backlash. No one made her choose this men, no one made Taylor rebound. She could have just dealt with being single and just keep quiet and mind her business. We must now believe they weren’t dating or were partners, yet she broke up with her hookup? And had to make it public through the media? Girl went through 2 breakups in a span of 2-3 months. Like, she needs therapy, professional one.
In a way Ive never heard of Matt Healy or his band before this TS publicity.