Prince Archie got a special gift for his birthday from a local Montecito bike shop

Last week, I saw a sweet story on social media. A local bike shop in Montecito decided to give Prince Archie a cute little red bike for his fourth birthday, and one month after Archie received the gift, his parents sent a thank-you letter to the bike shop. A lovely story, a story about how a local business wanted to show their support for their local royals. A story about a little ginger prince receiving a great little bike. Of course, the British media and the Derangers had to turn the story into something crazy.
First off, the bike shop – Mad Dogs & Englishmen – posted a photo of the bike with a message that didn’t even name-check Archie. They just wrote: “We hope yesterday’s special birthday boy had a wonderful day surrounded by lots of love, friends and family. Martin gifted him a new kids bike out of our Montecito shop! We really hope he enjoys it. His little sis can ride as well when she gets a bit bigger.” They only identified Archie as the recipient once they got the letter from the Sussexes’ office. So what’s so upsetting about a local business in California giving a child a free bike for his birthday? I have no idea, but the replies got so bad on Mad Dogs & Englishmen’s Instagram that they closed the comments. The Telegraph also clutched their pearls so hard at the whole story.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted a free bike from a British business owner for their son’s birthday. Prince Archie turned four on May 6, the day of the King’s Coronation. But while the Duke travelled to London for the ceremony, the Duchess stayed at home in Montecito, California, where she took delivery of the surprise gift. The red bike was hand-delivered to the family home by Martin Watson, co-owner of Mad Dogs & Englishmen, a bike shop in the US town. Mr Watson did not hear any more about it, but this week he received a letter.
It said: “On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday. The bike has brought much joy and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise.” The note was signed by Harrison Colcord, a former sales director at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, who is thought to have been recently hired by the couple’s private office.
Jennifer Blevins, Mr Watson’s partner, revealed that the bike was a spontaneous decision he made on the day.
“He went and got one of our little Specialized bikes – they’re really nice little bikes – and he’s like, ‘This one’s perfect. It’s got training wheels,’” she told People magazine. “So he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, ‘OK, I’m gonna bike over and take it to their house.’” On arrival, he was greeted by security, who asked if he had received an invitation from the couple. “He said: ‘I’m just a British business in town that wanted to give Archie a gift,’” Ms Blevins said.
After running an on-site background check, security allowed him to leave the flowers, card, balloons and bike. The couple heard no more about it until Wednesday. “A courier came by our little shop on Coast Village Road and he dropped off that letter,” Ms Blevins said. “I was making a joke. I said, ‘It better be a thank you letter’ and it really was. I wasn’t expecting that. I had no idea.It was so thoughtful because, you know, they took the time to write something personal and not just a generic thank you.”
After sharing the note on social media, the couple were criticised by some people, who asked why they had not donated the bike to a less privileged child. In response, they said they donate a lot of bikes and support dog charities.
“This wasn’t a donation – it was a gift. It was a very impromptu gesture by Martin because he’s British and we have a bike shop in Montecito. We thought it would be fun.” They said they had shared the message because they were “proud and honoured”.
While official gifts must be declared, members of the Royal family are allowed to accept personal gifts, as long as doing so does not place them “under any obligation to the donor”.
So the (selective) issue is that the Sussexes “accepted a gift” and “kept the gift”? That’s it? Y’all know that Charles was literally accepting suitcases full of cash, right? Y’all remember that Camilla got so many shady “gifts” from the Saudi royal family that they actually had to change the disclosure rules just for her? Y’all know that designers frequently “give” Kate jewelry, purses and clothes, often using Pippa or Carole as a go-between, right? And y’all know that Kate and William have accepted tons of gifts for their kids as well? Besides all of that, Harry and Meghan don’t have to play by those (utterly arbitrary) gift rules anymore. Archie deserves presents too, and that’s what people are really mad about, that a local business thought it would be nice to give a kid a bike for his birthday.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Netflix, Archewell.
Children shouldn’t have nice things! They should be dressed up like little Victorian-era lords and paraded around events!
– the British media, probably.
Apparently in the we are not a racist family fan base biracial children are not allowed gifts. Only the white children are allowed gifts. Harry and Meg are no longer working royals they seem to conveniently forget that wish they all got.
It is a known fact that royal family members are sent presents. Even some fans in America do this. They are kept by the recipients and accepted by UK royalty.
I feel sorry for the bike shop owners. They probably weren’t expecting this level of idiotic backlash for doing something nice for Archie.
On the plus side it brought a lot of attention to their shop. Free advertising.
I like the detail about the guy just biking over to the gate and dropping off the bike. It’s a cute gesture. Their business insta being swarmed with negative comments is just proof of how low some of these royalist fans truly are. It makes the RF look hella bad that that’s how their fans roll.
This is so thoughtful for Archie! But I’m kind of surprised that Meghan didn’t write a personal thank you herself.
Honestly, seeing how insane the vile press and comments over this tiny thing is, I can see why she didn’t.
Look at it two ways, normally she would’ve written it, but this is fine also.
This was such a sweet story and I love that he brought flowers for Meghan, too. I love that the thank you note says “Prince Archie”. Of course people had to try to ruin it. I did see the bike shop started a gofundme for people who want to help them donate as many bikes as possible to children in need and it’s already raised $8k because Sussex squad is the best. Good for them.
The Trolls are so dumb, after all their vitriolic messages on the shop’s Website, causing them to close it for a time, in ride the Sussex Squad and raised over 5K for bikes to be donated.
The shop is doing a brisk business with their T shirts, thanks Trolls for giving the shop publicity.
So while we’re on the subject of royal gifts why not also get into how many of those official gifts end up as ‘private’ property? I think it was the Guardian who did something on this, things that were gifted by other Head of State, etc. and ended up part of say Philip’s estate. Grifters the lot of them.
But no, a local shop can’t give a bike to a private citizen.
And it backfires on the Rota and Racists again. Because now the bike owners have a new level of sympathy for the Sussexes, due to the backlash they’re getting for accepting a lovely gesture in the form of a bicycle for a pre-schooler. Keep it up, and everyone is going to turn against the Rota and Racists as their antics lead people to be more sympathetic to the Sussexes.
I was curious what the value of the bike was. One of Google’s top results was a link to Daily Fail (I didn’t click!) and they didn’t identify the model but noted Specialized bikes can cost up to $11,000. LOL. The actual bike is the “Riprock Coaster 16” and retails for $249.99. It’s not nothing but hardly extravagant (and the wholesale cost to the bike shop would be even less). I’d say it was well worth it for them for the free advertising.
Thr UK press narrative is that Americans now hate the Sussexes just as much as the UK hates them. This story doesn’t support their talking points so people instantly attack it to make it go away. The Shop Owner is British too so it makes it worse.
The trolls are making more people support the Sussexes.
“ While official gifts must be declared, members of the Royal family are allowed to accept personal gifts, as long as doing so does not place them “under any obligation to the donor”.
Seriously, do the RRs still not accept that Harry and Meghan are no longer obligated to follow royal “rules”? Or do THEY feel obligated or are they required to couch all of their coverage around these royal rules? Or are they just not imaginative enough to tell a simple, sweet story without injecting the Institution into it?