Elliot Page is having fun dating, ‘interacting with people feels so much easier’

We covered Elliot Page a couple of days ago, when he revealed he’d had a secret relationship with Kate Mara while she was dating someone else. That happened quite a while ago, back in 2014, and since then Elliot got married to Emma Portner in 2018 and then divorced in 2021. He’s single now but has recently started dating again. His dating experience has been very different compared to before his transition. Elliot talked about his new dating life to the Los Angeles Times, and it sounds like he’s having the time of his life:
The Umbrella Academy star recently shared that he’s back in the dating game and has been using apps to meet new people. “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had dating,” Elliot told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published June 4. “Interacting with people feels so much easier and more connected, because I’m not feeling lost in myself and not seen in the right way.”
The 36-year-old’s update on his dating journey comes more than two years since he filed for divorce from Emma Portner after three years of marriage. The former couple confirmed their breakup in a January 2021 statement to E! News, noting, “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”
Elliot’s comments on his dating life come amid the release of his memoir Pageboy, during which he opens up about his coming out journey as a transgender man, including how his family had initially reacted to the news. It also details Elliot’s path toward self-acceptance, and how that looked like amid a backdrop of alleged discrimination in show business.
As he gets back out there in the romance department, he noted that he’s getting better adjusted to being single. “In the past, I always had an intense crush or fixated on an ex,” Elliot added. “Right now, there’s none of that. Like, ‘Whoa, I’m alone, and it feels really good.'”
As for what the future holds in terms of a family, the Inception star said he likely wouldn’t have kids “of my own, like, a baby and that whole thing.” However, that doesn’t mean parenthood is completely off the table.
“But in the future, who knows?” the Juno actor added, “I’d adopt someone who is older and needs a home and someone to love them.”
I’m happy that Elliot is now able to date as his authentic self. It must be so freeing. I can only imagine how difficult it would be to date if it felt like you had to hide who you truly are. What he says about always having a crush or missing an ex struck a chord with me. I think it makes sense if you aren’t at home in your own skin–you’ll seek external validation instead. It becomes easy to get attached to people, even if they haven’t earned that level of trust. Elliot seems comfortable with being alone, which points to true confidence. That confidence probably makes him really attractive to other people. Recently I got back into dating again but the dating apps feel like they’ve gotten even worse since the last time I tried them out, five years ago. So I’m glad Elliot is having better luck than me!
Related: in a rare spot of good news, a Florida judge is challenging some components of Florida’s ban on gender-affirming care. It’s only a temporary injunction and it only applies to three kids in the state who are receiving puberty blockers. It’s kind of complicated. But this challenge may set the legal foundation needed to strike down the ban. Elliot has said that his privilege saved his life, because it made it easier for him to access health care and therapy. There are so many trans people of all ages who don’t have the same privilege, and have trouble getting the care they need and deserve. I hope there are more robust legal challenges to the Florida law and other ones like it around the country.
What I like about him and his journey is that he became a trailblazer for all trans people.
Secret never revealed before to anyone online, but until 15 years ago I also wanted to transition but it was either out of reach in terms of money (when I was a teenager, trans had to spend a fortune to go and have surgery in Brazil) or when I moved to the UK Drs weren’t even considering you for gender dysphoria if you were a cis hetero woman (as technically you’d have transitioned into a gay man).
Then I met my now husband, who wouldn’t clearly accept a man as a wife, and I never tried again and will die in the wrong gender.
So I really, really appreciate people like Elliot who are doing a lot for all the young trans people out there and at the same time who are aware of their own privilege.
I’m so sorry to hear that, there are so many factors which impact whether a person is able to transition when they know that is what’s right for them. We seem to be moving forwards and backwards at the same time.
Visibility and people speaking out is so important. A former colleague of mine transitioned while we were working together (her company was a supplier to mine) and some time after we met up and she was amazed at how accepting people had been across her professional relationships. This was about six years ago now (in the UK) and I was so happy to hear that for her. There may be loud hate online and in the press (and beyond sadly) doing a lot of damage but there are also a lot of everyday people who just want the best for others who are in their lives in some capacity.
Thanks for such a lovely reply Sarah. It’s so great your colleague found acceptance, I’m so happy she could finally be who she was all along.
Unfortunately, as you said we seem to go forward and then backwards again, there’s so much hate thrown around, online and offline. I do my part in trying to educate others (without revealing the reason!), but it’s a mountain that seems higher to climb every day.
(I am a trans guy) AlpineWitch I am just sending you so so so so much love right now. I see and honor who you are in your heart regardless of what that looks like on the outside or to anyone else. I see you and you are so loved and real and valid. Big big big hugs.
Thank you for such a lovely comment, tore up a little in this thread today ❤️
Sending, big, big hugs to you and yes, it’s a lovely free space here for us. Much love back <3 xoxo
I’m sorry you didn’t have access to transitioning Alpinewitch. I hate that we live in a world where people police others identities.
❤️❤️❤️
He seems so much happier that’s amazing. He truly is a trailblazer.
Pride is so important – in my hometown a 14 year trans child ended their life a few weeks ago. Truly heartbreaking. This week a classmate of that child went to school wearing a “there are only 2 genders” shirt that his mother had made. The school wanted him to change his shirt and he refused and was sent home. The mother had a fit on Facebook and when called out is playing the whoa is me my child and I are victims the trans child who died had mental illness (and the comments OMG basically saying being trans is mental illness and pride is being forced on people blah blah blah). I think that mother is a Monster.
Go Elliot go!! wish that could be me (single and transmasc but not ready to get out there on the dating scene yet oof).
He’s such a profound inspiration. Thank you for covering him in such a loving way!! Makes me feel super safe here. 🙂
For all the gorgeous and heartfelt comments here I’m going to be the shallow one and say damn he’s handsome as hell. The confidence he’s speaking about with dating is so obviously apparent in other areas too. I’m happy for him.
I feel you on the dating apps Carina 🫠
How is he 36 years old?? I guess that Elliot is one of those celebrities I will perpetually think of as in their late 20’s.
It’s wonderful that he is able to be himself and that he was able to write a book about his experiences and be an inspiration to others, but it’s also a little sad that he has to be. That people will hate and kvetch just because he exists. Someone transitioning should be no big deal. Hopefully we will get to that point.
Superficial comment: he’s just so cute! Seriously, he’s incredibly attractive.
Non-superficial comment: I really admire his willingness and commitment to using his privilege in speaking up for trans folks. I can’t wait to read his book!