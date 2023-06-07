Elliot Page is having fun dating, ‘interacting with people feels so much easier’



We covered Elliot Page a couple of days ago, when he revealed he’d had a secret relationship with Kate Mara while she was dating someone else. That happened quite a while ago, back in 2014, and since then Elliot got married to Emma Portner in 2018 and then divorced in 2021. He’s single now but has recently started dating again. His dating experience has been very different compared to before his transition. Elliot talked about his new dating life to the Los Angeles Times, and it sounds like he’s having the time of his life:

The Umbrella Academy star recently shared that he’s back in the dating game and has been using apps to meet new people. “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had dating,” Elliot told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published June 4. “Interacting with people feels so much easier and more connected, because I’m not feeling lost in myself and not seen in the right way.” The 36-year-old’s update on his dating journey comes more than two years since he filed for divorce from Emma Portner after three years of marriage. The former couple confirmed their breakup in a January 2021 statement to E! News, noting, “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.” Elliot’s comments on his dating life come amid the release of his memoir Pageboy, during which he opens up about his coming out journey as a transgender man, including how his family had initially reacted to the news. It also details Elliot’s path toward self-acceptance, and how that looked like amid a backdrop of alleged discrimination in show business. As he gets back out there in the romance department, he noted that he’s getting better adjusted to being single. “In the past, I always had an intense crush or fixated on an ex,” Elliot added. “Right now, there’s none of that. Like, ‘Whoa, I’m alone, and it feels really good.'” As for what the future holds in terms of a family, the Inception star said he likely wouldn’t have kids “of my own, like, a baby and that whole thing.” However, that doesn’t mean parenthood is completely off the table. “But in the future, who knows?” the Juno actor added, “I’d adopt someone who is older and needs a home and someone to love them.”

[From E!]

I’m happy that Elliot is now able to date as his authentic self. It must be so freeing. I can only imagine how difficult it would be to date if it felt like you had to hide who you truly are. What he says about always having a crush or missing an ex struck a chord with me. I think it makes sense if you aren’t at home in your own skin–you’ll seek external validation instead. It becomes easy to get attached to people, even if they haven’t earned that level of trust. Elliot seems comfortable with being alone, which points to true confidence. That confidence probably makes him really attractive to other people. Recently I got back into dating again but the dating apps feel like they’ve gotten even worse since the last time I tried them out, five years ago. So I’m glad Elliot is having better luck than me!

Related: in a rare spot of good news, a Florida judge is challenging some components of Florida’s ban on gender-affirming care. It’s only a temporary injunction and it only applies to three kids in the state who are receiving puberty blockers. It’s kind of complicated. But this challenge may set the legal foundation needed to strike down the ban. Elliot has said that his privilege saved his life, because it made it easier for him to access health care and therapy. There are so many trans people of all ages who don’t have the same privilege, and have trouble getting the care they need and deserve. I hope there are more robust legal challenges to the Florida law and other ones like it around the country.

